May 28, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Stanley Cup Final: The Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins begins Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Pick the winner and number of games required and 8 (count 'em, 8) bonus categories. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.
Winner: Pittsburgh
Number of Games: 7 games
Longest Game: 1 OT
First Goal By: P. Kessel (PIT)
Conn Smythe Winner: E. Malkin (PIT)
Player With Most Goals: P. Kessel (PIT)
Player With Most Assists: E. Malkin (PIT)
Player With Best +/-: E. Malkin (PIT)
Player With Most Penalty Minutes: C. McLeod (NSH)
Goalie With Best Save %: M-A Fleury (PIT)
posted by NoMich at 04:13 PM on May 28
Winner: Nashville
7 Games
Longest Game: Regulation, 0 OT's
First Goal: Filip Forsberg
Conn Smythe: Pekka Rinne
Player Most Goals: Filip Forsberg
Player most assists: Evgeni Malkin
Player best +/-: Filip Forsberg
Player Most Penalty Minutes: Evgeni Malkin
Goalie Best Save %: Pekka Rinne
Tiebreaker: 37
posted by ic23b at 05:20 PM on May 28
Winner: Nashville
Number of Games: 5 games
Longest Game: 1 OT
First Goal By: F. Forsberg (Nash)
Conn Smythe Winner: P. K. Subban (Nash)
Player With Most Goals: F. Forsberg (Nash)
Player With Most Assists: R. Josi (Nash)
Player With Best +/-: F. Forsberg (Nash)
Player With Most Penalty Minutes: M. Ekholm (NSH)
Goalie With Best Save %: P. Rinne (Nash)
Tiebreaker: 28
posted by tommytrump at 05:21 PM on May 28
Oops, missed the tie breaker:
Total Goals Scored in the Series: 35
posted by NoMich at 09:23 PM on May 28
Nashville
Games: 6
Longest: 1 OT
1st: Forsberg
CS: Rinne
Most Goals: Forsberg
Assists: Ellis
+/-: Forsberg
Penalties: Malkin
Save: Rinne
Goals: 31
posted by cixelsyd at 10:32 PM on May 28
Nashville in 6
Longest Game: 1 OT
First Goal By: Evgeni Malkin
Conn Smythe Winner: Pekka Rinne
Player With Most Goals: James Neal
Player With Most Assists: Sidney Crosby
Player With Best +/-: Filip Forsberg
Player With Most Penalty Minutes: Evgeni Malkin
Goalie With Best Save %: Pekka Rinne
Tiebreaker: 34
posted by bender at 11:52 PM on May 28
1. Winner: Nashville
2. Number of games that team will require : 5 games
3. The longest game : 2 OT
4. First player to score a goal: Subban
5. Conn Smythe winner: Rinne
6. Player to score the most goals: Forsberg
7. Player to get the most assists: Crosby
8. Player with the best plus/minus: Subban
9. Player with the most penalty minutes: Neal
10. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage: Rinne
Tiebreaker: 19 goals
posted by grum@work at 12:48 AM on May 29
1. Winner: Nashville
2. Number of games that team will require: 6
3. The longest game (in OT periods): 2
4. First player to score a goal: James Neal
5. Conn Smythe winner: Pekka Rinne
6. Player to score the most goals: Filip Forsberg
7. Player to get the most assists: Viktor Arvidsson
8. Player with the best plus/minus: Filip Forsberg
9. Player with the most penalty minutes: Evgeni Malkin
10. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage: Pekka Rinne
Tiebreaker: 23 goals
posted by MrFrisby at 12:09 PM on May 29
Pittsburgh in 6
Longest game: 2OT
First goal: Sidney Crosby
Conn Smythe: Evgeni Malkin
Most goals: Evgeni Malkin
Most assists: Sidney Crosby
Best plus/minus: Viktor Arvidsson
Most penalty minutes: Vernon Fiddler
Best save percentage: Matthew Murray
Tiebreaker: 25 total goals scored
posted by rcade at 06:28 PM on May 29
Our leader, Rumple, and Tahoemoj are running out of time to make picks. I've sent email but those who can contact them by phone should transmit entreaties.
posted by rcade at 07:20 PM on May 29
I'll pick for rumple:
Anaheim in 13
5 OTs
Bobby Hull
Alexandre Daigle
Bobby Orr
Pavel Brendl
Bobby Ore
Mark Howe
Rick DiPietro
3 goals
posted by NoMich at 07:51 PM on May 29
Ha just back from work camp on Triquet Island.
Just in time I see.
1. Winner: Nashville
2. Number of games that team will require (4 points). 6
3. The longest game (in OT periods) (1 point). 2 OT
4. First player to score a goal (1 point). SUBBAN
5. Conn Smythe winner (1 point). RINNE
6. Player to score the most goals (1 point). FORSBERG
7. Player to get the most assists (1 point). MALKIN
8. Player with the best plus/minus (1 point). JOSI
9. Player with the most penalty minutes (1 point).
10. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage (minimum 2 starts) (1 point). RINNE
Tiebreaker: Total goals scored in the series. If two players pick the same tiebreaker, the one who posted it first wins. 31
posted by rumple at 07:54 PM on May 29
Ummmm...I already picked for you, rumple.
posted by NoMich at 07:55 PM on May 29
Oops penalty minutes: Neal
posted by rumple at 07:55 PM on May 29
Lol ok nomich I'll go with yours then. Thanks! I'm on phone from a super slow satellite internet on Central Coast.
posted by rumple at 07:56 PM on May 29
The scores are in the previous discussion.
Results
Nashville in 6
Top points: 7: Filip Forsberg, Anaheim (no winners)
Goalie SV%: ..939, John Gibson, Anaheim (tahoemoj)
Pittsburgh in 7
Top points: 6: Bobby Ryan, Ottawa; Sidney Crosby (grum@work), Evgeni Malkin (NoMich, rumple, ic23b) and Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh
Goalie SV%: ..946, Matthew Murray, Pittsburgh (no winners)
Standings
