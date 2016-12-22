December 22, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Farewell Gus Bradley Edition: The NFL week begins tonight when the New York Giants visit Philadelphia. There are then 11 games on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday. With just two weeks left in the NFL season, Tron7 and Ufez Jones are tied for first place in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em at 1014. Three other players are within 50 points of the leaders: jagsnumberone at 988, ic23b at 984 and MeatSaber at 970. Ic23b wins the week with 120 as seven locks all hit paydirt. Make your picks and hope they fare better than the last three head coaches who sought their fortune in Jacksonville.

This Week's Games

New York Giants at Philadelphia (Thursday)

Atlanta at Carolina (Saturday)

Miami at Buffalo (Saturday)

Minnesota at Green Bay (Saturday)

New York Jets at New England (Saturday)

San Diego at Cleveland (Saturday)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (Saturday)

Tennessee at Jacksonville (Saturday)

Washington at Chicago (Saturday)

Indianapolis at Oakland (Saturday)

Arizona at Seattle (Saturday)

San Francisco at Los Angeles (Saturday)

Cincinnati at Houston (Saturday)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Denver at Kansas City (Sunday)

Detroit at Dallas (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Seattle 24, Los Angeles 3 (15 < 21 < 27)

Miami 34, New York Jets 13 (15 < 21 < 27)

Buffalo 33, Cleveland 13 (14 < 20 < 26)

New York Giants 17, Detroit 6 (8 < 11 < 14)

Green Bay 30, Chicago 27 (2 < 3 < 4)

Indianapolis 34, Minnesota 6 (20 < 28 < 36)

Houston 21, Jacksonville 20 (1 < 1 < 1)

Baltimore 27, Philadelphia 26 (1 < 1 < 1)

Dallas 26, Tampa Bay 20 (4 < 6 < 8)

Tennessee 19, Kansas City 17 (1 < 2 < 3)

Arizona 48, New Orleans 41 (5 < 7 < 9)

Atlanta 41, San Francisco 13 (20 < 28 < 36)

New England 16, Denver 3 (9 < 13 < 17)

Oakland 19, San Diego 16 (2 < 3 < 4)

Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 20 (3 < 4 < 5)

Carolina 26, Washington 15 (8 < 11 < 14)



Player Scores

bender's picks Seattle by 18 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 5, 5 points

Green Bay by 8, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

New York Giants by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Arizona by 9, 8 points

Atlanta by 12 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Washington by 10, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 9 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

New York Giants by 10 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Miami by 3 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 17 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 21 [lock], 16 points

New England by 14 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 4 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

grum@work's picks Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 3 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 21 [lock], 16 points

New England by 10 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 9 [lock], -10 points

holden's picks Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 13, 5 points

New York Giants by 10, 8 points

Green Bay by 13, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 9, 5 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

New York Giants by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 9, 5 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

ic23b's picks Seattle by 21 [lock], 20 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 1, 0 points

Green Bay by 22 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 23 [lock], 16 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 8, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 2, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 5, 8 points

Atlanta by 20 [lock], 16 points

New England by 11 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

MeatSaber's picks Seattle by 10, 5 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 9, 8 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

NoMich's picks Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 8, 5 points

Buffalo by 6, 5 points

New York Giants by 8, 8 points

Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8, 8 points

Tennessee by 5, 5 points

Arizona by 5, 8 points

Atlanta by 18, 5 points

New England by 8, 5 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Washington by 12 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 8 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

rumple's picks Seattle by 30 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 20 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 14 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 9, 8 points

Atlanta by 15 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Washington by 9, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks Seattle by 20 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 10, 5 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 20 [lock], 16 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 10, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

tommytrump's picks Seattle by 26 [lock], 16 points

New York Jets by 12 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 5 [lock], -10 points

New York Giants by 4 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 26 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 8 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 19 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 11 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 26 [lock], 16 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 5 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 3 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 9 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Seattle by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 15 [lock], 10 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 1014 91 tron7 1014 80 jagsnumberone 988 101 ic23b 984 120 MeatSaber 970 83 cixelsyd 928 109 rcade 922 97 grum@work 906 88 tahoemoj 897 107 rumple 892 109 NoMich 868 94 Howard_T 860 66 holden 859 73 tommytrump 765 78 bender 720 87 Goyoucolts 687 100

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

