September 14, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 2: Undefeated Jaguars Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the Texans visit the Bengals. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, rumple opens with a lead at 85 followed by cixelsyd at 84 and MeatSaber at 75. Among the newbies, corky leads with 69. Make your picks in this discussion.
This Week's Games
Houston at Cincinnati on NFL (Thursday)
Cleveland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)
Tennessee at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)
New England at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Denver on Fox (Sunday)
Washington at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at Atlanta on NBC (Sunday)
Detroit at N.Y. Giants on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Kansas City 42, New England 27 (10 < 15 < 20)
Buffalo 21, N.Y. Jets 12 (6 < 9 < 12)
Philadelphia 30, Washington 17 (9 < 13 < 17)
Oakland 26, Tennessee 16 (7 < 10 < 13)
Jacksonville 29, Houston 7 (15 < 22 < 29)
Detroit 35, Arizona 23 (8 < 12 < 16)
Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 18 (2 < 3 < 4)
Atlanta 23, Chicago 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 0 (14 < 20 < 26)
L.A. Rams 46, Indianapolis 9 (26 < 37 < 48)
Carolina 23, San Francisco 3 (14 < 20 < 26)
Green Bay 17, Seattle 9 (6 < 8 < 10)
Dallas 19, N.Y. Giants 3 (11 < 16 < 21)
Minnesota 29, New Orleans 19 (7 < 10 < 13)
Denver 24, L.A. Chargers 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
New England by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 12 [lock], 20 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
New England by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 4, 5 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
corky's picks
New England by 8, 0 points
Buffalo by 8, 8 points
Washington by 1, 0 points
Oakland by 2, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
New England by 17, 0 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 12, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 24 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 11, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 1, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
grum@work's picks
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 14, 5 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
Cincinnati by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 12, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Denver by 9, 5 points
holden's picks
New England by 11, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
New England by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 8 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 13, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 14, 5 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 20, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Denver by 13, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
New England by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 5 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
Houston by 13, 0 points
Detroit by 2, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 13, 5 points
Green Bay by 17, 5 points
Dallas by 14, 8 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Denver by 17, 5 points
MeatSaber's picks
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 8 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 11 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
moder8's picks
New England by 5 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 5, 5 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 8 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Denver by 16 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
New England by 12, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Tennessee by 5, 0 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 10 points
Cincinnati by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
rcade's picks
New England by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 2, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
New England by 20, 0 points
Buffalo by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 8 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 11, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 8 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 10, 10 points
Houston by 17, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 2, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 12, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 8 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Detroit by 9, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 21, 5 points
Atlanta by 17, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 2, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 11, 0 points
New Orleans by 12, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points
tron7's picks
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
New England by 10, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 8 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 8 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
New England by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Arizona by 8, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 9 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
werty's picks
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
Carolina by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
yerfatma's picks
New England by 8, 0 points
Buffalo by 5, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rumple
|85
|85
|cixelsyd
|84
|84
|MeatSaber
|75
|75
|jagsnumberone
|71
|71
|corky
|69
|69
|yerfatma
|65
|65
|truthhurts
|64
|64
|rcade
|63
|63
|tron7
|63
|63
|Ufez Jones
|60
|60
|tahoemoj
|60
|60
|werty
|59
|59
|Goyoucolts
|56
|56
|jjzucal
|51
|51
|grum@work
|51
|51
|bender
|50
|50
|ic23b
|50
|50
|tommytrump
|49
|49
|NoMich
|48
|48
|Howard_T
|46
|46
|moder8
|43
|43
|holden
|0
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Cincinnati by 6
posted by NoMich at 10:49 AM on September 14
Houston at Cincinnati - Cincinnati by 7
Cleveland at Baltimore - Baltimore by 10 LOCK
Buffalo at Carolina - Carolina by 7
Arizona at Indianapolis - Arizona by 4
Tennessee at Jacksonville - Tennessee by 10
Philadelphia at Kansas City - KC by 7
New England at New Orleans - New England by 10
Minnesota at Pittsburgh - Minnesota by 4
Chicago at Tampa Bay - TB by 9
Miami at L.A. Chargers - Chargers by 8
N.Y. Jets at Oakland - Oakland by 11 LOCK
Dallas at Denver - Dallas by 3
Washington at L.A. Rams - Rams by 4
San Francisco at Seattle - Seattle by 14
Green Bay at Atlanta - GB by 4
Detroit at N.Y. Giants - Detroit by 2
posted by yerfatma at 10:58 AM on September 14
Cincinnati by 3
Baltimore by 10 - LOCK
Carolina by 10- LOCK
Arizona by 3
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 3
New England by 11- LOCK
Pittsburgh by 6 - LOCK
Tampa Bay by 3
L.A. Chargers by 3
Oakland by 6 - LOCK
Denver by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Seattle by 11 - LOCK
Green Bay by 4
N.Y. Giants by 3
posted by tron7 at 11:10 AM on September 14
Cincinnati by 9
Baltimore by 3
Carolina by 7
Arizona by 6
Tennessee by 7
Kansas City by 3
New England by 7
Pittsburgh by 3
Tampa Bay by 4
L.A. Chargers by 7
Oakland by 13 - LOCK
Denver by 4
L.A. Rams by 3
Seattle by 7 - LOCK
Green Bay by 7
Detroit by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 12:22 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 3
posted by bender at 01:27 PM on September 14
Tonight's pick: Houston by 6
I'll post the rest later.
posted by MeatSaber at 01:51 PM on September 14
Cincy by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:04 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 3
Cleveland by 6
Carolina by 10
Arizona by 13
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 6
New England by 23
Minnesota by 4
Tampa Bay by 10
Miami by 8
Oakland by 17
Dallas by 6
Washington by 3
Seattle by 17
Green Bay by 6
Detroit by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 02:12 PM on September 14
Cincinnatti by 3 : lock
Cleveland by 3
Carolina by 3: lock
Arizona by 3: lock
Tennesee by 3
KC by 14: lock lock
Dallas by 21: lock
New England by 3: lock
Pittsburgh by 7: lock
Tampa Bay by 5
Chargers by 3 lock
Oakland by 10: lock
Rams by 35: lock (Go Rams!)
Detroit by 9: lock
Seattle by 7: lock
Green Bay by 6 lock
posted by moder8 at 02:27 PM on September 14
Hmmm... not bad for the first week, just 3 points out of the Costanza position. I will have to work on this. There were some interesting results in Week 1, possibly due to a lack of preparation during the preseason. OK, laser focus, I will do my job!
Houston by 6
Tampa Bay by 7
Carolina by 14 LOCK
Baltimore by 9 LOCK
Indianapolis by 4 LOCK
Kansas City by 6
New England by 10
Tennessee by 8
Pittsburgh by 9
Miami by 3
Oakland by 17 LOCK
Seattle by 14 LOCK
Denver by 3
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 6
Atlanta by 10
Detroit by 13
posted by Howard_T at 03:44 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 7
Baltimore by 13
Buffalo by 3
Arizona by 14
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 10
New England by 17
Pittsburgh by 9
Tampa Bay by 3
L.A. Chargers by 6
Oakland by 17
Dallas by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Seattle by 20
Green Bay by 4
N.Y. Giants by 3
posted by grum@work at 03:50 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 21
Baltimore by 21
Carolina by 17
Arizona by 11
Tennessee by 8
Kansas City by 6
New England by 4
Pittsburgh by 5
Tampa Bay by 16
Miami by 11
Oakland by 21
Dallas by 19
Washington by 9
Seattle by 19
Atlanta by 2
Detroit by 5
posted by tommytrump at 04:33 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 6
Baltimore by 17 LOCK
Carolina by 7
Indianapolis by 3
Jacksonville by 6
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
New England by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
Tampa Bay by 10 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 3
Oakland by 14 LOCK
Denver by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Seattle by 21 LOCK
Atlanta by 9
Detroit by 3
posted by rumple at 04:35 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 10
posted by truthhurts at 05:15 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 3
Baltimore by 8
Carolina by 10
Arizona by 13
Jacksonville by 4
Kansas City by 3
New England by 7
Minnesota by 3
Tampa Bay by 6
L.A. Chargers by 3
Oakland by 10
Denver by 4
L.A. Rams by 7
Seattle by 13
Atlanta by 3
N.Y. Giants by 4
posted by rcade at 06:21 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 13 LOCK
Baltimore by 12 LOCK
Carolina by 7
Arizona by 17 LOCK
Tennessee by 3
Philadelphia by 9
New England by 5
Pittsburgh by 6
Chicago by 7
L.A. Chargers by 7
Oakland by 13 LOCK
Dallas by 10
L.A. Rams by 6
Seattle by 2
Atlanta by 6
Detroit by 10
posted by jjzucal at 06:33 PM on September 14
Houston at Cincinnati on NFL (Thursday) Cin by 6
Cleveland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday) Bal by 8
Buffalo at Carolina on CBS (Sunday) Car by 7
Arizona at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday) Ari by 8
Tennessee at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday) Jac by 3
Philadelphia at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday) KC by 5
New England at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday) NE by 6
Minnesota at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday) Pit by 6
Chicago at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday) TB by 7
Miami at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday) LA by 4
N.Y. Jets at Oakland on CBS (Sunday) Oak by 12 Lock
Dallas at Denver on Fox (Sunday) Dal by 2
Washington at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday) LA by 3
San Francisco at Seattle on Fox (Sunday) Sea by 13 Lock
Green Bay at Atlanta on NBC (Sunday) At by 2
Detroit at N.Y. Giants on ESPN (Monday) Det by 3
posted by corky at 06:46 PM on September 14
Houston at Cincinnati on NFL (Thursday) Cincinnati by 3
Cleveland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday) Baltimore by 4
Buffalo at Carolina on CBS (Sunday) Carolina by 5
Arizona at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday) Arizona by 7
Tennessee at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday) Tennessee by 3
Philadelphia at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday) KC by 4
New England at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday) NE by 3
Minnesota at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday) Pittsburgh by 4
Chicago at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday) TB by 5
Miami at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday) Miami by 4
N.Y. Jets at Oakland on CBS (Sunday) Oakland by 7 LOCK
Dallas at Denver on Fox (Sunday) Denver by 3
Washington at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday) LA by 3
San Francisco at Seattle on Fox (Sunday) Seattle by 8 LOCK
Green Bay at Atlanta on NBC (Sunday) GB by 3
Detroit at N.Y. Giants on ESPN (Monday) NYG by 3
posted by werty at 08:18 PM on September 14
Bengals by 4
posted by Goyoucolts at 08:27 PM on September 14
This Week's Games
Cincinnati by 10
Baltimore by 14Buffalo at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona by 30
Jacksonville by 10
Philadelphia by 3
New England by 14
Minnesota by 3
Tampa Bay by 10
Miamiby 7
Oakland by 10
Dallas by 3
L.A. Rams by 14
Seattle by 10
Atlanta by 7
N.Y. Giants by 7
posted by Boaz at 08:28 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 7
Baltimore by 17 LOCK
Carolina by 12
Arizona by 17 LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Kansas City by 13
New England by 3
Minnesota by 3
Tampa Bay by 10
Miami by 3
Oakland by 28 LOCK
Dallas by 7
L.A.Rams by 3
Seattle by 17 LOCK
Atlanta by 7
Detroit by 3
posted by ic23b at 08:48 PM on September 14
I just got home at 8:40 and have no Idea what the score for Cincinnati-Houston is. Accept my pick or deny it, it is up to you.
posted by ic23b at 08:51 PM on September 14
Houston by 6 (posted above)
Baltimore by 17
Carolina by 6
Arizona by 9
Jacksonville by 6
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
New England by 13
Pittsburgh by 7 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 9
L.A. Chargers by 7
Oakland by 10 LOCK
Dallas by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
Seattle by 10
Atlanta by 3
Detroit by 6
posted by MeatSaber at 09:55 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 3
Baltimore by 11
LOCK Carolina by 13 LOCK
Indianapolis by 2
Tennessee by 4
Kansas City by 10
New England by 3
Pittsburgh by 7
Tampa Bay by 7
L.A. Chargers by 2
LOCK Oakland by 21 LOCK
Dallas by 5
L.A. Rams by 4
LOCK Seattle by 14 LOCK
Green Bay by 6
Detroit by 4
posted by bender at 10:45 PM on September 14
Cincinnati by 6 (from Wednesday morning)
Baltimore by 4
Carolina by 10
Arizona by 4
Jacksonville by 10
Kansas City by 7
New England by 14
Pittsburgh by 3
Tampa Bay by 3 LOCK
LA Chargers by 9
Oakland by 20 LOCK
Dallas by 4
Washington by 3
Seattle by 7 LOCK
Atlanta by 6
Detroit by 5
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:37 AM on September 15
Houston-Cincinnati felt like a game won by nobody, especially the viewers.
posted by rcade at 12:23 PM on September 15
Bengals fans won. Our Sunday are free for the next 15 weeks.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:33 PM on September 15
Cincinnati by 10
Baltimore by 7
Carolina by 3
Arizona by 7
Jacksonville by 1
Kansas City by 6
New England by 7 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 5
Tampa Bay by 6
L.A. Chargers by3
Oakland by 9 LOCK
Dallas by 7
L.A. Rams 7
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Atlanta by 3
N.Y. Giants by 4
posted by truthhurts at 05:26 PM on September 15
The rules are in the week 1 post. Check your results from week 1 to ensure there are no errors (unrelated to your prognosticative acumen).
posted by rcade at 10:37 AM on September 14