November 30, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 13: With the First Pick the Giants Take Edition: The NFL weekend begins tonight when woeful Washington visits declining Dallas. There's another top three shuffle In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em as Jjzucal takes first at 845, Rumple second at 829 and Howard_T third at 821. I win the week with 137. Make your prognostications and be glad your team doesn't have Geno Smith under center.
This Week's Games
Washington at Dallas on NBC (Thursday)
Minnesota at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Minnesota 30, Detroit 23 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6 (15 < 22 < 29)
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10 (7 < 10 < 13)
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20 (10 < 14 < 18)
Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16 (10 < 14 < 18)
Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16 (3 < 4 < 5)
Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
New England 36, Miami 17 (13 < 19 < 25)
Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27 (6 < 8 < 10)
Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3 (20 < 28 < 36)
Seattle 24, San Francisco 13 (8 < 11 < 14)
Oakland 21, Denver 14 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20 (4 < 6 < 8)
Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28 (2 < 3 < 4)
Baltimore 23, Houston 16 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points
Atlanta by 5, 5 points
Cincinnati by 11 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 11 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 8, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Minnesota by 4 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 8 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 10 points
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Jacksonville by 4 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 20 points
Cincinnati by 9 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
grum@work's picks
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 9 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 15 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 15 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 12 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 19 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10, 8 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 9, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Detroit by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 21 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 12, 8 points
Tennessee by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
New England by 27 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 24 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 8 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 10, 8 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 23 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 7, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Jacksonville by 17, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Washington by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10, 8 points
Cincinnati by 20 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 15 [lock], -10 points
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Detroit by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 8 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10, 8 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
moder8's picks
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 5, 8 points
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 2, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 20, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 14, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 5 points
Washington by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 8, 5 points
Cincinnati by 12 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 16 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 18 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 8, 8 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
Jacksonville by 8, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 8, 8 points
rcade's picks
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points
Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 13, 8 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 7, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 3 [lock], 20 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
rumple's picks
Minnesota by 13, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
Washington by 10, 10 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 20 points
Cincinnati by 14 [lock], 20 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points
Washington by 10, 10 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 20 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10, 8 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 8, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 24 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
Detroit by 14, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Washington by 19, 5 points
Atlanta by 12, 8 points
Cincinnati by 21, 5 points
Tennessee by 16, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
New England by 28, 5 points
Carolina by 15, 5 points
Philadelphia by 18, 5 points
Seattle by 16, 5 points
Oakland by 11, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points
Baltimore by 15, 5 points
tron7's picks
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 8 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 11 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 4 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 11 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 24 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 7, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Washington by 13 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 10, 8 points
Tennessee by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 8, 10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 15 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 12, 5 points
werty's picks
Minnesota by 7, 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 11, 5 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10, 8 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 20 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jjzucal
|845
|131
|rumple
|829
|126
|Howard_T
|821
|106
|jagsnumberone
|816
|130
|truthhurts
|814
|130
|tron7
|805
|117
|Ufez Jones
|762
|115
|grum@work
|754
|114
|MeatSaber
|742
|102
|rcade
|741
|137
|tahoemoj
|736
|106
|bender
|730
|107
|NoMich
|707
|116
|ic23b
|668
|107
|cixelsyd
|640
|94
|werty
|623
|93
|tommytrump
|601
|58
|Goyoucolts
|584
|95
|moder8
|387
|69
|Boaz
|273
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
For the NFL pick 'em: I favor Les Peaux Rouges over the bovine herders.
Washington by 12.
posted by Howard_T at 04:04 PM on November 30
NFL Pick'Em:
Washington by 10 (bold always means lock)
posted by grum@work at 04:11 PM on November 30
I'll take the team from Washington D.C. by 13 points, please.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:36 PM on November 30
Washington by 7
posted by bender at 04:50 PM on November 30
Washington by 6
Minnesota by 6
New England by 11 - LOCK
Chicago by 3
Green Bay by 6
Tennessee by 3 - LOCK
Denver by 7
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 3 - LOCK
Baltimore by 3 - LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 13 - LOCK
Oakland by 7 - LOCK
New Orleans by 7 - LOCK
L.A. Rams by 10 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 6
Pittsburgh by 11 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 06:02 PM on November 30
Washington by 7
Minnesota by 3
New England by 8 LOCK
San Francisco by 2
Green Bay by 3
Houston by 3
Miami by 3
Kansas City by 4
Jacksonville by 7
Detroit by 3
L.A. Chargers by 9 LOCK
Oakland by 10 LOCK
New Orleans by 4
L.A. Rams by 7 LOCK
Philadelphia by 4 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 4 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 06:02 PM on November 30
Washington by 10
Minnesota by 7
New England by 19
San Francisco by 6
Tampa Bay by 7
Tennessee by 7
Denver by 3
Kansas City by 11
Jacksonville by 14
Detroit by 9
L.A. Chargers by 13
Oakland by 17
New Orleans by 6
L.A. Rams by 13
Philadelphia by 7
Pittsburgh by 19
posted by grum@work at 06:22 PM on November 30
Washington by 10
posted by truthhurts at 06:40 PM on November 30
For some reason this feels like the kind of dumb, inconsequential game that Dallas will pull off.
Dallas by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:46 PM on November 30
Washington by 14 (lock)
Atlanta by 3
New England by 10 (lock)
Chicago by 4
Green Bay by 7
Tennessee by 11 (lock)
Miami by 1
Kansas City by 7
Jacksonville by 14 (lock)
Detroit by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 20 (lock)
Oakland by 17 (lock)
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Rams by 14 (lock)
Philadelphia by 21 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 4 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 06:59 PM on November 30
Dallas by 3
Minnesota by 6
New England by 10 *lock*
Chicago by 3
Tampa Bay by 3
Tennessee by 7 *lock*
Miami by 6
Kansas City by 7
Jacksonville by 7
Detroit by 6
L.A. Chargers by 13 *lock*
Oakland by 10
New Orleans by 6
L.A. Rams by 7 *lock*
Philadelphia by 7 *lock*
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by MeatSaber at 07:16 PM on November 30
From the Huddle: For the NFL pick 'em: I favor Les Peaux Rouges over the bovine herders.
Washington by 12.
posted by Howard_T at 07:22 PM on November 30
Dallas by 7
posted by rcade at 07:37 PM on November 30
Washington by 17
posted by tommytrump at 07:51 PM on November 30
Washington at Dallas on NBC (Thursday) WAS by 7 LOCK
Minnesota at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday) MIN by 7
New England at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday) NE by 11 LOCK
San Francisco at Chicago on CBS (Sunday) CHI by 3
Tampa Bay at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday) TB by 5
Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday) TEN by 8 LOCK
Denver at Miami on Fox (Sunday) MIA by 3
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday) NYJ by 5
Indianapolis at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday) JAX by 9
Detroit at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday) DET by 5
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday) LAC by 14 LOCK
N.Y. Giants at Oakland on Fox (Sunday) OAK by 14 LOCK
Carolina at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday) NO by 8
L.A. Rams at Arizona on Fox (Sunday) LAR by 7
Philadelphia at Seattle on NBC (Sunday) PHI by 12 LOCK
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on ESPN (Monday) PIT by 10 LOCK
posted by werty at 07:53 PM on November 30
Washington by 13 LOCK (E-A-G-L-E-S win NFC EAST!)
Minnesota by 3 (Case Keenum: NFL's Some Guy Not Named Carson Wentz Offensive Player of the Month for November)
New England by 20 LOCK
Chicago by 15 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 6
Houston by 5
Miami by 7
Kansas City by 13 LOCK
Jacksonville by 17 LOCK
Baltimore by 11 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 23 LOCK
Oakland by 20 LOCK (Say a prayer for Geno Smith)
New Orleans by 10 LOCK (Play the OVER)
L.A. Rams by 7
Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 6 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 08:21 PM on November 30
Washington Football Club by 10
posted by NoMich at 08:41 PM on November 30
Washington by 7
Atlanta by 5
LOCK New England by 17 LOCK
Chicago by 3
Green Bay by 4
LOCK Tennessee by 9 LOCK
LOCK Miami by 5 LOCK
Kansas City by 10
LOCK Jacksonville by 7 LOCK
Detroit by 8
LOCK L.A. Chargers by 10 LOCK
LOCK Oakland by 18 LOCK
LOCK New Orleans by 14 LOCK
LOCK L.A. Rams by 13 LOCK
Seattle by 6
Cincinnati by 3
posted by bender at 09:29 PM on November 30
Atlanta by 11
New England by 23
San Francisco at by 4
Tampa Bay by 6
Tennessee by 7
Miami by 4
Kansas City by 18
Jacksonville by 18
Detroit by 5
L.A. Chargers by 19
Oakland by 13
Carolina by 2
L.A. Rams by 14
Philadelphia by 10
Pittsburgh by 17
posted by tommytrump at 10:25 AM on December 01
Minnesota by 6
New England by 13
San Francisco by 3
Green Bay by 4
Houston by 6
Denver by 10
N.Y. Jets by 3
Jacksonville by 10
Detroit by 7
L.A. Chargers by 17 LOCK
Oakland by 14 LOCK
New Orleans by 3
L.A. Rams by 18 LOCK
Philadelphia by 9
Pittsburgh by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 02:43 PM on December 01
Minnesota by 3
New England by 17
Chicago by 10
Green Bay by 10
Tennessee by 3
Denver by 3
Kansas City by 10
Jacksonville by 12
Detroit by 3
L.A. Chargers by 24 (LOCK)
Oakland by 17 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 10
L.A. Rams by 12
Philadelphia by 13
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by ic23b at 05:03 PM on December 01
It appears that only 3 of our prognosticators picked Dallas while the rest of us went with Washington. Once again, Washington (the football team, not the politicians) has let us down. The only good thing for me is that I talked myself out of putting a lock on them. And so on with the rest of the week.
San Francisco by 3
Miami by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 6
Kansas City by 3
Jacksonville by 17 LOCK
Baltimore by 6
New England by 9
Tennessee by 7
Atlanta by 4
Los Angeles (American Conference) by 20 LOCK
Oakland by 18 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 3
Pittsburgh by 6
posted by Howard_T at 12:57 AM on December 02
Washington TeamMates over Dallas in nfl pickem by 6
posted by rumple at 03:10 PM on November 30