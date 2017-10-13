October 12, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 6: Undefeated Chiefs Edition: Make your picks, starting with tonight's Eagles/Panthers game.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Carolina on CBS (Thursday)

Miami at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

New England at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Chicago at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Denver on NBC (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Tennessee (Monday)



Last Week's Results

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14 (3 < 5 < 7)

Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16 (3 < 4 < 5)

N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14 (2 < 3 < 4)

Carolina 27, Detroit 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

Miami 16, Tennessee 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22 (3 < 5 < 7)

Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7 (19 < 27 < 35)

Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9 (15 < 21 < 27)

Baltimore 30, Oakland 17 (9 < 13 < 17)

Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

Green Bay 35, Dallas 31 (3 < 4 < 5)

Kansas City 42, Houston 34 (6 < 8 < 10)

Minnesota 24, Chicago 17 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Miami by 7, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 8, 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points



Boaz's picks Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 10 points

San Francisco by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 14, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 14, 0 points

Kansas City by 14, 5 points

Minnesota by 5, 8 points



Goyoucolts's picks Buffalo by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 13 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 10 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 1, 0 points

Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 20 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks New England by 7, 8 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 7, 10 points



Howard_T's picks Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 14, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 12, 5 points

Detroit by 8, 0 points

Miami by 6, 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 5, 8 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points



ic23b's picks New England by 17, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 8 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 14, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 8 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks New England by 10, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 8 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 17 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 4, 8 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 20 points



jjzucal's picks Cincinnati by 13, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 5 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 14, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 14, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points



MeatSaber's picks New England by 7, 8 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 12, 5 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points



moder8's picks New England by 2, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 2, 8 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Indianapolis by 1, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 35, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 8 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points



rumple's picks New England by 7, 8 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 10, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 10, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 13, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 10 points

San Francisco by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 2, 0 points



tron7's picks New England by 7, 8 points

Buffalo by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 8 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points



truthhurts's picks New England by 8, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 7, 10 points



Ufez Jones's picks New England by 8, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 10 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 8, 8 points

