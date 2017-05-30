May 28, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Stanley Cup Final: The Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins begins Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Pick the winner and number of games required and 8 (count 'em, 8) bonus categories. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:49 PM - 16 comments

The scores are in the previous discussion.

Results

Nashville in 6

Top points: 7: Filip Forsberg, Anaheim (no winners)

Goalie SV%: ..939, John Gibson, Anaheim (tahoemoj)

Pittsburgh in 7

Top points: 6: Bobby Ryan, Ottawa; Sidney Crosby (grum@work), Evgeni Malkin (NoMich, rumple, ic23b) and Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh

Goalie SV%: ..946, Matthew Murray, Pittsburgh (no winners)

Standings

Week 1Week 2Week 3Total
rumple106319
NoMich75416
bender63514
ic23b55414
grum@work72413
rcade83213
tahoemoj55212
tommytrump65112
MrFrisby73111
prof54--9
cixelsyd2226
billsaysthis4----4

Stanley Cup picks

1. Winner: Nashville or Pittsburgh (4 points)

2. Number of games that team will require (4 points)

3. The longest game (in OT periods) (1 point)

4. First player to score a goal (1 point)

5. Conn Smythe winner (1 point)

6. Player to score the most goals (1 point)

7. Player to get the most assists (1 point)

8. Player with the best plus/minus (1 point)

9. Player with the most penalty minutes (1 point)

10. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage (minimum 2 starts) (1 point)

Tiebreaker: Total goals scored in the series. If two players pick the same tiebreaker, the one who posted it first wins.

posted by rcade at 01:50 PM on May 28

Winner: Pittsburgh

Number of Games: 7 games

Longest Game: 1 OT

First Goal By: P. Kessel (PIT)

Conn Smythe Winner: E. Malkin (PIT)

Player With Most Goals: P. Kessel (PIT)

Player With Most Assists: E. Malkin (PIT)

Player With Best +/-: E. Malkin (PIT)

Player With Most Penalty Minutes: C. McLeod (NSH)

Goalie With Best Save %: M-A Fleury (PIT)

posted by NoMich at 04:13 PM on May 28

Winner: Nashville

7 Games

Longest Game: Regulation, 0 OT's

First Goal: Filip Forsberg

Conn Smythe: Pekka Rinne

Player Most Goals: Filip Forsberg

Player most assists: Evgeni Malkin

Player best +/-: Filip Forsberg

Player Most Penalty Minutes: Evgeni Malkin

Goalie Best Save %: Pekka Rinne

Tiebreaker: 37

posted by ic23b at 05:20 PM on May 28

Winner: Nashville

Number of Games: 5 games

Longest Game: 1 OT

First Goal By: F. Forsberg (Nash)

Conn Smythe Winner: P. K. Subban (Nash)

Player With Most Goals: F. Forsberg (Nash)

Player With Most Assists: R. Josi (Nash)

Player With Best +/-: F. Forsberg (Nash)

Player With Most Penalty Minutes: M. Ekholm (NSH)

Goalie With Best Save %: P. Rinne (Nash)

Tiebreaker: 28

posted by tommytrump at 05:21 PM on May 28

Oops, missed the tie breaker:

Total Goals Scored in the Series: 35

posted by NoMich at 09:23 PM on May 28

Nashville

Games: 6

Longest: 1 OT

1st: Forsberg

CS: Rinne

Most Goals: Forsberg

Assists: Ellis

+/-: Forsberg

Penalties: Malkin

Save: Rinne

Goals: 31

posted by cixelsyd at 10:32 PM on May 28

Nashville in 6
Longest Game: 1 OT
First Goal By: Evgeni Malkin
Conn Smythe Winner: Pekka Rinne
Player With Most Goals: James Neal
Player With Most Assists: Sidney Crosby
Player With Best +/-: Filip Forsberg
Player With Most Penalty Minutes: Evgeni Malkin
Goalie With Best Save %: Pekka Rinne
Tiebreaker: 34

posted by bender at 11:52 PM on May 28

1. Winner: Nashville

2. Number of games that team will require : 5 games

3. The longest game : 2 OT

4. First player to score a goal: Subban

5. Conn Smythe winner: Rinne

6. Player to score the most goals: Forsberg

7. Player to get the most assists: Crosby

8. Player with the best plus/minus: Subban

9. Player with the most penalty minutes: Neal

10. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage: Rinne

Tiebreaker: 19 goals

posted by grum@work at 12:48 AM on May 29

1. Winner: Nashville

2. Number of games that team will require: 6

3. The longest game (in OT periods): 2

4. First player to score a goal: James Neal

5. Conn Smythe winner: Pekka Rinne

6. Player to score the most goals: Filip Forsberg

7. Player to get the most assists: Viktor Arvidsson

8. Player with the best plus/minus: Filip Forsberg

9. Player with the most penalty minutes: Evgeni Malkin

10. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage: Pekka Rinne

Tiebreaker: 23 goals

posted by MrFrisby at 12:09 PM on May 29

Pittsburgh in 6

Longest game: 2OT

First goal: Sidney Crosby

Conn Smythe: Evgeni Malkin

Most goals: Evgeni Malkin

Most assists: Sidney Crosby

Best plus/minus: Viktor Arvidsson

Most penalty minutes: Vernon Fiddler

Best save percentage: Matthew Murray

Tiebreaker: 25 total goals scored

posted by rcade at 06:28 PM on May 29

Our leader, Rumple, and Tahoemoj are running out of time to make picks. I've sent email but those who can contact them by phone should transmit entreaties.

posted by rcade at 07:20 PM on May 29

I'll pick for rumple:

Anaheim in 13
5 OTs
Bobby Hull
Alexandre Daigle
Bobby Orr
Pavel Brendl
Bobby Ore
Mark Howe
Rick DiPietro
3 goals

posted by NoMich at 07:51 PM on May 29

Ha just back from work camp on Triquet Island.

Just in time I see.

1. Winner: Nashville

2. Number of games that team will require (4 points). 6

3. The longest game (in OT periods) (1 point). 2 OT

4. First player to score a goal (1 point). SUBBAN

5. Conn Smythe winner (1 point). RINNE

6. Player to score the most goals (1 point). FORSBERG

7. Player to get the most assists (1 point). MALKIN

8. Player with the best plus/minus (1 point). JOSI

9. Player with the most penalty minutes (1 point).

10. Starting goaltender with the best save percentage (minimum 2 starts) (1 point). RINNE

Tiebreaker: Total goals scored in the series. If two players pick the same tiebreaker, the one who posted it first wins. 31

posted by rumple at 07:54 PM on May 29

Ummmm...I already picked for you, rumple.

posted by NoMich at 07:55 PM on May 29

Oops penalty minutes: Neal

posted by rumple at 07:55 PM on May 29

Lol ok nomich I'll go with yours then. Thanks! I'm on phone from a super slow satellite internet on Central Coast.

posted by rumple at 07:56 PM on May 29

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.