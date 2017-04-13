April 12, 2017

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Tonight: The NHL playoffs begin tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Boston vs. Ottawa, Columbus vs. Pittsburgh, San Jose vs. Edmonton, New York Rangers vs. Montreal, St. Louis vs. Minnesota, Toronto vs. Washington, Calgary vs. Anaheim and Nashville vs. Chicago. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking one of the three top goal scorers in this playoff round. The winner receives a one-year subscription to Hockey News.

Boston in 7
Pittsburgh in 4
San Jose in 6
New York Rangers in 7
St. Louis in 7
Washington in 5
Calgary in 6 (they have a center named Lazar!)
Chicago in 6

Top scorer: Ovechkin

Boston in 7

Pittsburgh in 6

San Jose in 6

Montreal in 6

Minnesota in 6

Washington in 4

Calgary in 6

Chicago in 7

Scorer: Kane

Ottawa in 6

Pittsburgh in 7

San Jose in 7

Montreal in 5

Minnesota in 6

Washington in 5

Anaheim in 6

Chicago in 5

Goal Scorer: Pacioretty

Ottawa in 6

Pittsburgh in 6

San Jose in 6

Montreal in 7

St. Louis in 7

Washington in 5

Anaheim in 6

Chicago in 6

Ovechkin

Ottawa in 5
Pittsburgh in 6
Edmonton in 7
Montreal in 5
Minnesota in 5
Washington in 4
Anaheim in 4
Nashville in 7
scorer: Panarin

Ottawa in 7

Pittsburgh in 5

Edmonton in 6

Montreal in 5

St. Louis in 7

Toronto in 7

Calgary in 6

Chicago in 4

Points: Matthews

I BE-LEAF!

Boston in 6
Pittsburgh in 5
Edmonton in 5
New York Rangers in 4
Minnesota in 7
Washington in 4
Anaheim in 5
Nashville in 6
Ovechkin

Ottawa in 7

Pittsburgh in 6

Edmonton in 6

Montreal in 6

St. Louis in 5

Washington in 6

Anaheim in 5

Nashville in 7

Scoring: Crosby

Boston 6

Pittsburgh 7

Edmonton 7

New York Rangers 6

Minnesota 7

Washington 5

Calgary 7

Chicago 5


Scorer: Tarasenko

Ottawa in 6

Pittsburgh in 6

San Jose in 7

Montreal in 7

Minnesota in 6

Washington in 5

Anaheim in 7

Chicago in 5

Top Scorer: Crosby

Ottawa in 6

Pittsburgh in 7 (and please let this epic matchup go 7)

Edmonton in 6

Montreal in 7

Minnesota in 5

Washington in 5

Anaheim in 4

Chicago in 5

Top scorer: Connor McDavid

