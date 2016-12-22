December 15, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: Farewell Jeff Fisher Edition: The NFL's third-to-last week begins tonight as the Jeff Fisher-less Los Angeles Rams get crushed on the road by the Seattle Seahawks. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Tron7 holds on to the lead, but UfezJones scores a massive 118 and jumps into second place 11 back. Jagsnumberone and MeatSaber tie for third at 887. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Los Angeles at Seattle (Thursday)

Miami at New York Jets (Saturday)

Cleveland at Buffalo (Sunday)

Detroit at New York Giants (Sunday)

Green Bay at Chicago (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Minnesota (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Houston (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Baltimore (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Dallas (Sunday)

Tennessee at Kansas City (Sunday)

New Orleans at Arizona (Sunday)

San Francisco at Atlanta (Sunday)

New England at Denver (Sunday)

Oakland at San Diego (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Sunday)

Carolina at Washington (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Kansas City 21, Oakland 13 (6 < 8 < 10)

Miami 26, Arizona 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

Detroit 20, Chicago 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10 (9 < 13 < 17)

Tennessee 13, Denver 10 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 22, Indianapolis 17 (3 < 5 < 7)

Minnesota 25, Jacksonville 16 (6 < 9 < 12)

Tampa Bay 16, New Orleans 11 (3 < 5 < 7)

Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

Carolina 28, San Diego 16 (8 < 12 < 16)

Washington 27, Philadelphia 22 (3 < 5 < 7)

New York Jets 23, San Francisco 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

Atlanta 42, Los Angeles 14 (20 < 28 < 36)

Green Bay 38, Seattle 10 (20 < 28 < 36)

New York Giants 10, Dallas 7 (2 < 3 < 4)

New England 30, Baltimore 23 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks Kansas City by 7, 8 points

Miami by 13 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Houston by 2, 5 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 5, 0 points

San Diego by 3, 0 points

Washington by 6, 8 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

Los Angeles by 2, 0 points

New York Giants by 5, 5 points

New England by 11 [lock], 10 points



cixelsyd's picks Oakland by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 8, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 8 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points



Goyoucolts's picks Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 9 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 14 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 3 [lock], 20 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 4 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 4 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 11 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 1 [lock], -10 points



grum@work's picks Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 11 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 20 points

Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 13 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6 [lock], 16 points

New York Jets by 3 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 6 [lock], 16 points



holden's picks Arizona by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 14 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 4 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

New York Jets by 6, 10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

New England by 7, 10 points



Howard_T's picks Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Detroit by 12 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Miami by 9, 5 points

Carolina by 10, 8 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 12, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 11, 0 points

Atlanta by 22 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 9, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points

New York Giants by 6, 5 points

New England by 7, 10 points



ic23b's picks Oakland by 3 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 1, 5 points

Detroit by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 10, 8 points

Denver by 4 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Washington by 6, 8 points

New York Jets by 4, 8 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

New York Giants by 2, 8 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points



jagsnumberone's picks Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

New York Jets by 2, 5 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

New England by 7, 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Oakland by 6, 0 points

Miami by 3, 10 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 10 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Washington by 6, 8 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 9, 5 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New England by 10, 5 points



NoMich's picks Kansas City by 5, 5 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 12 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 8 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

Washington by 6, 8 points

New York Jets by 5, 8 points

Atlanta by 12 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

New England by 10, 5 points



rcade's picks Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 8 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

San Diego by 7, 0 points

Washington by 3, 8 points

New York Jets by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Oakland by 7, 0 points

Miami by 10, 5 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 8 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 9, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Oakland by 6, 0 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 20 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 7, 0 points

Washington by 10, 5 points

New York Jets by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 17, 0 points

New England by 13, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 13 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 20 points

Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 13 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 13 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points

New York Jets by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points



tron7's picks Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 11 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 8, 8 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New England by 6 [lock], 16 points

