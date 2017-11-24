November 22, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 12: Turkey Leg Award Edition: A full NFL holiday weekend begins on Thanksgiving Day with three games for your relatives to interrupt. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Howard_T has jumped into first place at 715, passing jjzucal at 714 and rumple at 703. Cixelsyd wins the week with 83. Make your picks and be thankful you're not Sean McDermott.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Thursday)
L.A. Chargers at Dallas on CBS (Thursday)
N.Y. Giants at Washington on NBC (Thursday)
Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)
Houston at Baltimore on ESPN (Monday)

Last Week's Results

Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17 (16 < 23 < 30)
Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7 (8 < 12 < 16)
Detroit 27, Chicago 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0 (16 < 23 < 30)
Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20 (7 < 10 < 13)
Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7 (12 < 17 < 22)
New Orleans 34, Washington 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 31, Arizona 21 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24 (21 < 30 < 39)
Cincinnati 20, Denver 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 33, Oakland 8 (17 < 25 < 33)
Philadelphia 37, Dallas 9 (20 < 28 < 36)
Atlanta 34, Seattle 31 (2 < 3 < 4)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Miami by 11 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points

Boaz's picks

Jacksonville by 20, 5 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 20, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 14, 0 points
Arizona by 10, 0 points
Buffalo by 17, 0 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 4 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Tennessee by 4 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 12, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3 [lock], 20 points

grum@work's picks

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 10 points

Howard_T's picks

Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 8, 8 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 19 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 12, 5 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 15 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points

ic23b's picks

Pittsburgh by 3 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 23 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Miami by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points

jjzucal's picks

Cleveland by 2, 0 points
Chicago by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 15 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Cincinnati by 20 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 24 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points

MeatSaber's picks

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 14, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 10 points

moder8's picks

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13, 8 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Miami by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 21, 0 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 11, 0 points
Arizona by 1, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 10 points

NoMich's picks

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 9, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks

Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 8 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points

rumple's picks

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 12, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 20 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
New England by 13, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points

tommytrump's picks

Pittsburgh by 17, 8 points
Jacksonville by 2, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
New Orleans by 18, 5 points
Kansas City by 21, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
New England by 11, 5 points
Philadelphia by 15, 5 points
Atlanta by 2, 8 points

tron7's picks

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 8 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points

truthhurts's picks

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 20 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 0 points
Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points
New England by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points

werty's picks

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9, 8 points
Detroit by 4, 8 points
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 11, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 15, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Howard_T71576
jjzucal71451
rumple70357
tron768861
jagsnumberone68671
truthhurts68479
Ufez Jones64734
MeatSaber64076
grum@work64061
tahoemoj63055
bender62315
rcade60454
NoMich59150
ic23b56157
cixelsyd54683
tommytrump54361
werty53051
Goyoucolts48961
moder831836
Boaz27325
yerfatma150
corky140
holden0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 09:40 PM - 21 comments

For the NFL pick-em:

Minnesota by 3
Dallas by 3
Washington by 7 - LOCK
Atlanta by 8 - LOCK
Cincinnati by 8 - LOCK
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 6 - LOCK
New England by 20 - LOCK
Carolina by 11 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 11 - LOCK
LA Rams by 3
Seattle by 4 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Oakland by 11 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 13 - LOCK
Baltimore by 10 - LOCK

posted by tron7 at 05:32 PM on November 22

rcade I had 79 points, the Jacksonville game was a lock for 16 points

posted by truthhurts at 10:13 PM on November 22

Minnesota by 10 <-- lock
L.A. Chargers by 6
Washington by 10 <-- lock
Atlanta by 9 <-- lock
Cincinnati by 13
Tennessee by 7
Kansas City by 10 <-- lock
New England by 13 <-- lock
Carolina by 7
Philadelphia by 20 <-- lock
Seattle by 13 <-- lock
Oakland by 7
L.A. Rams by 7
Jacksonville by 7 <-- lock
Pittsburgh by 3 <-- lock
Baltimore by 4

posted by rcade at 10:21 PM on November 22

rcade I had 79 points, the Jacksonville game was a lock for 16 points

Fixed.

posted by rcade at 10:22 PM on November 22

thanks

posted by truthhurts at 10:31 PM on November 22

Minnesota by 10

posted by tahoemoj at 10:35 PM on November 22

Minnesota by 13 LOCK

Dallas by 5

Washington by 17 LOCK

Atlanta by 10

Cincinnati by 20 LOCK

Tennessee by 9 LOCK

Kansas City by 15 LOCK

New England by 23 LOCK

Carolina by 10 LOCK

Philadelphia by 21 LOCK

Seattle by 7 LOCK

Oakland by 3

New Orleans by 8

Arizona by 3

Pittsburgh by 19 LOCK

Baltimore by 14 LOCK

posted by jjzucal at 10:36 PM on November 22

Detroit by 7 L.A. Chargers by 8 Washington by 7 LOCK

posted by truthhurts at 10:48 PM on November 22

Wow! The week was good, but I did not expect to jump the field. Just past the half way mark, and this thing is a tight one. Some good games this week, and we will all be trying to get them right.

Detroit by 6

Dallas by 13 LOCK

New York. (National Conference) by 8

Atlanta by 15 LOCK

Cincinnati by 12 LOCK

Tennessee by 19 LOCK

Kansas City by 16 LOCK

New England by 17 LOCK

Carolina by 10

Philadelphia by 16 LOCK

Seattle by 14 LOCK

Oakland by 9

Los Angeles (National Conference) by 7

Jacksonville by 4

Pittsburgh by 12 LOCK

Baltimore by 6

To all, a happy Thanksgiving. I am thankful for many things, and one of those is being able to enjoy the camaraderie here on Sports Filter.

posted by Howard_T at 10:53 PM on November 22

Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Thursday) MIN by 7
L.A. Chargers at Dallas on CBS (Thursday) LAC by 11
N.Y. Giants at Washington on NBC (Thursday) WAS by 6
Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday) ATL by 7
Cleveland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday) CIN by 4
Tennessee at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday) IND by 3
Buffalo at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday) KC by 4
Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday) NE by 9 LOCK
Carolina at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday) NYJ by 2
Chicago at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) PHI by 8 LOCK
Seattle at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday) SEA by 10
Denver at Oakland on CBS (Sunday) OAK by 3
New Orleans at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday) NO by 4
Jacksonville at Arizona on CBS (Sunday) JAX by 6
Green Bay at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday) PIT by 7 LOCK
Houston at Baltimore on ESPN (Monday) BAL by 7 LOCK

posted by werty at 10:53 PM on November 22

GO LIONS by 3

L.A. Chargers by 10

Washington by 7 (LOCK)

Atlanta by 21 (LOCK)

Cincinnati by 12

Tennessee by 3

Kansas City by 17 (LOCK)

New England by 27 (LOCK)

Carolina by 10 (LOCK)

Philadelphia by 21 (LOCK)

Seattle by 6

Oakland by 3

New Orleans by 7

Jacksonville by 6

Pittsburgh by 24 (LOCK)

Baltimore by 6

posted by ic23b at 11:13 PM on November 22

Detroit by 6
LA Chargers by 7
Washington by 10 *lock*
rest later...

posted by MeatSaber at 11:34 PM on November 22

/looks at score

/looks at leaderboard

/pushes all his chips into the middle

Minnesota by 10
L.A. Chargers by 6
Washington by 9
Atlanta by 17
Cincinnati by 7
Tennessee by 7
Kansas City by 11
New England by 17
Carolina by 15
Philadelphia by 20
Seattle by 3
Denver by 3
New Orleans by 9
Jacksonville by 11
Pittsburgh by 13
Baltimore by 11

posted by grum@work at 11:38 PM on November 22

Minnesota by 13

L.A. Chargers by 4

Washington by 10

Atlanta by 14 LOCK

Cincinnati by 14 LOCK

Tennessee by 6

Kansas City by 9 LOCK

New England by 20 LOCK

N.Y. Jets by 3

Philadelphia by 21 LOCK

Seattle by 13 LOCK

Oakland by 6

LA Rams by 3

Jacksonville by 10 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK

Baltimore by 7

posted by rumple at 02:14 AM on November 23

Minnesota by 3

LA Chargers by 6

Washington by 10 LOCK

Rest later. Have a Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:06 AM on November 23

Detroit by 14

Dallas by 4

Washington by 19

Atlanta by 12

Cincinnati by 21

Tennessee by 16

Kansas City by 6

New England by 28

Carolina by 15

Philadelphia by 18

Seattle by 16

Oakland by 11

New Orleans by 3

Jacksonville by 7

Pittsburgh by 14

Baltimore by 15

posted by tommytrump at 10:06 AM on November 23

Detroit by 7
L.A. Chargers by 5
Washington by 7

posted by NoMich at 10:14 AM on November 23

Minnesota by 4
Chargers by 6
Washington Football Club by 13 (lock)

posted by Ufez Jones at 10:24 AM on November 23

Minnesota by 4 LOCK

Dallas by 7 LOCK

Washington by 8 LOCK

Atlanta by 7 LOCK

Cincinnati by 3

Tennessee by 4

Kansas City by 4

New England by 10 LOCK

Carolina by 3

Philadelphia by 17 LOCK

Seattle by 4 LOCK

Oakland by 3

L.A. Rams by 4

Jacksonville by 4 LOCK

Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK

Baltimore by 4

posted by cixelsyd at 10:38 AM on November 23

Detroit by 7
Dallas by 3
Washington by 10 LOCK
Atlanta by 5
Cincinnati by 11 LOCK
Tennessee by 9 LOCK
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
New England by 11 LOCK
Carolina by 5
Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Seattle by 7
Oakland by 8
L.A. Rams by 4
Arizona by 3
Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
Houston by 3

posted by bender at 12:28 PM on November 23

Chargers by 8

Skins by 10

posted by tahoemoj at 03:26 PM on November 23

