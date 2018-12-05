May 11, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The puck drops on the third round of the NHL Playoffs tonight when Washington faces Tampa Bay. Vegas plays Winnipeg tomorrow night. Pick the winners of both series and the number of games. One bonus point for picking the top goal scorer and top point scorer in each series. In our contest for the Hartford Whalers puck, Ic23b and Cixelsyd remain tied for first at 16.

posted by rcade to hockey at 12:39 PM - 12 comments