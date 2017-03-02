NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x33 Edition: After a week of hype I've managed to miss entirely, the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl 0x33 (LI Roman, 51 decimal). Several players are within reach of SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em crown and the NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt first prize. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 (count 'em 10) props.
Frank Lampard Retires from Soccer: Legendary Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has retired. Lampard's trophy case includes four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups; one Champions League title and one Europa League title. Underestimated in his youth career, Lampard ascended to the heights of the game through a ferocious work ethic. "With his bloody‑mindedness, his dedication, the way he constantly tried to improve himself -- he made himself the ultimate pro," said former West Ham academy director Tony Carr. If you missed any of them, you can watch all 211 of his Chelsea goals (145 will shock you).
posted by rcade to soccer at 07:31 PM - 3 comments
67 Swedes Decide Whether to Take the Plunge: "Our objective in making this film was something of a psychology experiment: We sought to capture people facing a difficult situation, to make a portrait of humans in doubt. ... Through an online advertisement, we found 67 people who had never been on a 10-meter (about 33 feet) diving tower before, and had never jumped from that high. We paid each of them the equivalent of about $30 to participate -- which meant climbing up to the diving board and walking to its edge." -- Maxmilien van Aertryck and Axel Danielson
posted by rcade to extreme at 07:11 PM - 10 comments
NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: Proud Refugee Luol Deng Edition: There are 10 NBA games on national TV this week, beginning with two Wednesday night on ESPN. Goyoucolts keeps the lead and I climb into a distant second with an 88-point week. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:31 PM - 8 comments
Boston Sports Writer Trolls 'Zero Enthusiasm' Atlanta: Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy writes that the Falcons reaching the Super Bowl "takes a little fun out of the experience" for Patriots fans because Atlanta is "a town with absolutely zero enthusiasm for professional sports." Atlanta had better home attendance than New England by percentage and total fans.
posted by rcade to football at 04:59 PM - 7 comments
Roger Federer beats back father time to win his 18th major at age 35.:
Since Federer last won a major (2012 Wimbledon), Nadal & Wawrinka & Murray have won three each, and Djokovic has won seven.
posted by grum@work to tennis at 10:53 AM - 3 comments
posted by rcade to football at 12:00 AM - 9 comments
Hosting fees, race length and streaming: what is F1’s future under Liberty?: Bernie the Despised is gone, how are the new rulers of the twisty track circuit getting on?
posted by billsaysthis to auto racing at 11:33 AM - 0 comments
Total eclipse of the park: On Monday, August 21, 2017, the United States will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. The path of totality (not the Korn album) will curve from Oregon to South Carolina and encompass the ballparks of seven minor league teams -- six of which happen to have home games that day. In Oregon, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have already announced plans for a 9:35am start with a 15-minute delay for the eclipse, which is to begin at 10:17am. In South Carolina, the Columbia Fireflies have similar plans later in the day. Other parks with penumbral potential include Nashville, Bowling Green (KY) and Charleston (SC).
posted by Mookieproof to baseball at 05:09 PM - 2 comments
NBA Pick 'Em Week 14: Ads on the Jersey Edition: There are nine national TV games to pick in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, beginning with two Wednesday night on ESPN. Goyoucolts keeps the lead at 343 and Howard_T climbs into second at 306. Goyoucolts wins the week with 45. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:18 PM - 12 comments
SportsFilter's 15th Anniversary: Fifteen years ago today, SportsFilter began with this Oliver Willis post on The Rookie.
posted by Ufez Jones to general at 05:47 PM - 31 comments
Falcons Will Face Patriots in Super Bowl 0x33: The Atlanta Falcons steamrolled the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game and the New England Patriots did likewise to the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game. The teams advance to Super Bowl 0x33 in Houston (LI in Roman, 51 in decimal). Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Julio Jones caught two of those and had 180 receiving yards. New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Chris Hogan caught two for 180 yards. The Patriots open as a 3-point favorite.
posted by rcade to football at 07:11 PM - 6 comments
Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Dies in Car Crash: Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash Sunday in the Dominican Republic. He was 25. Ventura, who set an MLB rookie record with an 103 mph fastball, pitched his last game in a cap that paid tribute to friends and fellow Major Leaguers Jose Fernandez and Oscar Taveras, who both also died tragically in crashes in recent years.
posted by rcade to baseball at 12:28 PM - 4 comments
NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Edition: We're running out of NFL games again as the conference championships come down to Steelers/Patriots and Packers/Falcons on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and four bonus categories.
posted by rcade to football at 03:06 PM - 23 comments
Baggy, The Rock, and Pudge make the cut.:
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan Rodriguez are inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
posted by grum@work to baseball at 10:58 PM - 9 comments
SI: ESPN Talkers Mike & Mike Are Breaking Up: The 19-year partnership of sports talk hosts Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic will be ending this year as Greenberg gets his own morning show on ESPN, sources told Sports Illustrated. The Mike & Mike show began in 1998 and has become the cornerstone of ESPN Radio at stations across the country. The leading candidate to either join Golic or succeed them with his own show is ESPN NFL anchor Trey Wingo. Greenberg has become one of ESPN's highest-paid personalities at $6.5 million a year.
posted by rcade to general at 07:58 PM - 4 comments
The Worst Time to Lose a Scholarship Offer: High school linebacker prospect Ryan Dickens committed to UConn in June 2016 after receiving a scholarship offer from coach Bob Diaco. After Diaco was fired, his successor Randy Edsall called Dickens on New Year's Day to affirm the offer. Sixteen days later, Edsall called Dickens to tell him the scholarship is being offered to someone else. NJ.Com reports, "Seemingly every winter players such as Dickens are on the wrong end of a college's decision, left empty-handed and uncertain in the eleventh hour as National Signing Day bears down." With just two weeks to that day and most scholarships gone, Dickens and his parents have been scrambling. The best offer so far is from FCS school Rhode Island.
posted by rcade to football at 11:06 AM - 13 comments
NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: No Rivals Edition: There are eight national NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night with the Bucks visiting the Rockets. The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em has a new leader, as a 21-point week for NoMich lets Goyoucolts climb into first and everybody else gain ground. Howard_T and I score 62 points to share the high score of the week. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:08 AM - 13 comments
Steelers Kick 6 Field Goals, Advance to AFC Championship: The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked six field goals and withstood a late rally, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 to reach the AFC Championship game. Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell ran for 170 yards, keeping the Chiefs offense on the sideline for long stretches of the game. The Steelers will face the New England Patriots.
posted by rcade to football at 11:49 PM - 12 comments
Packers Hold Off Cowboys in Thriller, Advance to NFC Championship: After taking a 21-3 lead in the first half, the Green Bay Packers held off a Dallas Cowboys comeback and won 34-31 on a 51-yard Mason Crosby field goal as time expired in a divisional round playoff game. Green Bay advances to the NFC Championship game where they will play the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Dallas nearly forced overtime after a 52-yard Dan Bailey kick, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed a 36-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook on third and 20.
posted by rcade to football at 08:19 PM - 4 comments
