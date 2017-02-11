November 01, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: That Was a Touchdown Edition: Welcome to the midpoint of the NFL season. The Buffalo Bills travel to majestic East Rutherford, New Jersey, tomorrow night to play the New York Jets. In SportsFilter's Pick 'Em, Jjzucal expands the lead with a 128-point week to 467, Rumple stays in second at 422 and Bender jumps into a tie for third with Ufez Jones at 391. Truthhurts gets every game right, including six locks, to score 121. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on NFL (Thursday)
Baltimore at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Washington at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
Kansas City at Dallas on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at Miami on NBC (Sunday)
Detroit at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Baltimore 40, Miami 0 (28 < 40 < 52)
Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16 (12 < 17 < 22)
Buffalo 34, Oakland 14 (14 < 20 < 26)
Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23 (1 < 1 < 1)
New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13 (6 < 8 < 10)
New Orleans 20, Chicago 12 (6 < 8 < 10)
Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20 (3 < 5 < 7)
Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10 (16 < 23 < 30)
Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3 (10 < 14 < 18)
Seattle 41, Houston 38 (2 < 3 < 4)
Dallas 33, Washington 19 (10 < 14 < 18)
Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15 (3 < 5 < 7)
Kansas City 29, Denver 19 (7 < 10 < 13)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Miami by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Boaz's picks
Minnesota by 0, 5 points
Oakland by 0, 0 points
Cincinnati by 0, 5 points
New England by 0, 5 points
Chicago by 0, 0 points
Atlanta by 0, 5 points
Philadelphia by 0, 5 points
Carolina by 0, 5 points
Seattle by 0, 5 points
Dallas by 0, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 0, 5 points
Kansas City by 0, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Miami by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 16 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Minnesota by 21 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 18 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 1, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Miami by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 9, 8 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
Baltimore by 9, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
Carolina by 10, 8 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 12, 5 points
Washington by 8, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Minnesota by 17, 10 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Cincinnati by 17, 5 points
New England by 8, 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 23, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 14, 10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 4 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 2, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Oakland by 2, 0 points
Cincinnati by 19 [lock], 10 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 23 [lock], 20 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Miami by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
New England by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points
moder8's picks
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 1, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 14, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Washington by 9, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Baltimore by 5, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 9, 5 points
New England by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 8, 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
rumple's picks
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 11, 5 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 9, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Miami by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Dallas by 10, 8 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Baltimore by 20, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 21, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 18, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
New England by 18, 5 points
Oakland by 11, 0 points
Philadelphia by 24, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 12, 8 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Kansas City by 19, 5 points
tron7's picks
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 8 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points
truthhurts's picks
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 15 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 13, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 10, 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points
werty's picks
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 8, 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jjzucal
|562
|95
|rumple
|506
|84
|tron7
|483
|110
|bender
|482
|91
|Ufez Jones
|473
|82
|jagsnumberone
|469
|82
|Howard_T
|465
|106
|truthhurts
|463
|121
|MeatSaber
|446
|79
|grum@work
|441
|107
|NoMich
|431
|91
|rcade
|428
|98
|tahoemoj
|419
|94
|werty
|400
|92
|ic23b
|398
|78
|tommytrump
|369
|61
|Goyoucolts
|359
|62
|cixelsyd
|313
|81
|moder8
|282
|68
|Boaz
|248
|50
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Buffalo by 3
Baltimore by 7
New Orleans by 17 (LOCK)
L.A.Rams by 4
Philadelphia by 14 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 10
Jacksonville by 3
Houston by 24 (LOCK)
Arizona by 3
Seattle by 3
Dallas by 6 (hopefully Elliott plays)
Oakland by 13 (LOCK)
Detroit by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:39 PM on November 01
Buffalo by 15
Tennessee by 12
New Orleans by 21
L.A. Rams by 2
Philadelphia by 21
Atlanta by 21
Cincinnati by 6
Houston by 21
Arizona by 12
Seattle by 10
Kansas City by 8
Oakland by 11
Detroit by 17
posted by tommytrump at 04:48 PM on November 01
Buffalo by 7
Tennessee by 9
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Rams by 10
Philadelphia by 8
Atlanta by 3
Jacksonville by 6
Houston by 13
Arizona by 9
Washington by 3
Kansas City by 7
Oakland by 9
Detroit by 10
posted by grum@work at 05:52 PM on November 01
I got 'em all correct last week as well, but I locked only one of them.
Buffalo by 12
Baltimore by 6
New Orleans by 6
L.A. Rams by 14
Philadelphia by 12
Carolina by 5
Cincinnati by 7
Houston by 10
Arizona by 5
Seattle by 12
Kansas City by 6
Oakland by 7
Detroit by 8
posted by NoMich at 09:43 PM on November 01
Buffalo by 7
LOCK Tennessee by 14 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Giants by 3
LOCK Philadelphia by 13 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Jacksonville by 2
LOCK Houston by 8 LOCK
San Francisco by 5
Seattle by 7
Kansas City by 6
Lock Miami by 8 LOCK
Detroit by 7
posted by bender at 10:13 PM on November 01
Buffalo by 3
Tennessee by 8 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
LA Rams by 6 LOCK
Philadelphia by 14 LOCK
Atlanta by 3
Jacksonville by 19 LOCK
Houston by 11 LOCK
Arizona by 2
Seattle by 7 LOCK
Kansas City by 4 LOCK
Oakland by 5
Detroit by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:00 AM on November 02
Buffalo's defense is the difference. Bills by 6 (lock)
Tennessee beats Flacco-less Ravens. Titans by 9 (lock)
New Orleans has a defense now? Saints by 10 (lock)
L.A. plunders a desolate New York secondary. Rams by 10 (lock)
Philadelphia might just be a Super Bowl team. Eagles by 17 (lock)
I refuse to get off the Atlanta bandwagon, even if the players have. Falcons by 7
Still not used to Jacksonville being decent again. Jags by 6 (lock) It's been a good week for Houston. Texans by 20 (lock)
No one will watch this game. Cardinals by 3
Seattle is a bad football team, but so is everyone else. Hawks by 7 (lock)
Best game of the week. Chiefs win a squeaker by 4 (lock)
Oakland has been really puzzling this year, but it's Miami. Raiders by 7 (lock)
Detroit takes advantage of no Rodgers. Lions by 14 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:51 AM on November 02
Buffalo by 7
Tennessee by 3
New Orleans by 13 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 14 LOCK
Philadelphia by 8
Atlanta by 6
Jacksonville by 13
Houston by 17 LOCK
San Francisco by 3 (they gotta win one, right?)
Washington by 6
Kansas City by 4
Oakland by 10
Detroit by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 01:03 PM on November 02
Buffalo by 10 - LOCK
Tennessee by 3
New Orleans by 8 - LOCK
L.A. Rams by 11 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 6 - LOCK
Carolina by 6
Jacksonville by 3 - LOCK
Houston by 14 - LOCK
San Francisco by 6
Seattle by 3
Kansas City by 3
Oakland by 8
Detroit by 6
posted by tron7 at 01:24 PM on November 02
Buffalo by 7
Tennessee by 7
New Orleans by 9
L.A. Rams by 8
Philadelphia by 7 [LOCK]
Carolina by 4
Jacksonville by 6
Houston by 9
Arizona by 4
Seattle by 3
Kansas City by 6
Oakland by 11 [LOCK]
Detroit by 4 [LOCK]
posted by cixelsyd at 02:13 PM on November 01