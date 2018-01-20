January 19, 2018

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Conference Championship Round: The NFC and AFC decide their champions on Sunday as Jacksonville visits New England and Minnesota goes to Philadelphia. The quarterbacks starting these games are Blake Bortles, Case Keenum, Nick Foles and some guy named Brady. In our NFL Pick 'Em, the top 5 are me, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, ic23b and tron7. Make your picks on the games, spreads and five props.
This Week's Games
Jacksonville at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 15, Atlanta 10 (3 < 5 < 7)
New England 35, Tennessee 14 (15 < 21 < 27)
Jacksonville 45, Pittsburgh 42 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 29, New Orleans 24 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 4, 8 points
cixelsyd's picks
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 4 [lock], 16 points
gridironarizona's picks
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 8 points
grum@work's picks
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
holden's picks
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], 16 points
rumple's picks
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
Atlanta by 17, 0 points
New England by 25, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 17, 0 points
New Orleans by 17, 0 points
tron7's picks
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points
truthhurts's picks
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
werty's picks
Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 11 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], 16 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|54
|58
|tron7
|44
|38
|ic23b
|43
|27
|Goyoucolts
|41
|6
|jagsnumberone
|38
|18
|tahoemoj
|34
|34
|NoMich
|31
|10
|gridironarizona
|29
|24
|truthhurts
|26
|16
|grum@work
|24
|16
|bender
|21
|-2
|rumple
|16
|16
|cixelsyd
|15
|15
|Ufez Jones
|13
|10
|werty
|12
|6
|Howard_T
|11
|16
|holden
|0
|0
|tommytrump
|-2
|8
|beaverboard
|0
|moder8
|0
|Boaz
|-5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
JAX by 9
Minn by 5
Keenum
Fournette
Theilen
Bouye
JAX
posted by cixelsyd at 01:11 PM on January 20
I'm betting with my heart this weekend. (Not like using logic has helped me anyway.)
Jacksonville at New England on CBS (Sunday) JAX by 2
Minnesota at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) MIN by 11
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points KEENUM
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points FOURNETTE
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points THIELEN
4. A player who will get a turnover. +5 points SMITH, MIN
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points MIN
posted by werty at 02:04 PM on January 20
New England by 17 (LOCK) Note: Would like to see Jacksonville win.
Minnesota by 6
Most pass yards. Brady
Most Rushing yards. Fournette
Most Receiving Yards. Adam Thielen
Player who will get a Turnover. Anthony Barr (Minn)
Team Most Points. New England
posted by ic23b at 02:05 PM on January 20
New England by 3
LOCK Minnesota by 7 LOCK
1. Tom Brady
2. Leonard Fournette
3. Danny Amendola
4. Harrison Smith
5. Minnesota
posted by bender at 03:19 PM on January 20
Jacksonville by 21
Minnesota by 17
QB Keenum
RB Fournette
WR Diggs
T/O Barr
Jacksonville
posted by tommytrump at 04:53 PM on January 20
Standings (With Props)
Last Week's Props
This Week's Props
Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):
1. Most passing yards: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: 469 (cixelsyd, rumple)
2. Most rushing yards: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville: 109 (Goyoucolts, holden)
3. Most receiving yards: Stefon Diggs, Minnesota: 137 (rcade)
4. A player who will get a sack: Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville (rcade, tahoemoj, jagsnumberone, werty); Deatrich Wise, New England (bender. grum@work); Marquis Flowers, New England (Howard_T); Trey Flowers, New England (rumple); Everson Griffen, Minnesota (ic23b, Goyoucolts); Takkarist McKinley, Atlanta; Rodney McLeod, Philadelphia; Nigel Bradham, Philadelphia; Geneo Grissom, New England; Ricky Jean Francois, New England; Adam Butler, New England; Marcell Dareus, Jacksonville; Manti Te'o, New Orleans; Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans; and Harrison Smith, Minnesota (nobody)
5. Most points: Jacksonville, 45 (nobody)
This Week's Props
Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points
4. A player who will get a turnover. +5 points
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points
posted by rcade at 12:19 PM on January 20