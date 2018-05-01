January 04, 2018

NFL Pick 'Em Champion: The SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em has been won by Tron7 with 1308 points. Truthhurts finished in second with 1267 and Howard_T third with 1244. The final week was won by Jjzucal with 138. Tron7, who took the lead in week 14 and kept it, wins an official NFL Game Football. Congratulations!
Last Week's Results
Detroit 35, Green Bay 11 (17 < 24 < 31)
Indianapolis 22, Houston 13 (6 < 9 < 12)
Minnesota 23, Chicago 10 (9 < 13 < 17)
New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6 (14 < 20 < 26)
N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10 (6 < 8 < 10)
Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0 (4 < 6 < 8)
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24 (3 < 4 < 5)
Atlanta 22, Carolina 10 (8 < 12 < 16)
Kansas City 27, Denver 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10 (3 < 5 < 7)
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13 (15 < 21 < 27)
Buffalo 22, Miami 16 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10 (14 < 20 < 26)
Arizona 26, Seattle 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Cincinnati 31, Baltimore 27 (3 < 4 < 5)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 1, 0 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 18 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Washington by 8, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 4, 8 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 6, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], -10 points
ic23b's picks
Detroit by 11, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 10, 8 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points
Carolina by 17, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 13, 5 points
Seattle by 14, 0 points
New Orleans by 23, 0 points
Baltimore by 17, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 8 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Detroit by 9 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
New England by 14 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 5 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 4 [lock], -10 points
rumple's picks
Detroit by 11 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 20 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10, 8 points
Minnesota by 13, 10 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Washington by 19, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 13, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Detroit by 5, 5 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
New England by 15, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 15, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Buffalo by 5, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 15, 8 points
Seattle by 15, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Baltimore by 5, 0 points
tron7's picks
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 8 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points
truthhurts's picks
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 13, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
werty's picks
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 2 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 4 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|1308
|58
|truthhurts
|1267
|64
|Howard_T
|1244
|63
|jagsnumberone
|1225
|33
|Ufez Jones
|1195
|79
|rumple
|1167
|28
|MeatSaber
|1161
|16
|bender
|1134
|31
|tahoemoj
|1129
|74
|rcade
|1124
|58
|grum@work
|1106
|-16
|ic23b
|1071
|52
|NoMich
|1045
|24
|cixelsyd
|1042
|49
|Goyoucolts
|1011
|68
|werty
|925
|64
|tommytrump
|913
|64
|jjzucal
|1110
|moder8
|387
|Boaz
|316
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Congrats, Tron7.
posted by Goyoucolts at 08:24 PM on January 04
Good job, tron! You won by quite a margin as well. Noice!
posted by NoMich at 08:30 PM on January 04
Can you post the results from last year's NFL Playoff Pick 'em?
I don't think that ever happened after the Pats-Falcons Super Bowl. My guess was that tron or bender won it but I never saw the final results.
posted by beaverboard at 09:36 PM on January 04
I'll do that too. I thought Ic23b was the likeliest winner.
posted by rcade at 09:47 PM on January 04
MINUS SIXTEEN!?!
Yeesh.
Congrats Tron7!
posted by grum@work at 10:19 PM on January 04
Way to go, tron, I think we were in "garbage time" for the final couple of weeks. Thanks to you too, rcade, for running this. Pick 'ems are always fun.
posted by Howard_T at 10:19 PM on January 04
Well done Tron, after week 14 you were uncatchable! Congratulations.
posted by truthhurts at 10:30 PM on January 04
Congrats, Tron. Needing a good final week, I laid an egg and had my worst week. Oh well. Thanks, rcade, for taking the time to do this. And, of course, Go Jaguars!!
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:35 AM on January 05
"I'll do that too. I thought Ic23b was the likeliest winner." I thought I might of won it last year but never did see the final results.
Congratulation Tron7, and thanks rcade for putting this pick'em on.
posted by ic23b at 01:24 AM on January 05
An NFL Playoff Pick 'Em is coming by Friday. Good job, Tron7!
posted by rcade at 07:59 PM on January 04