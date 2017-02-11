November 01, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: That Was a Touchdown Edition: Welcome to the midpoint of the NFL season. The Buffalo Bills travel to majestic East Rutherford, New Jersey, tomorrow night to play the New York Jets. In SportsFilter's Pick 'Em, Jjzucal expands the lead with a 128-point week to 467, Rumple stays in second at 422 and Bender jumps into a tie for third with Ufez Jones at 391. Truthhurts gets every game right, including six locks, to score 121. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on NFL (Thursday)

Baltimore at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Denver at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Washington at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)

Kansas City at Dallas on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at Miami on NBC (Sunday)

Detroit at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Baltimore 40, Miami 0 (28 < 40 < 52)

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16 (12 < 17 < 22)

Buffalo 34, Oakland 14 (14 < 20 < 26)

Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23 (1 < 1 < 1)

New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13 (6 < 8 < 10)

New Orleans 20, Chicago 12 (6 < 8 < 10)

Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20 (3 < 5 < 7)

Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10 (16 < 23 < 30)

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3 (10 < 14 < 18)

Seattle 41, Houston 38 (2 < 3 < 4)

Dallas 33, Washington 19 (10 < 14 < 18)

Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15 (3 < 5 < 7)

Kansas City 29, Denver 19 (7 < 10 < 13)



Player Scores

bender's picks Miami by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 8, 5 points

New England by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points



Boaz's picks Minnesota by 0, 5 points

Oakland by 0, 0 points

Cincinnati by 0, 5 points

New England by 0, 5 points

Chicago by 0, 0 points

Atlanta by 0, 5 points

Philadelphia by 0, 5 points

Carolina by 0, 5 points

Seattle by 0, 5 points

Dallas by 0, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 0, 5 points

Kansas City by 0, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks Miami by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 4, 8 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 16 points



Goyoucolts's picks Minnesota by 21 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 18 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 1, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks Miami by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 9 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 9, 8 points

Atlanta by 3, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points



Howard_T's picks Baltimore by 9, 5 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 8 points

Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 9, 5 points

Carolina by 10, 8 points

Buffalo by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 12, 5 points

Washington by 8, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Minnesota by 17, 10 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

Cincinnati by 17, 5 points

New England by 8, 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 23, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 14, 10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points



jagsnumberone's picks Miami by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

New England by 4 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Atlanta by 3, 8 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 10 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 2, 0 points

Kansas City by 14, 5 points



jjzucal's picks Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

Oakland by 2, 0 points

Cincinnati by 19 [lock], 10 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 23 [lock], 20 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 10 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10, 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Miami by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

New England by 9, 8 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 14, 5 points



moder8's picks Miami by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 1, 5 points

Cincinnati by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 14, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Washington by 9, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks Baltimore by 5, 5 points

Minnesota by 8, 5 points

Buffalo by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 9, 5 points

New England by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 8, 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 8 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Atlanta by 3, 8 points

Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points



rumple's picks Miami by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

New England by 11, 5 points

New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 9, 8 points



tahoemoj's picks Miami by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 23 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 10 points

Dallas by 10, 8 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points



tommytrump's picks Baltimore by 20, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

Atlanta by 21, 5 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

New Orleans by 18, 5 points

Cincinnati by 10, 5 points

New England by 18, 5 points

Oakland by 11, 0 points

Philadelphia by 24, 8 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 12, 8 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

Kansas City by 19, 5 points



tron7's picks Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 8 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 8 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points



truthhurts's picks Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 15 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 7, 8 points

Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 13, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 10, 10 points



Ufez Jones's picks Buffalo by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 9 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Atlanta by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 8, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 8 points

