December 22, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Gene Steratore's Index Card Edition: With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em has this top 3: Tron7 at 1133, Jagsnumberone at 1091 and Truthhurts at 1075. MeatSaber wins the week with 154 by locking everything, only blowing two locks, hitting the Dallas game exactly and getting close on four others. Make your picks and keep your paper in your pants.

This Week's Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore on NFL (Saturday)
Minnesota at Green Bay on NBC (Saturday)
Cleveland at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Philadelphia on ESPN (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Houston on NBC (Monday)

Last Week's Results

Denver 25, Indianapolis 13 (8 < 12 < 16)
Detroit 20, Chicago 10 (7 < 10 < 13)
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13 (12 < 17 < 22)
Jacksonville 45, Houston 7 (27 < 38 < 49)
Buffalo 24, Miami 16 (6 < 8 < 10)
Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7 (19 < 27 < 35)
New Orleans 31, N.Y. Jets 19 (8 < 12 < 16)
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 29 (3 < 5 < 7)
Washington 20, Arizona 15 (3 < 5 < 7)
Carolina 31, Green Bay 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 42, Seattle 7 (24 < 35 < 46)
New England 27, Pittsburgh 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
San Francisco 25, Tennessee 23 (1 < 2 < 3)
Dallas 20, Oakland 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Atlanta 24, Tampa Bay 21 (2 < 3 < 4)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Detroit by 8 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 5, 10 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Denver by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 4, 8 points
Washington by 7, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 2, 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4 [lock], 16 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Denver by 9 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 4 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 8 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks

Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Arizona by 9 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 6 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 12, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
New England by 10, 5 points
San Francisco by 12, 5 points
Oakland by 13, 0 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 23 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 24 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Denver by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

MeatSaber's picks

Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 20 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks

Denver by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14, 8 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 5, 10 points
Carolina by 5, 8 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Denver by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Washington by 7, 8 points
Carolina by 6, 8 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 8 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Washington by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Denver by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 20 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 17, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 17, 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Washington by 17, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 17, 5 points
Atlanta by 17, 5 points

tron7's picks

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 8 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 9, 5 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks

Denver by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 14, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 8 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Denver by 8 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 19 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

werty's picks

Denver by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Washington by 4, 8 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
tron71133120
jagsnumberone1091102
truthhurts1075119
Howard_T106594
MeatSaber1027154
rumple101857
grum@work1006107
bender1006102
Ufez Jones100094
tahoemoj991134
rcade97490
NoMich949103
ic23b922121
Goyoucolts869146
cixelsyd866108
werty80784
tommytrump77668
jjzucal972
moder8387
Boaz316
yerfatma150
corky140
holden0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 03:25 PM - 16 comments

For the NFL Pick-em before I forget:

Baltimore by 11 - LOCK
Minnesota by 3
Carolina by 13 - LOCK
Chicago by 7 - LOCK
Detroit by 6
Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
New England by 17 - LOCK
New Orleans by 6
Los Angeles Chargers by 10 - LOCK
Los Angeles Rams by 10 - LOCK
Washington by 3
Jacksonville by 7 - LOCK
Arizona by 6
Seattle by 3
Pittsburgh by 13 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 13 - LOCK

posted by tron7 at 06:10 PM on December 21

Baltimore by 7
Minnesota by 13
Carolina by 17
Cleveland by 3
Detroit by 9
Kansas City by 7
New England by 10
New Orleans by 7
Chargers by 13
Rams by 7
Denver by 6
SF by 3
Arizona by 16
Seattle by 3
Pittsburgh by 21
Oakland by 3

posted by grum@work at 06:59 PM on December 21

Baltimore by 11

Minnesota by 11

Cleveland by 4

Detroit by 11

L.A. Rams by 11

Kansas City by 17

New England by 17

Atlanta by 11

L.A. Chargers by 11

Washington by 11

San Francisco by 7

Seattle by 11

N.Y. Giants by 11

Pittsburgh by 11

Philadelphia by 7

posted by tommytrump at 08:56 PM on December 21

There's a bug that has jjzucal out of sort in the standings.

I expected carnage when so many players locked everything, but it was a good week for the bold.

posted by rcade at 03:34 PM on December 22

Whoooeee! Locking them all didn't blow up in my face!! (Of course, every favorite won this week, so it was a good time to do that). But it's Christmas, so what the fuck, lock 'em all again!!

Baltimore by 17

Minnesota by 20

Chicago by 3

Detroit by 14

L.A. Rams by 17

Kansas City by 21

New England by 6

Atlanta by 3

L.A. Chargers by 6

Washington by 10

Carolina by 13

Jacksonville by 7

Dallas by 10

N.Y. Giants by 3

Oakland by 6

Pittsburgh by 24

posted by tahoemoj at 03:35 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 17 (lock), slamming the door on my Colts securing the No. 3 pick

Minnesota by 13 (lock)

Cleveland by 7, but I'm not going to lock it.

Detroit by 9 (lock)

L.A. Rams by 11 (lock)

Kansas City by 10 (lock)

New England by 17 (lock)

Atlanta by 6 (lock)

L.A. Chargers by 14 (lock)

Washington by 12 (lock)

Carolina by 10 (lock)

Jacksonville by 16 (lock)

Dallas by 9 (lock)

N.Y. Giants by 3 (lock), securing the No. 3 pick for my Colts. Thanks, Eli!

Philadelphia ride Foles, romp past Raiders by 14 (lock)

Pittsburgh by 21 (lock)

posted by Goyoucolts at 03:46 PM on December 22

For the past two days I have been sick as a dog, can't hold food down, chills and fever, no energy, and it looks like I will have to get out and run the snow blower tonight before a hockey game breaks out in my driveway. Nonetheless, I will soldier on with my picks. I hope this will not spread the germs that have laid me low.

Baltimore by 16 LOCK

Minnesota by 10 LOCK

New England by 21 LOCK

Washington by 6

Chicago by 4

Carolina by 14 LOCK

Los Angeles (American Conference) by 3

Kansas City by 6

New Orleans by 8

Detroit by 7

Los Angeles (National Conference) by 10 LOCK

San Francisco by 3

Arizona by 9

Dallas by 13

Pittsburgh by 16 LOCK

Philadelphia by 6

posted by Howard_T at 03:55 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 12
Minnesota by 8
Chicago by 9
Detroit by 12
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 8
New England by 14
New Orleans by 7
N.Y. Jets by 5
Washington by 6
Carolina by 13
Jacksonville bh 5
Dallas by 6
Arizona by 7
Philadelphia by 6
Pittsburgh by 12

posted by NoMich at 04:05 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 14 LOCK

Green Bay by 7

Chicago by 10 LOCK

Detroit by 7

L.A. Rams by 10

Kansas City by 17 LOCK

New England by 20 LOCK

New Orleans by 14 LOCK

L.A. Chargers by 13 LOCK

Washington by 3

Carolina by 14 LOCK

Jacksonville by 17 LOCK

Seattle by 10

Arizona by 9

Philadelphia by 15 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK

posted by rumple at 04:34 PM on December 22

Baltimore 13 LOCK

Minnesota 3 LOCK

Chicago 4 LOCK

Detroit 4

L.A. Rams 10 LOCK

Kansas City 4 LOCK

New England 3 LOCK

New Orleans 7 LOCK

L.A. Chargers 13 LOCK

Washington 3 LOCK

Carolina 10 LOCK

Jacksonville 7 LOCK

Dallas 3

Arizona 4

Philadelphia 6 LOCK

Pittsburgh 7 LOCK

posted by cixelsyd at 04:48 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 14 (lock)
Minnesota by 4
Chicago by 10 (lock)
Cincy by 7
Rams by 12 (fuck Stan Kroenke)
KC (ugh) by 7
New England by 8
New Orleans by 12
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Denver by 8
Carolina by 17 (lock)
Jax by 6
Dallas by 5
Arizona by 6
Philly by 9 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 11 (lock)

posted by Ufez Jones at 05:13 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 10 (LOCK)

Minnesota by 7 (LOCK)

Chicago by 3

Detroit by 13

L.A. Rams by 23 (LOCK)

Kansas City by 21 (LOCK)

New England by 13 (LOCK)

New Orleans by 6

N.Y. Jets by 3

Washington by 3

Carolina by 17 (LOCK)

Jacksonville by 24(LOCK)

Dallas by 4

N.Y. Giants by 3

Philadelphia by 14 (LOCK)

Pittsburgh by 20 (LOCK)

Pittsburgh at Houston on NBC (Monday)

posted by ic23b at 07:20 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 17 LOCK Vikings by 10 LOCK Lions by 7 Chargers by 17 LOCK Rams by 7 LOCK Bears by 11 LOCK Carolina by 20 LOCK Saints by 3 Redskins by 7 Patriots by 21 LOCK Chiefs by 8 LOCK Jaguars by 10 LOCK Cardinals by 10 LOCK Seahawks by 8 Steelers by 17 LOCK Eagles by 17 LOCK

Got to hope for some spot on locks

posted by truthhurts at 08:44 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 10
Minnesota by 17
Cleveland by 3
Detroit by 6
L.A. Rams by 7
Kansas City by 7
New England by 13
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Chargers by 3
Washington by 7
Carolina by 14
Jacksonville by 6
Seattle by 3
Arizona by 6
Philadelphia by 10
Pittsburgh by 9

I'll tempt fate, and lock them all again...no guts, no glory...

posted by MeatSaber at 09:16 PM on December 22

Baltimore by 10 LOCK

Minnesota by 13 LOCK

Chicago by 3

Detroit by 7

Rams by 14

Kansas City by 10 LOCK

New England by 6

New Orleans by 4

Chargers by 7 LOCK

Denver by 6

Carolina by 7 LOCK

Jacksonville by 10

Dallas by 12 LOCK

Arizona by 6

Philadelphia by 14 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK

posted by jagsnumberone at 05:15 AM on December 23

There's a bug that has jjzucal out of sort in the standings.

The "bug" was my brain going into massive lock mode. Didn't realize until Monday night I forgot to make my picks.

Baltimore by 13 LOCK

Minnesota by 12 LOCK

Chicago by 14 LOCK

Cincinnati by 5 LOCK

L.A. Rams by 6

Kansas City by 7 LOCK

New England by 23 LOCK

Atlanta by 3 LOCK

N.Y. Jets by 3

Washington by 10 LOCK

Carolina by 13 LOCK

San Francisco by 6 LOCK

Seattle by 5

Arizona by 10 LOCK

Philadelphia by 18 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 15 LOCK

posted by jjzucal at 10:07 AM on December 23

