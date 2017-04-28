April 25, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NHL playoffs begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Rumple is in the lead with 10 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs. St. Louis, Edmonton vs. Anaheim, New York Rangers vs. Ottawa and Pittsburgh vs. Washington. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.
St. Louis in 6
Edmonton in 7
New York in 6
Pittsburgh in 6
Scorer: Crosby
posted by grum@work at 01:52 PM on April 25
Nashville in 7 - R. Johansen
Edmonton in 6 - C. McDavid
Ottawa in 6 - B. Ryan
Pittsburgh in 7 - E. Malkin
posted by NoMich at 01:54 PM on April 25
grum: pick the top points scorer in *each* series.
posted by NoMich at 01:59 PM on April 25
Fixed it:
St. Louis in 6 - Tarasenko
Edmonton in 7 - McJesus...uh...McDavid
New York in 6 - Karlsson
Pittsburgh in 6 - Crosby
posted by grum@work at 02:10 PM on April 25
Nashville in 5, Viktor Arvidsson
Anaheim in 5, Connor McDavid
Ottawa in 7, Bobby Ryan
Washington in 6, Nicklas Backstrom
posted by bender at 03:03 PM on April 25
STL in 7 - Tarasenko
ANA in 6 - Rakell
NYR in 6 - Karlsson
WASH in 7 - Williams
posted by cixelsyd at 03:28 PM on April 25
Nashville in 6. Forsberg
Anaheim in 6. Getzlaf
New York in 6. Zuccarello
Washington in 7. Ovechkin
posted by ic23b at 06:11 PM on April 25
Nashville in 6 Forsberg
Anaheim in 6 Perry
Ottawa in 6 Ryan
Washington in 7 Ovechkin
posted by tommytrump at 08:03 PM on April 25
Nashville in 6 - Arvidsson
Anaheim in 5 - Perry
Ottawa in 6 - Turris
Washington in 7 - Ovechkin
posted by tahoemoj at 12:54 PM on April 26
Nashville in 6 - Viktor Arvidsson
Anaheim in 6 - Connor McDavid
New York Rangers in 7 - Bobby Ryan
Washington in 7 - Alex Ovechkin
posted by rcade at 06:19 PM on April 26
Nashville in 6 - Ryan Johansen
Oilers in 7 - Ryan Getzlaf
Ottawa in 7 - Bobby Ryan
Washington in 5 - Justin Williams
posted by MrFrisby at 06:38 PM on April 26
St Louis in 6. Tarasenko
Ducks in 6. McDavid
Ottawa in 6. Karlson
Penguins in 7. Malkin
posted by rumple at 07:35 PM on April 26
Nashville 6 Arvidsson
Ducks 6 Perry
Rangers 6 Karlson
Washington 7 Ovechkin
posted by prof at 07:50 PM on April 26
