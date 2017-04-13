April 12, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Tonight: The NHL playoffs begin tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Boston vs. Ottawa, Columbus vs. Pittsburgh, San Jose vs. Edmonton, New York Rangers vs. Montreal, St. Louis vs. Minnesota, Toronto vs. Washington, Calgary vs. Anaheim and Nashville vs. Chicago. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking one of the three top goal scorers in this playoff round. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:23 AM - 12 comments