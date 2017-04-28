April 25, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NHL playoffs begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Rumple is in the lead with 10 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs. St. Louis, Edmonton vs. Anaheim, New York Rangers vs. Ottawa and Pittsburgh vs. Washington. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:49 PM - 15 comments