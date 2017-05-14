May 13, 2017

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The third round of the NBA playoffs begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern with the Celtics/Wizards second-round series still to be decided on Monday. Ufez Jones leads with 22 followed by bender at 21 and three others at 20. Pick the two teams that will advance to the NBA Finals and the number of games each series will require: San Antonio vs. Golden State and Cleveland vs. the Boston/Washington winner. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Two more points for picking the top points scorer in each series (total points) and top rebounder (total rebounds). The winner receives NBA 2K17.
There are two bonus categories this time: points and rebounds.
Does anyone else question the NBA playing two conference final games in the West before a single one in the East? If Golden State or San Antonio wrapped that series up in 4 or 5, Cleveland could do the same and have a lot less time to rest before the Finals.
posted by rcade at 01:57 PM on May 13
Golden State in 4
Points Scorer. Stephen Curry
Rebounds. Draymond Green
Cleveland in 4
Points Scorer. LeBron James
Rebounds. Tristan Thompson
I think the conference finals shouldn't start until both match-ups are decided.
posted by ic23b at 02:29 PM on May 13
Golden State in 5
Points: Curry
Rebounds: Aldridge
Cleveland in 4
Points: James
Rebounds: Thompson
The conference finals schedule is ridiculous. Cleveland is at a disadvantage because their opponents are playing a long series. Like rcade says, they could stomp the other East team in 4 straight and still end up with less time to rest for the finals if the GS/SAS go 6 games.
Edit: Why does NBA.com say that the third game for GS/SAS isn't until next Saturday?! Maybe that's to balance out the early lead in games played (vs the East)?
posted by grum@work at 06:33 PM on May 13
I will leave the Eastern Conference predictions until I have begun to heal the very sore throat I will have on Tuesday morning. A game 7 in Boston is unlike nearly any other sporting experience. Yours truly and his son will be in Section 316, Row 5, Seats 9 and 10. It will be intense.
Warriors vs Spurs will not be the walkover it might appear. Much will depend on the health of Kawhi Leonard and his ability to defend Curry and company. The ultimate result is predictable, but the number of games and the props are not. Let's go with Golden State in 6, Leading Scorer Curry, Glass Cleaner Green.
posted by Howard_T at 11:17 PM on May 13
The scores are in the previous discussion. The top scorers in the completed series were Lebron James (everybody got that one), James Harden (Ufez) and Gordon Hayward by one point over Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant (nobody).
Standings
