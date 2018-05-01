January 05, 2018

Play SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL Playoff Pick 'Em is back. Pick the four teams that will win this weekend's games along with five prop bets. The first prize this year to the winner is glorious.How This Works
SportsFilter is running an NFL Pick 'Em contest for the playoffs and awarding a prize to the winner: Zubaz NFL camo print casual active pants for the team of your choice ($32.99 value).
To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:
Picked the winner? You get 5 points
Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points
Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points
There are also bonus categories to pick each week worth 5 points each.
What's the Margin of Error?
A window around the spread that's defined as the following:
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.
Examples:
|Actual Spread
|Margin Starts at
|Margin Ends at
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|7
|5
|9
|11
|8
|14
|20
|14
|26
|Outcome
|Your score
|Dallas by 20
|8 points (winner + spread within MoE)
|Dallas by 10
|5 points (winner only)
|Dallas by 15
|10 points (winner + nailed spread)
|Miami by 5
|0 points
Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks
You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.
The Small Print
In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.
This Week's Games
Tennessee at Kansas City on ABC (Saturday)
Atlanta at L.A. Rams on NBC (Saturday)
Buffalo at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Aren't the games Saturday/Sunday??
posted by billsaysthis at 11:44 AM on January 05
Crud. Now a bunch of fans are going to show up a day early and it'll be my fault.
I wanted this sweater to be the prize but they're not made for all NFL teams.
posted by rcade at 11:53 AM on January 05
GAMES:
Kansas City by 9
Atlanta by 9
Jacksonville by 8
New Orleans by 8
PROP BETS:
QB: M. Ryan (ATL)
RB: K. Hunt (KC)
WR: J. Jones (ATL)
INT: M. Peters (KC)
PTS: Atlanta
posted by NoMich at 12:02 PM on January 05
KC by 11 (lock)
Rams by 6 (fuck Stan Kroenke)
Jacksonville by 9
New Orleans by 12
Props:
QB: Brees
RB: Gurley
WR: M. Thomas (NO)
INT: J. Poyer (Buf)
PTS: Rams
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:08 PM on January 05
$32.99 might be the retail price, but I'd argue that the value of those suckers is virtually immeasurable. I mean, think anybody wants a roundhouse kick from you wearing those bad boys? Better put my prognosticatin' duds on.
Kansas City by 17 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 6
Jacksonville by 4
New Orleans by 10
Quarterback with the most passing yards. Ryan (Atl.)
Player with the most rushing yards. Hunt (KC)
Player with the most receiving yards. Thomas (NO)
Player who will get an interception. Peters (KC)
Most Points. New Orleans
posted by tahoemoj at 12:12 PM on January 05
KC by 7 LOCK
Rams by 9
JAX by 10
NO by 8
QB: Brees
RB: Gurley
WR: Jones (ATL)
INT: Bouye (JAX)
PTS: Rams
posted by cixelsyd at 12:17 PM on January 05
Hopefully the winner of the pants isn't an Arizona Cardinals fan (or is also a University of Arizona fan...)
posted by bender at 12:49 PM on January 05
Tennessee by 3
L.A. Rams by 2
LOCK Jacksonville by 10 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
1. Matt Ryan (ATL)
2. Mark Ingram (NO)
3. Michael Thomas (NO)
4. Kevin Byard (TEN)
5. LA Rams
posted by bender at 12:55 PM on January 05
Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
L.A. Rams by 14 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 6 - LOCK
New Orleans by 10 - LOCK
1. Jared Goff (LARM)
2. Todd Gurley (LARM)
3. Julio Jones (ATL)
4. Marc Barron (LARM)
5. Los Angeles Rams
posted by tron7 at 01:03 PM on January 05
Kansas City by 17
Atlanta by 18
Buffalo by 6
Carolina by 19
QB Ryan
RB Freeman
INT Trufant
WR Sanu
Pts Carolina
posted by tommytrump at 02:15 PM on January 05
Rams by 21 over the Falcons ... Stone Cold Lead Pipe Lock
Jacksonville by 7 over the Bills
Carolina by 7 over New Orleans
Kansas City by 10 over Tennessee
posted by moder8 at 02:29 PM on January 05
Brees ... passing Gurley ... running Woods .... receiving Trumayne Johnson ... interception Rams ... most points
posted by moder8 at 02:31 PM on January 05
