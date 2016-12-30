December 29, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: One-Legged Quarterback Edition: All games on the final week of the NFL regular season are played on Sunday. With one week left in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones has a 54-point lead at 1100, tron7 is in second at 1046 and MeatSaber third at 1031. Howard_T wins the week with 79. Make your picks and hope that Ufez has Internet connectivity problems.
This Week's Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati (Sunday)
Buffalo at New York Jets (Sunday)
Carolina at Tampa Bay (Sunday)
Chicago at Minnesota (Sunday)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh (Sunday)
Dallas at Philadelphia (Sunday)
Green Bay at Detroit (Sunday)
Houston at Tennessee (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis (Sunday)
New England at Miami (Sunday)
New Orleans at Atlanta (Sunday)
New York Giants at Washington (Sunday)
Arizona at Los Angeles (Sunday)
Kansas City at San Diego (Sunday)
Oakland at Denver (Sunday)
Seattle at San Francisco (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 24, New York Giants 19 (3 < 5 < 7)
Atlanta 33, Carolina 16 (12 < 17 < 22)
Miami 34, Buffalo 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25 (9 < 13 < 17)
New England 41, New York Jets 3 (27 < 38 < 49)
Cleveland 20, San Diego 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17 (15 < 21 < 27)
Washington 41, Chicago 21 (14 < 20 < 26)
Oakland 33, Indianapolis 25 (6 < 8 < 10)
Arizona 34, Seattle 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
San Francisco 22, Los Angeles 21 (1 < 1 < 1)
Houston 12, Cincinnati 10 (1 < 2 < 3)
Pittsburgh 31, Baltimore 27 (3 < 4 < 5)
Kansas City 33, Denver 10 (16 < 23 < 30)
Dallas 42, Detroit 21 (15 < 21 < 27)
Player Scores
bender's picks
New York Giants by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Houston by 3, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 10 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
Los Angeles by 4, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 5, 5 points
grum@work's picks
New York Giants by 13 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 20 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 20 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 23 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 2, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], 10 points
holden's picks
New York Giants by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 8 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 10, 0 points
Oakland by 12, 5 points
Seattle by 14, 0 points
Los Angeles by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 8, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
New York Giants by 10, 0 points
San Diego by 17 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
New England by 9, 5 points
Washington by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 12, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 20 points
Oakland by 10, 8 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Houston by 3, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
New York Giants by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 10, 8 points
New England by 23 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 14 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 4 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
New York Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 28 [lock], 16 points
San Diego by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 2, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Washington by 3 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
MeatSaber's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 13, 0 points
Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 13, 0 points
Los Angeles by 13, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
NoMich's picks
New York Giants by 13 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 20 points
New England by 18 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 12 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 5 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 8 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 5 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
New York Giants by 7 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 3 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 10 points
Tennessee by 14 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 9, 8 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
New York Giants by 17 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 12, 8 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 14 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 0 points
Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10, 5 points
tron7's picks
New York Giants by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 6, 8 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 3, 0 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 8, 8 points
Tennessee by 16 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 9, 5 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|1100
|78
|tron7
|1046
|37
|MeatSaber
|1031
|69
|jagsnumberone
|1026
|46
|ic23b
|1023
|44
|cixelsyd
|999
|76
|rcade
|975
|58
|grum@work
|973
|67
|rumple
|952
|68
|Howard_T
|934
|79
|NoMich
|932
|72
|tahoemoj
|921
|29
|holden
|908
|44
|bender
|786
|74
|tommytrump
|791
|Goyoucolts
|667
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
A correction has been made to a game result last week: New Orleans 48, Arizona 41. The change gave Ufez a 13-point lead over Tron7 that's gotten completely out of hand this week.
Tommytrump also has picks that need to be added.
posted by rcade at 03:20 PM on December 29
Baltimore by 6 (LOCK)
Buffalo by 10 (LOCK)
Tampa Bay by 4
Minnesota by 4
Pittsburgh by 23 (LOCK)
Philadelphia by 3
The Mighty Detroit Lions by 3
Houston by 14 (LOCK)
Indianapolis by 17 (LOCK)
New England by 13 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 7
Giants by 10 (LOCK)
Arizona by 10 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 17 (LOCK)
Denver by 3
Seattle by 23 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 04:12 PM on December 29
Baltimore by 3 lock
Buffalo by 7
Tampa Bay by 10
Minnesota by 7 lock
Pittsburgh by 13 lock
Philadelphia by 6
Detroit by 7
Houston by 3
Indianapolis by 7
New England by 17 lock
Atlanta by 10 lock
Washington by 6
Arizona by 7
Kansas City by 13 lock
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 7 lock
posted by MeatSaber at 05:28 PM on December 29
Time for some higher mathematics. No, I don't mean trying to operate my slide rule (I still have my old one from college) while smoking some interesting substances. I mean really complicated stuff like addition. I now trail the leader by 166 points, and with my "smashing" win of last week, I actually made up 1 WHOLE POINT on our leader. My conclusion is that the NFL season needs to be more than 3 1/2 years longer for me to have a chance. rcade, can you call your good friend Roger Goodell and have him arrange that?
Minnesota by 6
Buffalo by 12
Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Philadelphia by 3
Indianapolis by 13
Carolina by 6
New England by 7
Baltimore by 8
Tennessee by 7
Arizona by 12 LOCK
Kansas City by 10
New York (National Conference) by 6
Denver by 9
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Seattle by 9 LOCK
Detroit by 4
posted by Howard_T at 05:58 PM on December 29
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:47 PM on December 29
My apologies for missing so many picks this season. The Thursday night games messed with me all year, then it got totally out of hand with the Saturday games toward the end of the season. Here goes:
Baltimore by 9 (lock)
Buffalo by 4 (lock)
Tampa Bay by 14 (lock)
Chicago by 3 (lock)
Cleveland by 1
Dallas by 10 (lock)
Green Bay by 6 (lock)
Houston by 5 (lock)
Indianapolis by 24 (lock)
New England by 17 (lock)
Atlanta by 11 (lock)
Washington by 7 (lock)
Arizona by 12 (lock)
Kansas City by 9 (lock)
Oakland by 3 (lock)
San Francisco by 1 (I have no idea why, but I feel like this is possible despite everything pointing to a Seattle blowout. So what the heck, LOCK IT)
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:54 PM on December 29
Lock 'em all down, Scottie.
Baltimore by 7
New York Jets by 4
Tampa Bay by 13
Minnesota by 5
Pittsburgh by 12
Dallas by 12
Green Bay by 6
Houston by 12
Indianapolis by 12
New England by 8
Atlanta by 8
Washington by 5
Arizona by 7
Kansas City by 12
Oakland by 6
Seattle by 12
posted by NoMich at 09:24 PM on December 29
Cincinnati by 3
Buffalo by 2
Tampa Bay by 5
Minnesota by 4
LOCK Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Dallas by 5
Detroit by 3
Houston by 7
Indianapolis by 4
LOCK New England by 15 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Washington by 3
Arizona by 3
LOCK Kansas City by 21 LOCK
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 3
posted by bender at 05:50 AM on December 30
Baltimore by 7
New York Jets by 3
Tampa Bay by 10
Minnesota by 8
Pittsburgh by 20 LOCK
Dallas by 6
Green Bay by 9
Houston by 7 LOCK
Indianapolis by 18 LOCK
New England by 7
New Orleans by 6
Washington by 7
Arizona by 13
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
Denver by 8
Seattle by 20 LOCK
posted by holden at 09:06 AM on December 30
Baltimore by 3
Buffalo by 3
Carolina by 3
Minnesota by 3
Pittsburgh by 3
Dallas by 13
Detroit by 3
Houston by 3
Jacksonville by 3
New England by 14
Atlanta by 3
New York Giants by 5
Arizona by 7
Kansas City by 11
Oakland by 5
Seattle by 17
posted by tommytrump at 11:40 AM on December 30
I am outraged. I am beyond livid with the wrong that has been perpetrated against me. My intelligence and integrity have both been impugned, and I will not sit here and accept that wrong without raising my voice in a one man cacophony of protest. How dare you assign to me -10 points for Tampa's loss, as if I am a fool, and would lock that pick? Sir, I did not lock that pick, and deserve a score befitting a prognosticator of my skill and cunning. 19 points indeed! I, in fact, scored 29 points! Harumph. Lock all of these suckers!!
Cincinnati by 3
Buffalo by 6
Carolina by 7
Minnesota by 3
Pittsburgh by 17
Dallas by 19
Green Bay by 12
Tennessee by 3
Indianapolis by 20
New England by 6
Atlanta by 17
New York Giants by 10
Arizona by 10
Kansas City by 17
Oakland by 6
Seattle by 24
posted by tahoemoj at 11:48 AM on December 30
Cincinnati by 7
Buffalo by 7
Tampa Bay by 7
Minnesota by 7 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 17 - LOCK
Dallas by 7 - LOCK
Green Bay by 7 - LOCK
Houston by 6 - LOCK
Indianapolis by 7 - LOCK
New England by 7
Atlanta by 7 - LOCK
Washington by 7
Arizona by 7 - LOCK
Kansas City by 7 - LOCK
Denver by 7
Seattle by 7 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 12:31 PM on December 30
Baltimore by 7
New York Jets by 3
Tampa Bay by 4
Minnesota by 3
Pittsburgh by 13 **LOCK**
Dallas by 4
Green Bay by 9 **LOCK**
Tennessee by 7
Indianapolis by 6
New England by 10 **LOCK**
Atlanta by 7
New York Giants by 7
Arizona by 4
Kansas City b7 9 **LOCK**
Denver by 6
Seattle by 13 **LOCK**
posted by cixelsyd at 01:14 PM on December 30
Cinc by 10 LOCK
Buffalo by 6 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 20 LOCK
Minnesota by 17 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 28 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7 LOCK
Green Bay by 11 LOCK
Tennessee by 6 LOCK
Indianapolis by 17 LOCK
New England by 21 LOCK
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Washington by 7 LOCK
Arizona by 10 LOCK
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
Denver by 14 LOCK
Seattle by 35 LOCK
posted by rumple at 02:22 PM on December 30
The grievous wrong on Tahoemoj has been corrected. I can only blame my own failings. Tahoemoj remains in the exact same place, but 10 points further away from Holden and a potential threat to NoMich. So much drama!
posted by rcade at 05:24 PM on December 30
Thus, my fragile ego soothed for the time being, we move on. I hope we all learned something from this horrible experience.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:48 PM on December 30
There is a decent chance I won't be around for NFL picks.
Use these ones for now, unless I submit a new set on Saturday/early Sunday:
*LOCK THEM ALL*
Baltimore by 3
Indianpolis by 6
New England by 13
Minnesota by 11
Buffalo by 3
Dallas by 7
Pittsburgh by 13
Carolina by 10
Houston by 7
Atlanta by 6
Denver by 10
Arizona by 13
KC by 21
Seattle by 17
Giants by 11
Green Bay by 10
posted by grum@work at 03:39 PM on December 28