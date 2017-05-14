May 12, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The third round of the NHL playoffs begin tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. Rumple's lead grows to 6 points, while Cixelsyd vies for the coveted Costanza. Pick the two teams that will advance to the Stanley Cup Final and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs Anaheim and Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. One extra point apiece for picking the top points scorer in each series and the goalie with the best save percentage (minimum two starts). The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.
There are two bonus opportunities this time: top point scorer and best save percentage.
posted by rcade at 12:28 PM on May 12
Cool, you got this up before I hit the road:
Nashville in 6
Top Points Scorer: R. Getzlaf (ANA)
Best Save Percentage: P. Rinne (NASH)
Pittsburgh in 5
Top Points Scorer: E. Malkin (PIT)
Best Save Percentage: MA Fleury (PIT)
posted by NoMich at 12:50 PM on May 12
Nashville in 6 Getzlaf Rinne
Ottawa in 6 Karlsson Anderson
posted by cixelsyd at 01:05 PM on May 12
Nashville in 7:
Points: Getzlaf
Save%: Rinne
Pittsburgh in 7:
Points: Crosby
Save%: Anderson
posted by grum@work at 01:16 PM on May 12
Nashville in 6
Subban
Rinne
Ottawa in 7:
Malkin
Anderson
posted by rumple at 03:23 PM on May 12
Karlsson Anderson
Forsberg Rinne
posted by tommytrump at 03:46 PM on May 12
Nashville in 6
Most points. Ryan Getzlaf
Best save %. Pekka Rinne
Pittsburgh in 6. (I want Ottawa to win)
Most Points. Evgeni Malkin
Best save %. Marc-Andre Fleury
posted by ic23b at 04:11 PM on May 12
Anaheim in 7 Gibson Getzlaf
More to come...
posted by tahoemoj at 07:04 PM on May 12
Nashville in 5
Ryan Ellis
Pekka Rinne
Ottawa in 6
Erik Karlsson
Craig Anderson
posted by MrFrisby at 07:11 PM on May 12
Nashville in 6
Getzlaf
Rinne
Ottawa in 6
Karlsson
Anderson
posted by rcade at 07:59 PM on May 12
Nashville in 6
Ellis
Rinne
Pittsburgh in 7
Malkin
Fleury
posted by bender at 09:09 PM on May 12
Pittsburgh in 5
Fleury
Crosby
posted by tahoemoj at 03:45 PM on May 13
The scores are in the previous discussion. The top point scorers in each series: Nashville/St.Louis had Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban at 5, Anaheim/Edmonton had Leon Draisatl at 13, Ottawa/New York Rangers had Erik Karlsson at 7 and Pittsburgh/Washington had Jake Guentzel at 8. The Karlsson pick earned points for grum@work, cixelsyd and rumple.
Standings
posted by rcade at 12:14 PM on May 12