December 07, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Just Endure The Suffering Edition: This week's NFL games begin with an uncharacteristically good Thursday night game: Oakland at Kansas City. Tron7 keeps the lead at 853 but MeatSaber cuts 7 points off the lead and holds onto second at 830. Jagsnumberone stays in third at 809. Cixelsyd wins the week with 92 points on five correct locks. Make your picks and be glad you're not Todd Bowles.
This Week's Games
Oakland at Kansas City (Thursday)
Arizona at Miami (Sunday)
Chicago at Detroit (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Cleveland (Sunday)
Denver at Tennessee (Sunday)
Houston at Indianapolis (Sunday)
Minnesota at Jacksonville (Sunday)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo (Sunday)
San Diego at Carolina (Sunday)
Washington at Philadelphia (Sunday)
New York Jets at San Francisco (Sunday)
Atlanta at Los Angeles (Sunday)
Seattle at Green Bay (Sunday)
Dallas at New York Giants (Sunday)
Baltimore at New England (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Dallas 17, Minnesota 15 (1 < 2 < 3)
Denver 20, Jacksonville 10 (7 < 10 < 13)
Detroit 28, New Orleans 13 (10 < 15 < 20)
Green Bay 21, Houston 13 (6 < 8 < 10)
Kansas City 29, Atlanta 28 (1 < 1 < 1)
New England 26, Los Angeles 10 (11 < 16 < 21)
Baltimore 38, Miami 6 (22 < 32 < 42)
Cincinnati 32, Philadelphia 14 (13 < 18 < 23)
Chicago 26, San Francisco 6 (14 < 20 < 26)
Oakland 38, Buffalo 24 (10 < 14 < 18)
Pittsburgh 24, New York Giants 14 (7 < 10 < 13)
Tampa Bay 28, San Diego 21 (5 < 7 < 9)
Arizona 31, Washington 23 (6 < 8 < 10)
Seattle 40, Carolina 7 (23 < 33 < 43)
Indianapolis 41, New York Jets 10 (22 < 31 < 40)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 5, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Chicago by 2, 5 points
Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points
New York Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Diego by 7, 0 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Dallas by 9 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
New York Jets by 3, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Dallas by 22 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 9 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles by 3, 0 points
Miami by 1, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Oakland by 14, 10 points
New York Giants by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 1, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 5 points
New York Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Diego by 7, 0 points
Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10, 5 points
holden's picks
Dallas by 8, 5 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 10 points
San Diego by 6, 0 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
New England by 12 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 15, 5 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Diego by 6, 0 points
New York Giants by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 10, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 17, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Dallas by 13, 5 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 20 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
New England by 19 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 8 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 8 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
New York Jets by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Dallas by 13, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 2, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
New England by 23 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 5, 5 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 10 points
San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 6, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
MeatSaber's picks
Dallas by 13, 5 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 20 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
New England by 14 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 6, 0 points
San Diego by 3, 0 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 8 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points
New York Giants by 6, 0 points
San Diego by 4, 0 points
Washington by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 8 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 11, 8 points
San Diego by 14 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
New York Jets by 3, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Denver by 13 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 9, 5 points
Green Bay by 10, 8 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
New England by 24 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Oakland by 6, 5 points
New York Giants by 6, 0 points
San Diego by 13, 0 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Dallas by 18, 5 points
Jacksonville by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 8 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
New England by 23, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 16, 8 points
Chicago by 11, 5 points
Oakland by 11, 8 points
New York Giants by 9, 0 points
San Diego by 18, 0 points
Arizona by 12, 5 points
Seattle by 13, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10, 5 points
tron7's picks
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
San Diego by 7, 0 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 8 [lock], 10 points
New York Jets by 6, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Dallas by 10, 5 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
Green Bay by 12, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 8 points
San Diego by 7, 0 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
New York Jets by 6, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|853
|82
|MeatSaber
|830
|89
|jagsnumberone
|809
|76
|Ufez Jones
|805
|72
|ic23b
|792
|87
|cixelsyd
|775
|92
|grum@work
|766
|40
|rcade
|751
|61
|rumple
|727
|50
|Howard_T
|724
|88
|tahoemoj
|714
|59
|holden
|700
|75
|NoMich
|686
|76
|tommytrump
|677
|59
|bender
|562
|62
|Goyoucolts
|541
|41
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
The lock giveth (two weeks ago), and the lock taketh away (last week).
But since you get diddly-squat for any position other than first...
*LOCK THE WHOLE DAMN LIST!*
Oakland by 6
Arizona by 3
Detroit by 11
Cincinnati by 13
Denver by 13
Indianapolis by 13
Minnesota by 9
New Orleans by 9
Pittsburgh by 17
San Diego by 10
Washington by 6
New York Jets by 3
Atlanta by 7
Green Bay by 6
Dallas by 10
New England by 6
posted by grum@work at 12:28 AM on December 08
Oakland by 6
Miami by 3
Detroit by 7 lock
Cleveland by 3
Denver by 6
Indianapolis by 10
Minnesota by 7 lock
Tampa Bay by 4
Pittsburgh by 7
Carolina by 3
Washington by 6
San Francisco by 10 lock
Atlanta by 9
Seattle by 6 lock
Dallas by 7
New England by 10
posted by MeatSaber at 12:54 AM on December 08
Oakland by 3 (LOCK)
Miami by 1
The Mighty Detroit Lions by 14 {LOCK}
Cincinnati by 10
Denver by 4 (LOCK)
Indy by 10
Minnesota by 3
Tampa Bay by 10 (LOCK)
Buffalo by 3
Carolina by 4
Washington by 6
Jets by 4 because Kaopectate is a piece of crap.
Atlanta by 14 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 4
New York Giants by 2
New England by 17 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 03:23 AM on December 08
Kansas City by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:52 AM on December 08
Kansas City by 7
posted by bender at 08:20 AM on December 08
Kansas City by 5
Miami by 6
Detroit by 6
Cincinnati by 12
Denver by 7
Indianapolis by 5
Minnesota by 5
Tampa Bay by 7
Pittsburgh by 5
Carolina by 5
Washington by 6
New York Jets by 5
Atlanta by 12
Seattle by 5
Dallas by 6
New England by 10
posted by NoMich at 08:38 AM on December 08
Oakland by 3
Arizona by 7
Detroit by 8
Cincinnati by 4
Denver by 6
Indianapolis by 7
Minnesota by 8 *LOCK*
New Orleans by 6
Pittsburgh by 6
Carolina by 4
Philadelphia by 5
San Francisco by 3
Atlanta by 7
Seattle by 6
Dallas by 7
Baltimore by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:51 AM on December 08
But since you get diddly-squat for any position other than first... *LOCK THE WHOLE DAMN LIST!*
The two true outcomes approach.
posted by tron7 at 10:58 AM on December 08
Kansas City by 6
Miami by 4
Detroit by 6 - LOCK
Cincinnati by 11 - LOCK
Denver by 7
Indianapolis by 6 - LOCK
Minnesota by 3 - LOCK
New Orleans by 10
Pittsburgh by 8
Carolina by 4
Philadelphia by 3
San Francisco by 3
Atlanta by 10 - LOCK
Seattle by 3
Dallas by 7
New England by 6 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 11:03 AM on December 08
Oakland by 13
Arizona by 13
Detroit by 13
Cincinnati by 13
Denver by 13
Indianapolis by 13
Minnesota by 13
New Orleans by 13
Pittsburgh by 13
San Diego by 13
Washington by 13
New York Jets by 13
Atlanta by 13
Seattle by 13
Dallas by 13
New England by 13
Lock 'em all up.
posted by tommytrump at 12:57 PM on December 08
Loin lamb chops, soaked in a brine solution and seasoned with garlic, butternut squash, broccoli, chocolate mousse, and red wine for dinner tonight. Have to make the picks quick so I can get started on the stove. I may lose, but I will dine well.
Kansas City by 6
Detroit by 12 LOCK
Cleveland by 3 (my upset special for the week)
Tennessee by 7 (#2 upset special)
Miami by 9
Carolina by 10
Washington by 7
Pittsburgh by 12
Indianapolis by 6
Jacksonville by 14 LOCK
San Francisco by 11
Atlanta by 22 LOCK
New Orleans by 9
Seattle by 4
New York (National Conference) by 6
New England by 7
posted by Howard_T at 05:11 PM on December 08
Kansas City by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:50 PM on December 08
Kansas City by 3
posted by rcade at 07:18 PM on December 08
Oakland by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 08:13 PM on December 08
Oakland by 7
posted by rumple at 08:30 PM on December 08
Oakland at Kansas City WRONG!!
Miami by 6
Detroit by 17 LOCK
Cincinnati by 20 LOCK
Denver by 6
Indianapolis by 10
Minnesota by 7
Tampa Bay by 3
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
San Diego by 7
Washington by 10
New York Jets by 3 (but really, nobody wins here, especially those who watch this shit show)
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Seattle by 10
Dallas by 17
New England by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 12:11 PM on December 09
Arizona by 7
Detroit by 13 LOCK
Cincinnati by 14 LOCK
Denver by 4 LOCK
Indianapolis by 10 LOCK
Minnesota by 6 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
Pittsburgh by 8 LOCK
Carolina by 7
Washington by 7
New York Jets by 6
Atlanta by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 6
Dallas by 6
New England by 7
posted by holden at 11:55 PM on December 09
[Oakland by 7]
Miami by 10
Detroit by 13 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Denver by 7
Indianapolis by 3
Jax by 3
Tampa Bay by 6
Pittsburgh by 6
Carolina by 3
Philadelphia by 6
San Francisco by 10
Atlanta by 14 LOCK
Seattle by 9
Dallas by 7
New England by 14 LOCK
posted by rumple at 04:33 PM on December 10
Kansas City by 3 (earlier in thread)
Arizona by 4
Detroit by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati by 7 LOCK
Denver by 3
Indianapolis by 4
Jacksonville by 3
New Orleans by 6
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Carolina by 3
Washington by 7
NY Jets by 2 (is it possible for both teams to lose?lol)
Atlanta by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 4
Dallas by 3
New England by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:42 AM on December 11
Full picks:
Kansas City by 8 (upthread, damn right)
Arizona by 10
Detroit by 15 (lock)
Cincinnati by 12 (lock)
Tennessee by 6
Houston by 6
Minnesota by 9 (lock)
New Orleans by 7
Pittsburgh by 8
Carolina by 4
Washington by 6
New York Jets by 7
Atlanta by 17 (lock)
Seattle by 10
New York Giants by 6
New England by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:54 AM on December 11
Arizona by 3
Detroit by 13 <-- lock
Cincinnati by 7 <-- lock
Denver by 6
Indianapolis by 3
Minnesota by 7
Tampa Bay by 6
Buffalo by 7
San Diego by 7
Washington by 3
New York Jets by 3
Atlanta by 13 <-- lock
Seattle by 7
Dallas by 4
New England by 10 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 11:44 AM on December 11
KC by 7
Miami by 13 LOCK
Detroit by 13 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Tennessee by 7
Houston by 2
Jacksonville by 4
Tampa Bay by 10 LOCK
Buffalo by 5
San Diego by 3
Washington by 6
San Francisco by 4
LA by 2
NY Giants by 5
New England by 11 LOCK
posted by bender at 01:03 PM on December 11
Oakland by 6 (lock)
Arizona by 9 (lock)
Detroit by 13 (lock)
Cincinnati by 14 (lock)
Tennessee by 3 (lock)
Indianapolis by 6 (lock)
Minnesota by 9 (lock)
New Orleans by 4 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 10 (lock)
Carolina by 3 (lock)
Washington by 17 (lock)
San Francisco by 4 (lock)
Atlanta by 11 (lock)
Green Bay by 3
Dallas by 10 (lock)
Baltimore by 1
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:26 PM on December 07