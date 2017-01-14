January 13, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Divisional Round Edition: The NFL playoffs continue with Seahawks/Falcons and Texans/Patriots on Saturday and Steelers/Chiefs and Cowboys/Packers on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and some bonus categories.

This Week's Games

Last Week's Results

Houston 27, Oakland 14 (9 < 13 < 17)
Seattle 26, Detroit 6 (14 < 20 < 26)
Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12 (13 < 18 < 23)
Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13 (17 < 25 < 33)

Player Scores

beaverboard's picks

Houston by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points

bender's picks

Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points

billsaysthis's picks

Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 17, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points
New York Giants by 3, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks

Houston by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
New York Giants by 7, 0 points

cl's picks

Oakland by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points

grum@work's picks

Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 6, 0 points

hincandenza's picks

Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points

holden's picks

Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 13, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Houston by 10, 8 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 8 points
Green Bay by 14, 5 points

ic23b's picks

Houston by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Oakland by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points

MeatSaber's picks

Houston by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Houston by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points

rumple's picks

Houston by 14, 8 points
Seattle by 17, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 17, 8 points

tahoemoj's picks

Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points

tommytrump's picks

Houston by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 18, 10 points
New York Giants by 11, 0 points

tron7's picks

Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 15, 8 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
bender3131
NoMich3030
rcade3030
beaverboard3030
tron73030
rumple2929
Howard_T2626
cl2525
Ufez Jones2323
jagsnumberone2121
grum@work2020
MeatSaber2020
tahoemoj2020
billsaysthis1616
tommytrump1515
ic23b1515
holden1515
cixelsyd1515
hincandenza1010

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 03:00 PM - 21 comments

I'm still finishing the scorekeeping for round one.

Pick the winner and the game's spread. Locks are unlimited.

Also choose these four props for five points each:

1. Quarterback with most passing yards

2. Player with most rushing yards

3. Player with most receiving yards

4. Player with a sack or partial sack

posted by rcade at 03:11 PM on January 13

ATL by 8
NEP by 16
PITT by 6
DAL by 6

Quarterback with most passing yards: M. Ryan (ATL)
Player with most rushing yards: L. Bell (PITT)
Player with most receiving yards: J. Jones (ATL)
Player with a sack or partial sack: J. Harrison (PITT)

posted by NoMich at 03:18 PM on January 13

ALL LOCKS

Atlanta by 6

New England by 17

KC by 3

Green Bay by 10

Rogers

Elliott

Antonio Brown

Avril

posted by tahoemoj at 03:19 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 5
LOCK New England by 13 LOCK
Kansas City by 3
Dallas by 10

Matt Ryan
Zeke Elliott
Antonio Brown
Whitney Mercilus

posted by bender at 03:27 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 13 (LOCK)

New England by 8 (LOCK)

Pittsburgh by 4

Green Bay by 3

Matt Ryan

L. Bell

Davante Adams

Lawrence Timmons

posted by ic23b at 04:01 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 9

New England by 20 **LOCK**

Pittsburgh by 7

Green Bay by 3

Quarterback with most passing yards: Brady

Player with most rushing yards: L.Bell

Player with most receiving yards: A.Brown

Player with a sack or partial sack: J.Harrison

posted by cixelsyd at 04:13 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 13 (LOCK)
NE by 18 (LOCK)
KC by 6
DAL by 9
QB: Matt Ryan
RB: Zeke Elliott
REC: Julio Jones
SACK: Trey Flowers

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:44 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 4

New England by 20 - LOCK

Pittsburgh by 3

Green Bay by 3

1. Matt Ryan

2. Thomas Rawls

3. Antonio Brown

4. Vic Beasley

posted by tron7 at 04:55 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 7
New England by 20
Pittsburgh by 6
Dallas by 10

1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Tom Brady NE
2. Player with most rushing yards - Ezekiel Elliott DAL
3. Player with most receiving yards - Julio Jones ATL
4. Player with a sack or partial sack - Lawrence Timmons PIT

posted by MeatSaber at 04:57 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 6

New England by 31

Kansas City by 3

Green Bay by 5

Passing Ryan

Rushing Elliott

Sack Mercilus

Receiving Jones

posted by tommytrump at 05:46 PM on January 13

Seattle by 3
New England by 17 * LOCK *
Kansas City by 6
Dallas by 7

1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Aaron Rodgers
2. Player with most rushing yards - Ezekiel Elliott
3. Player with most receiving yards - Antonio Brown
4. Player with a sack or partial sack - Lawrence Timmons

posted by grum@work at 08:19 PM on January 13

Seattle by 7

NE by 30 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 6

Green Bay by 4

QB - Rogers

Rushing - Bell

Receiving - Baldwin

Sack: Chancellor

posted by rumple at 10:35 PM on January 13

It's pick 'em time for football once again. Just think, counting this week there are only 3 more to go. I fear there will be SpoFites suffering from pick 'em withdrawal soon.

Ryan can cement his reputation in this one. Atlanta by 6
Vince Wilfork's farewell game? Sad to see him go. New England by 18 LOCK
Can Pittsburgh score enough to overcome their porous defense? Kansas City by 8
This one could be a classic. Rookie vs grizzled veteran. Youth is served. Dallas by 3.

Golden Arm: Rogers (GBP)
Golden Legs: Bell (PIT)
Golden Hands: Jones (ATL)
Golden Defender: Hightower (NEP)

posted by Howard_T at 11:57 PM on January 13

Atlanta by 7
New England by 20 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 3
Green Bay by 3

Roethlisberger
Bell
Antonio Brown
Cliff Avril

posted by holden at 12:53 AM on January 14

Seattle by 5
New England by 15 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 5
Dallas by 6

1. Russell Wilson
2. Ezekial Elliot
3. Antonio Brown
4. Cliff Avril

posted by cl at 01:10 AM on January 14

Atlanta by 10 LOCK

New England by 24 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 6

Dallas by 3

Brady

Elliot

Baldwin

Clowney

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:11 AM on January 14

Atlanta by 7

New England by 17 <-- lock

Kansas City by 3

Dallas by 6

Passer: Brady

Rusher: Bell

Receiver: Julio

Sack: Flowers

posted by rcade at 08:55 AM on January 14

Falcons by 9
Patriots by 12 LOCK
Steelers by 6 LOCK
Cowboys by 4

QB: Rogers
Rushing: Bell
Receiving: D. Baldwin
Sack: Frank Clark

posted by beaverboard at 12:57 PM on January 14

Just getting in under the wire, kickoff in 3 minutes! :)

Seattle at Atlanta - SEA by 7 LOCK
Houston at New England - NEP by 16 LOCK
Pittsburgh at Kansas City - PIT by 7
Green Bay at Dallas - GBP by 7 LOCK

Golden Arm: Tom Brady, NEP
Golden Legs: Ezekiel Elliot, DAL
Golden Hands: Antonio Brown, PIT
Golden Defender: Vic Beasley, ATL

posted by hincandenza at 04:33 PM on January 14

Scores don't reflect the bonuses yet.

posted by rcade at 05:24 PM on January 14

Hey rcade - fwiw, you got my GB lock in but appear to have missed Pittsburgh.

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:29 PM on January 14

