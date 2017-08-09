September 06, 2017

Enter SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em Contest: The NFL season starts Thursday, which means the return of the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. Same rules as last year: Choose the winners of each game, the margin of victory and any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock to double your points in victory (glory!) or lose points in defeat (ignominy!). The winner will receive an official NFL game ball (details inside).How This Works
SportsFilter is running a season-long NFL Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an official NFL Game Football ($99.99 value).
To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:
Picked the winner? You get 5 points
Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points
Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points
What's the Margin of Error?
A window around the spread that's defined as the following:
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.
Examples:
|Actual Spread
|Margin Starts at
|Margin Ends at
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|7
|5
|9
|11
|8
|14
|20
|14
|26
|Outcome
|Your score
|Dallas by 20
|8 points (winner + spread within MoE)
|Dallas by 10
|5 points (winner only)
|Dallas by 15
|10 points (winner + nailed spread)
|Miami by 5
|0 points
Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks
You can choose any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.
The Small Print
In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.
This Week's Games
Kansas City at New England on NBC (Thursday)
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas on NBC (Sunday)
New Orleans at Minnesota on ESPN (Monday)
L.A. Chargers at Denver on ESPN (Monday)
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Kansas City by 12
posted by tommytrump at 08:43 PM on September 06
New England by 14
Buffalo by 3
Washington by 6
Oakland by 14
Houston by 9
Detroit by 7
Pittsburgh by 13
Atlanta by 10
Cincinnati by 9
L.A. Rams by 3
Carolina by 17
Green Bay by 12
Dallas by 10
New Orleans by 3
Denver by 9
posted by grum@work at 10:57 PM on September 06
New England by 10 LOCK
Buffalo by 14
Washington by 6
Oakland by 20
Jacksonville by 3
Arizona by 7
Pittsburgh by 21 LOCK
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Cincinnati by 10
L.A.Rams by 7
Carolina by 13 LOCK
Seattle by 3
Dallas by 7
New Orleans by 6
Denver by 13
posted by ic23b at 11:11 PM on September 06
New England by 6
Buffalo by 10 LOCK
Washington by 4
Tennessee by 7
Jacksonville by 3 (yeah, I know/lol)
Arizona by 3
Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Atlanta by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati by 6
LA Rams by 2
Carolina by 4
Green Bay by 5
Dallas by 3
Minnesota by 4
Denver by 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:04 AM on September 07
New England 3
Buffalo 10 LOCK
Washington 7
Oakland 4
Houston 7
Detroit 7
Pittsburgh 10 LOCK
Atlanta 10 LOCK
Cincinnati 7
L.A. Rams 9
Carolina 7 LOCK
Green Bay 7
Dallas 7
Minnesota 6
Denver 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:20 AM on September 07
N.Y. Jets by 5
Philadelphia by 6
Oakland by 7
Houston by 8
Detroit by 9
Pittsburgh by 21
Atlanta by 17
Cincinnati by 10
L.A. Rams by 4
Carolina by 3
Seattle by 2
N.Y. Giants by 11
New Orleans by 12
L.A. Chargers by 13
posted by tommytrump at 11:19 AM on September 07
Patriots by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:30 AM on September 07
New England by 7
Buffalo by 3
Washington by 4
Tennessee by 3
Houston by 7
Arizona by 3
Pittsburgh by 10
Atlanta by 9
Baltimore by 2
L.A. Rams by 6
Carolina by 7
Green Bay by 7
Dallas by 3
Minnesota by 4
Denver by 7
posted by rcade at 11:36 AM on September 07
Jacksonville by 3 (yeah, I know/lol)
I expected to begin this season with a lot more hope. But then I watched Bortles and Henne in the preseason.
posted by rcade at 11:37 AM on September 07
New England by 17 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 10
Philadelphia by 5
Oakland by 3
Houston by 13
Detroit by 2
Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK
Atlanta by 7
Cincinnati by 9
L.A. Rams by 3
Carolina by 13
Green Bay by 17
Dallas by 14
New Orleans by 6
Denver by 17
Since nothing for CFL this week has been posted, just for funsies: B.C. by 18, Saskatchewan by 17, Ottawa by 12, Edmonton by 3.
posted by jjzucal at 12:15 PM on September 07
New England by 7
Buffalo by 2
Philadelphia by 6
Tennessee by 6
LOCK Houston by 10 LOCK
LOCK Detroit by 12 LOCK
LOCK Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Chicago by 3
Cincinnati by 4
Indianapolis by 5
Carolina by 5
Green Bay by 4
Dallas by 3
Minnesota by 3
L.A. Chargers by 3
posted by bender at 12:32 PM on September 07
Help me understand this because I want to participate. I am having trouble finding the list of games and the spread. Is it on this same page (and I am overlooking it) or is it on a separate page I need to link to?
posted by moder8 at 01:19 PM on September 07
The games are listed at the top of this post.
You pick the winner and decide your own spread. We don't use outside spreads.
You also can make any game a lock (or none, or all).
Welcome!
posted by rcade at 01:36 PM on September 07
How have I never participated in this before?
Kansas City by 3 (!)
Buffalo by 7 LOCK
Philadelphia by 3
Tennessee by 3
Houston by 6 LOCK
Detroit by 3
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Cincinnati by 3
Indianapolis by 5
Carolina by 9
Green Bay by 4
N.Y. Giants by 3
Minnesota by 4
Denver by 7
posted by werty at 01:39 PM on September 07
Looking forward to another great season of political statements, gratuitous violence, brain damage, and - oh yeah - football. Will New England go undefeated? Will Buffalo and the New York Jets sink to new lows as they try to lose their games with each other? The question of the year is whether or not Howard_T can win the pick 'em. OK, everyone, DO YOUR JOB. Leeeettttsss Goooooooo!!!
New England by 6
Buffalo by 10
Washington by 3
Tennessee by 7
Houston by 11 LOCK
Detroit by 13
Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK
Atlanta by 16 LOCK
Cincinnati by 4
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 3
Carolina by 7
Seattle by 6
New York (National Conference) by 8
New Orleans by 4
Denver by 13 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 01:51 PM on September 07
Kansas City at New England on NBC - NE by 8
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo on CBS - Buffalo by 5
Philadelphia at Washington on Fox - Washington by 3
Oakland at Tennessee on CBS - Tenn by 3
Jacksonville at Houston on CBS - Houston by 7
Arizona at Detroit on Fox - Detroit by 4
Pittsburgh at Cleveland on CBS - Pittsburgh by 5
Atlanta at Chicago on Fox - Atlanta by 10 STONE COLD LOCK
Baltimore at Cincinnati on CBS - Balmer by 4
Indianapolis at L.A. Rams on CBS - Rams by 3
Carolina at San Francisco on Fox - Carolina by 10
Seattle at Green Bay on Fox - GB by 3
N.Y. Giants at Dallas on NBC - Dallas by 7
New Orleans at Minnesota on ESPN - Minnesota by 5
L.A. Chargers at Denver on ESPN - Denver by 3
posted by yerfatma at 02:01 PM on September 07
any game as a stone cold lead pipe lock
Clearly Howard has embraced New England sports culture and is trying to cheat his ass off.
posted by yerfatma at 02:01 PM on September 07
New England by 5 points LOCK
Buffalo by 5 points
Washington by 7 points
Oakland by 7 points
Houston by 13 points LOCK
Detroit by 7 points
Pittsburgh by 17 points LOCK
Atlanta by 9 points
Cincinnatti by 3 points
Rams by 2 points
San Francisco by 3 points
Green Bay by 5 points
Dallas by 10 points
Minnesota by 3 points
Denver by 16 points LOCK
posted by moder8 at 02:09 PM on September 07
Kansas City at New England - NE by 8
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo - Buffalo by 8
Philadelphia at Washington - Washington by 1
Oakland at Tennessee - Oakland by 2
Jacksonville at Houston - Houston by 5
Arizona at Detroit - Arizona by 3
Pittsburgh at Cleveland - Pittsburgh by 8 LOCK
Atlanta at Chicago - Atlanta by 7 LOCK
Baltimore at Cincinnati - Cincinnati by 3
Indianapolis at L.A. Rams - LA by 3
Carolina at San Francisco - Carolina by 4
Seattle at Green Bay - Seattle by 3
N.Y. Giants at Dallas - Dallas by 3
New Orleans at Minnesota - Minnesota by 3
L.A. Chargers at Denver - Denver by 3
posted by corky at 02:23 PM on September 07
New England by 10 *lock*
More picks to come later tonight...
posted by MeatSaber at 02:23 PM on September 07
Email from Goyoucolts: "On a hiking trip, limited internet. Patriots by 17. Hope you get this!"
posted by rcade at 02:27 PM on September 07
NFL Pick 'Em is stupid. The prize sucks. Point spreads are for assholes. My picks represent a paradigm shift in American football picking that none of you are smart enough to grasp.
Kansas City by 7
Buffalo by 4
Washington by 6
Oakland by 10
Houston by 17
Detroit by 4
Pittsburgh by 13 Locks are for choades.
Atlanta by 20
Cincinnati by 2
L.A. Rams by 3
Carolina by 10
Seattle by 3
N.Y. Giants by 6
New Orleans by 7
Chargers by 4
posted by tahoemoj at 03:07 PM on September 07
New England by 10 - LOCK
Buffalo by 7
Washington by 6
Tennessee by 3
Houston by 3
Detroit by 3
Pittsburgh by 7 - LOCK
Atlanta by 3
Baltimore by 4
L.A. Rams by 4
Carolina by 7 - LOCK
Green Bay by 4
Dallas by 6
Minnesota by 3
Denver by 7 - LOCK
Let's see if I can keep up my tradition of not knowing anything in week 1.
posted by tron7 at 03:13 PM on September 07
New England by 10
Buffalo by 7
Washington by 3
Oakland by 7
Houston by 10
Detroit by 3
Pittsburgh by 12
Atlanta by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati by 6
L.A. Rams by 7
Carolina by 7
Green Bay by 4
N.Y. Giants by 4
Minnesota by 7
Denver by 7
posted by truthhurts at 04:18 PM on September 07
New England by 20
more later....
posted by rumple at 04:41 PM on September 07
You people. This isn't 'Nam, there are RULES here.
posted by yerfatma at 04:49 PM on September 07
Patriots by 11.
posted by holden at 07:29 PM on September 07
Rules? We don't need no stinkin' rules!
posted by jjzucal at 07:47 PM on September 07
The rest of my picks, before I come to my senses...
Buffalo by 10 *lock*
Washington by 6
Oakland by 7
Houston by 3
Detroit by 7
Pittsburgh by 13 *lock*
Atlanta by 11 *lock*
Baltimore by 6
L.A. Rams by 3
Carolina by 7
Green Bay by 6
Dallas by 10
Minnesota by 7
L.A. Chargers by 3
posted by MeatSaber at 08:13 PM on September 07
Well fuck it, lock them all if you're so smart!
posted by yerfatma at 08:28 PM on September 07
and is trying to cheat his ass off.
Fatty, as a fellow resident of the Granite State, you should recognize it as "Yankee ingenuity".
posted by Howard_T at 09:54 PM on September 07
Well fuck it, lock them all if you're so smart!
S-M-R-T!
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:14 AM on September 08
>Grabs rule book, thumbs to page, points
You can make as many picks a lock as you like or pick no locks at all.
posted by tron7 at 09:50 AM on September 08
I had a feeling given multiple people were doing it and I was the only one complaining I was wrong, but like a true American of these times, I bitched about everyone else instead of shutting up. Be the change you want to see, etc.
posted by yerfatma at 02:02 PM on September 08
Everybody is doing a heel turn these days
posted by NoMich at 03:22 PM on September 08
Everybody is doing a heel turn these days
My idea first!
Poopyface
posted by tahoemoj at 03:26 PM on September 08
New England by 12
posted by NoMich at 08:39 PM on September 06