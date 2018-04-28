April 25, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NHL playoffs begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern. Ic23b leads our contest with 11 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs. Winnipeg, Vegas vs. San Jose, Tampa Bay vs. Boston and Washington vs Pittsburgh. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. Winner receives a Hartford Whalers hockey puck.

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:26 PM - 10 comments

Individual scores are in the previous discussion.

Standings

ic23b11
cixeysyd11
rumple10
rcade9
Johnson9199
tommytrump8
geneparmesan7
tahoemoj6
grum@work5
MrFrisby4

The top 3 goal scorers were Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel with 6 and three more players tied with 5: Sean Couturier, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Ovechkin. Only geneparmesan got a point for this by selecting Ovechkin.

posted by rcade at 11:33 PM on April 25

Winnipeg in 6, Filip Forsberg

San Jose in 6, Evander Kane

Tampa Bay in 6, Nikita Kucherov

Pittsburgh in 7, Alex Ovechkin

posted by rcade at 12:02 AM on April 26

Winnipeg in 7, Laine

San Jose in 6, Neal

Tampa Bay in 5, Point

Washington in 7, Crosby

posted by rumple at 01:09 AM on April 26

Nashville in 6, Forgsberg

Las Vegas in 7, Karlsson

Tampa Bay in 5, Kucherov

Pittsburgh in 5, Crosby

posted by grum@work at 01:17 AM on April 26

Nashville in 7, Austin Watson

Las Vegas in 6, Reilly Smith

Tampa Bay in 5, Nikita Kucherov

Pittsburgh in 7, Jake Guentzel

posted by ic23b at 02:04 AM on April 26

Winnipeg in 6, Wheeler

Vegas in 6, Couture

Tampa Bay in 6, Kucherov

Washington in 7, Crosby

posted by cixelsyd at 10:29 AM on April 26

Nashville in 6, Forsberg

San Jose in 7, Couture

Boston in 7, Marchand

Washington in 7, Ovechkin

posted by tommytrump at 11:43 AM on April 26

Nashville in 6; B. Wheeler

San Jose in 6; Pavelski

Tampa Bay in 5; Stamkos

Pittsburgh in 7; Crosby

posted by tahoemoj at 12:38 PM on April 26

Nashville in 7; Forsberg

Vegas in 6; Karlsson

Tampa Bay in 6; Stamkos

Pittsburgh in 6; Crosby

I hate to be that guy, but I think I should be on 8 points, with the extra point for the Ovechkin pick

posted by geneparmesan at 12:48 PM on April 26

Nashville in 6; Forsberg

Vegas in 7; Pavelski

Washington in 6; Kuznetsov

Tampa Bay in 6; Kucherov

posted by MrFrisby at 04:28 PM on April 26

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.