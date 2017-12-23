December 22, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Gene Steratore's Index Card Edition: With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em has this top 3: Tron7 at 1133, Jagsnumberone at 1091 and Truthhurts at 1075. MeatSaber wins the week with 154 by locking everything, only blowing two locks, hitting the Dallas game exactly and getting close on four others. Make your picks and keep your paper in your pants.

This Week's Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore on NFL (Saturday)

Minnesota at Green Bay on NBC (Saturday)

Cleveland at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)

Detroit at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Buffalo at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at Washington on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Philadelphia on ESPN (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Houston on NBC (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Denver 25, Indianapolis 13 (8 < 12 < 16)

Detroit 20, Chicago 10 (7 < 10 < 13)

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13 (12 < 17 < 22)

Jacksonville 45, Houston 7 (27 < 38 < 49)

Buffalo 24, Miami 16 (6 < 8 < 10)

Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10 (12 < 17 < 22)

Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7 (19 < 27 < 35)

New Orleans 31, N.Y. Jets 19 (8 < 12 < 16)

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 29 (3 < 5 < 7)

Washington 20, Arizona 15 (3 < 5 < 7)

Carolina 31, Green Bay 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Rams 42, Seattle 7 (24 < 35 < 46)

New England 27, Pittsburgh 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

San Francisco 25, Tennessee 23 (1 < 2 < 3)

Dallas 20, Oakland 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

Atlanta 24, Tampa Bay 21 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Detroit by 8 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 5, 10 points

Carolina by 7, 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points



cixelsyd's picks Denver by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 4, 8 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 2, 10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 4 [lock], 16 points



Goyoucolts's picks Denver by 9 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 4 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 8 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 6 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 9 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Arizona by 9 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 6 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points



Howard_T's picks Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 12, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

New England by 10, 5 points

San Francisco by 12, 5 points

Oakland by 13, 0 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 23 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points

New England by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 10 points

Atlanta by 24 [lock], 10 points



jagsnumberone's picks Denver by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 2, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 4, 8 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 6 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 3 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], 20 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks Denver by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 8, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14, 8 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 5, 10 points

Carolina by 5, 8 points

Seattle by 8, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 5, 0 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Denver by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

Carolina by 6, 8 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 10, 8 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Washington by 10, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 10 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Denver by 3 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 7 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 8 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3 [lock], 20 points

San Francisco by 3 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points



tommytrump's picks Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 17, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 17, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

Baltimore by 17, 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 17, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Washington by 17, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 17, 5 points

Atlanta by 17, 5 points



tron7's picks Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 8 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 3, 8 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 9, 5 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points



truthhurts's picks Denver by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Chargers by 14, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 3, 8 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 4, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks Denver by 8 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

Jacksonville by 5, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 19 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

