February 05, 2018

SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: tahoemoj: The SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em Champion is tahoemoj, who scored 105 points. I finished second and ic23b finished third. The best score in the Super Bowl was achieved by bender with 41. The coveted Costanza was claimed by grum@work. The magnificent camo print casual active pants are headed to tahoemoj.
Congratulations, tahoemoj!
The contest winner prop effectively takes 5 points off the first place player's lead before the game starts for everyone else close to the lead who picks themselves to win. That wasn't enough. You were like every single running back, wide receiver and quarterback in tonight's game and could not be stopped.
posted by rcade at 12:20 AM on February 05
Final Standings
FIRST FG: Jake Elliott (Phi) -- NoMich, ic23b, cixelsyd, tommytrump, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, truthhurts, jagsnumberone, rcade, bender
FIRST TD: Alshon Jeffery (Phi) -- bender
PASSING: Tom Brady (NE), 505 yards -- NoMich, ic23b, tron7, tommytrump, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, rumple, Howard_T, gridironarizona, jagsnumberone, werty, bender
RUSHING: LeGarrette Blount (Phi), 90 yards -- grum@work, tommytrump, truthhurts, jagsnumberone, werty
RECEIVING: Danny Amendola (NE), 152 yards -- grum@work, tahoemoj, rumple, jagsnumberone, werty, bender
SACK: Brandon Graham (Phi) -- truthhurts, gridironarizona, rcade
INTERCEPTION: Duron Harmon (NE) -- NoMich, ic23b, rumple, Howard_T, truthhurts
OOPS: Nick Foles (Phi), interception -- NoMich, ic23b, rumple, Howard_T, truthhurts, gridironarizona, werty
MVP: Nick Foles (Phi) -- cixelsyd, tommytrump, Goyoucolts, truthhurts, rcade
CONTEST WINNER: tahoemoj -- NoMich, ic23b, tahoemoj, Howard_T, bender
posted by rcade at 12:17 AM on February 05