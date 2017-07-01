January 06, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Wild-Card Edition: SportsFilter is holding a prediction contest for the NFL postseason with a first-prize of an NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt for the team of your choice. Pick each week's playoff winners, the spread and some bonus categories.

posted by rcade to football at 02:10 PM - 18 comments

The scoring rules are the same as the regular season contest.

This week's games:

Oakland at Houston
Detroit at Seattle
Miami at Pittsburgh
New York Giants at Green Bay

Pick the winner and the game's spread.

Also choose these four props for five points each:

1. Quarterback with most passing yards

2. Player with most rushing yards

3. Player with most receiving yards

4. Player with an interception

posted by rcade at 02:12 PM on January 06

Houston by 7

Detroit by 7

Pittsburgh by 18

New York by 11

Manning

Bell

Beckham

Rodgers-Cromartie

posted by tommytrump at 02:27 PM on January 06

Houston by 3
Seattle by 7
Pittsburgh by 13
Green Bay by 4
Matthew Stafford
Le'Veon Bell
Doug Baldwin
Quintin Demps

posted by bender at 02:42 PM on January 06

Oakland by 3
Seattle by 6
Pittsburgh by 15
Green Bay by 9
Rodgers
Ajayi
Beckham
Clinton-Dix

posted by Ufez Jones at 02:56 PM on January 06

[denial] Haven't seen a final regular season result, so I will just assume that I have a shiny, new football on the way to my doorstep. [/denial]

Houston by 3

Seattle by 10

Pittsburgh by 8

Green Bay by 6

Roethlisberger

Bell (Pitt)

Beckham

HaHaHaHa Clinton-DixDix

posted by tahoemoj at 02:56 PM on January 06

Houston by 14

Seattle by 17

Pittsburgh by 10

Green Bay by 17

1. Rogers

2. Bell

3. Baldwin

4. Sherman

posted by rumple at 04:27 PM on January 06

Oakland by 6
Seattle by 17
Pittsburgh by 13
New York Giants by 3

1. Manning
2. Bell
3. Beckham
4. Karl Joseph

posted by billsaysthis at 04:33 PM on January 06

Houston by 6

The Mighty Detroit Lions by 3

Pittsburgh by 10

Green Bay by 6

Rogers

Ajayi

Jordy Nelson

Quintin Demps

posted by ic23b at 04:53 PM on January 06

Houston by 7

Seattle by 7

Pittsburgh by 10

New York Giants by 7

1. Manning

2. Bell

3. Beckham

4. Demps

posted by cixelsyd at 05:32 PM on January 06

Oakland by 3
Seattle by 13
Pittsburgh by 7
Green Bay by 4

1. Ben Roethlisberger
2. Le'veon Bell
3. Antonio Brown
4. Quentin Demps

posted by holden at 05:40 PM on January 06

HOU by 6
SEA by 10
PITT by 8
GBP by 12

1. Quarterback with most passing yards: A. Rogers (GBP)
2. Player with most rushing yards: J. Ajayi (MIA)
3. Player with most receiving yards: A. Brown (PIT)
4. Player with an interception: H. H. Clinton-Dix (GBP)

posted by NoMich at 05:45 PM on January 06

Houston by 3
Seattle by 3
Pittsburgh by 10 - LOCK
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK

1. Rodgers
2. Leveon Bell
3. Davante Adams
4. Reggie Nelson

posted by tron7 at 06:26 PM on January 06

I didn't do the pick 'em during the regular season, but I'm noticing some bolded lines/"lock" picks; are we doing the "lock" thing in the playoffs? Just in case, the bolding below is solely for readability, and not a lock on any pick.

Oakland at Houston - Oakland by 3
Detroit at Seattle - Seattle by 10
Miami at Pittsburgh - Miami by 7
New York Giants at Green Bay- Green Bay by 10

1. Quarterback with most passing yards: Aaron Rodgers (GBP)
2. Player with most rushing yards: Jay Ajayi (MIA)
3. Player with most receiving yards: Odell Beckham (NYG)
4. Player with an interception: Richard Sherman (SEA)

posted by hincandenza at 10:17 PM on January 06

Houston by 3
Seattle by 10
Pittsburgh by 9
New York Giants by 6

1. Quarterback with most passing yards: E. Manning (NYG)

2. Player with most rushing yards: J.Ajayi (MIA)

3. Player with most receiving yards: O.Beckham (NYG)

4. Player with an interception: H.H.Clinton-Dix (GB)

posted by grum@work at 11:39 PM on January 06

I'm sure my regular season mediocrity will continue as we journey through the playoffs. Here goes nothing:

Terrible QB with some experience vs rookie QB with none. Houston by 10.
Lions brought this upon themselves by gagging during the regular season. Seattle by 9.
'Fins took out Steelers once. They won't do it again. Pittsburgh by 14.
Giants like to swagger and boast, but Green Bay just likes to win. Green Bay by 14.

Mr. Golden Arm (most passing yards): Roethlisberger (PIT)
Mr. Golden Legs (most rushing yards): Leveon Bell (PIT)
Mr. Golden Hands (most receiving yards): Jordy Nelson (GBP)
Mr. Golden Theft (Interceptor): Al-Hajj Shabazz (PIT)

posted by Howard_T at 11:47 PM on January 06

Oakland by 3

Detroit by 7

Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK

Green Bay by 4

QB-Big Ben

RB- Lat. Murray

WR-Antonio Brown

INT-Kareem Jackson

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:49 AM on January 07

Houston by 7
Seattle by 7
Pittsburgh by 10
Green Bay by 6

1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Thomas Rawls
3. Jordy Nelson
4. Micah Hyde

posted by MeatSaber at 09:11 AM on January 07

Didn't think about locks for the playoff pick 'em. If they are in effect, my picks are updated as follows:

Houston by 3
Seattle by 7
LOCK Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 4
Matthew Stafford
Le'Veon Bell
Doug Baldwin
Quintin Demps

posted by bender at 12:00 PM on January 07

