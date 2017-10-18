October 18, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 7: Brett Hundley Edition : The one-defeated Kansas City Chiefs begin the NFL week at the Oakland Raiders Thursday night. There was carnage across the SportsFilter Pick 'Em. Ufez Jones holds on to first at 340, but jjzucal scores 58 to trail by a single point. Rumple falls to third. Make your picks and forget week 6 ever happened.
This Week's Games
Kansas City at Oakland on CBS (Thursday)
Tampa Bay at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at New England on NBC (Sunday)
Washington at Philadelphia on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23 (3 < 5 < 7)
Miami 20, Atlanta 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10 (9 < 13 < 17)
New Orleans 52, Detroit 38 (10 < 14 < 18)
New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Washington 26, San Francisco 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
Chicago 27, Baltimore 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 33, Cleveland 17 (11 < 16 < 21)
Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33 (3 < 5 < 7)
L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17 (7 < 10 < 13)
Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10 (9 < 13 < 17)
Tennessee 36, Indianapolis 22 (10 < 14 < 18)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Carolina by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
New England by 7, 10 points
Washington by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 14 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 9, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 10 points
New England by 14, 5 points
Washington by 14, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 14, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points
Washington by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 9, 0 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Philadelphia by 4, 8 points
Atlanta by 24 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 10 points
Washington by 17 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 4, 8 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 20 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], 20 points
grum@work's picks
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
New England by 13, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Washington by 3, 8 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 20 [lock], 16 points
New England by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Washington by 8, 5 points
Atlanta by 16 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 8 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 12, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Washington by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 12, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 12, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Denver by 21 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 11 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 16 points
Arizona by 3, 8 points
Jacksonville by 21, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 4 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 16 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 27 [lock], 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
New England by 9 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 16, 5 points
Baltimore by 2, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 5, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 11 [lock], 16 points
MeatSaber's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Washington by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
moder8's picks
Atlanta by 0 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 0, 0 points
Detroit by 0, 0 points
New England by 0, 5 points
Washington by 0 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 0 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 0, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 0, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 0, 5 points
Kansas City by 0, 0 points
Oakland by 0, 0 points
Denver by 0, 0 points
Tennessee by 0, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Carolina by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 12 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 14 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Houston by 18 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
rcade's picks
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
New England by 7 [lock], 20 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 10, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 13, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Denver by 12 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 13 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Atlanta by 21, 0 points
Green Bay by 19, 0 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
New England by 25, 5 points
Washington by 8, 5 points
Baltimore by 5, 0 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 8, 0 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
tron7's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Atlanta by 11 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 8 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 11 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Denver by 11 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
New England by 7, 10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 5, 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 10 points
Houston by 19 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|340
|11
|jjzucal
|339
|58
|rumple
|331
|16
|bender
|307
|21
|Howard_T
|305
|17
|tron7
|294
|19
|jagsnumberone
|291
|24
|MeatSaber
|291
|-5
|grum@work
|285
|26
|tahoemoj
|277
|9
|ic23b
|274
|-4
|truthhurts
|271
|20
|tommytrump
|268
|28
|NoMich
|260
|16
|Goyoucolts
|255
|16
|rcade
|254
|10
|moder8
|214
|10
|Boaz
|198
|38
|cixelsyd
|198
|-14
|werty
|249
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Kansas City by 13
Tampa Bay by 6
Carolina by 17
Tennessee by 13
New Orleans by 9
Jacksonville by 14
L.A. Rams by 7
Miami by 6
Minnesota by 6
Dallas by 13
Seattle by 10
Pittsburgh by 13
Denver by 7
New England by 3
Washington by 3
posted by grum@work at 08:41 AM on October 18
Kansas City by 7
Tampa Bay by 7
Carolina by 17
Tennessee by 17
New Orleans by 17
Jacksonville by 7
Arizona by 7
N.Y. Jets by 1
Baltimore by 7
Dallas by 17
Seattle by 17
Pittsburgh by 7
L.A. Chargers by 7
Atlanta by 7
Washington by 3
posted by tommytrump at 10:06 AM on October 18
Poor Brett Hundley, hasn't played a game this season and already gets hit with the SpoFi Pick 'Em Curse.
posted by NoMich at 08:34 AM on October 18