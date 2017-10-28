October 26, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 8: Sacksonville Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the 4-2 Dolphins visit the 3-4 Ravens. The top three in SportsFilter's Pick 'Em are reshuffled: Jjzucal leads with 467, Rumple follows at 422 and Ufez Jones falls to third with 391 in a tie with Bender. Jjzucal's 128-point week is an achievement for the ages: 13 of 15 games, 8 of 9 locks, 2 8-point locks and 1 perfect lock. Jacksonville goes on bye with 33 sacks, setting pace for an NFL record. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Miami at Baltimore on CBS (Thursday)
Minnesota at Cleveland on NFL (Sunday)
Oakland at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Detroit on NBC (Sunday)
Denver at Kansas City on ESPN (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Oakland 31, Kansas City 30 (1 < 1 < 1)
Buffalo 30, Tampa Bay 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Chicago 17, Carolina 3 (10 < 14 < 18)
Tennessee 12, Cleveland 9 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 26, Green Bay 17 (6 < 9 < 12)
Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 0 (19 < 27 < 35)
L.A. Rams 33, Arizona 0 (23 < 33 < 43)
Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 28 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 24, Baltimore 16 (6 < 8 < 10)
Dallas 40, San Francisco 10 (21 < 30 < 39)
Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 7 (12 < 17 < 22)
Pittsburgh 29, Cincinnati 14 (10 < 15 < 20)
L.A. Chargers 21, Denver 0 (15 < 21 < 27)
New England 23, Atlanta 7 (11 < 16 < 21)
Philadelphia 34, Washington 24 (7 < 10 < 13)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Oakland by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
New England by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 16 points
cixelsyd's picks
Kansas City by 9, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 8 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 4 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 18 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 9, 8 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 21 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 16 points
grum@work's picks
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 13, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 10 points
Jacksonville by 14, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 13, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 13, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Miami by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 16 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 12, 8 points
Dallas by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 13, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 14, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 20 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 2, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points
jjzucal's picks
Oakland by 2, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 13, 0 points
Tennessee by 16 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 20 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 8 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 13, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10, 8 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 8 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 10 points
NoMich's picks
Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 12 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 5, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points
rcade's picks
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
rumple's picks
Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Miami by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 11, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 20 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 20 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 8 points
Dallas by 14, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 17, 0 points
Tennessee by 17, 5 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 1, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 17, 5 points
Seattle by 17, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
tron7's picks
Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Jacksonville by 8, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 8, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Denver by 11, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
werty's picks
Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 11, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jjzucal
|467
|128
|rumple
|422
|91
|bender
|391
|84
|Ufez Jones
|391
|51
|jagsnumberone
|387
|96
|tron7
|373
|79
|MeatSaber
|367
|76
|Howard_T
|359
|54
|truthhurts
|342
|71
|NoMich
|340
|80
|grum@work
|334
|49
|rcade
|330
|76
|tahoemoj
|325
|48
|ic23b
|320
|46
|werty
|308
|59
|tommytrump
|308
|40
|Goyoucolts
|297
|42
|cixelsyd
|232
|34
|moder8
|214
|Boaz
|198
|yerfatma
|150
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
This costs me points and pumps jjzucal's score even higher but Oakland won the game last Thursday, not KC.
posted by tron7 at 05:53 PM on October 26
Miami by 10
Minnesota by 23 LOCK
Oakland by 6
Cincinnati by 13 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 3
New Orleans by 10 LOCK
Atlanta by 6
Philadelphia by 20 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 6
Seattle by 3
Dallas by 10
Detroit by 3
Kansas City by 9 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 05:56 PM on October 26
Baltimore by 3
Minnesota by 11- LOCK
Buffalo by 6
Cincinnati by 8 - LOCK
New England by 3 - LOCK
New Orleans by 10 - LOCK
Atlanta by 6
Philadelphia by 9 - LOCK
Tampa Bay by 3
Seattle by 4
Washington by 7
Pittsburgh by 4
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 05:59 PM on October 26
Miami by 7
posted by bender at 06:18 PM on October 26
Wow. Nice job, jjuzcal.
Miami by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:22 PM on October 26
Miami by 4
Minnesota by 7 LOCK
Oakland by 4
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Chargers by 4
New Orleans by 9 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Philadelphia by 9 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 6
Houston by 3
Dallas by 4
Pittsburgh by 6 LOCK
Kansas City by 8 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 06:24 PM on October 26
Baltimore by 20
Minnesota by 10
Atlanta by 21
Carolina by 5
New Orleans by 18
Cincinnati by 10
New England by 18
Oakland by 11
Philadelphia by 24
Seattle by 6
Dallas by 12
Detroit by 9
Kansas City by 19
posted by tommytrump at 06:32 PM on October 26
Miami over Baltimore by 3
Minnesota over Cleveland by 7 LOCK
Buffalo over Oakland by 1
Cincinatti over Indianapolis by 10
Chargers over New England by 3
New Orleans over Chicago by 14
Atlanta over NYJets by 7
Philadelphia over San Francisco by 10 LOCK
Carolina over Tampa Bay by 4
Houston over Seattle by 3 (fuck Seattle)
Washington over Dallas by 9
Pittsburgh over Detroit by 5
Kansas City over Denver by 14 LOCK
posted by moder8 at 06:36 PM on October 26
Baltimore by 7
posted by rcade at 06:39 PM on October 26
Baltimore by 5
Minnesota by 8
Buffalo by 6
Cincinnati by 9
New England by 7
New Orleans by 8
Atlanta by 7
Philadelphia by 14
Carolina by 6
Seattle by 6
Dallas by 6
Pittsburgh by 14
Kansas City by 14
posted by NoMich at 07:12 PM on October 26
Since I'm probably the most hated person on SportFi this week (you obviously haven't checked the EPL fantasy table), I'm calling this week from the Witness Protection Program:
Baltimore by 13 LOCK
Minnesota by 5
Oakland by 2
Cincinnati by 19 LOCK
New England by 20 LOCK
New Orleans by 14 LOCK
J-E-T-S by 6
Philadelphia by 23 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 7
Seattle by 3
Washington by 6
Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Kansas City by 10
posted by jjzucal at 07:24 PM on October 26
Miami by 7
LOCK Minnesota by 12 LOCK
Oakland by 4
Cincinnati by 8
New England by 3
LOCK New Orleans by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 4
LOCK Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Carolina by 6
LOCK Seattle by 9 LOCK
Washington by 4
Pittsburgh by 4
LOCK Kansas City by 6 LOCK
posted by bender at 07:38 PM on October 26
Miami by 7, rest later...
posted by MeatSaber at 07:42 PM on October 26
Miami at Baltimore on CBS (Thursday) BAL by 3
Minnesota at Cleveland on NFL (Sunday) MIN by 10 LOCK
Oakland at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)OAK by 3
Indianapolis at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday) CIN by 7 LOCK
L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday) NE by 9 LOCK
Chicago at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday) NO by 8
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday) ATL by 4
San Francisco at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) PHI by 11 LOCK
Carolina at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday) CAR by 5
Houston at Seattle on CBS (Sunday) SEA by 6
Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday) DAL by 4
Pittsburgh at Detroit on NBC (Sunday) DET by 3
Denver at Kansas City on ESPN (Sunday) KC by 7
posted by werty at 08:07 PM on October 26
Posted the following in today's huddle:
Sorry to drop 2 consecutive comments, but the NFL Pick 'em is not yet posted. For the record, Baltimore by 9. posted by Howard_T at 05:37 PM
I'll get the rest later.
posted by Howard_T at 09:13 PM on October 26
Miami vs Baltimore I didn't get home in time and already saw the 1st quarter score.
Minnesota by 17
Oakland by 10
Cincinnati by 17
New England by 8
New Orleans by 7
N.Y.Jets by 3
Philadelphia by 23
Tampa Bay by 6
Seattle by 10
Dallas by 14
Detroit by 3
Kansas City by 10 (Monday)
posted by ic23b at 09:22 PM on October 26
I posted my Thursday game in the huddle, but I'll repeat it here.
Also, I think it's time for my middle-of-the-season gambles.
Miami by 7
Minnesota by 13
Buffalo by 3
Cincinnati by 9
New England by 7
New Orleans by 9
Atlanta by 3
Philadelphia by 10
Carolina by 3
Houston by 6
Dallas by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
Kansas City by 9
posted by grum@work at 11:02 PM on October 26
So two weeks ago, I barely finish with a positive score, but, yet gain on first. Last week I score 96 and lose points towards first. smh.
Miami by 3 (In Wed. morning huddle)
Minnesota by 10 LOCK
Oakland by 3
Cincinnati by 6
New England by 4 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
Atlanta by 3
Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Carolina by 6
Seattle by 3
Dallas by 7
Detroit by 2
Kansas City by 14
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:03 AM on October 27
Miami at Baltimore on CBS (too late for this one)
Minnesota by 21 (lock)
Oakland by 7
Cincinnati by 10 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 3
New Orleans by 14 (lock)
Atlanta by 9 (lock)
Philadelphia by 18 (lock)
Carolina by 4
Houston by 7 (lock)
Washington by 1
Detroit by 4
Kansas City by 14 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 04:23 PM on October 27
I have just enough time before starting to cook dinner to get these picks done. Minnesota vs Cleveland is in England this week. Vikings had much success in England about 1000 years ago, principally against the brown-robed monks in their seaside monasteries. They raided Iona 2 or 3 times. You would think the monks might have learned something about defense. That tidbit aside, here are the picks.
Baltimore by 9 (From the Thursday Huddle)
Minnesota by 13 LOCK
Philadelphia by 16 LOCK
New Orleans by 16 LOCK
New England by 7
Cincinnati by 13 LOCK
Atlanta by 9 (Finally the Falcons beat an AFC East team)
Carolina by 10
Buffalo by 6
Seattle by 12
Washington by 8
Pittsburgh by 3
Kansas City by 17 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 05:43 PM on October 27
Baltimore by 4 +5 Minnesota by 13 LOCK Buffalo by 3 Cincinnati by 7 LOCK New England by 15 LOCK New Orleans by 10 LOCK Atlanta by 7 Philadelphia by 15 LOCK Carolina by 6 Seattle by 9 LOCK Dallas by 13 Pittsburgh by 3 Kansas City by 10
posted by truthhurts at 12:46 AM on October 28
Baltimore by 4
posted by truthhurts at 05:51 PM on October 26