January 12, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Divisional Round: Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia on NBC (Saturday)
Tennessee at New England on CBS (Saturday)
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21 (1 < 1 < 1)
Atlanta 26, L.A. Rams 13 (9 < 13 < 17)
Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3 (5 < 7 < 9)
New Orleans 31, Carolina 26 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
beaverboard's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points
bender's picks
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Boaz's picks
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
gridironarizona's picks
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 11, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
holden's picks
Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Kansas City by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
moder8's picks
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 10 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Kansas City by 9, 0 points
Atlanta by 9, 8 points
Jacksonville by 8, 8 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 24 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
rumple's picks
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 18 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 19 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 12, 5 points
werty's picks
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|35
|35
|bender
|23
|23
|NoMich
|21
|21
|jagsnumberone
|20
|20
|ic23b
|16
|16
|truthhurts
|10
|10
|grum@work
|8
|8
|werty
|6
|6
|tron7
|6
|6
|gridironarizona
|5
|5
|Ufez Jones
|3
|3
|tahoemoj
|0
|0
|rumple
|0
|0
|beaverboard
|0
|0
|holden
|0
|0
|moder8
|0
|0
|cixelsyd
|0
|0
|rcade
|-4
|-4
|Boaz
|-5
|-5
|Howard_T
|-5
|-5
|tommytrump
|-10
|-10
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Atlanta by 7
Tennessee by 3
LOCK Pittsburgh by 7 LOCK
Minnesota by 4
1. Drew Brees (NO)
2. Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
3. Michael Thomas (NO)
4. Deatrich Wise (NE)
5. Minnesota
posted by bender at 02:02 PM on January 12
Philadelphia by 10
New England by 17 (LOCK)
Pittsburgh by 14 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 6 (LOCK)
QB most passing yards. Tom Brady
Most Rushing Yards. Latavius Murray
Most Receiving Yards. Antonio Brown
Player with sack. Everson Griffen
Team Most Points. New England
posted by ic23b at 02:31 PM on January 12
GAMES:
Atlanta by 8
New England by 12
Pittsburgh by 12
New Orleans by 8
PROP BETS:
The quarterback with the most passing yards: T. Brady (NE)
The player with the most rushing yards: M. Ingram (NO)
The player with the most receiving yards: J. Jones (ATL)
A player who will get a sack: C. Jordan (NO)
The team that will score the most points: New England Patriots (NE)
posted by NoMich at 02:42 PM on January 12
You're missing 5 points for beaverboard. He got TWO of the props correct and should have 10 points.
posted by grum@work at 03:31 PM on January 12
Atlanta by 3
New England by 16
Jacksonville by 3 (I need to make up ground)
New Orleans by 13
The quarterback with the most passing yards: Brees (NO)
The player with the most rushing yards: Bell (PIT)
The player with the most receiving yards: J. Jones (ATL)
A player who will get a sack: Wise (NE)
The team that will score the most points: New England
posted by grum@work at 03:34 PM on January 12
You're missing 5 points for beaverboard. He got TWO of the props correct and should have 10 points.
Beaverboard actually got 3 props. It's fixed now.
To doublecheck your props, visit last week's post and look for +5.
posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on January 12
I would not have thought it possible to be 34 points down after one week.
posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on January 12
Standings (With Props)
Last Week's Props
1. Most passing yards: Drew Brees, New Orleans: 376 (Ufez Jones, cixelsyd, moder8, truthhurts, grum@work, Howard_T, rumple, beaverboard),
2. Most rushing yards: Derrick Henry, Tennessee: 156 (nobody)
3. Most receiving yards: Robert Woods, L.A. Rams: 142 (moder8, beaverboard)
4. Players with an interception: Marcus Peters, Kansas City (NoMich, tahoemoj); Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville (rcade); Aaron Colvin, Jacksonville (nobody); Mike Adams, Carolina (nobody)
5. Most points: New Orleans: 31 (tahoemoj, truthhurts, grum@work, Howard_T, rumple, gridironarizona, beaverboard)
This Week's Props
Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points
4. A player who will get a sack. +5 points
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points
posted by rcade at 01:16 PM on January 12