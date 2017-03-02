January 27, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x33 Edition: After a week of hype I've managed to miss entirely, the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl 0x33 (LI Roman, 51 decimal). Several players are within reach of SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em crown and the NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt first prize. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 (count 'em 10) props.

This Week's Games

New England at Atlanta (Friday)

Last Week's Results

Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21 (16 < 23 < 30)
New England 36, Pittsburgh 17 (13 < 19 < 25)

Player Scores

beaverboard's picks

Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points
New England by 5 [lock], 10 points

bender's picks

Atlanta by 4, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Atlanta by 8, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

cl's picks

Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks

Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

hincandenza's picks

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

holden's picks

Atlanta by 8, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points

ic23b's picks

Atlanta by 4 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Atlanta by 3 [lock], 10 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points

MeatSaber's picks

Green Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 10, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Atlanta by 3, 5 points
New England by 4 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks

Atlanta by 3, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Atlanta by 9, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 12:00 AM - 1 comment

Conference championship props

Most passing yards: Matt Ryan, 392 (ic23b, grum@work, tommytrump, cl, holden, hincandenza, bender, beaverboard, Ufez Jones, rcade)

Most rushing yards: LaGarrette Blount, 47 (beaverboard)

Most receiving yards: Julio Jones (tron7, tommytrump, cl, rumple, holden, jagsnumberone, bender, Ufez Jones, rcade) and Chris Hogan, 180

Player with an interception: Atlanta: Ricardo Allen (NoMich, rumple); New England: Eric Rowe

Official Standings with Props

PlayerTotalPicksPropsThis Week PicksThis Week Props
rumple10878302610
beaverboard10075252010
tron7997920105
Ufez Jones9277151010
ic23b867610200
NoMich817110155
rcade8666201510
Howard_T66615100
holden7656201010
cl7666102010
cixelsyd71561550
jagsnumberone71665205
bender675710150
hincandenza675710265
tahoemoj665610100
tommytrump614120610
grum@work61565205
MeatSaber4843550
billsaysthis2116500

This week

New England at Atlanta

Pick the winner and spread

Props

Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.

Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.

Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.

Pick the player with the most rushing yards.

Pick the player with the most receiving yards.

Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.

Pick a player who will get an interception.

Pick the player who commits the first turnover.

Pick the game's MVP.

Pick the SportsFilter user who will win this contest.

Tiebreaker

Pick the total score of the game. (If two players choose the same score, the one who posted it first wins.)

posted by rcade at 12:03 PM on February 03

