February 01, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x34: The New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Super Bowl 0x34. Tahoemoj leads the SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em with 69 points and another 5 players are within 20. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 props.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at New England on NBC (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
New England 24, Jacksonville 20 (3 < 4 < 5)
Philadelphia 38, Minnesota 7 (22 < 31 < 40)
Player Scores
bender's picks
New England by 3, 8 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points
gridironarizona's picks
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
rumple's picks
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Jacksonville by 21, 0 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
truthhurts's picks
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5 [lock], -10 points
werty's picks
Jacksonville by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 11, 0 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|ic23b
|53
|10
|tahoemoj
|44
|10
|rcade
|44
|-10
|gridironarizona
|39
|10
|jagsnumberone
|38
|0
|rumple
|36
|20
|tron7
|34
|-10
|Howard_T
|31
|20
|Goyoucolts
|31
|-10
|bender
|19
|-2
|cixelsyd
|15
|0
|Ufez Jones
|13
|0
|werty
|12
|0
|NoMich
|11
|-20
|truthhurts
|6
|-20
|grum@work
|4
|-20
|tommytrump
|-12
|-10
|holden
|0
|beaverboard
|0
|moder8
|0
|Boaz
|-5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
New England by 3
FIRST FG: Gostkowski, NE
FIRST TD: Amendola, NE
PASSING: Foles, PHI
RUSHING: Blount, PHI
RECEIVING: Amendola, NE
SACK: McLeod, PHI
INTERCEPTION: Graham, PHI
OOPS: Brady, NE
MVP: Amendola, NE
CONTEST WINNER: rcade
posted by grum@work at 10:44 AM on February 02
GAME:
New England by 21 -- dunk
---
PROP BETS:
FIRST FG: J. Elliot (PHI)
FIRST TD: R. Gronkowski (NE)
PASSING: T. Brady (NE)
RUSHING: J. Ajayi (PHI)
RECEIVING: B. Cooks (NE)
SACK: G. Grissom (NE)
INTERCEPTION: D. Harmon (NE)
OOPS: N. Foles (PHI)
MVP: T. Brady (NE)
CONTEST WINNER: tahoemoj
posted by NoMich at 10:56 AM on February 02
New England by 4
First FG: Jake Elliott
First TD: LeGarrette Blount
Passing: Brady
Rushing: Jay Ajayi
Receiving: Brandin Cooks
Sack: Derek Barnett
Interception: Duron Harmon
OOPS: Nick Foles
MVP: Brady
Contest Winner: tahoemoj
posted by ic23b at 11:33 AM on February 02
New England by 6 - LOCK
FIRST FG: Gostkowski
FIRST TD: Dion Lewis
PASSING: Brady
RUSHING: Dion Lewis
RECEIVING: Ertz
SACK: Chris Long
INTERCEPTION: Malcolm Jenkins
OOPS: Dion Lewis
MVP: Brady
CONTEST WINNER: tron7
posted by tron7 at 11:51 AM on February 02
Eagles by 17 **LOCK**
FIRST FG: J. Elliot (PHI)
FIRST TD: Blount (PHI)
PASSING: Foles (PHI)
RUSHING: Ajayi (PHI)
RECEIVING: Jeffrey (PHI)
SACK: Barnett (PHI)
INTERCEPTION: Robinson (PHI)
OOPS: Brady (NE)
MVP: Foles (PHI)
CONTEST WINNER: rcade
posted by cixelsyd at 12:05 PM on February 02
Philadelphia by 18
FG Elliot
TD Ajayi
Passing Brady
Rushing Blount
Receiving Jeffery
Sack Barnett
Int Robinson
Oops Amendola
MVP Foles
Contest ic23b
posted by tommytrump at 01:43 PM on February 02
Philly by 6, and Lock that sucker down.
Props:
FIRST FG: Elliot (PHI)
FIRST TD: Gronkowski (NE)
PASSING: Brady (NE)
RUSHING: Ajayi (PHI)
RECEIVING: Amendola (NE)
SACK: F. Cox (PHI)
INTERCEPTION: J. Mills (PHI)
OOPS: D. Lewis (NE)
MVP: Ajayi (PHI)
CONTEST WINNER: What's got two thumbs and is tired of being the bridesmaid?? THIS GUY!!! and uses incredibly cheesy old jokes to self-promote
posted by tahoemoj at 03:05 PM on February 02
I believe in you, tahoemoj! (looks at pick again, just to make sure) Yep 100%!!
posted by NoMich at 03:07 PM on February 02
Eagles by 3 (LOCK)
FIRST FG: Jake Elliot (or whoever the Philly kicker is -- aren't they on their third kicker this season?)
FIRST TD: Danny Amendola.
PASSING: Tom Brady.
RUSHING: Jay Ajayi.
RECEIVING: Nelson Agholor.
SACK: Fletcher Cox.
INTERCEPTION: Ronald Darby.
OOPS: Jay Ajayi.
MVP: Nick Foles
CONTEST WINNER: ic23b
posted by Goyoucolts at 04:55 PM on February 02
I believe in you, tahoemoj!
I cite to the immortal Eric "Otter" Stratton, of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:24 PM on February 02
Standings (With Props)
1. Most passing yards: Nick Foles, Philadelphia: 352 (nobody)
2. Most rushing yards: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville: 76 (cixelsyd, werty, Ic23b, bender, tommytrump, grum@work, tahoemoj, truthhurts, gridironarizona, rcade, Ufez Jones, NoMich)
3. Most receiving yards: Brandin Cooks, New England: 100 (nobody)
4. A player who will get a turnover: Myles Jack, Jacksonville, fumble; Chris Long, Philadelphia, fumble; Patrick Robinson, Philadelphia, interception; Corey Graham, Philadelphia, interception (all nobody)
5. Most points: Phiadelphia, 38 (Howard_T)
This Week's Game
Pick the winner and spread.
This Week's Props
FIRST FG: Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.
FIRST TD: Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.
PASSING: Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.
RUSHING: Pick the player with the most rushing yards.
RECEIVING: Pick the player with the most receiving yards.
SACK: Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.
INTERCEPTION: Pick a player who will get an interception.
OOPS: Pick the player who commits the first turnover.
MVP: Pick the game's MVP.
CONTEST WINNER: Pick the SportsFilter user who will win this contest.
posted by rcade at 09:25 AM on February 02