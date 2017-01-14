January 10, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Champion Crowned: The SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em champion for the 2016 season is Ufez Jones with 1,189 points. Tron7 finished second with 1,148 and MeatSaber was third with 1,113. Rumple deserves a mention for winning the week with 146 points after locking every game.

This Week's Games

Last Week's Results

Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 10 (12 < 17 < 22)

New York Jets 30, Buffalo 10 (14 < 20 < 26)

Tampa Bay 17, Carolina 16 (1 < 1 < 1)

Minnesota 38, Chicago 10 (20 < 28 < 36)

Pittsburgh 27, Cleveland 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 27, Dallas 13 (10 < 14 < 18)

Green Bay 31, Detroit 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Tennessee 27, Houston 14 (9 < 13 < 17)

Indianapolis 24, Jacksonville 20 (3 < 4 < 5)

New England 35, Miami 14 (15 < 21 < 27)

Atlanta 38, New Orleans 32 (4 < 6 < 8)

New York Giants 19, Washington 10 (6 < 9 < 12)

Arizona 44, Los Angeles 6 (27 < 38 < 49)

Kansas City 37, San Diego 27 (7 < 10 < 13)

Denver 24, Oakland 6 (13 < 18 < 23)

Seattle 25, San Francisco 23 (1 < 2 < 3)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 2, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 4, 10 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 4, 8 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 21 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 8 points



cixelsyd's picks Baltimore by 7, 0 points

New York Jets by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 8 points

New York Giants by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points



Goyoucolts's picks Baltimore by 9 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 4 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 1, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 24 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 11 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 3 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 1 [lock], -10 points



grum@work's picks Baltimore by 3 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 6 [lock], 20 points

Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 21 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 11 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points



holden's picks Baltimore by 7, 0 points

New York Jets by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 8, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 8 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 18 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 13, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 8, 5 points

Seattle by 20 [lock], 10 points



Howard_T's picks Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 12, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 13, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 8, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10, 10 points

New York Giants by 6, 8 points

Denver by 9, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points



ic23b's picks Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 23 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 8 points

New York Giants by 10 [lock], 16 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 23 [lock], 10 points



jagsnumberone's picks Cincinnati by 2, 5 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 2, 0 points

Jacksonville by 20 [lock], -10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points

New York Giants by 4, 5 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points



MeatSaber's picks Baltimore by 3 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

New York Jets by 4 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 5 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 6 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 12 [lock], 10 points

New England by 8 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 8 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 9 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 20 points

Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 7 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points

Oakland by 3 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 28 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 21 [lock], 20 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points

Denver by 14 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 35 [lock], 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17, 5 points

Dallas by 19, 0 points

Green Bay by 12, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 20, 5 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 17, 5 points

New York Giants by 10, 8 points

Arizona by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 17, 5 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 24, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 10 points

Dallas by 13, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

New England by 14, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

New York Giants by 5, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 11, 8 points

Oakland by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 17, 5 points



tron7's picks Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 20 points

Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

