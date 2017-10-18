October 18, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 7: Brett Hundley Edition : The one-defeated Kansas City Chiefs begin the NFL week at the Oakland Raiders Thursday night. There was carnage across the SportsFilter Pick 'Em. Ufez Jones holds on to first at 340, but jjzucal scores 58 to trail by a single point. Rumple falls to third. Make your picks and forget week 6 ever happened.

This Week's Games

Kansas City at Oakland on CBS (Thursday)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Miami on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at New England on NBC (Sunday)

Washington at Philadelphia on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23 (3 < 5 < 7)

Miami 20, Atlanta 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10 (9 < 13 < 17)

New Orleans 52, Detroit 38 (10 < 14 < 18)

New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Washington 26, San Francisco 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

Chicago 27, Baltimore 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 33, Cleveland 17 (11 < 16 < 21)

Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33 (3 < 5 < 7)

L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17 (7 < 10 < 13)

Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16 (1 < 1 < 1)

N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10 (9 < 13 < 17)

Tennessee 36, Indianapolis 22 (10 < 14 < 18)



Player Scores

bender's picks Carolina by 5, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

New England by 7, 10 points

Washington by 5, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 14 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 9, 5 points



Boaz's picks Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

New England by 7, 10 points

New England by 14, 5 points

Washington by 14, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 10, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 14, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Carolina by 9, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points

Washington by 9 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 9, 0 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 4, 5 points



Goyoucolts's picks Philadelphia by 4, 8 points

Atlanta by 24 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

New England by 7, 10 points

Washington by 17 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 4, 8 points

Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 20 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 14 [lock], 20 points



grum@work's picks Carolina by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

New England by 13, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Washington by 3, 8 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Carolina by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 20 [lock], 16 points

New England by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Washington by 8, 5 points

Atlanta by 16 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 6, 8 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 12, 8 points



ic23b's picks Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Washington by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Houston by 12, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 12, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Denver by 21 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks Carolina by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 11 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 16 points

Arizona by 3, 8 points

Jacksonville by 21, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 4 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 16 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 27 [lock], 10 points



jjzucal's picks Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

New England by 9 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 16, 5 points

Baltimore by 2, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 5, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 11 [lock], 16 points



MeatSaber's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

New England by 10, 5 points

Washington by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Denver by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points



moder8's picks Atlanta by 0 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 0, 0 points

Detroit by 0, 0 points

New England by 0, 5 points

Washington by 0 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 0 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 0, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 0, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 0, 5 points

Kansas City by 0, 0 points

Oakland by 0, 0 points

Denver by 0, 0 points

Tennessee by 0, 5 points



NoMich's picks Carolina by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 12 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 14 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Houston by 18 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 5, 0 points

Oakland by 4, 0 points

Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points



rcade's picks Carolina by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

New England by 7 [lock], 20 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 10, 8 points



tahoemoj's picks Carolina by 4, 0 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 10, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 13, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Denver by 12 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 13 [lock], 16 points



tommytrump's picks Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Atlanta by 21, 0 points

Green Bay by 19, 0 points

Detroit by 10, 0 points

New England by 25, 5 points

Washington by 8, 5 points

Baltimore by 5, 0 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 8, 0 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points



tron7's picks Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Atlanta by 11 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

New England by 8 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 11 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Denver by 11 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points



truthhurts's picks Carolina by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

New England by 7, 10 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 5, 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

