February 01, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x34: The New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Super Bowl 0x34. Tahoemoj leads the SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em with 69 points and another 5 players are within 20. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 props.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at New England on NBC (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

New England 24, Jacksonville 20 (3 < 4 < 5)

Philadelphia 38, Minnesota 7 (22 < 31 < 40)



Player Scores

bender's picks New England by 3, 8 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

cixelsyd's picks Jacksonville by 9, 0 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

grum@work's picks Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks New England by 6 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

NoMich's picks Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

rumple's picks New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 9, 0 points

tommytrump's picks Jacksonville by 21, 0 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

truthhurts's picks Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 5 [lock], -10 points

werty's picks Jacksonville by 2, 0 points

Minnesota by 11, 0 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week ic23b 53 10 tahoemoj 44 10 rcade 44 -10 gridironarizona 39 10 jagsnumberone 38 0 rumple 36 20 tron7 34 -10 Howard_T 31 20 Goyoucolts 31 -10 bender 19 -2 cixelsyd 15 0 Ufez Jones 13 0 werty 12 0 NoMich 11 -20 truthhurts 6 -20 grum@work 4 -20 tommytrump -12 -10 holden 0 beaverboard 0 moder8 0 Boaz -5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 09:08 AM - 11 comments