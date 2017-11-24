November 22, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 12: Turkey Leg Award Edition: A full NFL holiday weekend begins on Thanksgiving Day with three games for your relatives to interrupt. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Howard_T has jumped into first place at 715, passing jjzucal at 714 and rumple at 703. Cixelsyd wins the week with 83. Make your picks and be thankful you're not Sean McDermott.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Thursday)

L.A. Chargers at Dallas on CBS (Thursday)

N.Y. Giants at Washington on NBC (Thursday)

Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)

Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Denver at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)

Houston at Baltimore on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17 (16 < 23 < 30)

Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7 (8 < 12 < 16)

Detroit 27, Chicago 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0 (16 < 23 < 30)

Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20 (7 < 10 < 13)

Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7 (12 < 17 < 22)

New Orleans 34, Washington 31 (2 < 3 < 4)

N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 31, Arizona 21 (7 < 10 < 13)

L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24 (21 < 30 < 39)

Cincinnati 20, Denver 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

New England 33, Oakland 8 (17 < 25 < 33)

Philadelphia 37, Dallas 9 (20 < 28 < 36)

Atlanta 34, Seattle 31 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 9, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Miami by 11 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points



Boaz's picks Jacksonville by 20, 5 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 20, 0 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 14, 0 points

Arizona by 10, 0 points

Buffalo by 17, 0 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14, 5 points

Atlanta by 10, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Jacksonville by 9 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 4 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 9 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 10 points

Oakland by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points



Goyoucolts's picks Tennessee by 4 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 12, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 21 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 8, 5 points

Oakland by 11 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3 [lock], 20 points



grum@work's picks Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 10 points



Howard_T's picks Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 8, 8 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 19 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 12, 5 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 15 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 4, 8 points



ic23b's picks Pittsburgh by 3 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 23 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 10, 5 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Miami by 2, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 10 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points



jjzucal's picks Cleveland by 2, 0 points

Chicago by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Cincinnati by 20 [lock], 10 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 24 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points



MeatSaber's picks Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13, 5 points

Kansas City by 14, 0 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 10 points



moder8's picks Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Jacksonville by 13, 8 points

Detroit by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Miami by 1, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 21, 0 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 11, 0 points

Arizona by 1, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 10 points



NoMich's picks Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 8, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 9, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 8, 0 points



rcade's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 8 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points



rumple's picks Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Miami by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 10 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points



tahoemoj's picks Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 12, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 13, 5 points

Kansas City by 20 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 10 points

New England by 13, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points



tommytrump's picks Pittsburgh by 17, 8 points

Jacksonville by 2, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 11, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points

New Orleans by 18, 5 points

Kansas City by 21, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points

Cincinnati by 8, 5 points

New England by 11, 5 points

Philadelphia by 15, 5 points

Atlanta by 2, 8 points



tron7's picks Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 11 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

New England by 8 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points



truthhurts's picks Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 4, 8 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 20 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points



Ufez Jones's picks Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 10, 0 points

Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points

New England by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13, 5 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points

