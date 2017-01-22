January 20, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Edition: We're running out of NFL games again as the conference championships come down to Steelers/Patriots and Packers/Falcons on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and four bonus categories.
This Week's Games
Green Bay at Atlanta (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at New England (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Atlanta 36, Seattle 20 (11 < 16 < 21)
New England 34, Houston 16 (13 < 18 < 23)
Green Bay 34, Dallas 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16 (1 < 2 < 3)
Player Scores
beaverboard's picks
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
bender's picks
Atlanta by 5, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points
cl's picks
Seattle by 5, 0 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Seattle by 3, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
hincandenza's picks
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
holden's picks
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
New England by 18 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points
New England by 8 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
MeatSaber's picks
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 20, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Atlanta by 8, 5 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
rcade's picks
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
rumple's picks
Seattle by 7, 0 points
New England by 30 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
New England by 31 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
tron7's picks
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points
New England by 18 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 9, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|69
|39
|Ufez Jones
|67
|36
|ic23b
|56
|41
|NoMich
|56
|26
|beaverboard
|55
|25
|rumple
|52
|23
|cixelsyd
|51
|36
|Howard_T
|51
|25
|rcade
|51
|21
|holden
|46
|31
|tahoemoj
|46
|26
|jagsnumberone
|46
|25
|cl
|46
|21
|bender
|42
|11
|MeatSaber
|38
|18
|grum@work
|36
|16
|tommytrump
|35
|20
|hincandenza
|31
|21
|billsaysthis
|16
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Atlanta by 3
New England by 3
1. Rodgers
2. Bell
3. Julio Jones
4. Micah Hyde
posted by tron7 at 03:34 PM on January 20
Atlanta by 8
Pittsburgh by 3
1. QB: Rodgers
2. RB: Bell
3. RX: A.Brown
4. INT: Burns
posted by cixelsyd at 03:43 PM on January 20
Green Bay by 3
New England by 10
1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Aaron Rodgers, GB
2. Player with most rushing yards - Le'Veon Bell, PIT
3. Player with most receiving yards - Julian Edelman, NE
4. Player with an interception - Malcolm Butler, NE
posted by MeatSaber at 03:48 PM on January 20
Atlanta by 4 (LOCK)
New England by 10 (LOCK)
Passing Yards: Matt Ryan
Rushing yards: Le'Veon Bell
Receiving yards: Julian Edelman
Interception: Logan Ryan, NE
posted by ic23b at 04:30 PM on January 20
Atlanta by 6 *LOCK*
New England by 9 *LOCK*
1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Matt Ryan
2. Player with most rushing yards - LeVeon Bell
3. Player with most receiving yards - Antonio Brown
4. Player with an interception. - Deion Jones
posted by grum@work at 04:36 PM on January 20
Atlanta by 17
Pittsburgh by 17
Pittsburgh by 17
QB Ryan
RB Bell
RY Jones, Julio
Int Freeney
posted by tommytrump at 05:56 PM on January 20
Atlanta by 9 - lock
New England by 12 - lock
1. Matt Ryan
2. Ty Montgomery
3. Julio Jones
4. Malcolm Butler
posted by cl at 10:25 PM on January 20
So it is time for the conference championships. Here in New England it's time to ask, "Where's Roger?" I'm sure Mr. Goodell would love to hand the Lamar Hunt Trophy over to the Patriots. Of course, that assumes that New England will beat the Steelers, but the Patriots are favored. Roger will be in Atlanta. It's warmer there, and certainly friendlier. Good luck, Mr. Commissioner.
Brady vs an inexperienced secondary. Steelers will try to get to Brady. It won't work. New England by 7 LOCK
Two QBs who are both playing lights out. Which way to go? I'll take the one with the double vowels in his first name. Green Bay by 4.
Prolific Passer: Brady (NEP)
Rampaging Runner: Ty Montgomery (GBP)
Rambunctious Receiver: Edelman (NEP)
Interrupting Interceptor: McCourty (NEP)
posted by Howard_T at 11:29 PM on January 20
ATL by 7
NEP by 10
1. Quarterback with most passing yards: A. Rodgers (GBP)
2. Player with most rushing yards: L. Bell (PIT)
3. Player with most receiving yards: D. Adams (GBP)
4. Player with an interception: R. Allen (ATL)
posted by NoMich at 09:25 AM on January 21
NE by 17 LOCK
ATLANTA by 10 LOCK
QB: Brady
Rushing: Bell
Receiving: Jones
Interception. Allen (ATL)
posted by rumple at 01:48 PM on January 21
I appear to be waltzing my way into the Costanza, but just in case there's a chance, I'm going to basically copy tron7's picks but put a lock on them. Not proud, but hey it's a strategy...
Atlanta over Green Bay by 7 LOCK
New England over Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
1. Rodgers
2. Bell
3. Julio Jones
4. Micah Hyde
posted by hincandenza at 06:00 PM on January 21
Atlanta by 8
New England by 3
Matt Ryan
Le'veon Bell
Julio Jones
posted by holden at 11:35 PM on January 21
Malcolm Butler
posted by holden at 11:36 PM on January 21
holden has unintentionally shamed me in my lack of homerism; I'd like to update my prop picks. New picks:
Atlanta over Green Bay by 7 LOCK
New England over Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
1. Quarterback with most passing yards: Matt Ryan, Atlanta
2. Player with most rushing yards: LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh
3. Player with most receiving yards: Julian Edelman, New England
4. Player with an interception: Malcolm Butler, New England
posted by hincandenza at 12:36 AM on January 22
I'm adding the prop scorekeeping code today, so current scores are without the props.
Pick the winner and the game's spread. Locks are unlimited.
Also choose these four props for five points each:
1. Quarterback with most passing yards
2. Player with most rushing yards
3. Player with most receiving yards
4. Player with an interception.
There will be 10 props for the Super Bowl.
posted by rcade at 03:08 PM on January 20