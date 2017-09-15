September 14, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 2: Undefeated Jaguars Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the Texans visit the Bengals. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, rumple opens with a lead at 85 followed by cixelsyd at 84 and MeatSaber at 75. Among the newbies, corky leads with 69. Make your picks in this discussion.

This Week's Games

Houston at Cincinnati on NFL (Thursday)

Cleveland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Buffalo at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)

Tennessee at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)

New England at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday)

Chicago at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at Denver on Fox (Sunday)

Washington at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at Atlanta on NBC (Sunday)

Detroit at N.Y. Giants on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Kansas City 42, New England 27 (10 < 15 < 20)

Buffalo 21, N.Y. Jets 12 (6 < 9 < 12)

Philadelphia 30, Washington 17 (9 < 13 < 17)

Oakland 26, Tennessee 16 (7 < 10 < 13)

Jacksonville 29, Houston 7 (15 < 22 < 29)

Detroit 35, Arizona 23 (8 < 12 < 16)

Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 18 (2 < 3 < 4)

Atlanta 23, Chicago 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 0 (14 < 20 < 26)

L.A. Rams 46, Indianapolis 9 (26 < 37 < 48)

Carolina 23, San Francisco 3 (14 < 20 < 26)

Green Bay 17, Seattle 9 (6 < 8 < 10)

Dallas 19, N.Y. Giants 3 (11 < 16 < 21)

Minnesota 29, New Orleans 19 (7 < 10 < 13)

Denver 24, L.A. Chargers 21 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks New England by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 2, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 12 [lock], 20 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks New England by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 4, 5 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Denver by 7, 5 points



corky's picks New England by 8, 0 points

Buffalo by 8, 8 points

Washington by 1, 0 points

Oakland by 2, 5 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 10 points



Goyoucolts's picks New England by 17, 0 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 12, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 24 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 11, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 1, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points



grum@work's picks New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 14, 5 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points

Atlanta by 10, 5 points

Cincinnati by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 12, 5 points

Dallas by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Denver by 9, 5 points



holden's picks New England by 11, 0 points



Howard_T's picks New England by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 10, 8 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 13, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 0 points

Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 14, 5 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 20, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Denver by 13, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks New England by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 2, 5 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Denver by 6, 5 points



jjzucal's picks New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

Houston by 13, 0 points

Detroit by 2, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 8 points

Cincinnati by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 13, 5 points

Green Bay by 17, 5 points

Dallas by 14, 8 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Denver by 17, 5 points



MeatSaber's picks New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 8 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 11 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 8 points

Dallas by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points



moder8's picks New England by 5 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 5, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 8 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 9, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 2, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Denver by 16 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks New England by 12, 0 points

Buffalo by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Tennessee by 5, 0 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 10 points

Cincinnati by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points



rcade's picks New England by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 2, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks New England by 20, 0 points

Buffalo by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 8 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

Detroit by 11, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 8 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 7, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 10, 10 points

Houston by 17, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 2, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points



tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 12, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 8 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Detroit by 9, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 21, 5 points

Atlanta by 17, 5 points

Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 2, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 11, 0 points

New Orleans by 12, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points



tron7's picks New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points



truthhurts's picks New England by 10, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 8 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 12, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 8 points

Denver by 7, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks New England by 9, 0 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Arizona by 8, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 9 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points



werty's picks Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 4, 8 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

Carolina by 9, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

