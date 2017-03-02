January 27, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x33 Edition: After a week of hype I've managed to miss entirely, the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl 0x33 (LI Roman, 51 decimal). Several players are within reach of SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em crown and the NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt first prize. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 (count 'em 10) props.

This Week's Games

New England at Atlanta (Friday)



Last Week's Results

Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21 (16 < 23 < 30)

New England 36, Pittsburgh 17 (13 < 19 < 25)



Player Scores

beaverboard's picks Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points

New England by 5 [lock], 10 points

cl's picks Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

rumple's picks New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 12:00 AM - 1 comment