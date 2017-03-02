January 27, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x33 Edition: After a week of hype I've managed to miss entirely, the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl 0x33 (LI Roman, 51 decimal). Several players are within reach of SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em crown and the NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt first prize. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 (count 'em 10) props.
This Week's Games
New England at Atlanta (Friday)
Last Week's Results
Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21 (16 < 23 < 30)
New England 36, Pittsburgh 17 (13 < 19 < 25)
Player Scores
beaverboard's picks
Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points
New England by 5 [lock], 10 points
bender's picks
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Atlanta by 8, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
cl's picks
Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
hincandenza's picks
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
holden's picks
Atlanta by 8, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Atlanta by 4 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Atlanta by 3 [lock], 10 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 10, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
New England by 4 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Conference championship props
Most passing yards: Matt Ryan, 392 (ic23b, grum@work, tommytrump, cl, holden, hincandenza, bender, beaverboard, Ufez Jones, rcade)
Most rushing yards: LaGarrette Blount, 47 (beaverboard)
Most receiving yards: Julio Jones (tron7, tommytrump, cl, rumple, holden, jagsnumberone, bender, Ufez Jones, rcade) and Chris Hogan, 180
Player with an interception: Atlanta: Ricardo Allen (NoMich, rumple); New England: Eric Rowe
This week
New England at Atlanta
Pick the winner and spread
Props
Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.
Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.
Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.
Pick the player with the most rushing yards.
Pick the player with the most receiving yards.
Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.
Pick a player who will get an interception.
Pick the player who commits the first turnover.
Pick the game's MVP.
Pick the SportsFilter user who will win this contest.
Tiebreaker
Pick the total score of the game. (If two players choose the same score, the one who posted it first wins.)
posted by rcade at 12:03 PM on February 03