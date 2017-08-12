December 07, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Get Better Ryan Shazier Edition: The NFL weekend begins with an uncharacteristically good Thursday night game as New Orleans plays Atlanta. With four weeks to go in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, two new players jump into the first two places: Jagsnumberone at 927 in the lead and Truthhurts at 925 in second. Howard_T holds on to third at 920. Bender wins the week with 117. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
New Orleans at Atlanta on NBC (Thursday)
Indianapolis at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at Houston on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)
New England at Miami on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Dallas 38, Washington 14 (17 < 24 < 31)
Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9 (3 < 5 < 7)
New England 23, Buffalo 3 (14 < 20 < 26)
San Francisco 15, Chicago 14 (1 < 1 < 1)
Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20 (4 < 6 < 8)
Tennessee 24, Houston 13 (8 < 11 < 14)
Miami 35, Denver 9 (18 < 26 < 34)
N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31 (5 < 7 < 9)
Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10 (14 < 20 < 26)
Baltimore 44, Detroit 20 (17 < 24 < 31)
L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10 (6 < 9 < 12)
Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
New Orleans 31, Carolina 21 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16 (11 < 16 < 21)
Seattle 24, Philadelphia 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Washington by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points
Tennessee by 9 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 5 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 8, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 18 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Washington by 14 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Tennessee by 11 [lock], 20 points
Miami by 1, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
Washington by 12, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 6, 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
New England by 9, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 18 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Washington by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 8 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 10 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 24 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 2, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
MeatSaber's picks
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 10 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Miami by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 9, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Washington by 13, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
New England by 13, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 18 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points
tron7's picks
Washington by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
New England by 11 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 10 points
Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points
Tennessee by 8 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 19 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|927
|111
|truthhurts
|925
|111
|Howard_T
|920
|99
|tron7
|919
|114
|jjzucal
|919
|74
|rumple
|910
|81
|bender
|847
|117
|Ufez Jones
|847
|85
|rcade
|835
|94
|grum@work
|823
|69
|NoMich
|818
|111
|tahoemoj
|818
|82
|MeatSaber
|815
|73
|ic23b
|747
|79
|cixelsyd
|729
|89
|werty
|698
|75
|Goyoucolts
|673
|89
|tommytrump
|655
|54
|moder8
|387
|Boaz
|273
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Yes rcade, the Jags winning more games this year definitely has helped/lmao. For the Thursday night tussle--New Orleans by 6 (rest later).
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:09 PM on December 07
Last week's pics: 8/8 locks, 2/8 non-locks. That is locking efficiency!
New Orleans by 5
Buffalo by 4
Cincinnati by 3
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 5
N.Y. Giants by 7
LOCK Detroit by 10 LOCK
Minnesota by 7
LOCK Houston by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 3
Tennessee by 6
LOCK L.A. Chargers by 14 LOCK
Philadelphia by 8
Jacksonville by 6
LOCK Pittsburgh by 12 LOCK
LOCK New England by 17 LOCK
posted by bender at 04:11 PM on December 07
Saints by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:14 PM on December 07
Get better soon, Shazier.
Atlanta by 4 (lock)
Buffalo by 7 (lock)
Cincinnati by 13 (lock)
Green Bay by 10 (lock)
Kansas City by 3 (lock)
Dallas by 14 (lock)
Detroit by 4 (lock)
Minnesota by 8 (lock)
Houston by 1 (lock)
N.Y. Jets by 11 (lock)
Tennessee by 6 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 3 (lock)
Philadelphia by 17 (lock)
Jacksonville by 4 (lock) Looking forward to all the pick-sixes on both sides in this one.
Baltimore by 6 (lock)
New England by 20 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 04:21 PM on December 07
New Orleans by 6
Buffalo by 7
Cincinnati by 10
Green Bay by 17 (LOCK)
Oakland by 3
Dallas by 7
Detroit by 3
Minnesota by 4
Houston by 6
N.Y. JETS by 3
Tennessee by 7
L.A. Chargers by 4
Philadelphia by 10
Seattle by 3
Pittsburgh by 10 (LOCK)
New England by 23 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 04:26 PM on December 07
Atlanta by 15
posted by tommytrump at 04:28 PM on December 07
Do I get the Costanza for having lodged one pick (NE over KC) and then forgetting about it for a couple of weeks and thereafter deciding not to participate? Or is there a minimum picks/participating weeks requirement to qualify for the Costanza?
Just trying to figure out if I should submit the next couple of weeks just to try to pass the other folks ahead of me who seem to have packed it in as well.
posted by holden at 04:28 PM on December 07
New Orleans by 3
Buffalo by 4 - LOCK
Cincinnati by 6 - LOCK
Green Bay by 6 - LOCK
Kansas City by 11 - LOCK
Dallas by 11 - LOCK
Detroit by 3
Carolina by 3
Houston by 3
N.Y. Jets by 6
Arizona by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7 - LOCK
L.A. Rams by 3
Jacksonville by 3
Pittsburgh by 6 - LOCK
New England by 20 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 04:47 PM on December 07
New Orleans by 9
Buffalo by 7
Cincinnati by 6
Green Bay by 12
Kansas City by 3
Dallas by 9
Detroit by 13
Carolina by 7
Houston by 3
Denver by 3
Tennessee by 3
L.A. Chargers by 6
L.A. Rams by 3
Jacksonville by 9
Pittsburgh by 12
New England by 17
posted by grum@work at 04:49 PM on December 07
Or is there a minimum picks/participating weeks requirement to qualify for the Costanza?
I think the Costanza requires a last place finish earned by playing regularly, but if you jump in now you will be eligible for special recognition at the award ceremony.
Your plight reminds me of a question I want to ask. I will do it in the huddle.
posted by rcade at 04:49 PM on December 07
The general rule for the Costanza award is that you have to have played every week of the season.
posted by grum@work at 04:49 PM on December 07
New Orleans by 10
posted by truthhurts at 04:49 PM on December 07
Atlanta by 3. Rest later.
posted by rumple at 04:53 PM on December 07
Atlanta by 10
Buffalo by 7
Cincinnati by 3
Green Bay by 6
Oakland by 3
Dallas by 10
Detroit by 13 LOCK
Minnesota by 6
San Francisco by 6
N.Y. Jets by 13 LOCK
Tennessee by 10 LOCK
L.A. Chargers BY 4
Philadelphia BY 6
Jacksonville BY 7
Pittsburgh BY 4
New England by 23 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 05:17 PM on December 07
Buffalo by 21
Cincinnati by 7
Green Bay by 21
Kansas City by 4
N.Y. Giants by 21
Tampa Bay by 17
Carolina by 5
San Francisco by 10
N.Y. Jets by 8
Tennessee by 9
L.A. Chargers by 7
Philadelphia by 11
Seattle by 15
Pittsburgh by 14
New England by 28
posted by tommytrump at 05:25 PM on December 07
New Orleans by 8
posted by NoMich at 06:35 PM on December 07
Standing on the medal stand looking up at the gold and silver medalists as we stand now. Hoping to hit a good week and move up a bit, but I will need help from the leaders. In the meantime one of my cats has decided to pull on the power cord to my laptop. He's hungry and will not easily be dissuaded. Get the picks in quickly before he puts me off the air.
New Orleans by 6
Houston by 7
Cincinnati by 11 LOCK
Buffalo by 12 LOCK
New York (National Conference) by 9
Detroit by 10
Kansas City by 14
Carolina by 3
Denver by 6
Los Angeles (American Conference) by 8
Arizona by 10
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 6
Jacksonville by 4
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
New England by 13
posted by Howard_T at 06:38 PM on December 07
New Orleans by 3, rest later...
posted by MeatSaber at 07:14 PM on December 07
One thing Ive noticed the past couple weeks is that one or two exact Locks will greatly close the gap! A 20 Point game is great to hit!
posted by truthhurts at 07:38 PM on December 07
Who raised that damn hurdle over which I tripped? ... I must have lost quadruple points for blowing two chances at an Eagles' NFC East championship.
Atlanta by 5
Buffalo by 14 LOCK
Cincinnati by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 13 LOCK
Oakland by 7 (without penalties to extend the game)
Dallas by 20 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 9 LOCK
Minnesota by 5
San Francisco by 10
Denver by 3
Arizona by 6
L.A. Chargers by 7
Philadelphia by 16 LOCK
Seattle by 13 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
New England by 21 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 07:45 PM on December 07
New Orleans at Atlanta on NBC (Thursday) NO by 8
Indianapolis at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday) BUF by 3
Chicago at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday) CIN by 5
Green Bay at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday) GB by 11 LOCK
Oakland at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday) OAK by 4
Dallas at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday) NYG by 10 LOCK
Detroit at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday) DET by 6 LOCK
Minnesota at Carolina on CBS (Sunday) MIN by 4
San Francisco at Houston on Fox (Sunday) HOU by 3
N.Y. Jets at Denver on CBS (Sunday) DEN by 3
Tennessee at Arizona on CBS (Sunday) TEN by 3
Washington at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday) LAC by 6
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday) PHI by 4
Seattle at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday) SEA by 5 LOCK
Baltimore at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday) PIT by 5
New England at Miami on ESPN (Monday) NE by 8 LOCK
posted by werty at 07:51 PM on December 07
New Orleans at Atlanta on NBC (Thursday) Indianapolis at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday) Buffalo by 14 Chicago at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday) Cinci by 10 Green Bay at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)Cleveland by 7 Oakland at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday) Oakland by 13 Dallas at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday) Dallas by 14 Detroit at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)Detroit by 10 Minnesota at Carolina on CBS (Sunday) Carolina by 14 San Francisco at Houston on Fox (Sunday) Houston by 20 N.Y. Jets at Denver on CBS (Sunday) Denver by 7 Tennessee at Arizona on CBS (Sunday) Arizona by 14 Washington at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday) Chargers by 10 Philadelphia at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday) L.A. Rams by 35 Seattle at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday) Seattle by 7 Baltimore at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)Pittsburg by 13 New England at Miami on ESPN (Monday)New England
posted by Boaz at 12:26 PM on December 08
I think I'm getting close to lock-'em-all-and-pray mode.
Jagsnumberone only has four automatic losses this season from Jacksonville games. That's a considerable improvement over past seasons.
posted by rcade at 03:50 PM on December 07