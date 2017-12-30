December 28, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: All the Marbles Edition: This Sunday all 32 NFL teams play in the final week of the regular season. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, the top 3 are Tron7 (1250), Truthhurts (1203) and Jagsnumberone (1192). Jjzucal wins the week with 138. Who will win the coveted Roger Goodell autographed officlal NFL football? Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Green Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Dallas at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Kansas City at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0 (11 < 16 < 21)
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3 (12 < 17 < 22)
Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17 (6 < 9 < 12)
L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
Kansas City 29, Miami 13 (11 < 16 < 21)
New England 37, Buffalo 16 (15 < 21 < 27)
New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7 (5 < 7 < 9)
Washington 27, Denver 11 (11 < 16 < 21)
Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19 (2 < 3 < 4)
San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33 (8 < 11 < 14)
Seattle 21, Dallas 12 (6 < 9 < 12)
Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0 (16 < 23 < 30)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Baltimore by 8 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 4 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 12 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 16 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 9 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 16 points

grum@work's picks

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 16 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks

Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 20 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 8 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 13, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

ic23b's picks

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 13, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], 16 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 24 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 16 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 20 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

jjzucal's picks

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 3 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 18 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 15 [lock], 10 points

MeatSaber's picks

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 6 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 9 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 12 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 5 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 5 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 10, 8 points
Arizona by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 16 points

tahoemoj's picks

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 20 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], 16 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 24 [lock], 16 points

tommytrump's picks

Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Minnesota by 11, 8 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 11, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 11, 5 points
Kansas City by 17, 8 points
New England by 17, 8 points
Atlanta by 11, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 11, 5 points
Washington by 11, 8 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 11, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 11, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

tron7's picks

Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 11 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
New England by 21 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
New England by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 12, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 20 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points

werty's picks

Cleveland by 4 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 2, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 8 points
Washington by 8 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
tron71250117
truthhurts1203128
jagsnumberone1192101
Howard_T1181116
MeatSaber1145118
rumple1139121
grum@work1122116
Ufez Jones1116116
jjzucal1110138
bender110397
rcade106692
tahoemoj105564
NoMich102172
ic23b101997
cixelsyd993127
Goyoucolts94374
werty86154
tommytrump84973
moder8387
Boaz316
yerfatma150
corky140
holden0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

Detroit by 5

Indianapolis by 5

Minnesota by 5

New England by 15

N.Y. Giants by 5

Philadelphia by 5

Pittsburgh by 15

Atlanta by 5

Kansas City by 5

Jacksonville by 5

San Francisco by 5

Buffalo by 5

L.A. Chargers by 15

Seattle by 15

New Orleans by 5

Baltimore by 5

posted by tommytrump at 10:07 PM on December 29

Detroit by 11

Indianapolis by 6

Minnesota by 10

New England by 7

Washington by 4

Philadelphia by 10

Pittsburgh by 13

Carolina by 17

Denver by 3

Tennessee by 4

L.A. Rams by 6

Buffalo by 7

L.A. Chargers by 13

Seattle by 14

New Orleans by 23

Baltimore by 17

posted by ic23b at 10:08 PM on December 29

Detroit by 13
Houston by 7
Minnesota by 17
New England by 9
Washington by 7
Philadelphia by 13
Pittsburgh by 6
Carolina by 9
Kansas City by 13
Jacksonville by 9
L.A. Rams by 10
Buffalo by 7
L.A. Chargers by 9
Seattle by 7
New Orleans by 13
Baltimore by 9

posted by grum@work at 10:11 PM on December 29

Detroit by 6
Indianapolis by 3
Minnesota by 13
New England by 17
Washington by 6
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 10
Carolina by 3
Kansas City by 6
Jacksonville by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Buffalo by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
Seattle by 9
New Orleans by 13
Baltimore by 6

Lock 'em all, once more with feeling...

posted by MeatSaber at 11:00 PM on December 29

My what a rough week for picks with who has a reason to win and who doesn't and who is playing starters and who is playing 3rd teamers.

posted by truthhurts at 11:05 PM on December 29

Detroit by 11 LOCK

Indianapolis by 7 LOCK

Minnesota by 14 LOCK

New England by 17 LOCK

Washington by 10 LOCK

Philadelphia by 14 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK

Carolina by 9 LOCK

Kansas City by 13 LOCK

Jacksonville by 14 LOCK

SF by 10 LOCK

Miami by 10 LOCK

L.A. Chargers by 20 LOCK

Seattle by 17 LOCK

New Orleans by 20 LOCK

Baltimore by 13 LOCK

posted by rumple at 11:16 PM on December 29

