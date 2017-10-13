October 12, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 6: Undefeated Chiefs Edition: Make your picks, starting with tonight's Eagles/Panthers game.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Carolina on CBS (Thursday)
Miami at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
New England at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Denver on NBC (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Tennessee (Monday)
Last Week's Results
New England 19, Tampa Bay 14 (3 < 5 < 7)
Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16 (3 < 4 < 5)
N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14 (2 < 3 < 4)
Carolina 27, Detroit 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Miami 16, Tennessee 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22 (3 < 5 < 7)
Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7 (19 < 27 < 35)
Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9 (15 < 21 < 27)
Baltimore 30, Oakland 17 (9 < 13 < 17)
Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
Green Bay 35, Dallas 31 (3 < 4 < 5)
Kansas City 42, Houston 34 (6 < 8 < 10)
Minnesota 24, Chicago 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|329
|59
|rumple
|315
|23
|MeatSaber
|296
|46
|Howard_T
|288
|51
|bender
|286
|51
|jjzucal
|281
|26
|ic23b
|278
|39
|tron7
|275
|29
|tahoemoj
|268
|51
|jagsnumberone
|267
|31
|grum@work
|259
|49
|truthhurts
|251
|46
|werty
|249
|47
|Goyoucolts
|223
|46
|moder8
|214
|44
|Boaz
|160
|38
|NoMich
|203
|rcade
|196
|tommytrump
|192
|cixelsyd
|175
|yerfatma
|142
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Carolina by 6
Green Bay by 9
Houston by 7
New England by 13
New Orleans by 3
Washington by 3
Atlanta by 7
Baltimore by 7
Jacksonville by 6
Oakland by 3
Arizona by 3
Kansas City by 13
Denver by 7
Tennessee by 6
posted by grum@work at 06:08 PM on October 11
Carolina by 7
posted by rumple at 01:36 PM on October 12
Philadelphia by 6
posted by tommytrump at 03:01 PM on October 12
Carolina by 5
posted by bender at 04:09 PM on October 12
Carolina by 8
posted by NoMich at 05:07 PM on October 12
Carolina by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 05:27 PM on October 12
Philadelphia by 6
posted by tron7 at 05:30 PM on October 12
Carolina by 6
posted by truthhurts at 06:33 PM on October 12
Carolina by 4
Atlanta by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 6
Detroit by 10
New England by 13 LOCK
Washington by 9
Baltimore by 17 LOCK
Houston by 13
Tampa Bay by 7
Jacksonville by 6
Kansas City by 10
Oakland by 7
Denver by 12 LOCK
Indianapolis by 10
posted by tahoemoj at 06:59 PM on October 12
Going with the Eagles, by 4 points.
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:02 PM on October 12
Panthers by 3
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:22 PM on October 12
Carolina by 7
Atlanta by 10 *lock*
Green Bay by 7 *lock*
Detroit by 6
New England by 10
Washington by 9
Baltimore by 7
Houston by 3
Tampa Bay by 6
Jacksonville by 7
Kansas City by 10 *lock*
L.A. Chargers by 6
Denver by 10
Tennessee by 7
posted by MeatSaber at 07:24 PM on October 12
Philadelphia by 13 LOCK #FlyEaglesFly
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Green Bay by 10
New Orleans by 7
New England by 9 LOCK
Washington by 16
Baltimore by 2
Houston by 10 LOCK
Arizona by 5
L.A. Rams by 13 LOCK
Oakland by 14 LOCK
Denver by 10 LOCK
Tennessee by 11 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 07:45 PM on October 12
I'm still working on results from last week, so the standings are wonky.
posted by rcade at 07:59 PM on October 12
rcade, please check my numbers again I think I had 40 or 38 points last week.
Thanks
posted by truthhurts at 08:11 PM on October 12
Carolina by 3
posted by rcade at 08:19 PM on October 12
Just got home.
Philadelphia by 3
posted by ic23b at 08:59 PM on October 12
Atlanta by 17 LOCK
Green Bay by 13 LOCK
Detroit by 3
New England by 3
Washington by 10
Baltimore by 7
Houston by 12
Tampa Bay by 3
Jacksonville by 10
Kansas City by 12
Oakland by 7
Denver by 21 LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
posted by ic23b at 09:10 PM on October 12
Carolina by 3 (in the huddle)
Atlanta by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 7
Detroit by 3
New England by 14 LOCK
Washington by 11 LOCK
Baltimore by 6
Houston by 17 LOCK
Arizona by 3
Jacksonville by 21
Kansas City by 6
Oakland by 4 LOCK
Denver by 16 LOCK
Tennessee by 27 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:02 AM on October 13
I will be on an airplane tomorrow (annual meeting of the Vergers' Guild of the Episcopal Church in Atlanta), thus I will not have time to put in my NFL picks. Please transfer this to the NFL pick 'em post.
Carolina by 4
Green Bay by 13 LOCK
Houston by 20 LOCK
New England by 10
New Orleans by 7
Washington by 8
Atlanta by 16 LOCK
Baltimore by 7
Jacksonville by 3
Oakland by 6
Arizona by 6
Kansas City by 6
Denver by 17 LOCK
Tennessee by 12
posted by Howard_T at 04:12 PM on October 11