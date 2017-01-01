For Euro 2012 there is a confidence pool as well as a fantasy league .

SportsFilter's Premiership fantasy league is admitting new members. Follow the link for details. I'm pinning all my hopes this year on Clint Dempsey and Didier Drogba.

SportsFilter holiday giving project: The One World Futbol project is 25 percent of the way towards its $500 goal. Details here .

The SportsFilter Fantasy Premier League is taking entrants -- click to join . The season starts Saturday at 7:45 a.m. Eastern when Liverpool plays Stoke, so get your team picked by Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Eastern to have week 1 results count. (Later entrants also are accepted.)

SportsFilter is running a confidence pool for the 2014 World Cup. Rank the 32 teams from most to least likely to win their games. Enter by 3 p.m. Eastern Thursday.

A MetaFilter user has proposed the creation of a new sister site devoted entirely to sports that would be called Sportsfilter. "Sportsfilter is likely to be way way less a contentious place, and much quieter, as sports fans make up a smaller subset of mefites overall," notes Marienbad.

SportsFilter is running a confidence pool for the 2015 Women's World Cup. Rank the 24 teams from most to least likely to win their games. Enter by 5 p.m. Eastern Saturday.

SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest with a first prize of an official NFL game ball ($99 value).

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: One-Legged Quarterback Edition: All games on the final week of the NFL regular season are played on Sunday. With one week left in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones has a 54-point lead at 1100, tron7 is in second at 1046 and MeatSaber third at 1031. Howard_T wins the week with 79. Make your picks and hope that Ufez has Internet connectivity problems. posted by rcade to football at 03:14 PM - 18 comments

NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: George Karl's Distracting Posse Edition: There are only two national NBA games this week, both on Thursday, with Boston at Cleveland and Dallas at the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich retakes the lead from Goyoucolts by 24 points. HowardT wins the week with 55 points. Make your picks. posted by rcade to basketball at 01:01 PM - 7 comments

Buffalo Bills Fire Rex Ryan After Almost 2 Seasons: Two years ago, Rex Ryan proclaimed that he'd give the Buffalo Bills a league-leading defense and end their playoff drought of 15 years. He also got a sweet truck. Today he was fired two years into a five-year deal after going 15-16. The team also fired his brother Rob Ryan, who coached the defense. The drought is 17 years. posted by rcade to football at 12:51 PM - 2 comments

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Farewell Gus Bradley Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the New York Giants visit Philadelphia. There are then 11 games on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday. With just two weeks left in the NFL season, Tron7 and Ufez Jones are tied for first place in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em at 1014. Three other players are within 50 points of the leaders: jagsnumberone at 988, ic23b at 984 and MeatSaber at 970. Ic23b wins the week with 120 as seven locks all hit paydirt. Make your picks and hope they fare better than the last three head coaches who sought their fortune in Jacksonville. posted by rcade to football at 02:40 PM - 23 comments

NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Craig Sager Memorial Edition: There are two NBA games on national TV tonight followed by another five on Christmas Day. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts takes the lead from NoMich, winning the week with 68 points. Make your picks and wear the loudest clothes you own. posted by rcade to basketball at 11:07 AM - 10 comments

Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Gus Bradley: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Gus Bradley, the coach with the worst winning percentage in NFL history who was not also his team's owner (50 games minimum). Go to Pro Football Reference and sort on W-L%. Scroll to the bottom, and right above 10-46-2 Bert Bell is 14-48 Bradley. An extremely popular figure in Jacksonville except for the four hours each week his team was on the field, Bradley never won more than five games in a season. Owner Shad Khan and the fan base expected a winning record this woe-begotten year. Instead the mullet-helmeted Jags have dropped nine in a row to fall to 2-12. posted by rcade to football at 08:44 AM - 10 comments

NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: Farewell Jeff Fisher Edition: The NFL's third-to-last week begins tonight as the Jeff Fisher-less Los Angeles Rams get crushed on the road by the Seattle Seahawks. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Tron7 holds on to the lead, but UfezJones scores a massive 118 and jumps into second place 11 back. Jagsnumberone and MeatSaber tie for third at 887. Make your picks. posted by rcade to football at 02:35 PM - 21 comments

Los Angeles Rams Fire Jeff Fisher: One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams extended the contract of head coach Jeff Fisher. Today, the Rams fired him. The Rams' 45-14 demolition by the Atlanta Falcons Sunday was Fisher's 165th loss, tying him for the most regular season losses by a coach in NFL history. He was 31-45-1 leading the Rams in St. Louis and L.A. after 17 seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise. posted by rcade to football at 04:51 PM - 5 comments

NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Last-Place Dallas Mavericks Edition: The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em begins a day earlier than usual this week, with two ESPN games on Tuesday night. With 8 games on the schedule it's a good chance to gain some ground. In our Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich stays in first at 172, Goyoucolts shaves another 5 points off the lead at 154 and I'm third at 138. Bender wins the week with 32. Make your picks and enjoy the first national game of the 5-18 Mavericks (sigh). posted by rcade to basketball at 12:27 PM - 10 comments

NFL Adds Another Game in London: The NFL has added a fourth game in London next season, a sign of increasing interest in putting a team there permanently. Teams rotate with the exception of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who appear committed to playing a yearly game there as long as the NFL will allow. NFL ratings in the U.K. are up 80 percent since last season. posted by rcade to football at 11:39 AM - 2 comments

NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Just Endure The Suffering Edition: This week's NFL games begin with an uncharacteristically good Thursday night game: Oakland at Kansas City. Tron7 keeps the lead at 853 but MeatSaber cuts 7 points off the lead and holds onto second at 830. Jagsnumberone stays in third at 809. Cixelsyd wins the week with 92 points on five correct locks. Make your picks and be glad you're not Todd Bowles. posted by rcade to football at 10:18 PM - 23 comments

Tampa Bay Rowdies Launch Campaign to Enter MLS: The team on Tuesday held a 6:15 p.m. announcement at The Birchwood, unveiling its #MLS2StPete campaign to drive local support to show Major League Soccer that the club is ready to be the league's next expansion team. The campaign also includes a privately funded renovation and expansion plan for Al Lang Stadium. posted by FLsportsman to soccer at 02:13 PM - 6 comments

