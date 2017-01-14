January 13, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Divisional Round Edition: The NFL playoffs continue with Seahawks/Falcons and Texans/Patriots on Saturday and Steelers/Chiefs and Cowboys/Packers on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and some bonus categories.

This Week's Games

Last Week's Results

Houston 27, Oakland 14 (9 < 13 < 17)

Seattle 26, Detroit 6 (14 < 20 < 26)

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12 (13 < 18 < 23)

Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13 (17 < 25 < 33)



Player Scores

beaverboard's picks Houston by 5, 5 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points



bender's picks Houston by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points



billsaysthis's picks Oakland by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 17, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points

New York Giants by 3, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

New York Giants by 7, 0 points



cl's picks Oakland by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points



grum@work's picks Houston by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 6, 0 points



hincandenza's picks Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points



holden's picks Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 13, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Houston by 10, 8 points

Seattle by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 14, 8 points

Green Bay by 14, 5 points



ic23b's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Oakland by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points



MeatSaber's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points



NoMich's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Houston by 14, 8 points

Seattle by 17, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 17, 8 points



tahoemoj's picks Houston by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 18, 10 points

New York Giants by 11, 0 points



tron7's picks Houston by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

