April 25, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NHL playoffs begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern. Ic23b leads our contest with 11 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs. Winnipeg, Vegas vs. San Jose, Tampa Bay vs. Boston and Washington vs Pittsburgh. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. Winner receives a Hartford Whalers hockey puck.
Winnipeg in 6, Filip Forsberg
San Jose in 6, Evander Kane
Tampa Bay in 6, Nikita Kucherov
Pittsburgh in 7, Alex Ovechkin
posted by rcade at 12:02 AM on April 26
Winnipeg in 7, Laine
San Jose in 6, Neal
Tampa Bay in 5, Point
Washington in 7, Crosby
posted by rumple at 01:09 AM on April 26
Nashville in 6, Forgsberg
Las Vegas in 7, Karlsson
Tampa Bay in 5, Kucherov
Pittsburgh in 5, Crosby
posted by grum@work at 01:17 AM on April 26
Nashville in 7, Austin Watson
Las Vegas in 6, Reilly Smith
Tampa Bay in 5, Nikita Kucherov
Pittsburgh in 7, Jake Guentzel
posted by ic23b at 02:04 AM on April 26
Winnipeg in 6, Wheeler
Vegas in 6, Couture
Tampa Bay in 6, Kucherov
Washington in 7, Crosby
posted by cixelsyd at 10:29 AM on April 26
Nashville in 6, Forsberg
San Jose in 7, Couture
Boston in 7, Marchand
Washington in 7, Ovechkin
posted by tommytrump at 11:43 AM on April 26
Nashville in 6; B. Wheeler
San Jose in 6; Pavelski
Tampa Bay in 5; Stamkos
Pittsburgh in 7; Crosby
posted by tahoemoj at 12:38 PM on April 26
Nashville in 7; Forsberg
Vegas in 6; Karlsson
Tampa Bay in 6; Stamkos
Pittsburgh in 6; Crosby
I hate to be that guy, but I think I should be on 8 points, with the extra point for the Ovechkin pick
posted by geneparmesan at 12:48 PM on April 26
Nashville in 6; Forsberg
Vegas in 7; Pavelski
Washington in 6; Kuznetsov
Tampa Bay in 6; Kucherov
posted by MrFrisby at 04:28 PM on April 26
Individual scores are in the previous discussion.
Standings
The top 3 goal scorers were Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel with 6 and three more players tied with 5: Sean Couturier, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Ovechkin. Only geneparmesan got a point for this by selecting Ovechkin.
posted by rcade at 11:33 PM on April 25