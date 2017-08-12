December 07, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Get Better Ryan Shazier Edition: The NFL weekend begins with an uncharacteristically good Thursday night game as New Orleans plays Atlanta. With four weeks to go in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, two new players jump into the first two places: Jagsnumberone at 927 in the lead and Truthhurts at 925 in second. Howard_T holds on to third at 920. Bender wins the week with 117. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

New Orleans at Atlanta on NBC (Thursday)

Indianapolis at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Minnesota at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at Houston on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)

New England at Miami on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Dallas 38, Washington 14 (17 < 24 < 31)

Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9 (3 < 5 < 7)

New England 23, Buffalo 3 (14 < 20 < 26)

San Francisco 15, Chicago 14 (1 < 1 < 1)

Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20 (4 < 6 < 8)

Tennessee 24, Houston 13 (8 < 11 < 14)

Miami 35, Denver 9 (18 < 26 < 34)

N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31 (5 < 7 < 9)

Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10 (14 < 20 < 26)

Baltimore 44, Detroit 20 (17 < 24 < 31)

L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10 (6 < 9 < 12)

Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

New Orleans 31, Carolina 21 (7 < 10 < 13)

L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16 (11 < 16 < 21)

Seattle 24, Philadelphia 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Washington by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

Tennessee by 9 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 5 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 8, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 18 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Washington by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 8 points

New England by 8 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 2, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 20 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 16 points



Goyoucolts's picks Washington by 14 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Tennessee by 11 [lock], 20 points

Miami by 1, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 21 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 16 points



grum@work's picks Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

New England by 19 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], 10 points



Howard_T's picks Washington by 12, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 6, 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

New England by 9, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 18 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points



ic23b's picks Minnesota by 3, 8 points

New England by 17, 8 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Jacksonville by 12, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 24 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 12, 8 points

Philadelphia by 13, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 10 points



jagsnumberone's picks Washington by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 8 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 10 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 24 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

Seattle by 2, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points



jjzucal's picks Washington by 13 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 8 points

New England by 20 [lock], 20 points

Chicago by 15 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 23 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 20 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Dallas by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 10 points



NoMich's picks Washington by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Tennessee by 12 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 8, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 8, 8 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 8, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 8, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Dallas by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 9, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Washington by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 9, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 9, 8 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks Washington by 13, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

New England by 13, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Denver by 10, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 18 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Washington by 17, 0 points

Atlanta by 11, 0 points

New England by 23, 8 points

San Francisco by 4, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Miami by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 18, 0 points

Jacksonville by 18, 8 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 19, 5 points

Oakland by 13, 5 points

Carolina by 2, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 17, 5 points



tron7's picks Washington by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

New England by 11 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 10 points

Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points



truthhurts's picks Washington by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6 [lock], 20 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 5, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 14, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points



Ufez Jones's picks Dallas by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

Tennessee by 8 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 19 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

