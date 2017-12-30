December 28, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: All the Marbles Edition: This Sunday all 32 NFL teams play in the final week of the regular season. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, the top 3 are Tron7 (1250), Truthhurts (1203) and Jagsnumberone (1192). Jjzucal wins the week with 138. Who will win the coveted Roger Goodell autographed officlal NFL football? Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Green Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Dallas at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Kansas City at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16 (5 < 7 < 9)

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0 (11 < 16 < 21)

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3 (12 < 17 < 22)

Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17 (6 < 9 < 12)

L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23 (3 < 4 < 5)

Kansas City 29, Miami 13 (11 < 16 < 21)

New England 37, Buffalo 16 (15 < 21 < 27)

New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13 (7 < 10 < 13)

L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7 (5 < 7 < 9)

Washington 27, Denver 11 (11 < 16 < 21)

Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19 (2 < 3 < 4)

San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33 (8 < 11 < 14)

Seattle 21, Dallas 12 (6 < 9 < 12)

Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0 (16 < 23 < 30)



Player Scores

bender's picks Baltimore by 8 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 5 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 4 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 3 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points



Goyoucolts's picks Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 12 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 16 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 9 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 16 points



grum@work's picks Baltimore by 7 [lock], 20 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 16 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points



Howard_T's picks Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 21 [lock], 20 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 8 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 9, 5 points

Dallas by 13, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 8 points



ic23b's picks Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 13, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 21 [lock], 16 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 24 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 16 points



jagsnumberone's picks Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 20 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points



jjzucal's picks Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 14 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 5 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 23 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 3 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 5, 5 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 18 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 15 [lock], 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 6 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 9 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 12 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 5 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 5 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 6 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 10, 8 points

Arizona by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 16 points



tahoemoj's picks Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 20 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 21 [lock], 16 points

New England by 6 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 24 [lock], 16 points



tommytrump's picks Baltimore by 11, 5 points

Minnesota by 11, 8 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 11, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 11, 5 points

Kansas City by 17, 8 points

New England by 17, 8 points

Atlanta by 11, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 11, 5 points

Washington by 11, 8 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 11, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 11, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points



tron7's picks Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points



truthhurts's picks Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 11 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 20 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

New England by 21 [lock], 20 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 8, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points



Ufez Jones's picks Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

New England by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 12, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 8, 0 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Arizona by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 20 points

Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points

