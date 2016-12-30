December 29, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: One-Legged Quarterback Edition: All games on the final week of the NFL regular season are played on Sunday. With one week left in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones has a 54-point lead at 1100, tron7 is in second at 1046 and MeatSaber third at 1031. Howard_T wins the week with 79. Make your picks and hope that Ufez has Internet connectivity problems.

This Week's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati (Sunday)

Buffalo at New York Jets (Sunday)

Carolina at Tampa Bay (Sunday)

Chicago at Minnesota (Sunday)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Dallas at Philadelphia (Sunday)

Green Bay at Detroit (Sunday)

Houston at Tennessee (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (Sunday)

New England at Miami (Sunday)

New Orleans at Atlanta (Sunday)

New York Giants at Washington (Sunday)

Arizona at Los Angeles (Sunday)

Kansas City at San Diego (Sunday)

Oakland at Denver (Sunday)

Seattle at San Francisco (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 24, New York Giants 19 (3 < 5 < 7)

Atlanta 33, Carolina 16 (12 < 17 < 22)

Miami 34, Buffalo 31 (2 < 3 < 4)

Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25 (9 < 13 < 17)

New England 41, New York Jets 3 (27 < 38 < 49)

Cleveland 20, San Diego 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17 (15 < 21 < 27)

Washington 41, Chicago 21 (14 < 20 < 26)

Oakland 33, Indianapolis 25 (6 < 8 < 10)

Arizona 34, Seattle 31 (2 < 3 < 4)

San Francisco 22, Los Angeles 21 (1 < 1 < 1)

Houston 12, Cincinnati 10 (1 < 2 < 3)

Pittsburgh 31, Baltimore 27 (3 < 4 < 5)

Kansas City 33, Denver 10 (16 < 23 < 30)

Dallas 42, Detroit 21 (15 < 21 < 27)



Player Scores

bender's picks New York Giants by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 5, 5 points

Buffalo by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Houston by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 10 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

Miami by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points

Los Angeles by 4, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 5, 5 points

grum@work's picks New York Giants by 13 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 9, 5 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 20 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 20 points

Tennessee by 14 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 23 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 2, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], 10 points

holden's picks New York Giants by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 8 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

Oakland by 12, 5 points

Seattle by 14, 0 points

Los Angeles by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 8, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Howard_T's picks New York Giants by 10, 0 points

San Diego by 17 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

New England by 9, 5 points

Washington by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 12, 0 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 20 points

Oakland by 10, 8 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 8 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Houston by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks New York Giants by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 10, 8 points

New England by 23 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 14 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 4 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 8, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks New York Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 28 [lock], 16 points

San Diego by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 2, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

Washington by 3 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

MeatSaber's picks Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 13, 0 points

Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 13, 0 points

Los Angeles by 13, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

NoMich's picks New York Giants by 13 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 20 points

New England by 18 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 12 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 5 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 8 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 5 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 20 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks New York Giants by 7 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 3 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Atlanta by 4, 5 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 10 points

Tennessee by 14 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 9, 8 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks New York Giants by 17 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 12, 8 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 14 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 0 points

Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10, 5 points

tron7's picks New York Giants by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 13 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 6, 8 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 3, 0 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 8, 8 points

Tennessee by 16 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 9, 5 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 10, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 8, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 1100 78 tron7 1046 37 MeatSaber 1031 69 jagsnumberone 1026 46 ic23b 1023 44 cixelsyd 999 76 rcade 975 58 grum@work 973 67 rumple 952 68 Howard_T 934 79 NoMich 932 72 tahoemoj 921 29 holden 908 44 bender 786 74 tommytrump 791 Goyoucolts 667

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

