April 25, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NHL playoffs begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern. Ic23b leads our contest with 11 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: Nashville vs. Winnipeg, Vegas vs. San Jose, Tampa Bay vs. Boston and Washington vs Pittsburgh. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. Winner receives a Hartford Whalers hockey puck.

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:26 PM - 10 comments