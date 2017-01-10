September 28, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 4: I Won't Stand for That Edition: The Bears visit the pleasant 64-degree tundra of Lambeau Field tonight to face the Packers, opening the fourth week of the NFL season. Ufez Jones holds on to first with 232 points and Rumple second at 227. New in third is Jagsnumberone at 196. Jjzucal wins the week with 69 points. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Chicago at Green Bay on CBS (Thursday)
New Orleans at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at New England on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)
Washington at Kansas City on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39 (1 < 2 < 3)
Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7 (26 < 37 < 48)
Buffalo 26, Denver 16 (7 < 10 < 13)
Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17 (12 < 17 < 22)
New England 36, Houston 33 (2 < 3 < 4)
N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6 (10 < 14 < 18)
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 34, Carolina 13 (15 < 21 < 27)
Tennessee 33, Seattle 27 (4 < 6 < 8)
Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
Washington 27, Oakland 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
Dallas 28, Arizona 17 (8 < 11 < 14)
Player Scores
bender's picks
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Cleveland by 10, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 14, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
Seattle by 14, 0 points
Green Bay by 17, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 8 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 9, 8 points
cixelsyd's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
New England by 8, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 14 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 11 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 14, 0 points
New England by 21 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 8 points
Carolina by 1, 0 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 16, 5 points
grum@work's picks
L.A. Rams by 3, 8 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Denver by 9, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
New England by 21 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 11, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
L.A. Rams by 12, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 9, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 0 points
Miami by 18 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 16 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 14, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 21 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
ic23b's picks
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 10, 0 points
Denver by 17 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 0 points
Detroit by 1, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New England by 23 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 13, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12, 8 points
Oakland by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
L.A. Rams by 3, 8 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Denver by 2, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 8, 0 points
Denver by 14, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 17, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New England by 18, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 15 [lock], 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
moder8's picks
L.A. Rams by 45 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 15 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 2, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Miami by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 1, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 8 points
NoMich's picks
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 5, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Cleveland by 5, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
New England by 9, 5 points
Miami by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 10 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
Oakland by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
rumple's picks
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 0 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Indianapolis by 20 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 10, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 13, 0 points
Denver by 13 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 30 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 17 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 8 points
Carolina by 16, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 11, 8 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 13, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
San Francisco by 11 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 18, 0 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 18, 0 points
Atlanta by 9, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points
New England by 12, 5 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 2, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points
Carolina by 13, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 24, 5 points
Kansas City by 12, 8 points
tron7's picks
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 8 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 15 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 12 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 8 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 19 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 9, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 8, 0 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
werty's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 5, 0 points
Denver by 8 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
New England by 11, 5 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|232
|48
|rumple
|227
|50
|jagsnumberone
|196
|33
|tron7
|195
|30
|jjzucal
|190
|69
|bender
|189
|65
|ic23b
|188
|48
|MeatSaber
|186
|25
|cixelsyd
|175
|18
|NoMich
|170
|40
|rcade
|168
|35
|Goyoucolts
|167
|8
|grum@work
|164
|38
|tahoemoj
|156
|17
|Howard_T
|152
|8
|truthhurts
|145
|13
|werty
|142
|10
|tommytrump
|139
|8
|moder8
|119
|26
|Boaz
|79
|31
|yerfatma
|142
|corky
|140
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Green Bay by 10
posted by rumple at 02:56 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 8
posted by NoMich at 03:48 PM on September 28
I'm 0-for-3 picking the Jaguars this season. I should have remembered they own the Greenwich Meridian.
Green Bay by 10
New Orleans by 4
Atlanta by 10 <-- lock
Cleveland by 3
L.A. Rams at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit by 6
Carolina at New England on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville by 7
Baltimore by 9
Tennessee by 3
San Francisco by 7
L.A. Chargers by 6
Tampa Bay by 7
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 10 <-- lock
Kansas City by 4
posted by rcade at 04:24 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 14. Lock it in.
posted by Goyoucolts at 04:25 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 3 over the Bears.
New Orleans by 5 over the Dolphins
Atlanta by 1 over the Bills
Cincinnati by 1 over the Browns
Rams by 35 over the Cowboys... LOCK (GO RAMS)
Detroit by 3 over the Vikings
New England by 10 over Carolina...LOCK
Jacksonville by 7 over the Jets
Pttsburgh by 3 over the Ravens
Tennessee by 1 over the Texans
San Francisco by 2 over the Cardinals
Philadelphia by 4 over the Chargers
Tampa Bay by 7 over the Giants
Oakland by 7 over the Broncos
Indianapolis by 1 over the Seahawks (because the Seahawks suck)
Kansas City by 10 over the Redskins...LOCK
posted by moder8 at 04:27 PM on September 28
LOCK Green Bay by 13 LOCK
posted by bender at 04:32 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 14 LOCK
New Orleans by 12
Atlanta by 23 LOCK
Cleveland by 1
Dallas by 3
Detroit by 3
New England by 17 LOCK
Jacksonville by 4
Pittsburgh by 3
Houston by 3
Arizona by 14
Philadelphia by 6
Tampa Bay by 3
Denver by 3
Seattle by 12 LOCK
Kansas City by 7
posted by ic23b at 04:33 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 15 LOCK
posted by truthhurts at 04:36 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 10
Miami by 7
Atlanta by 3
Cincinnati by 14
Rams by 7
Minesota by 6
New England by 14
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 3
Tennessee by 10
Arizona by 14
Philly by 7
Giants by 7
Denver by 9
Seattle by 10
KC by 3
posted by Boaz at 04:52 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 9
New Orleans by7
Atlanta by 17 (lock)
Cincinnati by 6
Dallas by 13 (lock - and fuck Stan Kroenke)
Detroit by 6
New England by 16 (lock)
Jacksonville by 6
Pittsburgh by 7
Houston by 6
Arizona by 8
Philadelphia by 4
Tampa Bay by 7
Oakland by 8
Seattle by 14 (lock)
Kansas City by 19 (lock)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:05 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK
Miami by 6
Atlanta by 7 - LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Dallas by 3
Detroit by 3
New England by 11 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 6
Pittsburgh by 6
Tennessee by 3
Arizona by 7 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 6
Tampa Bay by 6
Denver by 10
Seattle by 11 - LOCK
Kansas City by 7- LOCK
posted by tron7 at 05:10 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 28
New Orleans by 6
Atlanta by 25
Cincinnati by 13
Dallas by 12
Detroit by 2
New England by 5
Jacksonville by 9
Pittsburgh by 8
Houston by 10
Arizona by 13
Philadelphia by 8
N.Y. Giants by 4
Oakland by 18
Seattle by 20
Kansas City by 16
posted by tommytrump at 05:13 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 10
New Orleans by 8
Atlanta by 6
Cincinnati by 10
Dallas by 3
Detroit by 12
New England by 6
Jacksonville by 10
Pittsburgh by 13
Tennessee by 6
Arizona by 8
Philadelphia by 10
Tampa Bay by 13
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 14
Kansas City by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 05:48 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 8
Miami by 6
Atlanta by 8
Cincinnati by 5
Dallas by 8
Detroit by 7
New England by 12
Jacksonville by 12
Baltimore by 6
Tennessee by 7
Arizona by 12
Philadelphia by 5
Tampa Bay by 7
Oakland by 6
Seattle by 6
Kansas City by 6
posted by NoMich at 05:53 PM on September 28
I would take a knee here, but that makes it really hard to type. I'm not standing at the laptop either; that would be a waste of energy, and at my age there's little enough left.
Green Bay by 10
New Orleans by 16 LOCK
Cincinnati by 9
Atlanta by 23 LOCK
Jacksonville by 12
Detroit by 9
New England by 7
Dallas by 6
Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
Tennessee by 3
Arizona by 8
Philadelphia by 9
Tampa Bay by 13 LOCK
Denver by 6
Seattle by 5
Kansas City by 16 LOCK
I am truly amazed that after last week's debacle nobody wound up with a negative score. Might it happen this week?
posted by Howard_T at 05:57 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 7
Miami by 7
Atlanta by 7
Cleveland by 7
Dallas by 7
Detroit by 7
New England by 7
Jacksonville by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
Tennessee by 7
Arizona by 7
L.A. Chargers by 7
Tampa Bay by 7
Oakland by 7
Seattle by 7
Kansas City by 7
posted by grum@work at 06:02 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 13 *lock*
More picks later..
posted by MeatSaber at 06:24 PM on September 28
Not even sure why I'm doing this after last week's showing, but:
Chicago at Green Bay on CBS GB by 5
New Orleans at Miami on Fox NO by 3
Buffalo at Atlanta on CBS ATL by 6
Cincinnati at Cleveland on CBS CIN by 9
L.A. Rams at Dallas on Fox DAL by 7
Detroit at Minnesota on Fox DET by 3
Carolina at New England on Fox NE by 4
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets on CBS JAX by 6
Pittsburgh at Baltimore on CBS BAL by 2
Tennessee at Houston on CBS HOU by 2
San Francisco at Arizona on Fox ARI by 7
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers on Fox PHI by 8 LOCK
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay on Fox TB by 5
Oakland at Denver on CBS DEN by 3
Indianapolis at Seattle on NBC SEA by 6
Washington at Kansas City on ESPN KC by 4
posted by werty at 08:04 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 2 LOCK
New Orleans by 8
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Detroit by 10
New England by 15 LOCK
Jacksonville by 11
Pittsburgh by 7 LOCK
Houston by 10
Arizona by 4 LOCK
Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 5
Oakland by 10 LOCK
Seattle by 15 LOCK
Kansas City by 12 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 08:19 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 13 *lock* (posted above)
New Orleans by 6
Atlanta by 7
Cincinnati by 3
Dallas by 7
Detroit by 6
New England by 17
Jacksonville by 7 *lock*
Pittsburgh by 10
Tennessee by 6
Arizona by 11 *lock*
L.A. Chargers by 3
Tampa Bay by 6
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 9 *lock*
Kansas City by 10 *lock*
posted by MeatSaber at 10:52 PM on September 28
Green Bay by 11 LOCK (in Thursday morning Huddle)
New Orleans by 3
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Cincinnati by 7 LOCK
Dallas by 10 LOCK
Detroit by 3
New England by 10 LOCK
Jacksonville by 24 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 6
Houston by 4
Arizona by 7
Chargers by 4
Tampa Bay by 7 LOCK
Denver by 3
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Kansas City by 9
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:38 AM on September 29
Green Bay by 15 LOCK
Miami by 3
Atlanta by 12 LOCK
Cincinnati by 5
Dallas by 7
Detroit by 6
New England by 14 LOCK
Jacksonville by 7
Baltimore by 6
Houston by 3
Arizona by 10
L.A. Chargers by 3
N.Y. Giants by 3
Denver by 3
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Kansas City by 10
posted by truthhurts at 03:38 PM on September 30
GB by 10 (previously)
Miami by 6
Atlanta by 10
Cincinnati by 7
Dallas by 9
Minnesota by 7
New England by 20 LOCK
Jets by 3
Baltimore by 6
Houston by 7
Arizona by 14 LOCK
Philadelphia by 10
Tampa Bay by 14 LOCK
Denver by 3
Seattle by 17 LOCK
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
posted by rumple at 08:31 PM on September 30
LOCK Green Bay by 13 LOCK
New Orleans by 6
LOCK Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Cleveland by 2
Dallas by 4
Detroit by 3
New England by 3
N.Y. Jets by 4
Pittsburgh by 10
Tennessee by 5
San Francisco by 3
L.A. Chargers by 8
Tampa Bay by 7
Oakland by 10
LOCK Seattle by 14 LOCK
Kansas City by 6
posted by bender at 10:49 PM on September 30
NFL pick 'em Thursday night game: Green Bay by 11 with a LOCK.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:48 PM on September 28