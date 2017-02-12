November 30, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 13: With the First Pick the Giants Take Edition: The NFL weekend begins tonight when woeful Washington visits declining Dallas. There's another top three shuffle In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em as Jjzucal takes first at 845, Rumple second at 829 and Howard_T third at 821. I win the week with 137. Make your prognostications and be glad your team doesn't have Geno Smith under center.

This Week's Games

Washington at Dallas on NBC (Thursday)

Minnesota at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

New England at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at Miami on Fox (Sunday)

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Detroit at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6 (15 < 22 < 29)

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10 (7 < 10 < 13)

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20 (10 < 14 < 18)

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16 (10 < 14 < 18)

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16 (3 < 4 < 5)

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

New England 36, Miami 17 (13 < 19 < 25)

Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27 (6 < 8 < 10)

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3 (20 < 28 < 36)

Seattle 24, San Francisco 13 (8 < 11 < 14)

Oakland 21, Denver 14 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20 (4 < 6 < 8)

Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28 (2 < 3 < 4)

Baltimore 23, Houston 16 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks Detroit by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points

Atlanta by 5, 5 points

Cincinnati by 11 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 11 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 8, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Minnesota by 4 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 8 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 10 points

Kansas City by 4, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 4 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points

Jacksonville by 4 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points



Goyoucolts's picks Atlanta by 14 [lock], 20 points

Cincinnati by 9 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 11 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 10 points



grum@work's picks Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 9 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 15 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 9, 0 points

Jacksonville by 11 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points



Howard_T's picks Detroit by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 15 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 12 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 19 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10, 8 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 9, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 8 points



ic23b's picks Detroit by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 21 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 12, 8 points

Tennessee by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

New England by 27 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 24 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 8 points



jagsnumberone's picks Minnesota by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 10, 8 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 23 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 7, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points

Jacksonville by 17, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points



jjzucal's picks Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Washington by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10, 8 points

Cincinnati by 20 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 15 [lock], -10 points

New England by 23 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Detroit by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 10, 8 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10, 8 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 10 points



moder8's picks Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 5, 8 points

Kansas City by 10, 0 points

New England by 10, 5 points

Carolina by 2, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 20, 5 points

Oakland by 9, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 14, 5 points



NoMich's picks Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 5 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

Atlanta by 8, 5 points

Cincinnati by 12 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 16 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 18 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 8, 8 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

Jacksonville by 8, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 8, 8 points



rcade's picks Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 20 points

Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 13, 8 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Philadelphia by 20 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 7, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 3 [lock], 20 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points



rumple's picks Minnesota by 13, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points

Washington by 10, 10 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 20 points

Cincinnati by 14 [lock], 20 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 6, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Minnesota by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points

Washington by 10, 10 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 20 points

Cincinnati by 8, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

New England by 23 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10, 8 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 8, 8 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 24 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 8 points



tommytrump's picks Detroit by 14, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Washington by 19, 5 points

Atlanta by 12, 8 points

Cincinnati by 21, 5 points

Tennessee by 16, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

New England by 28, 5 points

Carolina by 15, 5 points

Philadelphia by 18, 5 points

Seattle by 16, 5 points

Oakland by 11, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points

Baltimore by 15, 5 points



tron7's picks Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 8 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 11 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 4 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 11 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points



truthhurts's picks Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 24 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 7, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points



Ufez Jones's picks Minnesota by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Washington by 13 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 10, 8 points

Tennessee by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 8, 10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 9, 8 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 15 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 12, 5 points

