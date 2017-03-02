For Euro 2012 there is a confidence pool as well as a fantasy league .

SportsFilter's Premiership fantasy league is admitting new members. Follow the link for details. I'm pinning all my hopes this year on Clint Dempsey and Didier Drogba.

SportsFilter holiday giving project: The One World Futbol project is 25 percent of the way towards its $500 goal. Details here .

The SportsFilter Fantasy Premier League is taking entrants -- click to join . The season starts Saturday at 7:45 a.m. Eastern when Liverpool plays Stoke, so get your team picked by Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Eastern to have week 1 results count. (Later entrants also are accepted.)

SportsFilter is running a confidence pool for the 2014 World Cup. Rank the 32 teams from most to least likely to win their games. Enter by 3 p.m. Eastern Thursday.

A MetaFilter user has proposed the creation of a new sister site devoted entirely to sports that would be called Sportsfilter. "Sportsfilter is likely to be way way less a contentious place, and much quieter, as sports fans make up a smaller subset of mefites overall," notes Marienbad.

SportsFilter is running a confidence pool for the 2015 Women's World Cup. Rank the 24 teams from most to least likely to win their games. Enter by 5 p.m. Eastern Saturday.

SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest with a first prize of an official NFL game ball ($99 value).

February 03

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x33 Edition: After a week of hype I've managed to miss entirely, the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl 0x33 (LI Roman, 51 decimal). Several players are within reach of SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em crown and the NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt first prize. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 (count 'em 10) props. posted by rcade to football at 12:42 PM - 1 comment

February 02

February 01

67 Swedes Decide Whether to Take the Plunge: "Our objective in making this film was something of a psychology experiment: We sought to capture people facing a difficult situation, to make a portrait of humans in doubt. ... Through an online advertisement, we found 67 people who had never been on a 10-meter (about 33 feet) diving tower before, and had never jumped from that high. We paid each of them the equivalent of about $30 to participate -- which meant climbing up to the diving board and walking to its edge." -- Maxmilien van Aertryck and Axel Danielson posted by rcade to extreme at 07:11 PM - 10 comments

January 31

January 30

January 29

Boston Sports Writer Trolls 'Zero Enthusiasm' Atlanta: Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy writes that the Falcons reaching the Super Bowl "takes a little fun out of the experience" for Patriots fans because Atlanta is "a town with absolutely zero enthusiasm for professional sports." Atlanta had better home attendance than New England by percentage and total fans. posted by rcade to football at 04:59 PM - 7 comments

January 28

January 27

January 26

January 25

January 24

January 23

January 22

Falcons Will Face Patriots in Super Bowl 0x33: The Atlanta Falcons steamrolled the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game and the New England Patriots did likewise to the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game. The teams advance to Super Bowl 0x33 in Houston (LI in Roman, 51 in decimal). Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Julio Jones caught two of those and had 180 receiving yards. New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Chris Hogan caught two for 180 yards. The Patriots open as a 3-point favorite. posted by rcade to football at 07:11 PM - 6 comments

January 21

January 20

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Edition: We're running out of NFL games again as the conference championships come down to Steelers/Patriots and Packers/Falcons on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and four bonus categories. posted by rcade to football at 03:06 PM - 23 comments

January 19

January 18

SI: ESPN Talkers Mike & Mike Are Breaking Up: The 19-year partnership of sports talk hosts Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic will be ending this year as Greenberg gets his own morning show on ESPN, sources told Sports Illustrated. The Mike & Mike show began in 1998 and has become the cornerstone of ESPN Radio at stations across the country. The leading candidate to either join Golic or succeed them with his own show is ESPN NFL anchor Trey Wingo. Greenberg has become one of ESPN's highest-paid personalities at $6.5 million a year. posted by rcade to general at 07:58 PM - 4 comments

January 17

The Worst Time to Lose a Scholarship Offer: High school linebacker prospect Ryan Dickens committed to UConn in June 2016 after receiving a scholarship offer from coach Bob Diaco. After Diaco was fired, his successor Randy Edsall called Dickens on New Year's Day to affirm the offer. Sixteen days later, Edsall called Dickens to tell him the scholarship is being offered to someone else. NJ.Com reports, "Seemingly every winter players such as Dickens are on the wrong end of a college's decision, left empty-handed and uncertain in the eleventh hour as National Signing Day bears down." With just two weeks to that day and most scholarships gone, Dickens and his parents have been scrambling. The best offer so far is from FCS school Rhode Island. posted by rcade to football at 11:06 AM - 13 comments

NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: No Rivals Edition: There are eight national NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night with the Bucks visiting the Rockets. The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em has a new leader, as a 21-point week for NoMich lets Goyoucolts climb into first and everybody else gain ground. Howard_T and I score 62 points to share the high score of the week. Make your picks. posted by rcade to basketball at 10:08 AM - 13 comments

January 16

January 15

Steelers Kick 6 Field Goals, Advance to AFC Championship: The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked six field goals and withstood a late rally, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 to reach the AFC Championship game. Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell ran for 170 yards, keeping the Chiefs offense on the sideline for long stretches of the game. The Steelers will face the New England Patriots. posted by rcade to football at 11:49 PM - 12 comments