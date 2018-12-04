April 11, 2018

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Tonight: The NHL playoffs begin tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Minnesota vs. Winnipeg, Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Los Angeles vs. Vegas, New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Toronto vs. Boston, Columbus vs. Washington, Colorado vs. Nashville and San Jose vs. Anaheim. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking one of the three top goal scorers in this playoff round. Winner receives a Hartford Whalers hockey puck.

posted by rcade to hockey at 04:23 PM - 11 comments

Winnipeg in 6

Pittsburgh in 7 (just rooting for attrition here)

Los Angeles in 5

New Jersey in 7 (HOMER PICK ALERT)

Boston in 6 (fuck Marchand with something pointy and rusty)

Washington in 5 (they won't choke until round 2)

Nashville in 4

San Jose in 6

Malkin

Nothing goes better with roundhouse kicks in Zubaz than Brass Bonanza!!

posted by tahoemoj at 04:41 PM on April 11

Winnipeg in 5

Pittsburgh in 6

Los Angeles in 5

New Jersey in 6

Toronto in 6

Washington in 6

San Jose in 6

Nashville in 4

posted by tommytrump at 04:51 PM on April 11

Winnipeg in 7
Philadelphia in 7
Vegas in 6
New Jersey in 6
Toronto in 5
Washington in 5
Nashville in 4
Anaheim in 6
Claude Giroux

posted by MrFrisby at 05:07 PM on April 11

**Mitch Marner

posted by tommytrump at 05:46 PM on April 11

Winnipeg in 5

Pittsburgh in 5

Los Angeles in 7

Tampa Bay in 5

Boston in 4

Washington in 6

Nashville in 4

San Jose in 6

Anze Kopitar

posted by rumple at 05:50 PM on April 11

Winnipeg in 7

Pittsburgh in 5

Vegas in 4

Tampa Bay in 5

Boston in 7

Washington in 5

Nashville in 4

San Jose in 7

Patrik Laine (Winnipeg)

posted by ic23b at 05:55 PM on April 11

Winnipeg in 5

Pittsburgh in 6

Vegas in 7

Tampa Bay in 6

Boston in 6

Washington in 6

Nashville in 5

San Jose in 7

Hatrick Laine

posted by cixelsyd at 06:07 PM on April 11

Whalers puck is a worthy incentive.

posted by beaverboard at 07:20 PM on April 11

Winnipeg in 6
Pittsburgh in 5
Los Angeles in 7
Tampa Bay in 4
Toronto in 6
Washington in 5
Nashville in 5
Anaheim in 7

Auston Matthews

posted by grum@work at 07:24 PM on April 11

Winnipeg in 6

Pittsburgh in 5

Vegas in 7

Tampa Bay in 4

Toronto in 6

Washington in 6

Nashville in 5

Anaheim in 7


Ovechkin

posted by geneparmesan at 08:54 PM on April 11

Tampa Bay in 6

Boston in 7

Columbus in 6

Pittsburgh in 5

Nashville in 4

Winnipeg in 5

Vegas in 5

San Jose in 7

Goals: Patrik Laine (Winnipeg)

posted by rcade at 09:49 PM on April 11

