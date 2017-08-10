October 05, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 5: Cam Newton's Spoiled Yogurt Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season begins tonight when New England visits Tampa Bay. SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em has a new leader: Rumple at 292, passing Ufez Jones at 270. Jjzucal is in third at 255. Howard_T wins the week with 85. Make your selections.
This Week's Games
New England at Tampa Bay on CBS (Thursday)
Buffalo at Cincinnati (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (Sunday)
Carolina at Detroit (Sunday)
San Francisco at Indianapolis (Sunday)
Tennessee at Miami (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants (Sunday)
Arizona at Philadelphia (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (Sunday)
Baltimore at Oakland (Sunday)
Seattle at L.A. Rams (Sunday)
Green Bay at Dallas (Sunday)
Kansas City at Houston (Sunday)
Minnesota at Chicago (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Green Bay 35, Chicago 14 (15 < 21 < 27)
New Orleans 20, Miami 0 (14 < 20 < 26)
Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7 (17 < 24 < 31)
L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30 (3 < 5 < 7)
Detroit 14, Minnesota 7 (5 < 7 < 9)
Carolina 33, New England 30 (2 < 3 < 4)
N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 7 (13 < 19 < 25)
Houston 57, Tennessee 14 (30 < 43 < 56)
Arizona 18, San Francisco 15 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23 (1 < 2 < 3)
Denver 16, Oakland 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Seattle 46, Indianapolis 18 (20 < 28 < 36)
Kansas City 29, Washington 20 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 2, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
New England by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Boaz's picks
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 14, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
New England by 14, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Arizona by 14, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Denver by 9, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 9, 5 points
Atlanta by 23 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 12, 0 points
Detroit by 9, 8 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6, 10 points
Seattle by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 12, 5 points
Atlanta by 23 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 1, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 14, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 8 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 24 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 9, 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Green Bay by 2 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 8 points
Detroit by 10, 5 points
New England by 15 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 11, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 4 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 15 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points
MeatSaber's picks
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 8 points
New England by 17, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 11 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
moder8's picks
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 1, 0 points
Cincinnati by 1, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 35 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 1, 0 points
San Francisco by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 1, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
NoMich's picks
Green Bay by 8, 5 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Cincinnati by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 8, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 10 points
New England by 12 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 12 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 12 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
rcade's picks
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 8 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
rumple's picks
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
New England by 20 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 12, 5 points
New England by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 13, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
Green Bay by 28, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 25, 0 points
Cincinnati by 13, 5 points
Dallas by 12, 0 points
Detroit by 2, 5 points
New England by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 13, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Oakland by 18, 0 points
Seattle by 20, 8 points
Kansas City by 16, 5 points
tron7's picks
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
New England by 11 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Denver by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
truthhurts's picks
Green Bay by 15 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 12, 0 points
Cincinnati by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 8 points
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Green Bay by 9, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 6, 8 points
New England by 16 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 8, 0 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 19 [lock], 10 points
werty's picks
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
New England by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 2, 0 points
Houston by 2, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rumple
|292
|65
|Ufez Jones
|270
|38
|jjzucal
|255
|65
|MeatSaber
|250
|64
|tron7
|246
|51
|ic23b
|239
|51
|Howard_T
|237
|85
|jagsnumberone
|236
|40
|bender
|235
|46
|tahoemoj
|217
|61
|grum@work
|210
|46
|truthhurts
|205
|60
|NoMich
|203
|33
|werty
|202
|60
|rcade
|196
|28
|tommytrump
|192
|53
|Goyoucolts
|177
|10
|moder8
|170
|51
|Boaz
|122
|43
|cixelsyd
|175
|yerfatma
|142
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Oof, I'd love it to be so. Pats by 3, me in bed by 10.
posted by yerfatma at 10:46 AM on October 05
For the NFL picks thread: Patriots by 7 (lock).
posted by Goyoucolts at 02:03 PM on October 05
They'll beat the Bucs if they can outscore 'em. That's the weekly 2017 story line. Jameis should be looking at film of the NE secondary and saying "I want some of that".
posted by beaverboard at 02:07 PM on October 05
Tampa Bay by 7
Buffalo by 3
N.Y. Jets by 4
Detroit by 6
Indianapolis by 7
Tennessee by 7
N.Y. Giants by 6
Philadelphia by 8
Pittsburgh by 3
Oakland by 9 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 3
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 6
Minnesota by 9 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 04:55 PM on October 05
Tampa Bay by 6
Cincinnati by 5
Cleveland by 5
Detroit by 6
Indianapolis by 4
Tennessee by 5
N.Y. Giants by 5
Philadelphia by 6
Pittsburgh by 7
Baltimore by 6
Seattle by 12
Green Bay by 6
Houston by 6
Chicago by 4
posted by NoMich at 05:12 PM on October 05
New England by 3
Buffalo by 4
Cleveland by 3
Carolina by 1
Indianapolis by 3
Miami by 3
N.Y. Giants by 4
Philadelphia by 10 <-- lock
Pittsburgh by 10 <-- lock
Oakland by 4
L.A. Rams by 7
Dallas by 7
Kansas City by 4 <-- lock
Minnesota by 10 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 05:55 PM on October 05
Tampa Bay by 3
LOCK Cincinnati by 13 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Detroit by 4
Indianapolis by 7
Miami by 7
N.Y. Giants by 2
LOCK Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
LOCK Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
Oakland by 6
Seattle by 4
Green Bay by 6
Kansas City by 8
Minnesota by 4
posted by bender at 05:59 PM on October 05
New England by 2 over Tampa Bay
Buffalo by 3 over Cincin
NYJets by 2 over Cleveland
Detroit by 5 over Carolina
Indianapolis by 1 over San Francisco
Tennessee by 6 over Miami
LA Chargers by 3 over NYGiants
Philadelphia by 10 over Arizona
Pittsburgh by 7 over Jacksonville
Baltimore by 7 over Oakland
Rams by 35 over Seattle (Go Rams! Seattle sucks!) ... LOCK
Dallas by 3 over Green Bay
Kansas City by 7 over Houston
Chicago by 3 over Minnesota
posted by moder8 at 06:00 PM on October 05
New England by 8
posted by truthhurts at 06:12 PM on October 05
New England by 7, rest later...
posted by MeatSaber at 06:13 PM on October 05
New England by 7
Buffalo by 7
N.Y. Jets by 7
Carolina by 7
San Francisco by 7
Tennessee by 7
N.Y. Giants by 7
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
Baltimore by 7
L.A. Rams by 7
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 7
Minnesota by 7
posted by grum@work at 06:15 PM on October 05
New England at Tampa Bay on CBS (Thursday) TB by 3
Buffalo at Cincinnati (Sunday) BUF by 3
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (Sunday) NYJ by 4
Carolina at Detroit (Sunday) DET by 3
San Francisco at Indianapolis (Sunday) IND by 3
Tennessee at Miami (Sunday) TEN by 3
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants (Sunday) NYG by 3
Arizona at Philadelphia (Sunday) PHI by 7
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (Sunday) PIT by 7 LOCK
Baltimore at Oakland (Sunday) BAL by 3
Seattle at L.A. Rams (Sunday) SEA by 7
Green Bay at Dallas (Sunday) GB by 3
Kansas City at Houston (Sunday) KC by 4
Minnesota at Chicago (Monday) MIN by 6
posted by werty at 06:16 PM on October 05
A good week (I have no idea how it happened) has placed me into the upper middle class of mediocrity. My chances of taking the lead are about the equivalent of those that several NFL teams have of winning the Super Bowl. My pick for tonight just changed after hearing that a certain tight end for Patriots will not play. Such fun.
Tampa Bay by 7
Indianapolis by 10
Buffalo by 3
Philadelphia by 9 LOCK
New York (National Conference) by 14
Pittsburgh by 16 LOCK
New York (American Conference) by 12
Detroit by 8
Miami by 6
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 5
Green Bay by 10
Kansas City by 12 LOCK
Minnesota by 6
posted by Howard_T at 06:26 PM on October 05
New England by 17
Cincinnati by 3
Cleveland by 3
Detroit by 6
San Francisco by 3
Miami by 4
NYG by 10
Arizona by 4
Pittsburgh by 10
Oakland by 10
L.A. Rams by 4
Green Bay by 14
Kansas City by 7
Minnesota by 3
posted by ic23b at 06:34 PM on October 05
Tampa by 3. The rest TBD when the baby stops crying.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:49 PM on October 05
NE by 7
posted by rumple at 07:55 PM on October 05
Pats by 8.
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:02 PM on October 05
New England by 7
posted by tron7 at 08:27 PM on October 05
Buffalo at Cincinnati (Sunday) Cincinnati by 7
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (Sunday) Jets by 7
Carolina at Detroit (Sunday) Carolina by 3
San Francisco at Indianapolis (Sunday) San Fran by 10
Tennessee at Miami (Sunday) Tennessee by 7
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants (Sunday) Giants by 10
Arizona at Philadelphia (Sunday) Philly by 10
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (Sunday) Pittsburg by 14
Baltimore at Oakland (Sunday) Oakland by 3
Seattle at L.A. Rams (Sunday) Rams by 10
Green Bay at Dallas (Sunday) Dallas by 14
Kansas City at Houston (Sunday) KC by 14
Minnesota at Chicago (Monday) Minnesota by 5
posted by Boaz at 07:23 AM on October 06
New England by 7
Buffalo by 4
N.Y. Jets by 4
Detroit by 7 - LOCK
Indianapolis by 6
Tennessee by 4
N.Y. Giants by 3
Philadelphia by 8 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 10 - LOCK
Oakland by 3
L.A. Rams by 4
Green Bay by 6
Kansas City by 6
Minnesota by 3
Only three locks and I probably forced a couple of those. A lot of close matchups this week.
posted by tron7 at 10:27 AM on October 06
FOLK!!!!!
Tampa Bay By 3
Buffalo by 10
N.Y. Jets by 13
Carolina by 3
San Francisco by 10
Tennessee by 7
L.A. Chargers by 8
Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 7
Baltimore by 9 LOCK
L.A. Rams BY 3
Green Bay BY 7
Houston BY 3
Chicago BY 2
posted by tahoemoj at 12:44 PM on October 06
Pats by 8 (as posted above)
Cincinnati by 4
N.Y. Jets by 6
Detroit by 3
San Francisco by 3
Miami by 4
L.A. Chargers by 5
Philadelphia by 8 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 13 (lock)
Oakland by 6
L.A. Rams by 4 (fuck Stan Kroenke)
Green Bay by 9
Kansas City by 6
Minnesota by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:36 PM on October 06
New England by 8
Buffalo by 3
N.Y. Jets by 3
Detroit by 7
San Francisco by 4
Tennessee by 7
N.Y. Giants by 3
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh +10 LOCK
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 10
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
Minnesota by 7
posted by truthhurts at 11:20 PM on October 06
Cincinnati by 13
J-E-T-S by 5 LOCK
Carolina by 14 (better question: how many questions will Cam take?)
San Francisco by 3
Tennessee by 6
N.Y. Giants by 3
Philadelphia by 6 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Oakland by 14
L.A. Rams by 20 LOCK
Green Bay by 3
Kansas City by 6
Chicago by 3
posted by jjzucal at 02:00 AM on October 07
New England by 7 (posted above)
Buffalo by 6
Cleveland by 3
Detroit by 6
Indianapolis by 3
Tennessee by 10
L.A. Chargers by 7
Arizona by 4
Pittsburgh by 7 *lock*
Oakland by 7
Seattle by 6
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 12
Minnesota by 14 *lock*
posted by MeatSaber at 08:23 AM on October 07
How the hell am I in the lead? Let's see if we can fix that:
NE by 7 (above)
Cincinnati by 6
Cleveland by 4
Carolina by 10
Indianapolis by 7
Tennessee by 7
N.Y. Giants by 6
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Oakland by 14 LOCK
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 10
Houston by 3
Chicago by 3
posted by rumple at 01:55 PM on October 07
New England by 10 (in Wed.'s huddle)
Cincinnati by 3
Cleveland by 4
Detroit by 7 LOCK
Indianapolis by 6
Tennessee by 17 LOCK
NY Giants by 2
Philadelphia by 9 LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
Oakland by 10 LOCK
Seattle by 4
Dallas by 3
Houston by 4
Minnesota by 7 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:33 AM on October 08
Buffalo by 7
N.Y. Jets by 13 (lock)
Detroit by 10 (lock)
Indianapolis by 6 (lock)
Miami by 3
N.Y. Giants by 4 (lock)
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 10 (lock)
Baltimore by 17 (lock)
L.A. Rams by 1
Green Bay by 11 (lock)
Kansas City by 13 (lock)
Minnesota by 20 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:58 PM on October 08
NFL pick 'em for Thursday night game. New England by 10.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:28 AM on October 05