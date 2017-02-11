November 02, 2017

Astros Win World Series: The Houston Astros won the first World Series in the history of the franchise, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game 7. The Astros scored 5 runs off starter Yu Darvish, who was pulled in the second inning. Houston's win makes a 2014 Sports Illustrated prophetic. The magazine called the team "Your 2017 World Series Champs" on the cover.
Detroit: 1968 riots, World Series win.
posted by MeatSaber at 07:52 AM on November 02
Of course, there is the exception to the rule:
New York : 9/11 and choking in the 9th inning of Game 7 of the World Series
posted by grum@work at 08:38 AM on November 02
San Diego: awesome weather all the time, never had a really serious earthquake: never won a damn thing.
posted by LionIndex at 09:31 AM on November 02
Houston Residents Admit World Series Win Won't Heal Hurricane-Ravaged City As Much As Super Bowl Win Would
posted by yerfatma at 09:48 AM on November 02
Boston Marathon bombings followed by a Red Sox World Series win, not to mention the David Ortiz "This is our fu$#+-ng city" speech.
posted by Howard_T at 10:22 AM on November 02
posted by grum@work at 11:40 AM on November 02
What an entertaining Series--congrats to the Astros and their long suffering fan.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:53 AM on November 02
So the list of teams that have never won a world series is now down to seven: Texas, Seattle, Milwaukee, San Diego, Colorado, Washington/Montreal, and Tampa.
It was a fun series this year, even if game 7 was kind of anti-climatic. Congrats to Houston and their fans (except Gurriel...fuck that guy).
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:02 PM on November 02
Of the seven franchises listed by ufez, only Seattle and Washington/Montreal have never made it to the World Series.
By the way, MLB seems to be on some sort of amazing run of killing off "never won a title in a long time" stories. Since 2002 (16 World Series), the following has happened:
Cubs (108 years)
White Sox (88 years)
Red Sox (86 years)
Giants (66 years)
Angels (41 years)
Astros (55 years)
(Those teams have now won 10 of the last 16 World Series.)
As well, Cleveland had two "golden pitches" to end a 69 year drought last year, and the Rangers were TWICE a strike away from ending a 50 year drought in 2011 (and it was their second straight year in the World Series).
Those eight teams (six winners, two losers) had the longest World Series droughts as of 2002 (when it all started).
This gives hope to Washington and Seattle to make it to the World Series next year.
Personally, I'll just wait for Ben Reiter to tell me who is going to win in 2021.
posted by grum@work at 12:22 PM on November 02
Congrats Astros.
Wondering how many times a city or country's difficulties have been followed by sporting success. Obviously there is a varying degree of scale with the misfortunes involved.
Houston: Hurricane Harvey and World Series
Japan: earthquake and Women's WC championship
Manchester England: terror bombing and Man United Europa League title
New Orleans: Hurricane Katrina and Super Bowl win (5 year gap there)
Oakland - San Francisco: Loma Prieta Earthquake and World Series (tough to be the loser of that one)
St. Louis: 2011 Missouri tornadoes, World Series win
Those are a few that come to mind. There are no doubt many more. As well as devastating disappointments, such as the Yankees not winning the WS after the Sept. 11 attacks.
posted by beaverboard at 07:08 AM on November 02