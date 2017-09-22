September 20, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fourteen: Another week, another new name in first place. Is it you? It's definitely not Hamilton. Head north and make your picks inside.

Order is restored to the world as the Riders snap the Ti-Cats' two-game winning streak, although maybe not perfect order since the Argos upset Edmonton in a solid victory. Speaking of streaks, Calgary's keeps going in convincing fashion, while Ottawa gets back in the win column in a big way.

SSK @ HAMEDM @ TORBC @ CGYOTT @ MTL
ResultSaskatchewan by 8Toronto by 8Calgary by 14Ottawa by 18
Margin of Error6 to 106 to 1010 to 1813 to 23

This week's hero is Howard_T, who nails the Calgary spread to score seven points and grab first place.

SpoFiteSSK @ HAMSEDM @ TORSBC @ CGYSOTT @ MTLSPointsTotal Points
Howard_TSaskatchewan6 8Calgary14Ottawa 750
Reever Calgary 148
jagsnumberoneSaskatchewan6 Calgary10 448
ic23bSaskatchewan7 Calgary Ottawa 447
jjzucalSaskatchewan Toronto Calgary10 447
JPRSaskatchewan Calgary Ottawa 346
argoal Calgary 143
tommytrumpSaskatchewan Calgary15Ottawa18 343
DrJohnEvansSaskatchewan Calgary Ottawa 342
tahoemojSaskatchewan10 Calgary18Ottawa 342
cixelsydSaskatchewan9 241
rcadeSaskatchewan10 Calgary17 439
bender 8Toronto9 333

Into the final third of the season and nothing is decided. Well, Calgary is good. But apart from that, nothing.

WEEK 14

Ottawa @ Winnipeg (Friday, September 22)
Ottawa's put together a nice little run to regress more closely to their Pythagorean mean. But three of their four recent wins have come against the East, and their next four games are all Western opponents.

Hamilton @ B.C. (Friday, September 22)
B.C. is playing flip-flop with Saskatchewan for fourth place (and a likely crossover) in the division. With the Ti-Cats in town, the Lions will be out for blood.

Montreal @ Toronto (Saturday, September 23)
Honestly I don't even know with these two anymore.

Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 24)
Don't look now, but Saskatchewan's only four points out of a home playoff spot. Of course, they have to beat Calgary to stay there, which seems unlikely.

Good luck!

Ottawa by 8

B. C. by 25

Toronto by 17

Calgary by 14

posted by tommytrump at 12:04 PM on September 20

Winnipeg by 10

BC by 7

Toronto by 8

Calgary by 9

posted by cixelsyd at 02:51 PM on September 20

Winnipeg by 7

B.C. by 17

Toronto by 7

Calgary by 12

posted by ic23b at 03:55 PM on September 20

I'm beginning to feel like it's not my year.

posted by rcade at 05:14 PM on September 20

First off, did last weeks scores get fixed yet?

Winnipeg by7

BC by 10

Toronto by 14

Calgary by 9

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:16 AM on September 21

Last week's scores were updated here.

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:01 AM on September 21

Ottawa by 9
B.C. by 30
Montreal by 3
Calgary by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:03 AM on September 21

Ottawa by 9
Hamilton by 18
Montreal by 14
Saskatchewan by 19

posted by bender at 01:48 PM on September 21

Winnipeg by 13

B.C. by 20

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 16

posted by jjzucal at 05:01 PM on September 21

another new name in first place. Is it you?

It's me, it's me. Oh my goodness it really is me. How long can this euphoria last? Let me down easy, CFL.

The wild, wild west for the rougenoir. Will their late surge be enough to ground the Bombers? Ottawa by 11

Another scrap for litter box rights. Never bet against the larger cat. (I watch my 2 boy cats go at each other, and although they are of near equal size, the slightly larger one prevails about 3 out of 4 times.) BC by 26

Little birds against the mythical sailors. The only time a bird did anything bad to a sailor it was an albatross. Of course, the sailor had to do in the albatross first, so there is that. Toronto by 8

Roughriders against Stampeders. My spell checker doesn't like either one. Roughriders will have to hold their horses lest they get trampled. Calgary by 14

posted by Howard_T at 05:33 PM on September 21

Dr J, I still think you have something wonky in the "Points" column; however, it looks like the "Total Points" column remains accurate. For instance, I got 5 points. The points column shows that I got 3, but my total score did, in fact, increase by 5. Whatevs.

Winnipeg by 8

B.C. by 13

Toronto by 10

Calgary by 13

posted by tahoemoj at 05:59 PM on September 21

Winnipeg by 9

B.C. by 24

Toronto by 13

Calgary by 12

posted by rcade at 06:09 PM on September 21

Winnipeg by 8

BC by 16

posted by Reever at 09:48 PM on September 22

Toronto by 10

Calgary by 7

posted by Reever at 09:49 PM on September 22

