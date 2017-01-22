January 20, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Edition: We're running out of NFL games again as the conference championships come down to Steelers/Patriots and Packers/Falcons on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and four bonus categories.

This Week's Games

Green Bay at Atlanta (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at New England (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20 (11 < 16 < 21)

New England 34, Houston 16 (13 < 18 < 23)

Green Bay 34, Dallas 31 (2 < 3 < 4)

Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16 (1 < 2 < 3)



Player Scores

beaverboard's picks Atlanta by 9, 5 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

bender's picks Atlanta by 5, 5 points

New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

cixelsyd's picks Atlanta by 9, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 10 points

cl's picks Seattle by 5, 0 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

grum@work's picks Seattle by 3, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

hincandenza's picks Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 16 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

holden's picks Atlanta by 7, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 10 points

Howard_T's picks Atlanta by 6, 5 points

New England by 18 [lock], 20 points

Kansas City by 8, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

ic23b's picks Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points

New England by 8 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

MeatSaber's picks Atlanta by 7, 5 points

New England by 20, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks Atlanta by 8, 5 points

New England by 16 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

rcade's picks Atlanta by 7, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

rumple's picks Seattle by 7, 0 points

New England by 30 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

tahoemoj's picks Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks Atlanta by 6, 5 points

New England by 31 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points

tron7's picks Atlanta by 4, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Green Bay by 3, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points

New England by 18 [lock], 20 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 9, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 69 39 Ufez Jones 67 36 ic23b 56 41 NoMich 56 26 beaverboard 55 25 rumple 52 23 cixelsyd 51 36 Howard_T 51 25 rcade 51 21 holden 46 31 tahoemoj 46 26 jagsnumberone 46 25 cl 46 21 bender 42 11 MeatSaber 38 18 grum@work 36 16 tommytrump 35 20 hincandenza 31 21 billsaysthis 16

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 03:06 PM - 15 comments