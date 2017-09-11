November 08, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 10: Detroit Wins in Lambeau Edition: The NFL begins tomorrow night with Seattle at Arizona. In our NFL Pick 'Em, during a week when Detroit won for the second time at Green Bay in a quarter century of trying, jjzucal keeps the lead at 588, Howard_T climbs into a distant second with 539 on a week-best 74 and rumple drops one spot with 536. I forget to pick the first Sunday games and score 56, so I may keep doing that. Post your prognostications.

This Week's Games

Seattle at Arizona on NBC (Thursday)

New Orleans at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Detroit on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Houston at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

New England at Denver on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at Carolina on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21 (9 < 13 < 17)

Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10 (14 < 20 < 26)

L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17 (24 < 34 < 44)

Philadelphia 51, Denver 17 (24 < 34 < 44)

Carolina 20, Atlanta 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7 (11 < 16 < 21)

Indianapolis 20, Houston 14 (4 < 6 < 8)

Arizona 20, San Francisco 10 (7 < 10 < 13)

Washington 17, Seattle 14 (2 < 3 < 4)

Dallas 28, Kansas City 17 (8 < 11 < 14)

Oakland 27, Miami 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Detroit 30, Green Bay 17 (9 < 13 < 17)



Player Scores

bender's picks Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 2, 5 points

Indianapolis by 11, 5 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Miami by 8, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4, 8 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 11 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 4 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4, 8 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 14 [lock], 16 points

grum@work's picks Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 9, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Houston by 13, 0 points

Arizona by 9, 8 points

Washington by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 9, 5 points

Detroit by 10, 8 points

Howard_T's picks Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Indianapolis by 6, 10 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 8 points

Arizona by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

ic23b's picks Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Houston by 24 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 8 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 19 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 2, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 10, 8 points

jjzucal's picks Baltimore by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 11, 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 20 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 9 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points

MeatSaber's picks Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

NoMich's picks Buffalo by 12 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 8 points

Arizona by 5, 5 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 20 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 10, 10 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 13, 8 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 0 points

Oakland by 10, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

tommytrump's picks Buffalo by 15, 0 points

Tennessee by 12, 5 points

New Orleans by 21, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 2, 5 points

Philadelphia by 21, 5 points

Atlanta by 21, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Houston by 21, 0 points

Arizona by 12, 8 points

Seattle by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 8, 0 points

Oakland by 11, 5 points

Detroit by 17, 8 points

tron7's picks Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 8, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

truthhurts's picks Buffalo by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 15 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 14, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Buffalo by 9, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 12, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 9, 5 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 9, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week jjzucal 588 26 Howard_T 539 74 rumple 536 30 tron7 528 45 bender 522 40 Ufez Jones 518 45 truthhurts 514 51 jagsnumberone 513 44 grum@work 502 61 MeatSaber 499 53 rcade 484 56 tahoemoj 482 63 NoMich 469 38 ic23b 449 51 Goyoucolts 418 59 tommytrump 413 44 cixelsyd 376 63 werty 400 moder8 282 Boaz 248 yerfatma 150 corky 140 holden 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

