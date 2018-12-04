April 11, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Tonight: The NHL playoffs begin tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Minnesota vs. Winnipeg, Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Los Angeles vs. Vegas, New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Toronto vs. Boston, Columbus vs. Washington, Colorado vs. Nashville and San Jose vs. Anaheim. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking one of the three top goal scorers in this playoff round. Winner receives a Hartford Whalers hockey puck.

