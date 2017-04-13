April 12, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Tonight: The NHL playoffs begin tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Boston vs. Ottawa, Columbus vs. Pittsburgh, San Jose vs. Edmonton, New York Rangers vs. Montreal, St. Louis vs. Minnesota, Toronto vs. Washington, Calgary vs. Anaheim and Nashville vs. Chicago. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking one of the three top goal scorers in this playoff round. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.
Boston in 7
Pittsburgh in 6
San Jose in 6
Montreal in 6
Minnesota in 6
Washington in 4
Calgary in 6
Chicago in 7
Scorer: Kane
posted by cixelsyd at 11:56 AM on April 12
Ottawa in 6
Pittsburgh in 7
San Jose in 7
Montreal in 5
Minnesota in 6
Washington in 5
Anaheim in 6
Chicago in 5
Goal Scorer: Pacioretty
posted by tahoemoj at 12:40 PM on April 12
Ottawa in 6
Pittsburgh in 6
San Jose in 6
Montreal in 7
St. Louis in 7
Washington in 5
Anaheim in 6
Chicago in 6
Ovechkin
posted by tommytrump at 01:03 PM on April 12
Ottawa in 5
Pittsburgh in 6
Edmonton in 7
Montreal in 5
Minnesota in 5
Washington in 4
Anaheim in 4
Nashville in 7
scorer: Panarin
posted by MrFrisby at 02:03 PM on April 12
Ottawa in 7
Pittsburgh in 5
Edmonton in 6
Montreal in 5
St. Louis in 7
Toronto in 7
Calgary in 6
Chicago in 4
Points: Matthews
I BE-LEAF!
posted by grum@work at 02:21 PM on April 12
Boston in 6
Pittsburgh in 5
Edmonton in 5
New York Rangers in 4
Minnesota in 7
Washington in 4
Anaheim in 5
Nashville in 6
Ovechkin
posted by bender at 03:52 PM on April 12
Ottawa in 7
Pittsburgh in 6
Edmonton in 6
Montreal in 6
St. Louis in 5
Washington in 6
Anaheim in 5
Nashville in 7
Scoring: Crosby
posted by rumple at 05:40 PM on April 12
Boston 6
Pittsburgh 7
Edmonton 7
New York Rangers 6
Minnesota 7
Washington 5
Calgary 7
Chicago 5
Scorer: Tarasenko
posted by prof at 05:45 PM on April 12
Ottawa in 6
Pittsburgh in 6
San Jose in 7
Montreal in 7
Minnesota in 6
Washington in 5
Anaheim in 7
Chicago in 5
Top Scorer: Crosby
posted by ic23b at 06:36 PM on April 12
Ottawa in 6
Pittsburgh in 7 (and please let this epic matchup go 7)
Edmonton in 6
Montreal in 7
Minnesota in 5
Washington in 5
Anaheim in 4
Chicago in 5
Top scorer: Connor McDavid
posted by rcade at 06:53 PM on April 12
Boston in 7
Pittsburgh in 4
San Jose in 6
New York Rangers in 7
St. Louis in 7
Washington in 5
Calgary in 6 (they have a center named Lazar!)
Chicago in 6
Top scorer: Ovechkin
posted by billsaysthis at 11:52 AM on April 12