October 26, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 8: Sacksonville Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the 4-2 Dolphins visit the 3-4 Ravens. The top three in SportsFilter's Pick 'Em are reshuffled: Jjzucal leads with 467, Rumple follows at 422 and Ufez Jones falls to third with 391 in a tie with Bender. Jjzucal's 128-point week is an achievement for the ages: 13 of 15 games, 8 of 9 locks, 2 8-point locks and 1 perfect lock. Jacksonville goes on bye with 33 sacks, setting pace for an NFL record. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Miami at Baltimore on CBS (Thursday)
Minnesota at Cleveland on NFL (Sunday)
Oakland at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Detroit on NBC (Sunday)
Denver at Kansas City on ESPN (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Oakland 31, Kansas City 30 (1 < 1 < 1)
Buffalo 30, Tampa Bay 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Chicago 17, Carolina 3 (10 < 14 < 18)
Tennessee 12, Cleveland 9 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 26, Green Bay 17 (6 < 9 < 12)
Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 0 (19 < 27 < 35)
L.A. Rams 33, Arizona 0 (23 < 33 < 43)
Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 28 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 24, Baltimore 16 (6 < 8 < 10)
Dallas 40, San Francisco 10 (21 < 30 < 39)
Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 7 (12 < 17 < 22)
Pittsburgh 29, Cincinnati 14 (10 < 15 < 20)
L.A. Chargers 21, Denver 0 (15 < 21 < 27)
New England 23, Atlanta 7 (11 < 16 < 21)
Philadelphia 34, Washington 24 (7 < 10 < 13)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Oakland by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
New England by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 16 points

cixelsyd's picks

Kansas City by 9, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 8 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 4 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 18 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 9, 8 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 21 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 16 points

grum@work's picks

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 13, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 10 points
Jacksonville by 14, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 13, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 13, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Miami by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 16 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 12, 8 points
Dallas by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

Kansas City by 10, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 13, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 14, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 20 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 2, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points

jjzucal's picks

Oakland by 2, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 13, 0 points
Tennessee by 16 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 20 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 8 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

MeatSaber's picks

Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 13, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10, 8 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 8 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 10 points

NoMich's picks

Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 12 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 5, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points

rcade's picks

Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

rumple's picks

Buffalo by 9, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Miami by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 11, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 20 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Kansas City by 17 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 20 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 8 points
Dallas by 14, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

tommytrump's picks

Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 17, 0 points
Tennessee by 17, 5 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 1, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 17, 5 points
Seattle by 17, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Washington by 3, 0 points

tron7's picks

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Jacksonville by 8, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

truthhurts's picks

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 8, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Kansas City by 4, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Denver by 11, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

werty's picks

Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 11, 8 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
jjzucal467128
rumple42291
bender39184
Ufez Jones39151
jagsnumberone38796
tron737379
MeatSaber36776
Howard_T35954
truthhurts34271
NoMich34080
grum@work33449
rcade33076
tahoemoj32548
ic23b32046
werty30859
tommytrump30840
Goyoucolts29742
cixelsyd23234
moder8214
Boaz198
yerfatma150
corky140
holden0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 05:46 PM - 22 comments

Baltimore by 4

posted by truthhurts at 05:51 PM on October 26

This costs me points and pumps jjzucal's score even higher but Oakland won the game last Thursday, not KC.

posted by tron7 at 05:53 PM on October 26

Miami by 10

Minnesota by 23 LOCK

Oakland by 6

Cincinnati by 13 LOCK

L.A. Chargers by 3

New Orleans by 10 LOCK

Atlanta by 6

Philadelphia by 20 LOCK

Tampa Bay by 6

Seattle by 3

Dallas by 10

Detroit by 3

Kansas City by 9 LOCK

posted by tahoemoj at 05:56 PM on October 26

Baltimore by 3
Minnesota by 11- LOCK
Buffalo by 6
Cincinnati by 8 - LOCK
New England by 3 - LOCK
New Orleans by 10 - LOCK
Atlanta by 6
Philadelphia by 9 - LOCK
Tampa Bay by 3
Seattle by 4
Washington by 7
Pittsburgh by 4
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK

posted by tron7 at 05:59 PM on October 26

Miami by 7

posted by bender at 06:18 PM on October 26

Wow. Nice job, jjuzcal.

Miami by 8

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:22 PM on October 26

Miami by 4

Minnesota by 7 LOCK

Oakland by 4

Indianapolis by 3

L.A. Chargers by 4

New Orleans by 9 LOCK

Atlanta by 4

Philadelphia by 9 LOCK

Tampa Bay by 6

Houston by 3

Dallas by 4

Pittsburgh by 6 LOCK

Kansas City by 8 LOCK

posted by cixelsyd at 06:24 PM on October 26

Baltimore by 20

Minnesota by 10

Atlanta by 21

Carolina by 5

New Orleans by 18

Cincinnati by 10

New England by 18

Oakland by 11

Philadelphia by 24

Seattle by 6

Dallas by 12

Detroit by 9

Kansas City by 19

posted by tommytrump at 06:32 PM on October 26

Miami over Baltimore by 3
Minnesota over Cleveland by 7 LOCK
Buffalo over Oakland by 1
Cincinatti over Indianapolis by 10
Chargers over New England by 3
New Orleans over Chicago by 14
Atlanta over NYJets by 7
Philadelphia over San Francisco by 10 LOCK
Carolina over Tampa Bay by 4
Houston over Seattle by 3 (fuck Seattle)
Washington over Dallas by 9
Pittsburgh over Detroit by 5
Kansas City over Denver by 14 LOCK

posted by moder8 at 06:36 PM on October 26

Baltimore by 7

posted by rcade at 06:39 PM on October 26

Baltimore by 5
Minnesota by 8
Buffalo by 6
Cincinnati by 9
New England by 7
New Orleans by 8
Atlanta by 7
Philadelphia by 14
Carolina by 6
Seattle by 6
Dallas by 6
Pittsburgh by 14
Kansas City by 14

posted by NoMich at 07:12 PM on October 26

Since I'm probably the most hated person on SportFi this week (you obviously haven't checked the EPL fantasy table), I'm calling this week from the Witness Protection Program:

Baltimore by 13 LOCK

Minnesota by 5

Oakland by 2

Cincinnati by 19 LOCK

New England by 20 LOCK

New Orleans by 14 LOCK

J-E-T-S by 6

Philadelphia by 23 LOCK

Tampa Bay by 7

Seattle by 3

Washington by 6

Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK

Kansas City by 10

posted by jjzucal at 07:24 PM on October 26

Miami by 7
LOCK Minnesota by 12 LOCK
Oakland by 4
Cincinnati by 8
New England by 3
LOCK New Orleans by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 4
LOCK Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Carolina by 6
LOCK Seattle by 9 LOCK
Washington by 4
Pittsburgh by 4
LOCK Kansas City by 6 LOCK

posted by bender at 07:38 PM on October 26

Miami by 7, rest later...

posted by MeatSaber at 07:42 PM on October 26

Miami at Baltimore on CBS (Thursday) BAL by 3
Minnesota at Cleveland on NFL (Sunday) MIN by 10 LOCK
Oakland at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)OAK by 3
Indianapolis at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday) CIN by 7 LOCK
L.A. Chargers at New England on CBS (Sunday) NE by 9 LOCK
Chicago at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday) NO by 8
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday) ATL by 4
San Francisco at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) PHI by 11 LOCK
Carolina at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday) CAR by 5
Houston at Seattle on CBS (Sunday) SEA by 6
Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday) DAL by 4
Pittsburgh at Detroit on NBC (Sunday) DET by 3
Denver at Kansas City on ESPN (Sunday) KC by 7

posted by werty at 08:07 PM on October 26

Posted the following in today's huddle:

Sorry to drop 2 consecutive comments, but the NFL Pick 'em is not yet posted. For the record, Baltimore by 9. posted by Howard_T at 05:37 PM

I'll get the rest later.

posted by Howard_T at 09:13 PM on October 26

Miami vs Baltimore I didn't get home in time and already saw the 1st quarter score.

Minnesota by 17

Oakland by 10

Cincinnati by 17

New England by 8

New Orleans by 7

N.Y.Jets by 3

Philadelphia by 23

Tampa Bay by 6

Seattle by 10

Dallas by 14

Detroit by 3

Kansas City by 10 (Monday)

posted by ic23b at 09:22 PM on October 26

I posted my Thursday game in the huddle, but I'll repeat it here.

Also, I think it's time for my middle-of-the-season gambles.

Miami by 7
Minnesota by 13
Buffalo by 3
Cincinnati by 9
New England by 7
New Orleans by 9
Atlanta by 3
Philadelphia by 10
Carolina by 3
Houston by 6
Dallas by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
Kansas City by 9

posted by grum@work at 11:02 PM on October 26

So two weeks ago, I barely finish with a positive score, but, yet gain on first. Last week I score 96 and lose points towards first. smh.

Miami by 3 (In Wed. morning huddle)

Minnesota by 10 LOCK

Oakland by 3

Cincinnati by 6

New England by 4 LOCK

New Orleans by 7 LOCK

Atlanta by 3

Philadelphia by 17 LOCK

Carolina by 6

Seattle by 3

Dallas by 7

Detroit by 2

Kansas City by 14

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:03 AM on October 27

Miami at Baltimore on CBS (too late for this one)

Minnesota by 21 (lock)

Oakland by 7

Cincinnati by 10 (lock)

L.A. Chargers by 3

New Orleans by 14 (lock)

Atlanta by 9 (lock)

Philadelphia by 18 (lock)

Carolina by 4

Houston by 7 (lock)

Washington by 1

Detroit by 4

Kansas City by 14 (lock)

posted by Goyoucolts at 04:23 PM on October 27

I have just enough time before starting to cook dinner to get these picks done. Minnesota vs Cleveland is in England this week. Vikings had much success in England about 1000 years ago, principally against the brown-robed monks in their seaside monasteries. They raided Iona 2 or 3 times. You would think the monks might have learned something about defense. That tidbit aside, here are the picks.

Baltimore by 9 (From the Thursday Huddle)
Minnesota by 13 LOCK
Philadelphia by 16 LOCK
New Orleans by 16 LOCK
New England by 7
Cincinnati by 13 LOCK
Atlanta by 9 (Finally the Falcons beat an AFC East team)
Carolina by 10
Buffalo by 6
Seattle by 12
Washington by 8
Pittsburgh by 3
Kansas City by 17 LOCK

posted by Howard_T at 05:43 PM on October 27

Baltimore by 4 +5 Minnesota by 13 LOCK Buffalo by 3 Cincinnati by 7 LOCK New England by 15 LOCK New Orleans by 10 LOCK Atlanta by 7 Philadelphia by 15 LOCK Carolina by 6 Seattle by 9 LOCK Dallas by 13 Pittsburgh by 3 Kansas City by 10

posted by truthhurts at 12:46 AM on October 28

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.