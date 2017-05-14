May 13, 2017

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The third round of the NBA playoffs begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern with the Celtics/Wizards second-round series still to be decided on Monday. Ufez Jones leads with 22 followed by bender at 21 and three others at 20. Pick the two teams that will advance to the NBA Finals and the number of games each series will require: San Antonio vs. Golden State and Cleveland vs. the Boston/Washington winner. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Two more points for picking the top points scorer in each series (total points) and top rebounder (total rebounds). The winner receives NBA 2K17.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:49 PM - 5 comments