April 13, 2018

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Saturday: The NBA playoffs begin Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Houston vs. Minnesota, Oklahoma City vs. Utah, Portland vs. New Orleans, Golden State vs. San Antonio, Toronto vs. Washington, Cleveland vs. Indiana, Philadelphia vs. Miami, Boston vs. Milwaukee. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top point scorer in each series (total points scored). Winner receives a notebook cover made out of NBA basketball leather.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:14 PM - 10 comments
The second season is upon us. This year could prove to be very interesting, but the real fun won't start until the 2nd round. In the meantime:
Houston in 4, Harden
Oklahoma City in 6, Westbrook
Portland in 7, Davis (The brow still lives)
Golden State in 5, Durant
Toronto in 5, Wall
Boston in 7, Antetokoumpo
Cleveland in 5, James
Philadelphia in 5, Simmons
posted by Howard_T at 01:30 AM on April 14
Houston in 4 - Harden
Oklahoma City in 7 - Westbrook
Portland in 5 - A.Davis
Golden State in 5 - Durant
Toronto in 5 - DeRozan
Cleveland in 6 - James
Philadelphia in 7 - Reddick
Milwaukee in 7 - Greek Freak
posted by grum@work at 09:03 AM on April 14
Golden State in 5; K Durant (GSW)
Toronto in 6; D DeRozan (TOR)
Philadelphia in 6; B Simmons (PHI)
New Orleans in 6; A Davis (NO)
Boston in 7; G Antetokounmpo (MIL)
Indianapolis in 7; L James (CLE)
Oklahoma City in 7; R Westbrook (OKC)
Houston in 4; J Harden (HOU)
posted by NoMich at 10:13 AM on April 14
Houston in 4 - Harden
Oklahoma City in 7 - Westbrook
Portland in 5 - A.Davis
Golden State in 5 - Durant
Toronto in 6 - DeRozan
Cleveland in 6 - James
Philadelphia in 6 - Simmons
Milwaukee in 6 - Antetokounmpo
posted by cixelsyd at 11:55 AM on April 14
Houston in 6 - Harden
Utah in 7 - Westbrook
NO in 7 - Lillard
GSW in 5 - Durant
Toronto in 4 - DeRozan
CLE in 5 - LBJ
Philly in 5 - Simmons
MIL in 7 - Giannis
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:55 PM on April 14
I was late getting the word out, so entries will be accepted through the end of Sunday's games.
Anyone who has already submitted picks can make changes 'til that deadline as well.
posted by rcade at 09:06 PM on April 14
Houston in 4 (James Harden)
Oklahoma City in 7 (Russell Westbrook)
Portland in 6 (Damian Lillard)
Golden State in 5 (Kevin Durant)
Toronto in 5 (DeMar DeRozen)
Cleveland in 5 (LeBron James)
Philadelphia in 6 (Goran Dragic)
Boston in 4 (Giannis Antetokounmpo)
posted by rcade at 09:48 PM on April 14
Here are the picks I made for a different league:
Warriors in 5
Rockets in 5
Pelicans in 7
Jazz in 6
Raptors in 6
Milwaukee in 5
Philly in 6
Cleveland in 5
The leading scorers: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Russ Westbrook, Demar Derozan, Greek Freak, JJ Redick, LeBron James.
posted by Goyoucolts at 02:15 PM on April 15
Houston in 5 - Harden
Oklahoma City in 6 - Westbrook
Portland in 6 - Davis
Golden State in 5 - Durant
Toronto in 5 - Wall
Boston in 5 - Antetokoumpo
Cleveland in 5 - James
Philadelphia in 5 - Simmons
posted by Johnson919 at 07:57 PM on April 15
Houston in 4 Top Scorer: James Harden
Oklahoma City in 7 Top Scorer: Donovan Mitchell
Portland in 7 Top Scorer: Anthony Davis
Golden State in 5 Top Scorer: Kevin Durant
Toronto in 6 Top Scorer: John Wall
Cleveland in 5 Top Scorer: Victor Oladipo
Philadelphia in 5 Top Scorer: JJ Redick
Boston in 5 Top Scorer: Jaylen Brown
posted by ic23b at 10:40 PM on April 13