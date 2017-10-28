October 26, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 8: Sacksonville Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the 4-2 Dolphins visit the 3-4 Ravens. The top three in SportsFilter's Pick 'Em are reshuffled: Jjzucal leads with 467, Rumple follows at 422 and Ufez Jones falls to third with 391 in a tie with Bender. Jjzucal's 128-point week is an achievement for the ages: 13 of 15 games, 8 of 9 locks, 2 8-point locks and 1 perfect lock. Jacksonville goes on bye with 33 sacks, setting pace for an NFL record. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Miami at Baltimore on CBS (Thursday)

Minnesota at Cleveland on NFL (Sunday)

Oakland at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Detroit on NBC (Sunday)

Denver at Kansas City on ESPN (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Oakland 31, Kansas City 30 (1 < 1 < 1)

Buffalo 30, Tampa Bay 27 (2 < 3 < 4)

Chicago 17, Carolina 3 (10 < 14 < 18)

Tennessee 12, Cleveland 9 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 26, Green Bay 17 (6 < 9 < 12)

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 0 (19 < 27 < 35)

L.A. Rams 33, Arizona 0 (23 < 33 < 43)

Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 28 (2 < 3 < 4)

Minnesota 24, Baltimore 16 (6 < 8 < 10)

Dallas 40, San Francisco 10 (21 < 30 < 39)

Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 7 (12 < 17 < 22)

Pittsburgh 29, Cincinnati 14 (10 < 15 < 20)

L.A. Chargers 21, Denver 0 (15 < 21 < 27)

New England 23, Atlanta 7 (11 < 16 < 21)

Philadelphia 34, Washington 24 (7 < 10 < 13)



Player Scores

bender's picks Oakland by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points

New England by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 16 points



cixelsyd's picks Kansas City by 9, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 8 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 4 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 8 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 10 points



Goyoucolts's picks Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 18 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 9, 8 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 21 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 16 points



grum@work's picks Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 13, 5 points

New Orleans by 9, 10 points

Jacksonville by 14, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

Dallas by 13, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points



Howard_T's picks Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 13, 5 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Miami by 10, 5 points

Carolina by 16 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 12, 8 points

Dallas by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Kansas City by 10, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 13, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

Dallas by 14, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points



jagsnumberone's picks Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 10 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Jacksonville by 20 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 2, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

New England by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points



jjzucal's picks Oakland by 2, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 10 points

Carolina by 13, 0 points

Tennessee by 16 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 20 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 8 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 14, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 10 points

Carolina by 13, 0 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10, 8 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 8 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 10 points



NoMich's picks Kansas City by 5, 0 points

Buffalo by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 12 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

Arizona by 5, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points



rcade's picks Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points



rumple's picks Buffalo by 9, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Miami by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 11, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 20 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 20 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13, 5 points

Jacksonville by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 8 points

Dallas by 14, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 17, 0 points

Tennessee by 17, 5 points

New Orleans by 17, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 1, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 17, 5 points

Seattle by 17, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Washington by 3, 0 points



tron7's picks Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Jacksonville by 8, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 8, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points



truthhurts's picks Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 3, 10 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Miami by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 8, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points

Denver by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks Kansas City by 4, 0 points

Buffalo by 10, 5 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 5, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points

Denver by 11, 0 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

