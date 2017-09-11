November 08, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 10: Detroit Wins in Lambeau Edition: The NFL begins tomorrow night with Seattle at Arizona. In our NFL Pick 'Em, during a week when Detroit won for the second time at Green Bay in a quarter century of trying, jjzucal keeps the lead at 588, Howard_T climbs into a distant second with 539 on a week-best 74 and rumple drops one spot with 536. I forget to pick the first Sunday games and score 56, so I may keep doing that. Post your prognostications.
This Week's Games
Seattle at Arizona on NBC (Thursday)
New Orleans at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Detroit on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Houston at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Denver on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at Carolina on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21 (9 < 13 < 17)
Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10 (14 < 20 < 26)
L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17 (24 < 34 < 44)
Philadelphia 51, Denver 17 (24 < 34 < 44)
Carolina 20, Atlanta 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7 (11 < 16 < 21)
Indianapolis 20, Houston 14 (4 < 6 < 8)
Arizona 20, San Francisco 10 (7 < 10 < 13)
Washington 17, Seattle 14 (2 < 3 < 4)
Dallas 28, Kansas City 17 (8 < 11 < 14)
Oakland 27, Miami 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Detroit 30, Green Bay 17 (9 < 13 < 17)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 2, 5 points
Indianapolis by 11, 5 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Miami by 8, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 8 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 11 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 4 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4, 8 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 14 [lock], 16 points
grum@work's picks
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 9, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Houston by 13, 0 points
Arizona by 9, 8 points
Washington by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 9, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 8 points
Howard_T's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Indianapolis by 6, 10 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 8 points
Arizona by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Houston by 24 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 8 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 19 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 8 points
jjzucal's picks
Baltimore by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 11, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 9 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Buffalo by 12 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 8 points
Arizona by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 16 points
rumple's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 10, 10 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13, 8 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
Oakland by 10, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Buffalo by 15, 0 points
Tennessee by 12, 5 points
New Orleans by 21, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 5 points
Philadelphia by 21, 5 points
Atlanta by 21, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Houston by 21, 0 points
Arizona by 12, 8 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Oakland by 11, 5 points
Detroit by 17, 8 points
tron7's picks
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 8, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Buffalo by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 14, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Buffalo by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 12, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jjzucal
|588
|26
|Howard_T
|539
|74
|rumple
|536
|30
|tron7
|528
|45
|bender
|522
|40
|Ufez Jones
|518
|45
|truthhurts
|514
|51
|jagsnumberone
|513
|44
|grum@work
|502
|61
|MeatSaber
|499
|53
|rcade
|484
|56
|tahoemoj
|482
|63
|NoMich
|469
|38
|ic23b
|449
|51
|Goyoucolts
|418
|59
|tommytrump
|413
|44
|cixelsyd
|376
|63
|werty
|400
|moder8
|282
|Boaz
|248
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Seattle by 5
New Orleans by 7
Green Bay by 6
Detroit by 9
Tennessee by 6
Pittsburgh by 13
Tampa Bay by 3
Washington by 9
L.A. Chargers by 3
L.A. Rams by 17
Dallas by 6
San Francisco by 7
New England by 13
Carolina by 10
posted by grum@work at 09:24 PM on November 08
Last place last week ... just shows I'm not perfect!
Seattle by 10
New Orleans by 13 LOCK
Chicago by 17 LOCK
Detroit by 9 LOCK
Cincinnati by 5
Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 7
Washington by 10
L.A. Chargers by 4
L.A. Rams by 21 LOCK
Atlanta by 8
N.Y. Giants by 10 (if there was ever a game that deserved 0-0 ...)
New England by 23 LOCK
Carolina by 6
posted by jjzucal at 10:20 PM on November 08
Seattle by 15 LOCK
posted by truthhurts at 11:07 PM on November 08
Seattle by 17 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:34 PM on November 08
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 3
Detroit by 14 LOCK
Tennessee by 7
Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 10
Minnesota by 10
Jacksonville by 13 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 6
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 9
New England by 17 LOCK
Carolina by 13 LOCK
posted by rumple at 11:53 PM on November 08
Seattle by 21
posted by tommytrump at 08:13 AM on November 09
rcade, unfortunately I also locked Miami last week, so I should take a hit for that miss.
Arizona by 5
posted by bender at 09:57 AM on November 09
Seattle by 17 (lock)
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:29 AM on November 09
This would be more fun if I didn't forget to play every now and again.
Seattle at Arizona on NBC (Thursday) SEA by 9
New Orleans at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday) NO by 4
Green Bay at Chicago on Fox (Sunday) CHI by 5
Cleveland at Detroit on CBS (Sunday) DET by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday) TEN by 3
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday) PIT by 8 LOCK
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay on CBS (Sunday) NYJ by 7
Minnesota at Washington on Fox (Sunday) MIN by 5
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday) JAX by 6
Houston at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday) LAR by 7
Dallas at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday) ATL by 3
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday) SF by 2
New England at Denver on Fox (Sunday) NE by 5
Miami at Carolina on ESPN (Monday) CAR by 7
posted by werty at 12:08 PM on November 09
Seattle by 8 LOCK
New Orleans by 4 LOCK
Chicago by 7
Detroit by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati by 4
Pittsburgh by 7 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 4
Minnesota by 3
Jacksonville by 6
L.A. Rams by 4
Dallas by 4
San Francisco by 3
New England by 10 LOCK
Carolina by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 12:59 PM on November 09
Seattle by 3 LOCK Rest later.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:42 PM on November 09
Time once again to channel my inner Curly Lambeau and predict the results of this week's NFL action. I had to type this twice thanks to my overly affectionate cat deciding to sit on the keyboard. Perhaps he's trying to tell me something...
Seattle by 9 LOCK
Tennessee by 6
Detroit by 14 LOCK
Jacksonville by 8
New York (American Conference) by 7
Chicago by 6
New Orleans by 11 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Minnesota by 13 LOCK
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 13 LOCK
Dallas by 9
San Francisco by 3
New England by 13 LOCK
Carolina by 6
Half of my picks this week are locks. Look for a triumph or a disaster.
posted by Howard_T at 04:29 PM on November 09
Seattle by 3
New Orleans by 13
Chicago by 10
Detroit by 17 (LOCK)
Cincinnati by 3
Pittsburgh by 14
N.Y.Jets by 10
Washington by 6
Jacksonville by 4
L.A.Rams by 23 (LOCK)
Dallas by 21 (LOCK)
N.Y. Giants by 3
New England by 14
Carolina by 10
posted by ic23b at 07:03 PM on November 08