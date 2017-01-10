September 28, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 4: I Won't Stand for That Edition: The Bears visit the pleasant 64-degree tundra of Lambeau Field tonight to face the Packers, opening the fourth week of the NFL season. Ufez Jones holds on to first with 232 points and Rumple second at 227. New in third is Jagsnumberone at 196. Jjzucal wins the week with 69 points. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Chicago at Green Bay on CBS (Thursday)

New Orleans at Miami on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at New England on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)

Washington at Kansas City on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39 (1 < 2 < 3)

Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7 (26 < 37 < 48)

Buffalo 26, Denver 16 (7 < 10 < 13)

Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28 (2 < 3 < 4)

Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17 (12 < 17 < 22)

New England 36, Houston 33 (2 < 3 < 4)

N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6 (10 < 14 < 18)

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 34, Carolina 13 (15 < 21 < 27)

Tennessee 33, Seattle 27 (4 < 6 < 8)

Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

Washington 27, Oakland 10 (12 < 17 < 22)

Dallas 28, Arizona 17 (8 < 11 < 14)



Player Scores

bender's picks San Francisco by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Denver by 4, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 8, 5 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points



Boaz's picks Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Cleveland by 10, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

New England by 14, 5 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

Seattle by 14, 0 points

Green Bay by 17, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 8 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 9, 8 points



cixelsyd's picks L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

New England by 8, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 10 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points



Goyoucolts's picks L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 14 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 11 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 14, 0 points

New England by 21 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 8 points

Carolina by 1, 0 points

Tennessee by 10, 5 points

Green Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 16, 5 points



grum@work's picks L.A. Rams by 3, 8 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Denver by 9, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

New England by 21 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 11, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points



Howard_T's picks L.A. Rams by 12, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 9, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 0 points

Miami by 18 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 16 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 14, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 8 points

Green Bay by 21 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points



ic23b's picks L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 10, 0 points

Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 0 points

Detroit by 1, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New England by 23 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 13, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12, 8 points

Oakland by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks L.A. Rams by 3, 8 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Denver by 2, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

New England by 16 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 2, 5 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

Oakland by 9, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points



jjzucal's picks L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 8, 0 points

Denver by 14, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 17, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New England by 18, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 2, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Carolina by 5, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 8 points

Green Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 15 [lock], 10 points



MeatSaber's picks L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Denver by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 9, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points



moder8's picks L.A. Rams by 45 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 15 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 2, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Miami by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 1, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 5, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 10, 8 points



NoMich's picks L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 5, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Cleveland by 5, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

New England by 9, 5 points

Miami by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 10 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 5, 5 points

Oakland by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 5, 5 points



rcade's picks L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 4, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points



rumple's picks San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 0 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Indianapolis by 20 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 10, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 13, 0 points

Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

New England by 30 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 17 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 4, 8 points

Carolina by 16, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 8 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 11, 8 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 13, 8 points



tommytrump's picks San Francisco by 11 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 11 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 18, 0 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 18, 0 points

Atlanta by 9, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points

New England by 12, 5 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 2, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points

Carolina by 13, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 24, 5 points

Kansas City by 12, 8 points



tron7's picks L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 8 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points



truthhurts's picks L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

New England by 15 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10, 8 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points



Ufez Jones's picks L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 9, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 8, 0 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points

