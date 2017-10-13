October 12, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 6: Undefeated Chiefs Edition: Make your picks, starting with tonight's Eagles/Panthers game.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Carolina on CBS (Thursday)
Miami at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
New England at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Denver on NBC (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Tennessee (Monday)

Last Week's Results

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14 (3 < 5 < 7)
Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16 (3 < 4 < 5)
N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14 (2 < 3 < 4)
Carolina 27, Detroit 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Miami 16, Tennessee 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22 (3 < 5 < 7)
Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7 (19 < 27 < 35)
Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9 (15 < 21 < 27)
Baltimore 30, Oakland 17 (9 < 13 < 17)
Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Green Bay 35, Dallas 31 (3 < 4 < 5)
Kansas City 42, Houston 34 (6 < 8 < 10)
Minnesota 24, Chicago 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Miami by 7, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 8, 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Boaz's picks

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 10 points
San Francisco by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 14, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 8 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Buffalo by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 13 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 1, 0 points
Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 20 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks

New England by 7, 8 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 7, 10 points

Howard_T's picks

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 10, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 14, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 12, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 0 points
Miami by 6, 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 5, 8 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points

ic23b's picks

New England by 17, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 8 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 14, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks

New England by 10, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 8 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 17 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 4, 8 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 20 points

jjzucal's picks

Cincinnati by 13, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 5 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 14, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 14, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points

MeatSaber's picks

New England by 7, 8 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 12, 5 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

moder8's picks

New England by 2, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 8 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Indianapolis by 1, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 35, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points

rumple's picks

New England by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 13, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 10 points
San Francisco by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 2, 0 points

tron7's picks

New England by 7, 8 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 8 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points

truthhurts's picks

New England by 8, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 7, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

New England by 8, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 10 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 8, 8 points

werty's picks

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 8 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Ufez Jones32959
rumple31523
MeatSaber29646
Howard_T28851
bender28651
jjzucal28126
ic23b27839
tron727529
tahoemoj26851
jagsnumberone26731
grum@work25949
truthhurts25146
werty24947
Goyoucolts22346
moder821444
Boaz16038
NoMich203
rcade196
tommytrump192
cixelsyd175
yerfatma142
corky140
holden0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 06:41 PM - 20 comments

I will be on an airplane tomorrow (annual meeting of the Vergers' Guild of the Episcopal Church in Atlanta), thus I will not have time to put in my NFL picks. Please transfer this to the NFL pick 'em post.

Carolina by 4
Green Bay by 13 LOCK
Houston by 20 LOCK
New England by 10
New Orleans by 7
Washington by 8
Atlanta by 16 LOCK
Baltimore by 7
Jacksonville by 3
Oakland by 6
Arizona by 6
Kansas City by 6
Denver by 17 LOCK
Tennessee by 12

posted by Howard_T at 04:12 PM on October 11

Carolina by 6
Green Bay by 9
Houston by 7
New England by 13
New Orleans by 3
Washington by 3
Atlanta by 7
Baltimore by 7
Jacksonville by 6
Oakland by 3
Arizona by 3
Kansas City by 13
Denver by 7
Tennessee by 6

posted by grum@work at 06:08 PM on October 11

Carolina by 7

posted by rumple at 01:36 PM on October 12

Philadelphia by 6

posted by tommytrump at 03:01 PM on October 12

Carolina by 5

posted by bender at 04:09 PM on October 12

Carolina by 8

posted by NoMich at 05:07 PM on October 12

Carolina by 9

posted by cixelsyd at 05:27 PM on October 12

Philadelphia by 6

posted by tron7 at 05:30 PM on October 12

Carolina by 6

posted by truthhurts at 06:33 PM on October 12

Carolina by 4

Atlanta by 13 LOCK

Green Bay by 6

Detroit by 10

New England by 13 LOCK

Washington by 9

Baltimore by 17 LOCK

Houston by 13

Tampa Bay by 7

Jacksonville by 6

Kansas City by 10

Oakland by 7

Denver by 12 LOCK

Indianapolis by 10

posted by tahoemoj at 06:59 PM on October 12

Going with the Eagles, by 4 points.

posted by Goyoucolts at 07:02 PM on October 12

Panthers by 3

posted by Ufez Jones at 07:22 PM on October 12

Carolina by 7
Atlanta by 10 *lock*
Green Bay by 7 *lock*
Detroit by 6
New England by 10
Washington by 9
Baltimore by 7
Houston by 3
Tampa Bay by 6
Jacksonville by 7
Kansas City by 10 *lock*
L.A. Chargers by 6
Denver by 10
Tennessee by 7

posted by MeatSaber at 07:24 PM on October 12

Philadelphia by 13 LOCK #FlyEaglesFly

Atlanta by 14 LOCK

Green Bay by 10

New Orleans by 7

New England by 9 LOCK

Washington by 16

Baltimore by 2

Houston by 10 LOCK

Arizona by 5

L.A. Rams by 13 LOCK

Oakland by 14 LOCK

Denver by 10 LOCK

Tennessee by 11 LOCK

posted by jjzucal at 07:45 PM on October 12

I'm still working on results from last week, so the standings are wonky.

posted by rcade at 07:59 PM on October 12

rcade, please check my numbers again I think I had 40 or 38 points last week.

Thanks

posted by truthhurts at 08:11 PM on October 12

Carolina by 3

posted by rcade at 08:19 PM on October 12

Just got home.

Philadelphia by 3

posted by ic23b at 08:59 PM on October 12

Atlanta by 17 LOCK

Green Bay by 13 LOCK

Detroit by 3

New England by 3

Washington by 10

Baltimore by 7

Houston by 12

Tampa Bay by 3

Jacksonville by 10

Kansas City by 12

Oakland by 7

Denver by 21 LOCK

Indianapolis by 3

posted by ic23b at 09:10 PM on October 12

Carolina by 3 (in the huddle)

Atlanta by 10 LOCK

Green Bay by 7

Detroit by 3

New England by 14 LOCK

Washington by 11 LOCK

Baltimore by 6

Houston by 17 LOCK

Arizona by 3

Jacksonville by 21

Kansas City by 6

Oakland by 4 LOCK

Denver by 16 LOCK

Tennessee by 27 LOCK

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:02 AM on October 13

