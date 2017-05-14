May 12, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The third round of the NHL playoffs begin tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. Rumple's lead grows to 6 points, while Cixelsyd vies for the coveted Costanza. Pick the two teams that will advance to the Stanley Cup Final and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs Anaheim and Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. One extra point apiece for picking the top points scorer in each series and the goalie with the best save percentage (minimum two starts). The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.

posted by rcade to hockey at 12:14 PM - 13 comments

The scores are in the previous discussion. The top point scorers in each series: Nashville/St.Louis had Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban at 5, Anaheim/Edmonton had Leon Draisatl at 13, Ottawa/New York Rangers had Erik Karlsson at 7 and Pittsburgh/Washington had Jake Guentzel at 8. The Karlsson pick earned points for grum@work, cixelsyd and rumple.

Standings

Week 1Week 2Total
rumple10616
NoMich7512
rcade8311
tommytrump6511
ic23b5510
MrFrisby7310
tahoemoj5510
grum@work729
bender639
prof549
billsaysthis4--4
cixelsyd224

posted by rcade at 12:14 PM on May 12

There are two bonus opportunities this time: top point scorer and best save percentage.

posted by rcade at 12:28 PM on May 12

Cool, you got this up before I hit the road:

Nashville in 6
Top Points Scorer: R. Getzlaf (ANA)
Best Save Percentage: P. Rinne (NASH)

Pittsburgh in 5
Top Points Scorer: E. Malkin (PIT)
Best Save Percentage: MA Fleury (PIT)

posted by NoMich at 12:50 PM on May 12

Nashville in 6 Getzlaf Rinne

Ottawa in 6 Karlsson Anderson

posted by cixelsyd at 01:05 PM on May 12

Nashville in 7:
Points: Getzlaf
Save%: Rinne

Pittsburgh in 7:
Points: Crosby
Save%: Anderson

posted by grum@work at 01:16 PM on May 12

Nashville in 6

Subban

Rinne

Ottawa in 7:

Malkin

Anderson

posted by rumple at 03:23 PM on May 12

Karlsson Anderson

Forsberg Rinne

posted by tommytrump at 03:46 PM on May 12

Nashville in 6

Most points. Ryan Getzlaf

Best save %. Pekka Rinne

Pittsburgh in 6. (I want Ottawa to win)

Most Points. Evgeni Malkin

Best save %. Marc-Andre Fleury

posted by ic23b at 04:11 PM on May 12

Anaheim in 7 Gibson Getzlaf

More to come...

posted by tahoemoj at 07:04 PM on May 12

Nashville in 5
Ryan Ellis
Pekka Rinne

Ottawa in 6
Erik Karlsson
Craig Anderson

posted by MrFrisby at 07:11 PM on May 12

Nashville in 6
Getzlaf
Rinne

Ottawa in 6
Karlsson
Anderson

posted by rcade at 07:59 PM on May 12

Nashville in 6
Ellis
Rinne

Pittsburgh in 7
Malkin
Fleury

posted by bender at 09:09 PM on May 12

Pittsburgh in 5

Fleury

Crosby

posted by tahoemoj at 03:45 PM on May 13

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.