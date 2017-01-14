January 10, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Champion Crowned: The SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em champion for the 2016 season is Ufez Jones with 1,189 points. Tron7 finished second with 1,148 and MeatSaber was third with 1,113. Rumple deserves a mention for winning the week with 146 points after locking every game.
This Week's Games
Last Week's Results
Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
New York Jets 30, Buffalo 10 (14 < 20 < 26)
Tampa Bay 17, Carolina 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
Minnesota 38, Chicago 10 (20 < 28 < 36)
Pittsburgh 27, Cleveland 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 27, Dallas 13 (10 < 14 < 18)
Green Bay 31, Detroit 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Tennessee 27, Houston 14 (9 < 13 < 17)
Indianapolis 24, Jacksonville 20 (3 < 4 < 5)
New England 35, Miami 14 (15 < 21 < 27)
Atlanta 38, New Orleans 32 (4 < 6 < 8)
New York Giants 19, Washington 10 (6 < 9 < 12)
Arizona 44, Los Angeles 6 (27 < 38 < 49)
Kansas City 37, San Diego 27 (7 < 10 < 13)
Denver 24, Oakland 6 (13 < 18 < 23)
Seattle 25, San Francisco 23 (1 < 2 < 3)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 4, 10 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 8 points
cixelsyd's picks
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
New York Jets by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
New York Giants by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Baltimore by 9 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 4 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 1, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 6 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 24 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 11 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 3 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 1 [lock], -10 points
grum@work's picks
Baltimore by 3 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 6 [lock], 20 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 13 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 11 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
holden's picks
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
New York Jets by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 8 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 18 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 8, 5 points
Seattle by 20 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 12, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 13, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 8, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 10 points
New York Giants by 6, 8 points
Denver by 9, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 23 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
New York Giants by 10 [lock], 16 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 23 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Cincinnati by 2, 5 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 2, 0 points
Jacksonville by 20 [lock], -10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points
New York Giants by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
MeatSaber's picks
Baltimore by 3 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
New York Jets by 4 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 6 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 12 [lock], 10 points
New England by 8 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 9 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 20 points
Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 7 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points
Oakland by 3 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 20 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 28 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 11 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 21 [lock], 20 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points
Denver by 14 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 35 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17, 5 points
Dallas by 19, 0 points
Green Bay by 12, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 20, 5 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 17, 5 points
New York Giants by 10, 8 points
Arizona by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 17, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 24, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 10 points
Dallas by 13, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
New England by 14, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
New York Giants by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 11, 8 points
Oakland by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 17, 5 points
tron7's picks
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Baltimore by 4, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 5, 8 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|1189
|89
|tron7
|1148
|102
|MeatSaber
|1113
|82
|cixelsyd
|1112
|113
|rumple
|1098
|146
|ic23b
|1097
|74
|jagsnumberone
|1071
|45
|rcade
|1061
|86
|grum@work
|1049
|76
|Howard_T
|1022
|88
|NoMich
|1010
|78
|tahoemoj
|984
|63
|holden
|976
|68
|bender
|868
|82
|tommytrump
|861
|48
|Goyoucolts
|675
|8
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Man, if I hadn't missed that one week I would've won this damn thing hands down. And yes, I would've scored at least 190 in that one week.
posted by NoMich at 03:12 PM on January 10
:D
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:06 PM on January 10
Congratulations Ufez Jones.
posted by ic23b at 04:28 PM on January 10
Congratulations, Ufez! Your Roger Goodell ball awaits. Email me your address.
posted by rcade at 05:06 PM on January 10
Congrats, Ufez !!
posted by tommytrump at 05:20 PM on January 10
rcade, why you gotta keep doin' me dirty like that?! I locked all those suckers, which I think results in an 86 point week for me. I should be in a tie for the coveted 11th place slot, rather than all alone in 12th. Tell you what, we'll let it slide this time.
In all seriousness--nice pickin' ufez, and thanks for running the show, rcade.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:41 PM on January 10
Walks off the field without shaking hands.
posted by tron7 at 05:44 PM on January 10
Congrats, Ufez! Thanks for running it, rcade!
posted by MeatSaber at 07:08 PM on January 10
Man, the option to lock as many games as you want was a poison that I just couldn't stop drinking after about week 4. I should have quit after the week where I nailed almost all of them, and just gone back to one or two a week.
Instead, I rode the snake each week, and it kept biting me...
posted by grum@work at 09:38 PM on January 10
Thanks, rcade. Sorry I was such a zero this season.
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:15 PM on January 10
Congratulation, Ufez, that was a great job with the picking. Many thanks, rcade, for running this. It's always a lot of fun, and it's one of the things that keeps Sports Filter and its denizens as my favorite sports-related web sit.
posted by Howard_T at 11:43 PM on January 10
Thanks, rcade! Team bender is waiting with baited breath to find out if our stunning week 17 performance has indeed moved us out of the cellar or if we have a dented new Costanza to add to the trophy case.
posted by bender at 10:53 AM on January 11
Yay Ufez!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on January 11
Go Ufez!
I feel really good about 146 points this week because I know exactly what I am doing and spent a lot of time researching so no surprise really, at all.
posted by rumple at 04:24 PM on January 11
I don't know who wins the Costanza yet. I need some code that notes players who never missed a week.
posted by rcade at 02:51 PM on January 10