May 31, 2017

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The Finals: The NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers begin Thursday night at 9 p.m. Eastern. ic23b leads with 28 points followed by three players at 27. Pick the NBA champion and the number of games played, plus five bonus categories. The winner receives NBA 2K17.
The second round standings also were updated with the Boston/Washington winner and top scorer. grum@work gained 3 points while Howard_T, ic23b and rcade gained 2.
???? You say Ufez Jones is leading with 28 points but you list me as leading with 28 points.
Winner: Warriors
Games: 5
MVP: Kevin Durant
Top Scorer: LeBron James
Top Rebounder: Draymond Green
Largest Margin Victory: 23
Highest combined score: 226
Tiebreaker: 130
You are leading, sources close to SportsFilter confirm.
Winner: Cleveland
Games: 7
MVP: James
Scorer: James
Rebounder: James
Margin: 17
Combined Score: 217
Tiebreaker: 167
LeBron James did not look particularly healthy against Boston. Since Cleveland was better at every position on the floor than Boston, even with a generally sub-par series from LeBron, they won handily. Now, when I say that, I realize that LeBron led all scorers in the conference finals, was, I believe, the top rebounder, and in general did much to humble my Celtics. Golden State has players that can match up to Cleveland, position by position, so I do not expect Cavaliers to put together any blowouts, nor do I expect anything similar from Golden State. In other words, the games will be reasonably close, but I do not believe the series will be. Of course, the wild card in the whole thing is what the TV networks and the league bosses want from the series. I can see a lot of calls being made, or not made, depending on whether or ot the series needs to be prolonged. Wait, what?, are you saying that this is fixed? Well, not exactly, but there has been a tendency for calls to go in one direction depending on the situation in the series. We shall see.
On to the picks:
When the dust settles it will be Golden State emerging the winner after 5 games.
Kevin Durant is on a mission this year, and he will be the MVP.
Despite Durant's heroics, he will not be the leading scorer. Look for Curry to take this honor.
Keeping the glass clean will be more important in this series than in any of those that have preceded it this season. Draymond Green will be the leading rebounder.
I mentioned that I expect the games to be reasonably close. The largest margin of victory will be 14 points.
Either of these two teams is capable of running up a high score, but each has enough defense to hold the other down to something reasonable. A 230 point combined score is a likely result.
Three point shots are the staple of both offenses. With that in mind, even in a 5-game series, the total will be in 3 digits. The prognosticator in chief (aka our tortoise shell female cat) says there will be 127 made 3-point goals in the series. Just for fun, I think there will be 322 attempted, but there's no payoff for that.
I'm looking for this to be a very good, competitive series, and one that fans will enjoy. For me the big night is June 22, when we find out what Danny Ainge has cooked up with the first pick in the draft. I will try to be at the draft party at TD Garden, but I'm due for a minor surgery on the 20th (removal of a cyst on my neck), so I might not be able to make it. We'll see how it goes.
