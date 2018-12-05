May 11, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The puck drops on the third round of the NHL Playoffs tonight when Washington faces Tampa Bay. Vegas plays Winnipeg tomorrow night. Pick the winners of both series and the number of games. One bonus point for picking the top goal scorer and top point scorer in each series. In our contest for the Hartford Whalers puck, Ic23b and Cixelsyd remain tied for first at 16.

The scores are in the previous discussion. Geneparmesan also got an extra first-round point that was overlooked.

Standings

ic23b11516
cixeysyd11516
rumple10414
rcade9211
geneparmesan8311
Johnson9199-9
tahoemoj639
tommytrump819
grum@work538
MrFrisby448

The top goal scorers in each series were Mark Schiefele of Winnipeg with 7, Jon Marchessault of Vegas with 4, Patrice Bergeron of Boston with 5 and Jake Guentzel of Pittsburgh with 4. Only Ic23b got a bonus point, choosing Guentzel.

Cixelsyd: Email to you is bouncing. Could you update your account with a new one?

Washington in 6; Kuznetsov (goals), Backstrom (points)

Winnipeg in 5; Laine (goals), Wheeler (points)

I have no idea what is going on any more in the NHL.

Lightning in 6: Stamkos (goals), Kucherov (points)

Winnipeg in 7: Karlsson (goals), Schiefele (points)

Washington in 7

Winnipeg in 6

Ovechkin

Stamkos

Stastny

Schiefle

Washington in 7

Goals: Ovechkin

Points: Kucherov

Tampa Bay in 6: OVEchkin (goals), Kucherov (points)

Winnipeg in 6 : Laine (Goals), Wheeler (points)

e-mail updated

Washington in 6; Ovechkin (goals), Stamkos (points)

Winnipeg in 6; Shiefele (goals), Wheeler (points)

Washington in 7; Alex Ovechkin (goals), Nicklas Backstrom (points)
Vegas in 6; William Karlsson (goals), Reilly Smith (points)

Tampa Bay in 6

Goals: Alex Ovechkin

Points: Alex Ovechkin

Las Vegas in 7

Goals: Mark Scheifele

Points: Filip Forsberg

I have no idea where that second post from me came from!

Lightning in 7

Ovi

Stamkos

