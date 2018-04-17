April 13, 2018

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Saturday: The NBA playoffs begin Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Houston vs. Minnesota, Oklahoma City vs. Utah, Portland vs. New Orleans, Golden State vs. San Antonio, Toronto vs. Washington, Cleveland vs. Indiana, Philadelphia vs. Miami, Boston vs. Milwaukee. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top point scorer in each series (total points scored). Winner receives a notebook cover made out of NBA basketball leather.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:14 PM - 10 comments