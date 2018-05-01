January 05, 2018

Play SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL Playoff Pick 'Em is back. Pick the four teams that will win this weekend's games along with five prop bets. The first prize this year to the winner is glorious.

SportsFilter is running an NFL Pick 'Em contest for the playoffs and awarding a prize to the winner: Zubaz NFL camo print casual active pants for the team of your choice ($32.99 value).

To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:

Picked the winner? You get 5 points

Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points

Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points

There are also bonus categories to pick each week worth 5 points each.

What's the Margin of Error?

A window around the spread that's defined as the following:

spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)

You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.

Examples:

Actual Spread Margin Starts at Margin Ends at 1 1 1 4 3 5 7 5 9 11 8 14 20 14 26

Outcome Your score Dallas by 20 8 points (winner + spread within MoE) Dallas by 10 5 points (winner only) Dallas by 15 10 points (winner + nailed spread) Miami by 5 0 points

So if you picked, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:

Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks

You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.

The Small Print

In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.

This Week's Games

Tennessee at Kansas City on ABC (Saturday)

Atlanta at L.A. Rams on NBC (Saturday)

Buffalo at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)



Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 11:37 AM - 13 comments