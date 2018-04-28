April 28, 2018

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NBA playoffs is beginning before the first round is over. The Pelicans play the Warriors tonight at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and the Jazz face the Rockets Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Pick the teams that will win each series (+1), the number of games it will require (+1) and the top scorer in the series. When the remaining first round games are over, do the same for the Raptors vs. the Cavs/Pacers winner and Sixers vs. Celtics/Bucks victor.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:37 AM - 7 comments