December 07, 2016

NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Just Endure The Suffering Edition: This week's NFL games begin with an uncharacteristically good Thursday night game: Oakland at Kansas City. Tron7 keeps the lead at 853 but MeatSaber cuts 7 points off the lead and holds onto second at 830. Jagsnumberone stays in third at 809. Cixelsyd wins the week with 92 points on five correct locks. Make your picks and be glad you're not Todd Bowles.

This Week's Games

Oakland at Kansas City (Thursday)

Arizona at Miami (Sunday)

Chicago at Detroit (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Cleveland (Sunday)

Denver at Tennessee (Sunday)

Houston at Indianapolis (Sunday)

Minnesota at Jacksonville (Sunday)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo (Sunday)

San Diego at Carolina (Sunday)

Washington at Philadelphia (Sunday)

New York Jets at San Francisco (Sunday)

Atlanta at Los Angeles (Sunday)

Seattle at Green Bay (Sunday)

Dallas at New York Giants (Sunday)

Baltimore at New England (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Dallas 17, Minnesota 15 (1 < 2 < 3)

Denver 20, Jacksonville 10 (7 < 10 < 13)

Detroit 28, New Orleans 13 (10 < 15 < 20)

Green Bay 21, Houston 13 (6 < 8 < 10)

Kansas City 29, Atlanta 28 (1 < 1 < 1)

New England 26, Los Angeles 10 (11 < 16 < 21)

Baltimore 38, Miami 6 (22 < 32 < 42)

Cincinnati 32, Philadelphia 14 (13 < 18 < 23)

Chicago 26, San Francisco 6 (14 < 20 < 26)

Oakland 38, Buffalo 24 (10 < 14 < 18)

Pittsburgh 24, New York Giants 14 (7 < 10 < 13)

Tampa Bay 28, San Diego 21 (5 < 7 < 9)

Arizona 31, Washington 23 (6 < 8 < 10)

Seattle 40, Carolina 7 (23 < 33 < 43)

Indianapolis 41, New York Jets 10 (22 < 31 < 40)



Player Scores

bender's picks Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 5, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Chicago by 2, 5 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points

New York Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Diego by 7, 0 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks Dallas by 9 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

New York Jets by 3, 0 points



Goyoucolts's picks Dallas by 22 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 9 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles by 3, 0 points

Miami by 1, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

Oakland by 14, 10 points

New York Giants by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 1, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points



grum@work's picks Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 9, 5 points

New York Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Diego by 7, 0 points

Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 10, 5 points



holden's picks Dallas by 8, 5 points

Denver by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 8, 5 points

Oakland by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 10 points

San Diego by 6, 0 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Denver by 7, 8 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 9, 0 points

New England by 12 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 15, 5 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points

San Diego by 6, 0 points

New York Giants by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 10, 8 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 17, 5 points



ic23b's picks Dallas by 13, 5 points

Denver by 10 [lock], 20 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

New England by 19 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 8 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 8 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

New York Jets by 3, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks Dallas by 13, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 2, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

New England by 23 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 5, 5 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 10 points

San Diego by 10 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 6, 8 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points



MeatSaber's picks Dallas by 13, 5 points

Denver by 10 [lock], 20 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

New England by 14 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 6, 0 points

San Diego by 3, 0 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points



NoMich's picks Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 8 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 9, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 16 points

New York Giants by 6, 0 points

San Diego by 4, 0 points

Washington by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points



rcade's picks Dallas by 6, 5 points

Denver by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Denver by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 8 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 11, 8 points

San Diego by 14 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

New York Jets by 3, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks Dallas by 6, 5 points

Denver by 13 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 9, 5 points

Green Bay by 10, 8 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

New England by 24 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

Oakland by 6, 5 points

New York Giants by 6, 0 points

San Diego by 13, 0 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Dallas by 18, 5 points

Jacksonville by 2, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 8 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

New England by 23, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 16, 8 points

Chicago by 11, 5 points

Oakland by 11, 8 points

New York Giants by 9, 0 points

San Diego by 18, 0 points

Arizona by 12, 5 points

Seattle by 13, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10, 5 points



tron7's picks Dallas by 6, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

San Diego by 7, 0 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 8 [lock], 10 points

New York Jets by 6, 0 points

