November 22, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 12: Turkey Leg Award Edition: A full NFL holiday weekend begins on Thanksgiving Day with three games for your relatives to interrupt. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Howard_T has jumped into first place at 715, passing jjzucal at 714 and rumple at 703. Cixelsyd wins the week with 83. Make your picks and be thankful you're not Sean McDermott.
This Week's Games
Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Thursday)
L.A. Chargers at Dallas on CBS (Thursday)
N.Y. Giants at Washington on NBC (Thursday)
Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)
Houston at Baltimore on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17 (16 < 23 < 30)
Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7 (8 < 12 < 16)
Detroit 27, Chicago 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0 (16 < 23 < 30)
Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20 (7 < 10 < 13)
Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7 (12 < 17 < 22)
New Orleans 34, Washington 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 31, Arizona 21 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24 (21 < 30 < 39)
Cincinnati 20, Denver 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 33, Oakland 8 (17 < 25 < 33)
Philadelphia 37, Dallas 9 (20 < 28 < 36)
Atlanta 34, Seattle 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Miami by 11 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
Boaz's picks
Jacksonville by 20, 5 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 20, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 14, 0 points
Arizona by 10, 0 points
Buffalo by 17, 0 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 4 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Tennessee by 4 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 12, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3 [lock], 20 points
grum@work's picks
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 8, 8 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 19 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 12, 5 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 15 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Pittsburgh by 3 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 23 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Miami by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
jjzucal's picks
Cleveland by 2, 0 points
Chicago by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Cincinnati by 20 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 24 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
MeatSaber's picks
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 14, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 10 points
moder8's picks
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13, 8 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Miami by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 21, 0 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 11, 0 points
Arizona by 1, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 10 points
NoMich's picks
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 9, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 8 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
rumple's picks
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 12, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 20 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
New England by 13, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Pittsburgh by 17, 8 points
Jacksonville by 2, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
New Orleans by 18, 5 points
Kansas City by 21, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
New England by 11, 5 points
Philadelphia by 15, 5 points
Atlanta by 2, 8 points
tron7's picks
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 8 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
truthhurts's picks
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 20 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 0 points
Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points
New England by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
werty's picks
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9, 8 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 11, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 15, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Howard_T
|715
|76
|jjzucal
|714
|51
|rumple
|703
|57
|tron7
|688
|61
|jagsnumberone
|686
|71
|truthhurts
|684
|79
|Ufez Jones
|647
|34
|MeatSaber
|640
|76
|grum@work
|640
|61
|tahoemoj
|630
|55
|bender
|623
|15
|rcade
|604
|54
|NoMich
|591
|50
|ic23b
|561
|57
|cixelsyd
|546
|83
|tommytrump
|543
|61
|werty
|530
|51
|Goyoucolts
|489
|61
|moder8
|318
|36
|Boaz
|273
|25
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
rcade I had 79 points, the Jacksonville game was a lock for 16 points
posted by truthhurts at 10:13 PM on November 22
Minnesota by 10 <-- lock
L.A. Chargers by 6
Washington by 10 <-- lock
Atlanta by 9 <-- lock
Cincinnati by 13
Tennessee by 7
Kansas City by 10 <-- lock
New England by 13 <-- lock
Carolina by 7
Philadelphia by 20 <-- lock
Seattle by 13 <-- lock
Oakland by 7
L.A. Rams by 7
Jacksonville by 7 <-- lock
Pittsburgh by 3 <-- lock
Baltimore by 4
posted by rcade at 10:21 PM on November 22
rcade I had 79 points, the Jacksonville game was a lock for 16 points
Fixed.
posted by rcade at 10:22 PM on November 22
thanks
posted by truthhurts at 10:31 PM on November 22
Minnesota by 10
posted by tahoemoj at 10:35 PM on November 22
Minnesota by 13 LOCK
Dallas by 5
Washington by 17 LOCK
Atlanta by 10
Cincinnati by 20 LOCK
Tennessee by 9 LOCK
Kansas City by 15 LOCK
New England by 23 LOCK
Carolina by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 21 LOCK
Seattle by 7 LOCK
Oakland by 3
New Orleans by 8
Arizona by 3
Pittsburgh by 19 LOCK
Baltimore by 14 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 10:36 PM on November 22
Detroit by 7 L.A. Chargers by 8 Washington by 7 LOCK
posted by truthhurts at 10:48 PM on November 22
Wow! The week was good, but I did not expect to jump the field. Just past the half way mark, and this thing is a tight one. Some good games this week, and we will all be trying to get them right.
Detroit by 6
Dallas by 13 LOCK
New York. (National Conference) by 8
Atlanta by 15 LOCK
Cincinnati by 12 LOCK
Tennessee by 19 LOCK
Kansas City by 16 LOCK
New England by 17 LOCK
Carolina by 10
Philadelphia by 16 LOCK
Seattle by 14 LOCK
Oakland by 9
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 7
Jacksonville by 4
Pittsburgh by 12 LOCK
Baltimore by 6
To all, a happy Thanksgiving. I am thankful for many things, and one of those is being able to enjoy the camaraderie here on Sports Filter.
posted by Howard_T at 10:53 PM on November 22
Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Thursday) MIN by 7
L.A. Chargers at Dallas on CBS (Thursday) LAC by 11
N.Y. Giants at Washington on NBC (Thursday) WAS by 6
Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday) ATL by 7
Cleveland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday) CIN by 4
Tennessee at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday) IND by 3
Buffalo at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday) KC by 4
Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday) NE by 9 LOCK
Carolina at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday) NYJ by 2
Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) PHI by 8 LOCK
Seattle at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday) SEA by 10
Denver at Oakland on CBS (Sunday) OAK by 3
New Orleans at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday) NO by 4
Jacksonville at Arizona on CBS (Sunday) JAX by 6
Green Bay at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday) PIT by 7 LOCK
Houston at Baltimore on ESPN (Monday) BAL by 7 LOCK
posted by werty at 10:53 PM on November 22
GO LIONS by 3
L.A. Chargers by 10
Washington by 7 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 21 (LOCK)
Cincinnati by 12
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 17 (LOCK)
New England by 27 (LOCK)
Carolina by 10 (LOCK)
Philadelphia by 21 (LOCK)
Seattle by 6
Oakland by 3
New Orleans by 7
Jacksonville by 6
Pittsburgh by 24 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 6
posted by ic23b at 11:13 PM on November 22
Detroit by 6
LA Chargers by 7
Washington by 10 *lock*
rest later...
posted by MeatSaber at 11:34 PM on November 22
/looks at score
/looks at leaderboard
/pushes all his chips into the middle
Minnesota by 10
L.A. Chargers by 6
Washington by 9
Atlanta by 17
Cincinnati by 7
Tennessee by 7
Kansas City by 11
New England by 17
Carolina by 15
Philadelphia by 20
Seattle by 3
Denver by 3
New Orleans by 9
Jacksonville by 11
Pittsburgh by 13
Baltimore by 11
posted by grum@work at 11:38 PM on November 22
Minnesota by 13
L.A. Chargers by 4
Washington by 10
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Cincinnati by 14 LOCK
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 9 LOCK
New England by 20 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 3
Philadelphia by 21 LOCK
Seattle by 13 LOCK
Oakland by 6
LA Rams by 3
Jacksonville by 10 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Baltimore by 7
posted by rumple at 02:14 AM on November 23
Minnesota by 3
LA Chargers by 6
Washington by 10 LOCK
Rest later. Have a Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:06 AM on November 23
Detroit by 14
Dallas by 4
Washington by 19
Atlanta by 12
Cincinnati by 21
Tennessee by 16
Kansas City by 6
New England by 28
Carolina by 15
Philadelphia by 18
Seattle by 16
Oakland by 11
New Orleans by 3
Jacksonville by 7
Pittsburgh by 14
Baltimore by 15
posted by tommytrump at 10:06 AM on November 23
Detroit by 7
L.A. Chargers by 5
Washington by 7
posted by NoMich at 10:14 AM on November 23
Minnesota by 4
Chargers by 6
Washington Football Club by 13 (lock)
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:24 AM on November 23
Minnesota by 4 LOCK
Dallas by 7 LOCK
Washington by 8 LOCK
Atlanta by 7 LOCK
Cincinnati by 3
Tennessee by 4
Kansas City by 4
New England by 10 LOCK
Carolina by 3
Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Seattle by 4 LOCK
Oakland by 3
L.A. Rams by 4
Jacksonville by 4 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Baltimore by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 10:38 AM on November 23
Detroit by 7
Dallas by 3
Washington by 10 LOCK
Atlanta by 5
Cincinnati by 11 LOCK
Tennessee by 9 LOCK
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
New England by 11 LOCK
Carolina by 5
Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Seattle by 7
Oakland by 8
L.A. Rams by 4
Arizona by 3
Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
Houston by 3
posted by bender at 12:28 PM on November 23
Chargers by 8
Skins by 10
posted by tahoemoj at 03:26 PM on November 23
For the NFL pick-em:
Minnesota by 3
Dallas by 3
Washington by 7 - LOCK
Atlanta by 8 - LOCK
Cincinnati by 8 - LOCK
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 6 - LOCK
New England by 20 - LOCK
Carolina by 11 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 11 - LOCK
LA Rams by 3
Seattle by 4 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Oakland by 11 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 13 - LOCK
Baltimore by 10 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 05:32 PM on November 22