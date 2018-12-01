January 12, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Divisional Round: Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia on NBC (Saturday)
Tennessee at New England on CBS (Saturday)
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21 (1 < 1 < 1)
Atlanta 26, L.A. Rams 13 (9 < 13 < 17)
Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3 (5 < 7 < 9)
New Orleans 31, Carolina 26 (3 < 5 < 7)

Player Scores

beaverboard's picks

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points

bender's picks

Tennessee by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Boaz's picks

Kansas City by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

gridironarizona's picks

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 11, 5 points

grum@work's picks

Kansas City by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points

holden's picks

Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks

Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points

ic23b's picks

Kansas City by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Kansas City by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

moder8's picks

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 10 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks

Kansas City by 9, 0 points
Atlanta by 9, 8 points
Jacksonville by 8, 8 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 24 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points

rumple's picks

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points

tommytrump's picks

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 18 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 19 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 12, 5 points

werty's picks

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Goyoucolts3535
bender2323
NoMich2121
jagsnumberone2020
ic23b1616
truthhurts1010
grum@work88
werty66
tron766
gridironarizona55
Ufez Jones33
tahoemoj00
rumple00
beaverboard00
holden00
moder800
cixelsyd00
rcade-4-4
Boaz-5-5
Howard_T-5-5
tommytrump-10-10

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 01:12 PM - 8 comments

Standings (With Props)

PlayerTotal ScorePropsThis Week
Goyoucolts35035
NoMich21526
bender23023
jagsnumberone20020
truthhurts101020
grum@work81018
ic23b16016
beaverboard01515
tahoemoj01015
moder801010
gridironarizona5510
rumple01010
Ufez Jones358
werty606
tron7606
Howard_T-5105
cixelsyd055
rcade-451
holden000
Boaz-50-5
tommytrump-100-10

Last Week's Props

1. Most passing yards: Drew Brees, New Orleans: 376 (Ufez Jones, cixelsyd, moder8, truthhurts, grum@work, Howard_T, rumple, beaverboard),

2. Most rushing yards: Derrick Henry, Tennessee: 156 (nobody)

3. Most receiving yards: Robert Woods, L.A. Rams: 142 (moder8, beaverboard)

4. Players with an interception: Marcus Peters, Kansas City (NoMich, tahoemoj); Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville (rcade); Aaron Colvin, Jacksonville (nobody); Mike Adams, Carolina (nobody)

5. Most points: New Orleans: 31 (tahoemoj, truthhurts, grum@work, Howard_T, rumple, gridironarizona, beaverboard)

This Week's Props

Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points

2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points

3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points

4. A player who will get a sack. +5 points

5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points

posted by rcade at 01:16 PM on January 12

Atlanta by 7
Tennessee by 3
LOCK Pittsburgh by 7 LOCK
Minnesota by 4

1. Drew Brees (NO)
2. Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
3. Michael Thomas (NO)
4. Deatrich Wise (NE)
5. Minnesota

posted by bender at 02:02 PM on January 12

Philadelphia by 10

New England by 17 (LOCK)

Pittsburgh by 14 (LOCK)

Minnesota by 6 (LOCK)

QB most passing yards. Tom Brady

Most Rushing Yards. Latavius Murray

Most Receiving Yards. Antonio Brown

Player with sack. Everson Griffen

Team Most Points. New England

posted by ic23b at 02:31 PM on January 12

GAMES:
Atlanta by 8
New England by 12
Pittsburgh by 12
New Orleans by 8

PROP BETS:
The quarterback with the most passing yards: T. Brady (NE)
The player with the most rushing yards: M. Ingram (NO)
The player with the most receiving yards: J. Jones (ATL)
A player who will get a sack: C. Jordan (NO)
The team that will score the most points: New England Patriots (NE)

posted by NoMich at 02:42 PM on January 12

You're missing 5 points for beaverboard. He got TWO of the props correct and should have 10 points.

posted by grum@work at 03:31 PM on January 12

Atlanta by 3
New England by 16
Jacksonville by 3 (I need to make up ground)
New Orleans by 13

The quarterback with the most passing yards: Brees (NO)
The player with the most rushing yards: Bell (PIT)
The player with the most receiving yards: J. Jones (ATL)
A player who will get a sack: Wise (NE)
The team that will score the most points: New England

posted by grum@work at 03:34 PM on January 12

You're missing 5 points for beaverboard. He got TWO of the props correct and should have 10 points.

Beaverboard actually got 3 props. It's fixed now.

To doublecheck your props, visit last week's post and look for +5.

posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on January 12

I would not have thought it possible to be 34 points down after one week.

posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on January 12

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.