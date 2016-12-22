December 22, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Farewell Gus Bradley Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the New York Giants visit Philadelphia. There are then 11 games on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday. With just two weeks left in the NFL season, Tron7 and Ufez Jones are tied for first place in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em at 1014. Three other players are within 50 points of the leaders: jagsnumberone at 988, ic23b at 984 and MeatSaber at 970. Ic23b wins the week with 120 as seven locks all hit paydirt. Make your picks and hope they fare better than the last three head coaches who sought their fortune in Jacksonville.
This Week's Games
New York Giants at Philadelphia (Thursday)
Atlanta at Carolina (Saturday)
Miami at Buffalo (Saturday)
Minnesota at Green Bay (Saturday)
New York Jets at New England (Saturday)
San Diego at Cleveland (Saturday)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (Saturday)
Tennessee at Jacksonville (Saturday)
Washington at Chicago (Saturday)
Indianapolis at Oakland (Saturday)
Arizona at Seattle (Saturday)
San Francisco at Los Angeles (Saturday)
Cincinnati at Houston (Saturday)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Sunday)
Denver at Kansas City (Sunday)
Detroit at Dallas (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Seattle 24, Los Angeles 3 (15 < 21 < 27)
Miami 34, New York Jets 13 (15 < 21 < 27)
Buffalo 33, Cleveland 13 (14 < 20 < 26)
New York Giants 17, Detroit 6 (8 < 11 < 14)
Green Bay 30, Chicago 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Indianapolis 34, Minnesota 6 (20 < 28 < 36)
Houston 21, Jacksonville 20 (1 < 1 < 1)
Baltimore 27, Philadelphia 26 (1 < 1 < 1)
Dallas 26, Tampa Bay 20 (4 < 6 < 8)
Tennessee 19, Kansas City 17 (1 < 2 < 3)
Arizona 48, New Orleans 41 (5 < 7 < 9)
Atlanta 41, San Francisco 13 (20 < 28 < 36)
New England 16, Denver 3 (9 < 13 < 17)
Oakland 19, San Diego 16 (2 < 3 < 4)
Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 20 (3 < 4 < 5)
Carolina 26, Washington 15 (8 < 11 < 14)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Seattle by 18 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 5, 5 points
Green Bay by 8, 5 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
New York Giants by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Arizona by 9, 8 points
Atlanta by 12 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Washington by 10, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 9 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
New York Giants by 10 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Miami by 3 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 17 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 21 [lock], 16 points
New England by 14 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 4 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
grum@work's picks
Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 3 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 21 [lock], 16 points
New England by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 9 [lock], -10 points
holden's picks
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 13, 5 points
New York Giants by 10, 8 points
Green Bay by 13, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 9, 5 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
New York Giants by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
ic23b's picks
Seattle by 21 [lock], 20 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 1, 0 points
Green Bay by 22 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 23 [lock], 16 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 8, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 2, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 5, 8 points
Atlanta by 20 [lock], 16 points
New England by 11 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
MeatSaber's picks
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 9, 8 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 8, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 5 points
New York Giants by 8, 8 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8, 8 points
Tennessee by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 5, 8 points
Atlanta by 18, 5 points
New England by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Washington by 12 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
rumple's picks
Seattle by 30 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 20 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 14 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 9, 8 points
Atlanta by 15 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Washington by 9, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Seattle by 20 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 10, 5 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 20 [lock], 16 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 10, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Seattle by 26 [lock], 16 points
New York Jets by 12 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 5 [lock], -10 points
New York Giants by 4 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 26 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 8 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 19 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 26 [lock], 16 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 5 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 9 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 15 [lock], 10 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|1014
|91
|tron7
|1014
|80
|jagsnumberone
|988
|101
|ic23b
|984
|120
|MeatSaber
|970
|83
|cixelsyd
|928
|109
|rcade
|922
|97
|grum@work
|906
|88
|tahoemoj
|897
|107
|rumple
|892
|109
|NoMich
|868
|94
|Howard_T
|860
|66
|holden
|859
|73
|tommytrump
|765
|78
|bender
|720
|87
|Goyoucolts
|687
|100
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
NY Giants by 7
posted by bender at 06:39 AM on December 22
Eagles by 3
posted by rumple at 11:08 AM on December 22
New York by 13 *LOCK*
posted by grum@work at 02:31 PM on December 22
*LOCK* in BOLD
NYG by 13
Carolina by 3
Miami by 9
Green Bay by 13
New England by 17
San Diego by 10
New Orleans by 7
Tennessee by 14
Washington by 23
Oakland by 9
Seattle by 7
Los Angeles by 3
Cincinnati by 2
Pittsburgh by 6
Kansas City by 6
Dallas by 13
posted by grum@work at 03:00 PM on December 22
All of them locks, brother!
New York Giants by 13
Carolina by 9
Miami by 7
Green Bay by 13
New England by 18
San Diego by 12
New Orleans by 5
Tennessee by 13
Washington by 8
Oakland by 6
Seattle by 7
Los Angeles by 8
Houston by 5
Pittsburgh by 4
Kansas City by 6
Dallas by 8
posted by NoMich at 03:19 PM on December 22
Giants by 3
Atlanta by 6
Miami by 4
Green Bay by 10
New England by 23 (LOCK)
San Diego by 14 (LOCK)
Tampa Bay by 6
Tennessee by 4
Washington by 10 (LOCK)
Oakland by 7
Seattle by 4 (LOCK)
Los Angeles by 6
Cincinnati by 5
Pittsburgh by 6 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 8
The Mighty Detroit Lions by 3
posted by ic23b at 05:06 PM on December 22
New York Giants by 17 LOCK
Atlanta by 12
Miami by 6
Green Bay by 17 LOCK
New England by 24 LOCK
San Diego by 14 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 10
Tennessee by 13 LOCK
Washington by 10 LOCK
Indianapolis by 4
Seattle by 13 LOCK
San Francisco by 6 everybody loses
Cincinnati by 10
Baltimore by 6
Kansas City by 13 LOCK
Dallas by 10
posted by tahoemoj at 06:09 PM on December 22
Giants by 7
rcade - unless the NFL came back and retroactively changed the outcome, the Saints beat the Cardinals 48-41 (you have it 48-41 the other way).
Tommy, Ufez and I will gain points, but everyone else picked Arizona.
posted by holden at 06:12 PM on December 22
Have to get dinner going soon. Steak, salad, Brussels sprouts in brown butter. Here is tonight's pick:
New York (National Conference) by10
More later after dessert.
posted by Howard_T at 06:24 PM on December 22
Philadelphia by 6
Atlanta by 6
Buffalo by 7
Green Bay by 7
New England by 20 lock
San Diego by 10 lock
New Orleans by 3
Tennessee by 13
Washington by 6 lock
Oakland by 10 lock
Seattle by 13
Los Angeles by 13
Houston by 6
Pittsburgh by 7 lock
Kansas City by 6
Detroit by 7
posted by MeatSaber at 06:34 PM on December 22
Philly by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:58 PM on December 22
New York Giants by 7
posted by tron7 at 07:14 PM on December 22
New York Giants by 7 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 07:57 PM on December 22
My Thursday night pick... NY Giants by 10 and a LOCK please.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:49 AM on December 22