Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, Texans Advance: In an NFL wild card weekend with nothing resembling a close game, the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans in the AFC. Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, including a first-half Hail Mary, to lead the Packers over the New York Giants. Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown combined for four touchdowns for the Steelers against the Miami Dolphins. Next week Seattle visits the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay visits the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC, while Pittsburgh visits the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston visits the New England Patriots.
posted by rcade to football at 08:08 PM - 3 comments
NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Wild-Card Edition: SportsFilter is holding a prediction contest for the NFL postseason with a first-prize of an NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt for the team of your choice. Pick each week's playoff winners, the spread and some bonus categories.
posted by rcade to football at 02:10 PM - 26 comments
The Cleveland Cavaliers trade for sharpshooter Kyle Korver: In exchange for Korver, the Atlanta Hawks, who are officially entering rebuilding mode, receive Mike Dunleavy Jr. (who is likely headed to a third team) and a 2019 first round draft pick. Bonus links: Kevin O' Conner on why this puts the Cavs closer to a back-to-back title. What does this mean for Paul Millsap? (Toronto and Sacramento are both currently expressing interest).
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 12:01 PM - 1 comment
Haslams apologize for 'disappointing year': Cleveland Browns' owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam apologized in a letter sent to season ticket holders after the club's 1-15 season. The letter also was posted on the team's website.
posted by jjzucal to football at 07:20 PM - 7 comments
NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: Nick Young Dance Party Edition: There are six games to pick this week, beginning with two on Thursday night. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich keeps first but Goyoucolts gets five points closer in second. Tron7 stays in third. Ufez Jones and HowardT win the week with 18. Make your selections.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:19 PM - 10 comments
San Francisco 49ers Fire Chip Kelly After 1 Season: Following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks that ended their season at 2-14, the San Francisco 49ers have fired Chip Kelly one year after he got the job. GM Trent Baalke has also been fired. Kelly, once the hottest coaching prospect in the NFL because of his collegiate offensive wizardry at Oregon, has now been fired twice in 370 days -- two NFL teams are still paying off his contracts. This is only the second time since 1970 an NFL team has fired two coaches in a row after only one season. The first was San Francisco in 1976 (Monte Clark) and 1977 (Ken Meyer).
posted by rcade to football at 10:50 AM - 6 comments
Gary Kubiak Stepping Down as Broncos Coach: Gary Kubiak is stepping down as head coach of the Denver Broncos after two seasons, he informed players after Sunday's 24-6 season-ending victory over Oakland. An ESPN report said the decision is health-related, but another source said it's a desire to be done with the grind of coaching. Kubiak, 55, was hospitalized this season after suffering a complex migraine. Three years earlier as Houston Texans coach, he collapsed at halftime of a game from a transient ischemic attack.
posted by rcade to football at 09:36 PM - 0 comments
NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: One-Legged Quarterback Edition: All games on the final week of the NFL regular season are played on Sunday. With one week left in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones has a 54-point lead at 1100, tron7 is in second at 1046 and MeatSaber third at 1031. Howard_T wins the week with 79. Make your picks and hope that Ufez has Internet connectivity problems.
posted by rcade to football at 03:14 PM - 21 comments
NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: George Karl's Distracting Posse Edition: There are only two national NBA games this week, both on Thursday, with Boston at Cleveland and Dallas at the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich retakes the lead from Goyoucolts by 24 points. HowardT wins the week with 55 points. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:01 PM - 7 comments
Buffalo Bills Fire Rex Ryan After Almost 2 Seasons: Two years ago, Rex Ryan proclaimed that he'd give the Buffalo Bills a league-leading defense and end their playoff drought of 15 years. He also got a sweet truck. Today he was fired two years into a five-year deal after going 15-16. The team also fired his brother Rob Ryan, who coached the defense. The drought is 17 years.
posted by rcade to football at 12:51 PM - 2 comments
NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Farewell Gus Bradley Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the New York Giants visit Philadelphia. There are then 11 games on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday. With just two weeks left in the NFL season, Tron7 and Ufez Jones are tied for first place in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em at 1014. Three other players are within 50 points of the leaders: jagsnumberone at 988, ic23b at 984 and MeatSaber at 970. Ic23b wins the week with 120 as seven locks all hit paydirt. Make your picks and hope they fare better than the last three head coaches who sought their fortune in Jacksonville.
posted by rcade to football at 02:40 PM - 23 comments
NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Craig Sager Memorial Edition: There are two NBA games on national TV tonight followed by another five on Christmas Day. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts takes the lead from NoMich, winning the week with 68 points. Make your picks and wear the loudest clothes you own.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:07 AM - 10 comments
Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Gus Bradley: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Gus Bradley, the coach with the worst winning percentage in NFL history who was not also his team's owner (50 games minimum). Go to Pro Football Reference and sort on W-L%. Scroll to the bottom, and right above 10-46-2 Bert Bell is 14-48 Bradley. An extremely popular figure in Jacksonville except for the four hours each week his team was on the field, Bradley never won more than five games in a season. Owner Shad Khan and the fan base expected a winning record this woe-begotten year. Instead the mullet-helmeted Jags have dropped nine in a row to fall to 2-12.
posted by rcade to football at 08:44 AM - 10 comments
NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: Farewell Jeff Fisher Edition: The NFL's third-to-last week begins tonight as the Jeff Fisher-less Los Angeles Rams get crushed on the road by the Seattle Seahawks. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Tron7 holds on to the lead, but UfezJones scores a massive 118 and jumps into second place 11 back. Jagsnumberone and MeatSaber tie for third at 887. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to football at 02:35 PM - 21 comments
There's a scandal named Wakeyleaks. True story.: Wake Forest fires radio analyst for attempting to leak football game plans to Louisville and probably all of the other ACC schools. Yes, Wakeyleaks. /sigh...Wakeyleaks.
posted by NoMich to football at 08:12 AM - 5 comments