December 28, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: All the Marbles Edition: This Sunday all 32 NFL teams play in the final week of the regular season. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, the top 3 are Tron7 (1250), Truthhurts (1203) and Jagsnumberone (1192). Jjzucal wins the week with 138. Who will win the coveted Roger Goodell autographed officlal NFL football? Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Green Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Dallas at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Kansas City at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0 (11 < 16 < 21)
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3 (12 < 17 < 22)
Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17 (6 < 9 < 12)
L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
Kansas City 29, Miami 13 (11 < 16 < 21)
New England 37, Buffalo 16 (15 < 21 < 27)
New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7 (5 < 7 < 9)
Washington 27, Denver 11 (11 < 16 < 21)
Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19 (2 < 3 < 4)
San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33 (8 < 11 < 14)
Seattle 21, Dallas 12 (6 < 9 < 12)
Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0 (16 < 23 < 30)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 4 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 12 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 16 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 9 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 16 points
grum@work's picks
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 16 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 20 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 8 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 13, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 13, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], 16 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 24 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 16 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 20 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 3 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 18 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 15 [lock], 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 6 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 9 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 12 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 5 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 5 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 10, 8 points
Arizona by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 16 points
tahoemoj's picks
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 20 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], 16 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 24 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Minnesota by 11, 8 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 11, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 11, 5 points
Kansas City by 17, 8 points
New England by 17, 8 points
Atlanta by 11, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 11, 5 points
Washington by 11, 8 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 11, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 11, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
tron7's picks
Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 11 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
New England by 21 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
New England by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 12, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 20 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points
werty's picks
Cleveland by 4 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 2, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 8 points
Washington by 8 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|1250
|117
|truthhurts
|1203
|128
|jagsnumberone
|1192
|101
|Howard_T
|1181
|116
|MeatSaber
|1145
|118
|rumple
|1139
|121
|grum@work
|1122
|116
|Ufez Jones
|1116
|116
|jjzucal
|1110
|138
|bender
|1103
|97
|rcade
|1066
|92
|tahoemoj
|1055
|64
|NoMich
|1021
|72
|ic23b
|1019
|97
|cixelsyd
|993
|127
|Goyoucolts
|943
|74
|werty
|861
|54
|tommytrump
|849
|73
|moder8
|387
|Boaz
|316
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Detroit by 11
Indianapolis by 6
Minnesota by 10
New England by 7
Washington by 4
Philadelphia by 10
Pittsburgh by 13
Carolina by 17
Denver by 3
Tennessee by 4
L.A. Rams by 6
Buffalo by 7
L.A. Chargers by 13
Seattle by 14
New Orleans by 23
Baltimore by 17
posted by ic23b at 10:08 PM on December 29
Detroit by 13
Houston by 7
Minnesota by 17
New England by 9
Washington by 7
Philadelphia by 13
Pittsburgh by 6
Carolina by 9
Kansas City by 13
Jacksonville by 9
L.A. Rams by 10
Buffalo by 7
L.A. Chargers by 9
Seattle by 7
New Orleans by 13
Baltimore by 9
posted by grum@work at 10:11 PM on December 29
Detroit by 6
Indianapolis by 3
Minnesota by 13
New England by 17
Washington by 6
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 10
Carolina by 3
Kansas City by 6
Jacksonville by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Buffalo by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
Seattle by 9
New Orleans by 13
Baltimore by 6
Lock 'em all, once more with feeling...
posted by MeatSaber at 11:00 PM on December 29
My what a rough week for picks with who has a reason to win and who doesn't and who is playing starters and who is playing 3rd teamers.
posted by truthhurts at 11:05 PM on December 29
Detroit by 11 LOCK
Indianapolis by 7 LOCK
Minnesota by 14 LOCK
New England by 17 LOCK
Washington by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 14 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK
Carolina by 9 LOCK
Kansas City by 13 LOCK
Jacksonville by 14 LOCK
SF by 10 LOCK
Miami by 10 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 20 LOCK
Seattle by 17 LOCK
New Orleans by 20 LOCK
Baltimore by 13 LOCK
posted by rumple at 11:16 PM on December 29
Detroit by 5
Indianapolis by 5
Minnesota by 5
New England by 15
N.Y. Giants by 5
Philadelphia by 5
Pittsburgh by 15
Atlanta by 5
Kansas City by 5
Jacksonville by 5
San Francisco by 5
Buffalo by 5
L.A. Chargers by 15
Seattle by 15
New Orleans by 5
Baltimore by 5
posted by tommytrump at 10:07 PM on December 29