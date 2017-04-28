April 25, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NHL playoffs begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Rumple is in the lead with 10 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs. St. Louis, Edmonton vs. Anaheim, New York Rangers vs. Ottawa and Pittsburgh vs. Washington. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:49 PM - 15 comments

The scores are in the previous discussion. The top 3 goal scorers were Jake Guentzel at 5 and Bobby Ryan, Bryan Rust, Sean Monahan and Austin Matthews tied at 4. Only grum@work got that point by picking Matthews.

Standings

rumple10
rcade8
grum@work7
MrFrisby7
NoMich7
bender6
tommytrump6
ic23b5
prof5
tahoemoj5
billsaysthis4
cixelsyd2

posted by rcade at 01:50 PM on April 25

St. Louis in 6

Edmonton in 7

New York in 6

Pittsburgh in 6

Scorer: Crosby

posted by grum@work at 01:52 PM on April 25

Nashville in 7 - R. Johansen
Edmonton in 6 - C. McDavid
----
Ottawa in 6 - B. Ryan
Pittsburgh in 7 - E. Malkin

posted by NoMich at 01:54 PM on April 25

grum: pick the top points scorer in *each* series.

posted by NoMich at 01:59 PM on April 25

Fixed it:

St. Louis in 6 - Tarasenko

Edmonton in 7 - McJesus...uh...McDavid

New York in 6 - Karlsson

Pittsburgh in 6 - Crosby

posted by grum@work at 02:10 PM on April 25

Nashville in 5, Viktor Arvidsson
Anaheim in 5, Connor McDavid
Ottawa in 7, Bobby Ryan
Washington in 6, Nicklas Backstrom

posted by bender at 03:03 PM on April 25

STL in 7 - Tarasenko

ANA in 6 - Rakell

NYR in 6 - Karlsson

WASH in 7 - Williams

posted by cixelsyd at 03:28 PM on April 25

Nashville in 6. Forsberg

Anaheim in 6. Getzlaf

New York in 6. Zuccarello

Washington in 7. Ovechkin

posted by ic23b at 06:11 PM on April 25

After my shameful Round 1 performance and comment in the other thread I clearly have no place in this august competition ;)

posted by billsaysthis at 06:53 PM on April 25

Nashville in 6 Forsberg

Anaheim in 6 Perry

Ottawa in 6 Ryan

Washington in 7 Ovechkin

posted by tommytrump at 08:03 PM on April 25

Nashville in 6 - Arvidsson

Anaheim in 5 - Perry

Ottawa in 6 - Turris

Washington in 7 - Ovechkin

posted by tahoemoj at 12:54 PM on April 26

Nashville in 6 - Viktor Arvidsson

Anaheim in 6 - Connor McDavid

New York Rangers in 7 - Bobby Ryan

Washington in 7 - Alex Ovechkin

posted by rcade at 06:19 PM on April 26

Nashville in 6 - Ryan Johansen

Oilers in 7 - Ryan Getzlaf

Ottawa in 7 - Bobby Ryan

Washington in 5 - Justin Williams

*on edit: I'm tempted to look for a Ryan in the WAS/PIT series

posted by MrFrisby at 06:38 PM on April 26

St Louis in 6. Tarasenko

Ducks in 6. McDavid

Ottawa in 6. Karlson

Penguins in 7. Malkin

posted by rumple at 07:35 PM on April 26

Picks made with heart and from my phone :)

Nashville 6 Arvidsson

Ducks 6 Perry

Rangers 6 Karlson

Washington 7 Ovechkin

posted by prof at 07:50 PM on April 26

