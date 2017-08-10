October 05, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 5: Cam Newton's Spoiled Yogurt Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season begins tonight when New England visits Tampa Bay. SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em has a new leader: Rumple at 292, passing Ufez Jones at 270. Jjzucal is in third at 255. Howard_T wins the week with 85. Make your selections.

This Week's Games

New England at Tampa Bay on CBS (Thursday)

Buffalo at Cincinnati (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (Sunday)

Carolina at Detroit (Sunday)

San Francisco at Indianapolis (Sunday)

Tennessee at Miami (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants (Sunday)

Arizona at Philadelphia (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Baltimore at Oakland (Sunday)

Seattle at L.A. Rams (Sunday)

Green Bay at Dallas (Sunday)

Kansas City at Houston (Sunday)

Minnesota at Chicago (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14 (15 < 21 < 27)

New Orleans 20, Miami 0 (14 < 20 < 26)

Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7 (17 < 24 < 31)

L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30 (3 < 5 < 7)

Detroit 14, Minnesota 7 (5 < 7 < 9)

Carolina 33, New England 30 (2 < 3 < 4)

N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20 (2 < 3 < 4)

Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 7 (13 < 19 < 25)

Houston 57, Tennessee 14 (30 < 43 < 56)

Arizona 18, San Francisco 15 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23 (1 < 2 < 3)

Denver 16, Oakland 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

Seattle 46, Indianapolis 18 (20 < 28 < 36)

Kansas City 29, Washington 20 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

bender's picks Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 2, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

New England by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points



Boaz's picks Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 14, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

New England by 14, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Arizona by 14, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Denver by 9, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points



Goyoucolts's picks Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points



Howard_T's picks Green Bay by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 9, 5 points

Atlanta by 23 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 12, 0 points

Detroit by 9, 8 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 10 points

Seattle by 5, 5 points

Kansas City by 16 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 12, 5 points

Atlanta by 23 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 1, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 14, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 8 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 8 points



jagsnumberone's picks Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 24 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 9, 10 points



jjzucal's picks Green Bay by 2 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 8 points

Detroit by 10, 5 points

New England by 15 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 11, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 4 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 15 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points



MeatSaber's picks Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 8 points

New England by 17, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points



moder8's picks Green Bay by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

Atlanta by 1, 0 points

Cincinnati by 1, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 35 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 1, 0 points

San Francisco by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 1, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points



NoMich's picks Green Bay by 8, 5 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

Cincinnati by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 8, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 10 points

New England by 12 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 12 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 12 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points



rcade's picks Green Bay by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 8 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 9, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points



rumple's picks Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 9, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

New England by 20 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Green Bay by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 12, 5 points

New England by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 13, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 8 points



tommytrump's picks Green Bay by 28, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 25, 0 points

Cincinnati by 13, 5 points

Dallas by 12, 0 points

Detroit by 2, 5 points

New England by 5, 0 points

Jacksonville by 9, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 13, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

Oakland by 18, 0 points

Seattle by 20, 8 points

Kansas City by 16, 5 points



tron7's picks Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

New England by 11 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Denver by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points



truthhurts's picks Green Bay by 15 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 12, 0 points

Cincinnati by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 8 points

New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points



Ufez Jones's picks Green Bay by 9, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 6, 8 points

New England by 16 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Arizona by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 8, 0 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 19 [lock], 10 points

