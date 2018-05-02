February 05, 2018

SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: tahoemoj: The SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em Champion is tahoemoj, who scored 105 points. I finished second and ic23b finished third. The best score in the Super Bowl was achieved by bender with 41. The coveted Costanza was claimed by grum@work. The magnificent camo print casual active pants are headed to tahoemoj.

posted by rcade to football at 12:15 AM - 2 comments