April 28, 2018

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NBA playoffs is beginning before the first round is over. The Pelicans play the Warriors tonight at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and the Jazz face the Rockets Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Pick the teams that will win each series (+1), the number of games it will require (+1) and the top scorer in the series. When the remaining first round games are over, do the same for the Raptors vs. the Cavs/Pacers winner and Sixers vs. Celtics/Bucks victor.
Houston in 6 -- Donovan Mitchell
Golden State in 5 -- Kevin Durant
Golden State in 6 - A. Davis (NOP)
Houston in 5 - J. Harden (HOU)
Houston in 5 - Harden
Golden State in 5 - Durant
Really wish the NBA would do the same thing as the NHL. That is, wait until all games in a round have been completed before starting another round. I suppose there are scheduling problems, but if the NHL can do it, why not the NBA?
I will be at TD Garden screaming the Celtics through to a game 7 win tonight. If you have never experienced live a new elimination game in basketball or hockey, you have missed an incredible experience. Bring hearing protection. Now my picks:
How Durant and Anthony Davis work on each other will determine this one. Rondo is the wild card. Golden State in 6, Durant.
Watching the way Utah closed out Oklahoma City last night makes me think they have a chance against Houston. Then I look at the Rockets roster and reality takes hold. Houston in 5, Harden (who else?).
Eh, this is hard because I really like the Jazz. But Houston in five, James Harden.
Warriors in six, Anthony Davis
Golden State in 6 ; Kevin Durant
Rockets in 6: Harden
