September 06, 2017

Enter SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL season starts Thursday, which means the return of the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. Same rules as last year: Choose the winners of each game, the margin of victory and any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock to double your points in victory (glory!) or lose points in defeat (ignominy!). The winner will receive an official NFL game ball (details inside).

SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an official NFL Game Football ($99.99 value).

To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:

Picked the winner? You get 5 points

Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points

Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points

What's the Margin of Error?

A window around the spread that's defined as the following:

spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)

You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.

Examples:

Actual Spread Margin Starts at Margin Ends at 1 1 1 4 3 5 7 5 9 11 8 14 20 14 26

Outcome Your score Dallas by 20 8 points (winner + spread within MoE) Dallas by 10 5 points (winner only) Dallas by 15 10 points (winner + nailed spread) Miami by 5 0 points

So if you picked, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:

Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks

You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.

The Small Print

In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.

This Week's Games

Kansas City at New England on NBC (Thursday)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas on NBC (Sunday)

New Orleans at Minnesota on ESPN (Monday)

L.A. Chargers at Denver on ESPN (Monday)



Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 07:03 PM - 38 comments