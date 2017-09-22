September 20, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fourteen: Another week, another new name in first place. Is it you? It's definitely not Hamilton. Head north and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:36 AM - 15 comments
Ottawa by 8
B. C. by 25
Toronto by 17
Calgary by 14
posted by tommytrump at 12:04 PM on September 20
Winnipeg by 10
BC by 7
Toronto by 8
Calgary by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 02:51 PM on September 20
Winnipeg by 7
B.C. by 17
Toronto by 7
Calgary by 12
posted by ic23b at 03:55 PM on September 20
I'm beginning to feel like it's not my year.
posted by rcade at 05:14 PM on September 20
First off, did last weeks scores get fixed yet?
Winnipeg by7
BC by 10
Toronto by 14
Calgary by 9
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:16 AM on September 21
Last week's scores were updated here.
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:01 AM on September 21
Ottawa by 9
B.C. by 30
Montreal by 3
Calgary by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:03 AM on September 21
Ottawa by 9
Hamilton by 18
Montreal by 14
Saskatchewan by 19
posted by bender at 01:48 PM on September 21
Winnipeg by 13
B.C. by 20
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 16
posted by jjzucal at 05:01 PM on September 21
another new name in first place. Is it you?
It's me, it's me. Oh my goodness it really is me. How long can this euphoria last? Let me down easy, CFL.
The wild, wild west for the rougenoir. Will their late surge be enough to ground the Bombers? Ottawa by 11
Another scrap for litter box rights. Never bet against the larger cat. (I watch my 2 boy cats go at each other, and although they are of near equal size, the slightly larger one prevails about 3 out of 4 times.) BC by 26
Little birds against the mythical sailors. The only time a bird did anything bad to a sailor it was an albatross. Of course, the sailor had to do in the albatross first, so there is that. Toronto by 8
Roughriders against Stampeders. My spell checker doesn't like either one. Roughriders will have to hold their horses lest they get trampled. Calgary by 14
posted by Howard_T at 05:33 PM on September 21
Dr J, I still think you have something wonky in the "Points" column; however, it looks like the "Total Points" column remains accurate. For instance, I got 5 points. The points column shows that I got 3, but my total score did, in fact, increase by 5. Whatevs.
Winnipeg by 8
B.C. by 13
Toronto by 10
Calgary by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 05:59 PM on September 21
Winnipeg by 9
B.C. by 24
Toronto by 13
Calgary by 12
posted by rcade at 06:09 PM on September 21
Winnipeg by 8
BC by 16
posted by Reever at 09:48 PM on September 22
Toronto by 10
Calgary by 7
posted by Reever at 09:49 PM on September 22
Order is restored to the world as the Riders snap the Ti-Cats' two-game winning streak, although maybe not perfect order since the Argos upset Edmonton in a solid victory. Speaking of streaks, Calgary's keeps going in convincing fashion, while Ottawa gets back in the win column in a big way.
This week's hero is Howard_T, who nails the Calgary spread to score seven points and grab first place.
Into the final third of the season and nothing is decided. Well, Calgary is good. But apart from that, nothing.
WEEK 14
Ottawa @ Winnipeg (Friday, September 22)
Ottawa's put together a nice little run to regress more closely to their Pythagorean mean. But three of their four recent wins have come against the East, and their next four games are all Western opponents.
Hamilton @ B.C. (Friday, September 22)
B.C. is playing flip-flop with Saskatchewan for fourth place (and a likely crossover) in the division. With the Ti-Cats in town, the Lions will be out for blood.
Montreal @ Toronto (Saturday, September 23)
Honestly I don't even know with these two anymore.
Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 24)
Don't look now, but Saskatchewan's only four points out of a home playoff spot. Of course, they have to beat Calgary to stay there, which seems unlikely.
Good luck!
