February 05, 2018

SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: tahoemoj: The SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em Champion is tahoemoj, who scored 105 points. I finished second and ic23b finished third. The best score in the Super Bowl was achieved by bender with 41. The coveted Costanza was claimed by grum@work. The magnificent camo print casual active pants are headed to tahoemoj.

posted by rcade to football at 12:15 AM - 2 comments

Final Standings

PlayerGamesPropsWeek 4Week 3Week 2Week 1Total
tahoemoj162036153915105
rcade161531-568194
ic23b0303015321693
Goyoucolts101525-5163571
bender162541332370
gridironarizona0151515241064
jagsnumberone020200232063
Howard_T-1020102521561
rumple-1015520261061
truthhurts103040-15162061
cixelsyd101020520550
werty02020511642
NoMich-102515-15102636
tron7-105-5-1038629
grum@work-10100-15211824
Ufez Jones---510823
beaverboard----1515
tommytrump102030-5--1015
moder8----1010
holden---505
Boaz-----5-5

FIRST FG: Jake Elliott (Phi) -- NoMich, ic23b, cixelsyd, tommytrump, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, truthhurts, jagsnumberone, rcade, bender

FIRST TD: Alshon Jeffery (Phi) -- bender

PASSING: Tom Brady (NE), 505 yards -- NoMich, ic23b, tron7, tommytrump, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, rumple, Howard_T, gridironarizona, jagsnumberone, werty, bender

RUSHING: LeGarrette Blount (Phi), 90 yards -- grum@work, tommytrump, truthhurts, jagsnumberone, werty

RECEIVING: Danny Amendola (NE), 152 yards -- grum@work, tahoemoj, rumple, jagsnumberone, werty, bender

SACK: Brandon Graham (Phi) -- truthhurts, gridironarizona, rcade

INTERCEPTION: Duron Harmon (NE) -- NoMich, ic23b, rumple, Howard_T, truthhurts

OOPS: Nick Foles (Phi), interception -- NoMich, ic23b, rumple, Howard_T, truthhurts, gridironarizona, werty

MVP: Nick Foles (Phi) -- cixelsyd, tommytrump, Goyoucolts, truthhurts, rcade

CONTEST WINNER: tahoemoj -- NoMich, ic23b, tahoemoj, Howard_T, bender

Congratulations, tahoemoj!

The contest winner prop effectively takes 5 points off the first place player's lead before the game starts for everyone else close to the lead who picks themselves to win. That wasn't enough. You were like every single running back, wide receiver and quarterback in tonight's game and could not be stopped.

