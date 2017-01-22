January 20, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Edition: We're running out of NFL games again as the conference championships come down to Steelers/Patriots and Packers/Falcons on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and four bonus categories.

This Week's Games

Green Bay at Atlanta (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at New England (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20 (11 < 16 < 21)
New England 34, Houston 16 (13 < 18 < 23)
Green Bay 34, Dallas 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16 (1 < 2 < 3)

Player Scores

beaverboard's picks

Atlanta by 9, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points

bender's picks

Atlanta by 5, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Atlanta by 9, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points

cl's picks

Seattle by 5, 0 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points

grum@work's picks

Seattle by 3, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points

hincandenza's picks

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

holden's picks

Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points

Howard_T's picks

Atlanta by 6, 5 points
New England by 18 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points

ic23b's picks

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points
New England by 8 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points

MeatSaber's picks

Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 20, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks

Atlanta by 8, 5 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points

rcade's picks

Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points

rumple's picks

Seattle by 7, 0 points
New England by 30 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points

tahoemoj's picks

Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks

Atlanta by 6, 5 points
New England by 31 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points

tron7's picks

Atlanta by 4, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points
New England by 18 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 9, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
tron76939
Ufez Jones6736
ic23b5641
NoMich5626
beaverboard5525
rumple5223
cixelsyd5136
Howard_T5125
rcade5121
holden4631
tahoemoj4626
jagsnumberone4625
cl4621
bender4211
MeatSaber3818
grum@work3616
tommytrump3520
hincandenza3121
billsaysthis16

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

I'm adding the prop scorekeeping code today, so current scores are without the props.

Pick the winner and the game's spread. Locks are unlimited.

Also choose these four props for five points each:

1. Quarterback with most passing yards

2. Player with most rushing yards

3. Player with most receiving yards

4. Player with an interception.

There will be 10 props for the Super Bowl.

posted by rcade at 03:08 PM on January 20

Atlanta by 3
New England by 3
1. Rodgers
2. Bell
3. Julio Jones
4. Micah Hyde

posted by tron7 at 03:34 PM on January 20

Atlanta by 8

Pittsburgh by 3

1. QB: Rodgers

2. RB: Bell

3. RX: A.Brown

4. INT: Burns

posted by cixelsyd at 03:43 PM on January 20

Green Bay by 3
New England by 10

1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Aaron Rodgers, GB

2. Player with most rushing yards - Le'Veon Bell, PIT

3. Player with most receiving yards - Julian Edelman, NE

4. Player with an interception - Malcolm Butler, NE

posted by MeatSaber at 03:48 PM on January 20

Atlanta by 4 (LOCK)

New England by 10 (LOCK)

Passing Yards: Matt Ryan

Rushing yards: Le'Veon Bell

Receiving yards: Julian Edelman

Interception: Logan Ryan, NE

posted by ic23b at 04:30 PM on January 20

Atlanta by 6 *LOCK*

New England by 9 *LOCK*

1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Matt Ryan

2. Player with most rushing yards - LeVeon Bell

3. Player with most receiving yards - Antonio Brown

4. Player with an interception. - Deion Jones

posted by grum@work at 04:36 PM on January 20

Atlanta by 17

Pittsburgh by 17

QB Ryan

RB Bell

RY Jones, Julio

Int Freeney

posted by tommytrump at 05:56 PM on January 20

Atlanta by 9 - lock
New England by 12 - lock

1. Matt Ryan
2. Ty Montgomery
3. Julio Jones
4. Malcolm Butler

posted by cl at 10:25 PM on January 20

So it is time for the conference championships. Here in New England it's time to ask, "Where's Roger?" I'm sure Mr. Goodell would love to hand the Lamar Hunt Trophy over to the Patriots. Of course, that assumes that New England will beat the Steelers, but the Patriots are favored. Roger will be in Atlanta. It's warmer there, and certainly friendlier. Good luck, Mr. Commissioner.

Brady vs an inexperienced secondary. Steelers will try to get to Brady. It won't work. New England by 7 LOCK

Two QBs who are both playing lights out. Which way to go? I'll take the one with the double vowels in his first name. Green Bay by 4.

Prolific Passer: Brady (NEP)
Rampaging Runner: Ty Montgomery (GBP)
Rambunctious Receiver: Edelman (NEP)
Interrupting Interceptor: McCourty (NEP)

posted by Howard_T at 11:29 PM on January 20

ATL by 7
NEP by 10

1. Quarterback with most passing yards: A. Rodgers (GBP)
2. Player with most rushing yards: L. Bell (PIT)
3. Player with most receiving yards: D. Adams (GBP)
4. Player with an interception: R. Allen (ATL)

posted by NoMich at 09:25 AM on January 21

NE by 17 LOCK

ATLANTA by 10 LOCK

QB: Brady

Rushing: Bell

Receiving: Jones

Interception. Allen (ATL)

posted by rumple at 01:48 PM on January 21

I appear to be waltzing my way into the Costanza, but just in case there's a chance, I'm going to basically copy tron7's picks but put a lock on them. Not proud, but hey it's a strategy...

Atlanta over Green Bay by 7 LOCK
New England over Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK

1. Rodgers
2. Bell
3. Julio Jones
4. Micah Hyde

posted by hincandenza at 06:00 PM on January 21

Atlanta by 8
New England by 3

Matt Ryan
Le'veon Bell
Julio Jones

posted by holden at 11:35 PM on January 21

Malcolm Butler

posted by holden at 11:36 PM on January 21

holden has unintentionally shamed me in my lack of homerism; I'd like to update my prop picks. New picks:

Atlanta over Green Bay by 7 LOCK
New England over Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK

1. Quarterback with most passing yards: Matt Ryan, Atlanta
2. Player with most rushing yards: LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh
3. Player with most receiving yards: Julian Edelman, New England
4. Player with an interception: Malcolm Butler, New England

posted by hincandenza at 12:36 AM on January 22

