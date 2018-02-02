February 01, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x34: The New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Super Bowl 0x34. Tahoemoj leads the SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em with 69 points and another 5 players are within 20. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 props.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at New England on NBC (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

New England 24, Jacksonville 20 (3 < 4 < 5)
Philadelphia 38, Minnesota 7 (22 < 31 < 40)

Player Scores

bender's picks

New England by 3, 8 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points

grum@work's picks

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks

New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points

NoMich's picks

Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

rumple's picks

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9, 0 points

tommytrump's picks

Jacksonville by 21, 0 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks

Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

truthhurts's picks

Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5 [lock], -10 points

werty's picks

Jacksonville by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 11, 0 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
ic23b5310
tahoemoj4410
rcade44-10
gridironarizona3910
jagsnumberone380
rumple3620
tron734-10
Howard_T3120
Goyoucolts31-10
bender19-2
cixelsyd150
Ufez Jones130
werty120
NoMich11-20
truthhurts6-20
grum@work4-20
tommytrump-12-10
holden0
beaverboard0
moder80
Boaz-5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 09:08 AM - 11 comments

Standings (With Props)

PlayerGamesPropsWeek 3Week 2Week 1Total
tahoemoj10515391569
rcade-105-568163
ic23b10515321663
rumple20020261056
Howard_T2052521551
gridironarizona10515241049
Goyoucolts-105-5163546
jagsnumberone000232043
tron7-100-1038634
cixelsyd05520530
bender-25332329
grum@work-205-15211824
Ufez Jones05510823
werty05511622
NoMich-205-15102621
truthhurts-205-15162021
beaverboard----1515
moder8----1010
holden---505
Boaz-----5-5
tommytrump-105-5--10-15

1. Most passing yards: Nick Foles, Philadelphia: 352 (nobody)

2. Most rushing yards: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville: 76 (cixelsyd, werty, Ic23b, bender, tommytrump, grum@work, tahoemoj, truthhurts, gridironarizona, rcade, Ufez Jones, NoMich)

3. Most receiving yards: Brandin Cooks, New England: 100 (nobody)

4. A player who will get a turnover: Myles Jack, Jacksonville, fumble; Chris Long, Philadelphia, fumble; Patrick Robinson, Philadelphia, interception; Corey Graham, Philadelphia, interception (all nobody)

5. Most points: Phiadelphia, 38 (Howard_T)

This Week's Game

Pick the winner and spread.

This Week's Props

FIRST FG: Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.

FIRST TD: Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.

PASSING: Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.

RUSHING: Pick the player with the most rushing yards.

RECEIVING: Pick the player with the most receiving yards.

SACK: Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.

INTERCEPTION: Pick a player who will get an interception.

OOPS: Pick the player who commits the first turnover.

MVP: Pick the game's MVP.

CONTEST WINNER: Pick the SportsFilter user who will win this contest.

posted by rcade at 09:25 AM on February 02

New England by 3

FIRST FG: Gostkowski, NE

FIRST TD: Amendola, NE

PASSING: Foles, PHI

RUSHING: Blount, PHI

RECEIVING: Amendola, NE

SACK: McLeod, PHI

INTERCEPTION: Graham, PHI

OOPS: Brady, NE

MVP: Amendola, NE

CONTEST WINNER: rcade

posted by grum@work at 10:44 AM on February 02

GAME:
New England by 21 -- dunk

---

PROP BETS:
FIRST FG: J. Elliot (PHI)

FIRST TD: R. Gronkowski (NE)

PASSING: T. Brady (NE)

RUSHING: J. Ajayi (PHI)

RECEIVING: B. Cooks (NE)

SACK: G. Grissom (NE)

INTERCEPTION: D. Harmon (NE)

OOPS: N. Foles (PHI)

MVP: T. Brady (NE)

CONTEST WINNER: tahoemoj

posted by NoMich at 10:56 AM on February 02

New England by 4

First FG: Jake Elliott

First TD: LeGarrette Blount

Passing: Brady

Rushing: Jay Ajayi

Receiving: Brandin Cooks

Sack: Derek Barnett

Interception: Duron Harmon

OOPS: Nick Foles

MVP: Brady

Contest Winner: tahoemoj

posted by ic23b at 11:33 AM on February 02

New England by 6 - LOCK

FIRST FG: Gostkowski

FIRST TD: Dion Lewis

PASSING: Brady

RUSHING: Dion Lewis

RECEIVING: Ertz

SACK: Chris Long

INTERCEPTION: Malcolm Jenkins

OOPS: Dion Lewis

MVP: Brady

CONTEST WINNER: tron7

posted by tron7 at 11:51 AM on February 02

Eagles by 17 **LOCK**

FIRST FG: J. Elliot (PHI)

FIRST TD: Blount (PHI)

PASSING: Foles (PHI)

RUSHING: Ajayi (PHI)

RECEIVING: Jeffrey (PHI)

SACK: Barnett (PHI)

INTERCEPTION: Robinson (PHI)

OOPS: Brady (NE)

MVP: Foles (PHI)

CONTEST WINNER: rcade

posted by cixelsyd at 12:05 PM on February 02

Philadelphia by 18

FG Elliot

TD Ajayi

Passing Brady

Rushing Blount

Receiving Jeffery

Sack Barnett

Int Robinson

Oops Amendola

MVP Foles

Contest ic23b

posted by tommytrump at 01:43 PM on February 02

Philly by 6, and Lock that sucker down.

Props:

FIRST FG: Elliot (PHI)

FIRST TD: Gronkowski (NE)

PASSING: Brady (NE)

RUSHING: Ajayi (PHI)

RECEIVING: Amendola (NE)

SACK: F. Cox (PHI)

INTERCEPTION: J. Mills (PHI)

OOPS: D. Lewis (NE)

MVP: Ajayi (PHI)

CONTEST WINNER: What's got two thumbs and is tired of being the bridesmaid?? THIS GUY!!! and uses incredibly cheesy old jokes to self-promote

posted by tahoemoj at 03:05 PM on February 02

I believe in you, tahoemoj! (looks at pick again, just to make sure) Yep 100%!!

posted by NoMich at 03:07 PM on February 02

Eagles by 3 (LOCK)

FIRST FG: Jake Elliot (or whoever the Philly kicker is -- aren't they on their third kicker this season?)

FIRST TD: Danny Amendola.

PASSING: Tom Brady.

RUSHING: Jay Ajayi.

RECEIVING: Nelson Agholor.

SACK: Fletcher Cox.

INTERCEPTION: Ronald Darby.

OOPS: Jay Ajayi.

MVP: Nick Foles

CONTEST WINNER: ic23b

posted by Goyoucolts at 04:55 PM on February 02

I believe in you, tahoemoj!

I cite to the immortal Eric "Otter" Stratton, of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity.

posted by tahoemoj at 05:24 PM on February 02

