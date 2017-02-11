November 02, 2017

Astros Win World Series: The Houston Astros won the first World Series in the history of the franchise, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game 7. The Astros scored 5 runs off starter Yu Darvish, who was pulled in the second inning. Houston's win makes a 2014 Sports Illustrated prophetic. The magazine called the team "Your 2017 World Series Champs" on the cover.

posted by rcade to baseball at 12:11 AM - 10 comments