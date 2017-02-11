November 01, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: That Was a Touchdown Edition: Welcome to the midpoint of the NFL season. The Buffalo Bills travel to majestic East Rutherford, New Jersey, tomorrow night to play the New York Jets. In SportsFilter's Pick 'Em, Jjzucal expands the lead with a 128-point week to 467, Rumple stays in second at 422 and Bender jumps into a tie for third with Ufez Jones at 391. Truthhurts gets every game right, including six locks, to score 121. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on NFL (Thursday)
Baltimore at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Washington at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
Kansas City at Dallas on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at Miami on NBC (Sunday)
Detroit at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday)

Last Week's Results

Baltimore 40, Miami 0 (28 < 40 < 52)
Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16 (12 < 17 < 22)
Buffalo 34, Oakland 14 (14 < 20 < 26)
Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23 (1 < 1 < 1)
New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13 (6 < 8 < 10)
New Orleans 20, Chicago 12 (6 < 8 < 10)
Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20 (3 < 5 < 7)
Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10 (16 < 23 < 30)
Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3 (10 < 14 < 18)
Seattle 41, Houston 38 (2 < 3 < 4)
Dallas 33, Washington 19 (10 < 14 < 18)
Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15 (3 < 5 < 7)
Kansas City 29, Denver 19 (7 < 10 < 13)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Miami by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Boaz's picks

Minnesota by 0, 5 points
Oakland by 0, 0 points
Cincinnati by 0, 5 points
New England by 0, 5 points
Chicago by 0, 0 points
Atlanta by 0, 5 points
Philadelphia by 0, 5 points
Carolina by 0, 5 points
Seattle by 0, 5 points
Dallas by 0, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 0, 5 points
Kansas City by 0, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks

Miami by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 16 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Minnesota by 21 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 18 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 1, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks

Miami by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 9, 8 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points

Howard_T's picks

Baltimore by 9, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
Carolina by 10, 8 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 12, 5 points
Washington by 8, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

Minnesota by 17, 10 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Cincinnati by 17, 5 points
New England by 8, 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 23, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 14, 10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 4 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 2, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points

jjzucal's picks

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Oakland by 2, 0 points
Cincinnati by 19 [lock], 10 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 23 [lock], 20 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 10 points

MeatSaber's picks

Miami by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
New England by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points

moder8's picks

Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 1, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 14, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Washington by 9, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks

Baltimore by 5, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 9, 5 points
New England by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 8, 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks

Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 11, 5 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 9, 8 points

tahoemoj's picks

Miami by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Dallas by 10, 8 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points

tommytrump's picks

Baltimore by 20, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 21, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 18, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
New England by 18, 5 points
Oakland by 11, 0 points
Philadelphia by 24, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 12, 8 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Kansas City by 19, 5 points

tron7's picks

Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 8 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points

truthhurts's picks

Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 15 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 13, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 10, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points

werty's picks

Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 8, 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
jjzucal56295
rumple50684
tron7483110
bender48291
Ufez Jones47382
jagsnumberone46982
Howard_T465106
truthhurts463121
MeatSaber44679
grum@work441107
NoMich43191
rcade42898
tahoemoj41994
werty40092
ic23b39878
tommytrump36961
Goyoucolts35962
cixelsyd31381
moder828268
Boaz24850
yerfatma150
corky140
holden0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 01:51 PM - 10 comments

Buffalo by 7

Tennessee by 7

New Orleans by 9

L.A. Rams by 8

Philadelphia by 7 [LOCK]

Carolina by 4

Jacksonville by 6

Houston by 9

Arizona by 4

Seattle by 3

Kansas City by 6

Oakland by 11 [LOCK]

Detroit by 4 [LOCK]

posted by cixelsyd at 02:13 PM on November 01

Buffalo by 3

Baltimore by 7

New Orleans by 17 (LOCK)

L.A.Rams by 4

Philadelphia by 14 (LOCK)

Atlanta by 10

Jacksonville by 3

Houston by 24 (LOCK)

Arizona by 3

Seattle by 3

Dallas by 6 (hopefully Elliott plays)

Oakland by 13 (LOCK)

Detroit by 3

posted by ic23b at 03:39 PM on November 01

Buffalo by 15

Tennessee by 12

New Orleans by 21

L.A. Rams by 2

Philadelphia by 21

Atlanta by 21

Cincinnati by 6

Houston by 21

Arizona by 12

Seattle by 10

Kansas City by 8

Oakland by 11

Detroit by 17

posted by tommytrump at 04:48 PM on November 01

Buffalo by 7
Tennessee by 9
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Rams by 10
Philadelphia by 8
Atlanta by 3
Jacksonville by 6
Houston by 13
Arizona by 9
Washington by 3
Kansas City by 7
Oakland by 9
Detroit by 10

posted by grum@work at 05:52 PM on November 01

I got 'em all correct last week as well, but I locked only one of them.


Buffalo by 12
Baltimore by 6
New Orleans by 6
L.A. Rams by 14
Philadelphia by 12
Carolina by 5
Cincinnati by 7
Houston by 10
Arizona by 5
Seattle by 12
Kansas City by 6
Oakland by 7
Detroit by 8

posted by NoMich at 09:43 PM on November 01

Buffalo by 7
LOCK Tennessee by 14 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Giants by 3
LOCK Philadelphia by 13 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Jacksonville by 2
LOCK Houston by 8 LOCK
San Francisco by 5
Seattle by 7
Kansas City by 6
Lock Miami by 8 LOCK
Detroit by 7

posted by bender at 10:13 PM on November 01

Buffalo by 3

Tennessee by 8 LOCK

New Orleans by 7 LOCK

LA Rams by 6 LOCK

Philadelphia by 14 LOCK

Atlanta by 3

Jacksonville by 19 LOCK

Houston by 11 LOCK

Arizona by 2

Seattle by 7 LOCK

Kansas City by 4 LOCK

Oakland by 5

Detroit by 10

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:00 AM on November 02

Buffalo's defense is the difference. Bills by 6 (lock)

Tennessee beats Flacco-less Ravens. Titans by 9 (lock)

New Orleans has a defense now? Saints by 10 (lock)

L.A. plunders a desolate New York secondary. Rams by 10 (lock)

Philadelphia might just be a Super Bowl team. Eagles by 17 (lock)

I refuse to get off the Atlanta bandwagon, even if the players have. Falcons by 7

Still not used to Jacksonville being decent again. Jags by 6 (lock) It's been a good week for Houston. Texans by 20 (lock)

No one will watch this game. Cardinals by 3

Seattle is a bad football team, but so is everyone else. Hawks by 7 (lock)

Best game of the week. Chiefs win a squeaker by 4 (lock)

Oakland has been really puzzling this year, but it's Miami. Raiders by 7 (lock)

Detroit takes advantage of no Rodgers. Lions by 14 (lock)

posted by Goyoucolts at 11:51 AM on November 02

Buffalo by 7

Tennessee by 3

New Orleans by 13 LOCK

L.A. Rams by 14 LOCK

Philadelphia by 8

Atlanta by 6

Jacksonville by 13

Houston by 17 LOCK

San Francisco by 3 (they gotta win one, right?)

Washington by 6

Kansas City by 4

Oakland by 10

Detroit by 7

posted by tahoemoj at 01:03 PM on November 02

Buffalo by 10 - LOCK
Tennessee by 3
New Orleans by 8 - LOCK
L.A. Rams by 11 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 6 - LOCK
Carolina by 6
Jacksonville by 3 - LOCK
Houston by 14 - LOCK
San Francisco by 6
Seattle by 3
Kansas City by 3
Oakland by 8
Detroit by 6

posted by tron7 at 01:24 PM on November 02

