March 27, 2017

NFL team owners approve Raiders' move to Vegas: They still will play out two seasons in Oakland and one in a location TBD before moving to LV for the 2020 season.
posted by Joey Michaels to football at 03:41 PM - 1 comment
Raider Nation may have stayed together through the LA move and back, but Al Davis had a way of making you want to get behind the team. I don't think many fans will follow Mark out of town ... and expect a good amount of empty seats in Oakland before then.
posted by jjzucal at 04:28 PM on March 27
