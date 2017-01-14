January 13, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Divisional Round Edition: The NFL playoffs continue with Seahawks/Falcons and Texans/Patriots on Saturday and Steelers/Chiefs and Cowboys/Packers on Sunday. For our pick 'em contest, pick the weekend's playoff winners, the spread and some bonus categories.
This Week's Games
Last Week's Results
Houston 27, Oakland 14 (9 < 13 < 17)
Seattle 26, Detroit 6 (14 < 20 < 26)
Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12 (13 < 18 < 23)
Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13 (17 < 25 < 33)
Player Scores
beaverboard's picks
Houston by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
bender's picks
Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
billsaysthis's picks
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 17, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points
New York Giants by 3, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
New York Giants by 7, 0 points
cl's picks
Oakland by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 6, 0 points
hincandenza's picks
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
holden's picks
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 13, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 10, 8 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 8 points
Green Bay by 14, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
MeatSaber's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Houston by 14, 8 points
Seattle by 17, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 17, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 18, 10 points
New York Giants by 11, 0 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 15, 8 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|bender
|31
|31
|NoMich
|30
|30
|rcade
|30
|30
|beaverboard
|30
|30
|tron7
|30
|30
|rumple
|29
|29
|Howard_T
|26
|26
|cl
|25
|25
|Ufez Jones
|23
|23
|jagsnumberone
|21
|21
|grum@work
|20
|20
|MeatSaber
|20
|20
|tahoemoj
|20
|20
|billsaysthis
|16
|16
|tommytrump
|15
|15
|ic23b
|15
|15
|holden
|15
|15
|cixelsyd
|15
|15
|hincandenza
|10
|10
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
ATL by 8
NEP by 16
PITT by 6
DAL by 6
Quarterback with most passing yards: M. Ryan (ATL)
Player with most rushing yards: L. Bell (PITT)
Player with most receiving yards: J. Jones (ATL)
Player with a sack or partial sack: J. Harrison (PITT)
posted by NoMich at 03:18 PM on January 13
ALL LOCKS
Atlanta by 6
New England by 17
KC by 3
Green Bay by 10
Rogers
Elliott
Antonio Brown
Avril
posted by tahoemoj at 03:19 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 5
LOCK New England by 13 LOCK
Kansas City by 3
Dallas by 10
Matt Ryan
Zeke Elliott
Antonio Brown
Whitney Mercilus
posted by bender at 03:27 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 13 (LOCK)
New England by 8 (LOCK)
Pittsburgh by 4
Green Bay by 3
Matt Ryan
L. Bell
Davante Adams
Lawrence Timmons
posted by ic23b at 04:01 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 9
New England by 20 **LOCK**
Pittsburgh by 7
Green Bay by 3
Quarterback with most passing yards: Brady
Player with most rushing yards: L.Bell
Player with most receiving yards: A.Brown
Player with a sack or partial sack: J.Harrison
posted by cixelsyd at 04:13 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 13 (LOCK)
NE by 18 (LOCK)
KC by 6
DAL by 9
QB: Matt Ryan
RB: Zeke Elliott
REC: Julio Jones
SACK: Trey Flowers
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:44 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 4
New England by 20 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 3
Green Bay by 3
1. Matt Ryan
2. Thomas Rawls
3. Antonio Brown
4. Vic Beasley
posted by tron7 at 04:55 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 7
New England by 20
Pittsburgh by 6
Dallas by 10
1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Tom Brady NE
2. Player with most rushing yards - Ezekiel Elliott DAL
3. Player with most receiving yards - Julio Jones ATL
4. Player with a sack or partial sack - Lawrence Timmons PIT
posted by MeatSaber at 04:57 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 6
New England by 31
Kansas City by 3
Green Bay by 5
Passing Ryan
Rushing Elliott
Sack Mercilus
Receiving Jones
posted by tommytrump at 05:46 PM on January 13
Seattle by 3
New England by 17 * LOCK *
Kansas City by 6
Dallas by 7
1. Quarterback with most passing yards - Aaron Rodgers
2. Player with most rushing yards - Ezekiel Elliott
3. Player with most receiving yards - Antonio Brown
4. Player with a sack or partial sack - Lawrence Timmons
posted by grum@work at 08:19 PM on January 13
Seattle by 7
NE by 30 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 6
Green Bay by 4
QB - Rogers
Rushing - Bell
Receiving - Baldwin
Sack: Chancellor
posted by rumple at 10:35 PM on January 13
It's pick 'em time for football once again. Just think, counting this week there are only 3 more to go. I fear there will be SpoFites suffering from pick 'em withdrawal soon.
Ryan can cement his reputation in this one. Atlanta by 6
Vince Wilfork's farewell game? Sad to see him go. New England by 18 LOCK
Can Pittsburgh score enough to overcome their porous defense? Kansas City by 8
This one could be a classic. Rookie vs grizzled veteran. Youth is served. Dallas by 3.
Golden Arm: Rogers (GBP)
Golden Legs: Bell (PIT)
Golden Hands: Jones (ATL)
Golden Defender: Hightower (NEP)
posted by Howard_T at 11:57 PM on January 13
Atlanta by 7
New England by 20 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 3
Green Bay by 3
Roethlisberger
Bell
Antonio Brown
Cliff Avril
posted by holden at 12:53 AM on January 14
Seattle by 5
New England by 15 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 5
Dallas by 6
1. Russell Wilson
2. Ezekial Elliot
3. Antonio Brown
4. Cliff Avril
posted by cl at 01:10 AM on January 14
Atlanta by 10 LOCK
New England by 24 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 6
Dallas by 3
Brady
Elliot
Baldwin
Clowney
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:11 AM on January 14
Atlanta by 7
New England by 17 <-- lock
Kansas City by 3
Dallas by 6
Passer: Brady
Rusher: Bell
Receiver: Julio
Sack: Flowers
posted by rcade at 08:55 AM on January 14
Falcons by 9
Patriots by 12 LOCK
Steelers by 6 LOCK
Cowboys by 4
QB: Rogers
Rushing: Bell
Receiving: D. Baldwin
Sack: Frank Clark
posted by beaverboard at 12:57 PM on January 14
Just getting in under the wire, kickoff in 3 minutes! :)
Seattle at Atlanta - SEA by 7 LOCK
Houston at New England - NEP by 16 LOCK
Pittsburgh at Kansas City - PIT by 7
Green Bay at Dallas - GBP by 7 LOCK
Golden Arm: Tom Brady, NEP
Golden Legs: Ezekiel Elliot, DAL
Golden Hands: Antonio Brown, PIT
Golden Defender: Vic Beasley, ATL
posted by hincandenza at 04:33 PM on January 14
Scores don't reflect the bonuses yet.
posted by rcade at 05:24 PM on January 14
Hey rcade - fwiw, you got my GB lock in but appear to have missed Pittsburgh.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:29 PM on January 14
I'm still finishing the scorekeeping for round one.
Pick the winner and the game's spread. Locks are unlimited.
Also choose these four props for five points each:
1. Quarterback with most passing yards
2. Player with most rushing yards
3. Player with most receiving yards
4. Player with a sack or partial sack
posted by rcade at 03:11 PM on January 13