January 06, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Wild-Card Edition: SportsFilter is holding a prediction contest for the NFL postseason with a first-prize of an NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt for the team of your choice. Pick each week's playoff winners, the spread and some bonus categories.
Houston by 7
Detroit by 7
Pittsburgh by 18
New York by 11
Manning
Bell
Beckham
Rodgers-Cromartie
posted by tommytrump at 02:27 PM on January 06
Houston by 3
Seattle by 7
Pittsburgh by 13
Green Bay by 4
Matthew Stafford
Le'Veon Bell
Doug Baldwin
Quintin Demps
posted by bender at 02:42 PM on January 06
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 6
Pittsburgh by 15
Green Bay by 9
Rodgers
Ajayi
Beckham
Clinton-Dix
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:56 PM on January 06
[denial] Haven't seen a final regular season result, so I will just assume that I have a shiny, new football on the way to my doorstep. [/denial]
Houston by 3
Seattle by 10
Pittsburgh by 8
Green Bay by 6
Roethlisberger
Bell (Pitt)
Beckham
HaHaHaHa Clinton-DixDix
posted by tahoemoj at 02:56 PM on January 06
Houston by 14
Seattle by 17
Pittsburgh by 10
Green Bay by 17
1. Rogers
2. Bell
3. Baldwin
4. Sherman
posted by rumple at 04:27 PM on January 06
Oakland by 6
Seattle by 17
Pittsburgh by 13
New York Giants by 3
1. Manning
2. Bell
3. Beckham
4. Karl Joseph
posted by billsaysthis at 04:33 PM on January 06
Houston by 6
The Mighty Detroit Lions by 3
Pittsburgh by 10
Green Bay by 6
Rogers
Ajayi
Jordy Nelson
Quintin Demps
posted by ic23b at 04:53 PM on January 06
Houston by 7
Seattle by 7
Pittsburgh by 10
New York Giants by 7
1. Manning
2. Bell
3. Beckham
4. Demps
posted by cixelsyd at 05:32 PM on January 06
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 13
Pittsburgh by 7
Green Bay by 4
1. Ben Roethlisberger
2. Le'veon Bell
3. Antonio Brown
4. Quentin Demps
posted by holden at 05:40 PM on January 06
HOU by 6
SEA by 10
PITT by 8
GBP by 12
1. Quarterback with most passing yards: A. Rogers (GBP)
2. Player with most rushing yards: J. Ajayi (MIA)
3. Player with most receiving yards: A. Brown (PIT)
4. Player with an interception: H. H. Clinton-Dix (GBP)
posted by NoMich at 05:45 PM on January 06
Houston by 3
Seattle by 3
Pittsburgh by 10 - LOCK
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK
1. Rodgers
2. Leveon Bell
3. Davante Adams
4. Reggie Nelson
posted by tron7 at 06:26 PM on January 06
I didn't do the pick 'em during the regular season, but I'm noticing some bolded lines/"lock" picks; are we doing the "lock" thing in the playoffs? Just in case, the bolding below is solely for readability, and not a lock on any pick.
Oakland at Houston - Oakland by 3
Detroit at Seattle - Seattle by 10
Miami at Pittsburgh - Miami by 7
New York Giants at Green Bay- Green Bay by 10
1. Quarterback with most passing yards: Aaron Rodgers (GBP)
2. Player with most rushing yards: Jay Ajayi (MIA)
3. Player with most receiving yards: Odell Beckham (NYG)
4. Player with an interception: Richard Sherman (SEA)
posted by hincandenza at 10:17 PM on January 06
Houston by 3
Seattle by 10
Pittsburgh by 9
New York Giants by 6
1. Quarterback with most passing yards: E. Manning (NYG)
2. Player with most rushing yards: J.Ajayi (MIA)
3. Player with most receiving yards: O.Beckham (NYG)
4. Player with an interception: H.H.Clinton-Dix (GB)
posted by grum@work at 11:39 PM on January 06
I'm sure my regular season mediocrity will continue as we journey through the playoffs. Here goes nothing:
Terrible QB with some experience vs rookie QB with none. Houston by 10.
Lions brought this upon themselves by gagging during the regular season. Seattle by 9.
'Fins took out Steelers once. They won't do it again. Pittsburgh by 14.
Giants like to swagger and boast, but Green Bay just likes to win. Green Bay by 14.
Mr. Golden Arm (most passing yards): Roethlisberger (PIT)
Mr. Golden Legs (most rushing yards): Leveon Bell (PIT)
Mr. Golden Hands (most receiving yards): Jordy Nelson (GBP)
Mr. Golden Theft (Interceptor): Al-Hajj Shabazz (PIT)
posted by Howard_T at 11:47 PM on January 06
Oakland by 3
Detroit by 7
Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Green Bay by 4
QB-Big Ben
RB- Lat. Murray
WR-Antonio Brown
INT-Kareem Jackson
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:49 AM on January 07
Houston by 7
Seattle by 7
Pittsburgh by 10
Green Bay by 6
1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Thomas Rawls
3. Jordy Nelson
4. Micah Hyde
posted by MeatSaber at 09:11 AM on January 07
Didn't think about locks for the playoff pick 'em. If they are in effect, my picks are updated as follows:
Houston by 3
Seattle by 7
LOCK Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 4
Matthew Stafford
Le'Veon Bell
Doug Baldwin
Quintin Demps
posted by bender at 12:00 PM on January 07
The scoring rules are the same as the regular season contest.
This week's games:
Oakland at Houston
Detroit at Seattle
Miami at Pittsburgh
New York Giants at Green Bay
Pick the winner and the game's spread.
Also choose these four props for five points each:
1. Quarterback with most passing yards
2. Player with most rushing yards
3. Player with most receiving yards
4. Player with an interception
posted by rcade at 02:12 PM on January 06