May 12, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The third round of the NHL playoffs begin tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. Rumple's lead grows to 6 points, while Cixelsyd vies for the coveted Costanza. Pick the two teams that will advance to the Stanley Cup Final and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs Anaheim and Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. One extra point apiece for picking the top points scorer in each series and the goalie with the best save percentage (minimum two starts). The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.

posted by rcade to hockey at 12:14 PM - 13 comments