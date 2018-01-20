January 19, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Round: The NFC and AFC decide their champions on Sunday as Jacksonville visits New England and Minnesota goes to Philadelphia. The quarterbacks starting these games are Blake Bortles, Case Keenum, Nick Foles and some guy named Brady. In our NFL Pick 'Em, the top 5 are me, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, ic23b and tron7. Make your picks on the games, spreads and five props.

This Week's Games

Jacksonville at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 15, Atlanta 10 (3 < 5 < 7)

New England 35, Tennessee 14 (15 < 21 < 27)

Jacksonville 45, Pittsburgh 42 (2 < 3 < 4)

Minnesota 29, New Orleans 24 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

bender's picks Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 4, 8 points

cixelsyd's picks Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 4 [lock], 16 points

gridironarizona's picks Atlanta by 6, 0 points

New England by 16 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 8 points

grum@work's picks Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 16 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

holden's picks Atlanta by 7, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points

jagsnumberone's picks Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 8 points

NoMich's picks Atlanta by 8, 0 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks Atlanta by 6, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

tommytrump's picks Atlanta by 17, 0 points

New England by 25, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 17, 0 points

New Orleans by 17, 0 points

tron7's picks Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points

truthhurts's picks Atlanta by 10, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks Atlanta by 8, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 9, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

werty's picks Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points

New England by 11 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], 16 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week rcade 54 58 tron7 44 38 ic23b 43 27 Goyoucolts 41 6 jagsnumberone 38 18 tahoemoj 34 34 NoMich 31 10 gridironarizona 29 24 truthhurts 26 16 grum@work 24 16 bender 21 -2 rumple 16 16 cixelsyd 15 15 Ufez Jones 13 10 werty 12 6 Howard_T 11 16 holden 0 0 tommytrump -2 8 beaverboard 0 moder8 0 Boaz -5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

