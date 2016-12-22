December 15, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: Farewell Jeff Fisher Edition: The NFL's third-to-last week begins tonight as the Jeff Fisher-less Los Angeles Rams get crushed on the road by the Seattle Seahawks. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Tron7 holds on to the lead, but UfezJones scores a massive 118 and jumps into second place 11 back. Jagsnumberone and MeatSaber tie for third at 887. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Los Angeles at Seattle (Thursday)
Miami at New York Jets (Saturday)
Cleveland at Buffalo (Sunday)
Detroit at New York Giants (Sunday)
Green Bay at Chicago (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Minnesota (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Houston (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Baltimore (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Dallas (Sunday)
Tennessee at Kansas City (Sunday)
New Orleans at Arizona (Sunday)
San Francisco at Atlanta (Sunday)
New England at Denver (Sunday)
Oakland at San Diego (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Sunday)
Carolina at Washington (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Kansas City 21, Oakland 13 (6 < 8 < 10)
Miami 26, Arizona 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Detroit 20, Chicago 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10 (9 < 13 < 17)
Tennessee 13, Denver 10 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 22, Indianapolis 17 (3 < 5 < 7)
Minnesota 25, Jacksonville 16 (6 < 9 < 12)
Tampa Bay 16, New Orleans 11 (3 < 5 < 7)
Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
Carolina 28, San Diego 16 (8 < 12 < 16)
Washington 27, Philadelphia 22 (3 < 5 < 7)
New York Jets 23, San Francisco 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Atlanta 42, Los Angeles 14 (20 < 28 < 36)
Green Bay 38, Seattle 10 (20 < 28 < 36)
New York Giants 10, Dallas 7 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 30, Baltimore 23 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|934
|81
|Ufez Jones
|923
|118
|jagsnumberone
|887
|78
|MeatSaber
|887
|57
|ic23b
|864
|72
|rcade
|825
|74
|cixelsyd
|819
|44
|grum@work
|818
|52
|Howard_T
|794
|70
|tahoemoj
|790
|76
|holden
|786
|86
|rumple
|783
|56
|NoMich
|774
|88
|tommytrump
|687
|10
|bender
|633
|71
|Goyoucolts
|587
|46
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
LOCK THEM ALL!
Seattle by 17
Miami by 3
Buffalo by 7
Detroit by 6
Green Bay by 13
Indianapolis by 3
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 7
Dallas by 10
Kansas City by 13
Atlanta by 21
New England by 10
Oakland by 13
Pittsburgh by 11
Washington by 9
posted by grum@work at 02:43 PM on December 15
The boldness of TommyTrump's all-lock week was not rewarded.
posted by rcade at 02:47 PM on December 15
I think they should have let Fisher coach this last game because he totally has the Seahawks' number. There have been some fun moments in the film of the prior games.
But let's not be too sad, for now, due to Fisher's demise, thar's a Fassel head coaching in the NFL again!
I would not be surprised to see the Rams win. But then again, I am no longer surprised by darn near everything.
posted by beaverboard at 03:31 PM on December 15
Seattle by 10 **LOCK **
Miami by 9 ** LOCK **
Buffalo by 7
New York Giants by 10 ** LOCK **
Green Bay by 17 ** LOCK**
Minnesota by 3
Houston by 6
Baltimore by 7 ** LOCK **
Dallas by 4 (Dallas in December ... hmmmm)
Kansas City by 6
Arizona by 3
Atlanta by 14 ** LOCK **
New England by 3
Oakland by 10 ** LOCK **
Pittsburgh by 7
Washington by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 04:10 PM on December 15
Seattle by 20 LOCK
Miami BY 10
Buffalo BY 13 LOCK
New York Giants by 3
Green Bay by 13 LOCK
Indianapolis BY 6
Houston BY 4
Baltimore BY 10 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 3
Kansas City by 6
Arizona by 4
Atlanta by 20 LOCK
New England BY 24 LOCK
Oakland by 10
Cincinnati by 3
Carolina by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 04:23 PM on December 15
Seattle by 26
New York Jets by 12
Cleveland by 5
New York Giants by 4
Green Bay by 26
Indianapolis by 8
Houston by 10
Baltimore by 11
Dallas by 19
Kansas City by 11
New Orleans by 9
Atlanta by 26
New England by 15
Oakland by 5
Pittsburgh by 13
Washington by 3
Lock 'em up again!
posted by tommytrump at 04:36 PM on December 15
Seattle by 17 <-- lock
Miami by 7
Buffalo by 13 <-- lock
New York Giants by 3
Green Bay by 10
Minnesota by 6
Houston by 9 <-- lock
Baltimore by 10
Dallas by 4
Kansas City by 7
Arizona by 3
Atlanta by 10 <-- lock
New England by 4
Oakland by 7
Pittsburgh by 3
Washington by 3
posted by rcade at 05:02 PM on December 15
We have a pick'em going with some of the extended family and there's only 10 of us and I have yet to win a single week with basically the same picks I use here. Better yet, after my relatively poor showing this week, my 92 year old grandmother is now a full 7 games clear of me on the season total. She doesn't even watch football unless the boys are over to watch the Packer game and needs a cheat sheet to match the team names that show in the standings in the paper (her only research) to the city names on the pick sheet (you might say use a different pick sheet but my uncle is adamant that she learns that the Cowboys are from Dallas one of these years). Anyway, I just wanted you to know that you might be losing to me but my grandma would absolutely kick your ass at picking NFL games.
Seattle by 7 - LOCK
Miami by 3
Buffalo by 9 - LOCK
New York Giants by 3
Green Bay by 11 - LOCK
Minnesota by 3 - LOCK
Houston by 6 - LOCK
Baltimore by 6 - LOCK
Dallas by 11 - LOCK
Kansas City by 6 - LOCK
Arizona by 3
Atlanta by 14 - LOCK
Denver by 3
Oakland by 3
Pittsburgh by 7
Washington by 6
posted by tron7 at 05:11 PM on December 15
Seattle by 14
Miami by 8
Buffalo by 6
New York Giants by 8
Green Bay by 8
Minnesota by 5
Houston by 10
Baltimore by 8
Dallas by 8
Tennessee by 5
Arizona by 5
Atlanta by 18
New England by 8
Oakland by 14
Pittsburgh by 7
Washington by 12
posted by NoMich at 05:45 PM on December 15
The way this is going for me I might have to look up tron's grandmother and find out if she is single. Of course, I would have to do something about my current wife, but those things can be arranged. No, I'm not looking to put out a contract. If we split everything in half, I would actually come out ahead, so maybe that would work.
Seattle by 17 LOCK
Miami by 9
Buffalo by 7 LOCK
Minnesota by 14 LOCK
Philadelphia by 6
Houston by 9
New York (National Conference) by 3
Green Bay by 12 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 14
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
Atlanta by 16 LOCK
Arizona by 3
New England by 7
Oakland by 9
Dallas by 17 LOCK
Washington by 10 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 05:49 PM on December 15
Seattle by 30 LOCK
posted by rumple at 07:47 PM on December 15
Seattle by 17 (LOCK)
Miami by 6
Buffalo by 13 (LOCK)
New York Giants by 4
Green Bay by 14 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 3
Houston by 9
Baltimore by 6
Dallas by 14 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 7
New Orleans by 6
Atlanta by 15 (LOCK)
New England by 6
Oakland by 7
Pittsburgh by 9
Washington by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:52 PM on December 15
Seattle by 21 (LOCK)
Miami by 6
Buffalo by 14 (LOCK)
The Mighty Detroit Lions by 1 (as time expires)
Green Bay by 22 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 3
Houston by 10 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 7
Dallas by 4
Kansas City by 6
Arizona by 3
Atlanta by 23 (LOCK)
New England by 3
Oakland by 6 (LOCK)
Pittsburgh by 10 (LOCK)
Washington by 8
posted by ic23b at 08:07 PM on December 15
Seattle by 14 LOCK
posted by holden at 08:23 PM on December 15
Seattle by 10
Miami by 6
Buffalo by 7 lock
Detroit by 7
Green Bay by 10 lock
Minnesota by 7
Houston by 9
Baltimore by 7
Dallas by 10
Kansas City by 6
Arizona by 9
Atlanta by 14 lock
New England by 7
Oakland by 6 lock
Pittsburgh by 7
Washington by 6
posted by MeatSaber at 08:43 PM on December 15
Miami by 3 (lock)
Buffalo by 17 (lock)
Detroit by 3 (lock)
Green Bay by 14 (lock)
Minnesota by 9 (lock)
Houston by 10 (lock)
Baltimore by 12 (lock)
Dallas by 4 (lock)
Kansas City by 11 (lock)
Arizona by 3 (lock)
Atlanta by 21 (lock)
New England by 14 (lock)
Oakland by 4 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 6 (lock)
Washington by 10 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 08:43 PM on December 16
Miami by 20 LOCK
Buffalo by 14 LOCK
Detroit by 3
Green Bay by 17 LOCK
Indianapolis by 7
Houston by 10
Baltimore by 6
Dallas by 7
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
Arizona by 9
Atlanta by 15 LOCK
New England by 17 LOCK
Oakland by 10
Pittsburgh by 7
Washington by 9
posted by rumple at 11:29 PM on December 16
Miami by 6
posted by holden at 03:51 PM on December 17
Seattle by 17 LOCK (from Wed's huddle)
Miami/Jets - no pick-too late-forgot about there being a Saturday game, which sucks because I planned on 21 and LOCK for the fins (seriously, that's what I picked in another league)
Buffalo by 7 LOCK
Detroit by 2
Green Bay by 3
Minnesota by 4
Jacksonville by 6
Baltimore by 3
Dallas by 10 LOCK
Kansas City by 6
Arizona by 5
Atlanta by 20 LOCK
New England by 11 LOCK
Oakland by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati by 3
Washington by 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:46 AM on December 18
Buffalo by 13
New York Giants by 10
Green Bay By 13
Minnesota by 7
Houston by 6 LOCK
Baltimore by 7
Dallas by 9
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
New Orleans by 3
Atlanta by 17 LOCK
New England by 7
Oakland by 6
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Washington by 7
posted by holden at 01:52 PM on December 18
NFL Picks for this week:
LOCK Seattle by 18 LOCK
Miami by 5
Green Bay by 8
Houston by 7
LOCK Buffalo by 13 LOCK
Philadelphia by 3
Kansas City by 3
New York by 7
Minnesota by 3
Pittsburgh by 3
Arizona by 9
LOCK Atlanta by 12 LOCK
Denver by 3
LOCK Oakland by 14 LOCK
Dallas by 3
Washington by 10
posted by bender at 11:41 AM on December 15