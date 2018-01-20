January 19, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Round: The NFC and AFC decide their champions on Sunday as Jacksonville visits New England and Minnesota goes to Philadelphia. The quarterbacks starting these games are Blake Bortles, Case Keenum, Nick Foles and some guy named Brady. In our NFL Pick 'Em, the top 5 are me, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, ic23b and tron7. Make your picks on the games, spreads and five props.

This Week's Games

Jacksonville at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 15, Atlanta 10 (3 < 5 < 7)
New England 35, Tennessee 14 (15 < 21 < 27)
Jacksonville 45, Pittsburgh 42 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 29, New Orleans 24 (3 < 5 < 7)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 4, 8 points

cixelsyd's picks

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 4 [lock], 16 points

gridironarizona's picks

Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 8 points

grum@work's picks

Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

holden's picks

Atlanta by 7, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points

Howard_T's picks

Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 8 points

NoMich's picks

Atlanta by 8, 0 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks

Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks

Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points

tommytrump's picks

Atlanta by 17, 0 points
New England by 25, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 17, 0 points
New Orleans by 17, 0 points

tron7's picks

Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points

truthhurts's picks

Atlanta by 10, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Atlanta by 8, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

werty's picks

Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 11 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], 16 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
rcade5458
tron74438
ic23b4327
Goyoucolts416
jagsnumberone3818
tahoemoj3434
NoMich3110
gridironarizona2924
truthhurts2616
grum@work2416
bender21-2
rumple1616
cixelsyd1515
Ufez Jones1310
werty126
Howard_T1116
holden00
tommytrump-28
beaverboard0
moder80
Boaz-5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

Standings (With Props)

PlayerGamesPropsWeek 2Week 1Total
rcade581068169
tahoemoj345391554
Goyoucolts610163551
ic23b275321648
tron738038644
jagsnumberone185232043
grum@work165211839
NoMich100102636
rumple1610261036
truthhurts160162036
gridironarizona240241034
bender-2532326
Howard_T16521526
cixelsyd15520525
Ufez Jones10010818
werty6511617
beaverboard---1515
moder8---1010
holden05505
Boaz----5-5
tommytrump----10-10

This Week's Props

Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):

1. Most passing yards: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: 469 (cixelsyd, rumple)

2. Most rushing yards: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville: 109 (Goyoucolts, holden)

3. Most receiving yards: Stefon Diggs, Minnesota: 137 (rcade)

4. A player who will get a sack: Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville (rcade, tahoemoj, jagsnumberone, werty); Deatrich Wise, New England (bender. grum@work); Marquis Flowers, New England (Howard_T); Trey Flowers, New England (rumple); Everson Griffen, Minnesota (ic23b, Goyoucolts); Takkarist McKinley, Atlanta; Rodney McLeod, Philadelphia; Nigel Bradham, Philadelphia; Geneo Grissom, New England; Ricky Jean Francois, New England; Adam Butler, New England; Marcell Dareus, Jacksonville; Manti Te'o, New Orleans; Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans; and Harrison Smith, Minnesota (nobody)

5. Most points: Jacksonville, 45 (nobody)

Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points

2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points

3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points

4. A player who will get a turnover. +5 points

5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points

posted by rcade at 12:19 PM on January 20

JAX by 9

Minn by 5

Keenum

Fournette

Theilen

Bouye

JAX

posted by cixelsyd at 01:11 PM on January 20

I'm betting with my heart this weekend. (Not like using logic has helped me anyway.)

Jacksonville at New England on CBS (Sunday) JAX by 2
Minnesota at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) MIN by 11

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points KEENUM
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points FOURNETTE
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points THIELEN
4. A player who will get a turnover. +5 points SMITH, MIN
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points MIN

posted by werty at 02:04 PM on January 20

New England by 17 (LOCK) Note: Would like to see Jacksonville win.

Minnesota by 6

Most pass yards. Brady

Most Rushing yards. Fournette

Most Receiving Yards. Adam Thielen

Player who will get a Turnover. Anthony Barr (Minn)

Team Most Points. New England

posted by ic23b at 02:05 PM on January 20

New England by 3
LOCK Minnesota by 7 LOCK
1. Tom Brady
2. Leonard Fournette
3. Danny Amendola
4. Harrison Smith
5. Minnesota

posted by bender at 03:19 PM on January 20

Jacksonville by 21

Minnesota by 17

QB Keenum

RB Fournette

WR Diggs

T/O Barr

Jacksonville

posted by tommytrump at 04:53 PM on January 20

