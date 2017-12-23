December 22, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Gene Steratore's Index Card Edition: With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em has this top 3: Tron7 at 1133, Jagsnumberone at 1091 and Truthhurts at 1075. MeatSaber wins the week with 154 by locking everything, only blowing two locks, hitting the Dallas game exactly and getting close on four others. Make your picks and keep your paper in your pants.
This Week's Games
Indianapolis at Baltimore on NFL (Saturday)
Minnesota at Green Bay on NBC (Saturday)
Cleveland at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Philadelphia on ESPN (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Houston on NBC (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Denver 25, Indianapolis 13 (8 < 12 < 16)
Detroit 20, Chicago 10 (7 < 10 < 13)
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13 (12 < 17 < 22)
Jacksonville 45, Houston 7 (27 < 38 < 49)
Buffalo 24, Miami 16 (6 < 8 < 10)
Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7 (19 < 27 < 35)
New Orleans 31, N.Y. Jets 19 (8 < 12 < 16)
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 29 (3 < 5 < 7)
Washington 20, Arizona 15 (3 < 5 < 7)
Carolina 31, Green Bay 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 42, Seattle 7 (24 < 35 < 46)
New England 27, Pittsburgh 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
San Francisco 25, Tennessee 23 (1 < 2 < 3)
Dallas 20, Oakland 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Atlanta 24, Tampa Bay 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Detroit by 8 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 5, 10 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Denver by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 4, 8 points
Washington by 7, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 2, 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4 [lock], 16 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Denver by 9 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 4 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 8 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Arizona by 9 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 12, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
New England by 10, 5 points
San Francisco by 12, 5 points
Oakland by 13, 0 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 23 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 24 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Denver by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 20 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Denver by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14, 8 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 5, 10 points
Carolina by 5, 8 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Denver by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Washington by 7, 8 points
Carolina by 6, 8 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 8 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Washington by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Denver by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 20 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 17, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 17, 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Washington by 17, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 17, 5 points
Atlanta by 17, 5 points
tron7's picks
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 8 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 9, 5 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Denver by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 14, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 8 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Denver by 8 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 19 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
werty's picks
Denver by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Washington by 4, 8 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|1133
|120
|jagsnumberone
|1091
|102
|truthhurts
|1075
|119
|Howard_T
|1065
|94
|MeatSaber
|1027
|154
|rumple
|1018
|57
|grum@work
|1006
|107
|bender
|1006
|102
|Ufez Jones
|1000
|94
|tahoemoj
|991
|134
|rcade
|974
|90
|NoMich
|949
|103
|ic23b
|922
|121
|Goyoucolts
|869
|146
|cixelsyd
|866
|108
|werty
|807
|84
|tommytrump
|776
|68
|jjzucal
|972
|moder8
|387
|Boaz
|316
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Baltimore by 7
Minnesota by 13
Carolina by 17
Cleveland by 3
Detroit by 9
Kansas City by 7
New England by 10
New Orleans by 7
Chargers by 13
Rams by 7
Denver by 6
SF by 3
Arizona by 16
Seattle by 3
Pittsburgh by 21
Oakland by 3
posted by grum@work at 06:59 PM on December 21
Baltimore by 11
Minnesota by 11
Cleveland by 4
Detroit by 11
L.A. Rams by 11
Kansas City by 17
New England by 17
Atlanta by 11
L.A. Chargers by 11
Washington by 11
San Francisco by 7
Seattle by 11
N.Y. Giants by 11
Pittsburgh by 11
Philadelphia by 7
posted by tommytrump at 08:56 PM on December 21
There's a bug that has jjzucal out of sort in the standings.
I expected carnage when so many players locked everything, but it was a good week for the bold.
posted by rcade at 03:34 PM on December 22
Whoooeee! Locking them all didn't blow up in my face!! (Of course, every favorite won this week, so it was a good time to do that). But it's Christmas, so what the fuck, lock 'em all again!!
Baltimore by 17
Minnesota by 20
Chicago by 3
Detroit by 14
L.A. Rams by 17
Kansas City by 21
New England by 6
Atlanta by 3
L.A. Chargers by 6
Washington by 10
Carolina by 13
Jacksonville by 7
Dallas by 10
N.Y. Giants by 3
Oakland by 6
Pittsburgh by 24
posted by tahoemoj at 03:35 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 17 (lock), slamming the door on my Colts securing the No. 3 pick
Minnesota by 13 (lock)
Cleveland by 7, but I'm not going to lock it.
Detroit by 9 (lock)
L.A. Rams by 11 (lock)
Kansas City by 10 (lock)
New England by 17 (lock)
Atlanta by 6 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 14 (lock)
Washington by 12 (lock)
Carolina by 10 (lock)
Jacksonville by 16 (lock)
Dallas by 9 (lock)
N.Y. Giants by 3 (lock), securing the No. 3 pick for my Colts. Thanks, Eli!
Philadelphia ride Foles, romp past Raiders by 14 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 21 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:46 PM on December 22
For the past two days I have been sick as a dog, can't hold food down, chills and fever, no energy, and it looks like I will have to get out and run the snow blower tonight before a hockey game breaks out in my driveway. Nonetheless, I will soldier on with my picks. I hope this will not spread the germs that have laid me low.
Baltimore by 16 LOCK
Minnesota by 10 LOCK
New England by 21 LOCK
Washington by 6
Chicago by 4
Carolina by 14 LOCK
Los Angeles (American Conference) by 3
Kansas City by 6
New Orleans by 8
Detroit by 7
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 10 LOCK
San Francisco by 3
Arizona by 9
Dallas by 13
Pittsburgh by 16 LOCK
Philadelphia by 6
posted by Howard_T at 03:55 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 12
Minnesota by 8
Chicago by 9
Detroit by 12
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 8
New England by 14
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Jets by 5
Washington by 6
Carolina by 13
Jacksonville bh 5
Dallas by 6
Arizona by 7
Philadelphia by 6
Pittsburgh by 12
posted by NoMich at 04:05 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 14 LOCK
Green Bay by 7
Chicago by 10 LOCK
Detroit by 7
L.A. Rams by 10
Kansas City by 17 LOCK
New England by 20 LOCK
New Orleans by 14 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 13 LOCK
Washington by 3
Carolina by 14 LOCK
Jacksonville by 17 LOCK
Seattle by 10
Arizona by 9
Philadelphia by 15 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK
posted by rumple at 04:34 PM on December 22
Baltimore 13 LOCK
Minnesota 3 LOCK
Chicago 4 LOCK
Detroit 4
L.A. Rams 10 LOCK
Kansas City 4 LOCK
New England 3 LOCK
New Orleans 7 LOCK
L.A. Chargers 13 LOCK
Washington 3 LOCK
Carolina 10 LOCK
Jacksonville 7 LOCK
Dallas 3
Arizona 4
Philadelphia 6 LOCK
Pittsburgh 7 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 04:48 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 14 (lock)
Minnesota by 4
Chicago by 10 (lock)
Cincy by 7
Rams by 12 (fuck Stan Kroenke)
KC (ugh) by 7
New England by 8
New Orleans by 12
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Denver by 8
Carolina by 17 (lock)
Jax by 6
Dallas by 5
Arizona by 6
Philly by 9 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 11 (lock)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:13 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 10 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 7 (LOCK)
Chicago by 3
Detroit by 13
L.A. Rams by 23 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 21 (LOCK)
New England by 13 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 6
N.Y. Jets by 3
Washington by 3
Carolina by 17 (LOCK)
Jacksonville by 24(LOCK)
Dallas by 4
N.Y. Giants by 3
Philadelphia by 14 (LOCK)
Pittsburgh by 20 (LOCK)
Pittsburgh at Houston on NBC (Monday)
posted by ic23b at 07:20 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 17 LOCK Vikings by 10 LOCK Lions by 7 Chargers by 17 LOCK Rams by 7 LOCK Bears by 11 LOCK Carolina by 20 LOCK Saints by 3 Redskins by 7 Patriots by 21 LOCK Chiefs by 8 LOCK Jaguars by 10 LOCK Cardinals by 10 LOCK Seahawks by 8 Steelers by 17 LOCK Eagles by 17 LOCK
Got to hope for some spot on locks
posted by truthhurts at 08:44 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 10
Minnesota by 17
Cleveland by 3
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 7
Kansas City by 7
New England by 13
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Chargers by 3
Washington by 7
Carolina by 14
Jacksonville by 6
Seattle by 3
Arizona by 6
Philadelphia by 10
Pittsburgh by 9
I'll tempt fate, and lock them all again...no guts, no glory...
posted by MeatSaber at 09:16 PM on December 22
Baltimore by 10 LOCK
Minnesota by 13 LOCK
Chicago by 3
Detroit by 7
Rams by 14
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
New England by 6
New Orleans by 4
Chargers by 7 LOCK
Denver by 6
Carolina by 7 LOCK
Jacksonville by 10
Dallas by 12 LOCK
Arizona by 6
Philadelphia by 14 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:15 AM on December 23
There's a bug that has jjzucal out of sort in the standings.
The "bug" was my brain going into massive lock mode. Didn't realize until Monday night I forgot to make my picks.
Baltimore by 13 LOCK
Minnesota by 12 LOCK
Chicago by 14 LOCK
Cincinnati by 5 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 6
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
New England by 23 LOCK
Atlanta by 3 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 3
Washington by 10 LOCK
Carolina by 13 LOCK
San Francisco by 6 LOCK
Seattle by 5
Arizona by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 18 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 15 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 10:07 AM on December 23
For the NFL Pick-em before I forget:
Baltimore by 11 - LOCK
Minnesota by 3
Carolina by 13 - LOCK
Chicago by 7 - LOCK
Detroit by 6
Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
New England by 17 - LOCK
New Orleans by 6
Los Angeles Chargers by 10 - LOCK
Los Angeles Rams by 10 - LOCK
Washington by 3
Jacksonville by 7 - LOCK
Arizona by 6
Seattle by 3
Pittsburgh by 13 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 13 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 06:10 PM on December 21