September 13, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Thirteen: Our little pick 'em has become nearly as volatile as the East Division, although hopefully not quite as embarrassing. Reever extends his lead but six players are within five points of him. Take your socks off and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:32 AM - 18 comments
Saskatchewan by 18
Edmonton by 11
Calgary by 15
Ottawa by 18
posted by tommytrump at 11:05 AM on September 13
Dr. J, it looks like the weekly score column is a bit wonky. The folks (like me) who picked the BC/Winni/Calgary trifecta got 2 points, rather than 3. By my math, Howard gained 4 points with his 3 winners+1 spread, yet his score reflects 2. Not sure if there's a gremlin in there somewhere.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:42 PM on September 13
Sask by 9
Edmonton by 7
BC by 7
Montreal by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 01:16 PM on September 13
Dr. J, it looks like the weekly score column is a bit wonky....
I am also showing 1 point in the weekly points column, though I didn't score any. I had a previous total of 30, though, so the only change would be to change 1 to 0.
posted by bender at 02:17 PM on September 13
Saskatchewan by 7
Edmonton by 10
Calgary by 28
Ottawa by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:15 PM on September 13
Hate to be that guy, but Dr J, I should have one more point (I scored 6, but it shows 5--three for correct teams, one for spread, two for exact spread). Thanks
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:07 PM on September 13
Hate to be that guy, but Dr J, I should have one more point (I scored 6, but it shows 5--three for correct teams, one for spread, two for exact spread). Thanks
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:08 PM on September 13
It would appear that mathematics has become a challenge for some in administrative positions. I am certain that a brief course in differential equations or perhaps spherical trigonometry will bring all back into regular order. In the meantime I will soldier on, counting with my fingers to figure the spreads, trying to advance in the standings.
Roughriders visit the litter box, where the kitties are feeling their catnip. Too bad the big horsemen are all set to put the kitties up a tree. Saskatchewan by 6
The candidates for a change of team name come to the lakeside to play the Argos. 4 Ls don't make a very nice word, but maybe adding a W will help. Edmonton by 8
The Lions will face the Stampeders, and it won't be just a bunch of wildebeests coming at them. This will be some heavyweight critters, and the Lions will not be able to duck. Calgary by 14
After falling against the previously hapless kitties, Ottawa had red faces and black thoughts. Alouettes meanwhile were swallowed whole by some hungry Lions. This is not a good time for a little birdie to face an angry Redblack. Ottawa by 11
posted by Howard_T at 11:10 PM on September 13
Saskatchewan by 6
Edmonton by 13
Calgary by 10
Montreal by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:50 AM on September 14
Hamilton by 8
Toronto by 9
B.C. by 6
Montreal by 1
posted by bender at 01:25 PM on September 14
Saskatchewan by 10
Edmonton by 6
Calgary by 18
Ottawa by 12
posted by tahoemoj at 02:07 PM on September 14
Saskatchewan by 10 <-- Yukon cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock
Edmonton by 9 <-- Nunavut cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock
Calgary by 17 <-- Kamloops cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock
Montreal by 8 <-- Biscotasing cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock
I know locks aren't allowed. This is an act of self-affirmation inspired by Brampton's own Nathaniel Branden.
posted by rcade at 06:25 PM on September 14
I'm presuming the points column wasn't changed?
Anyhoo, still within striking distance as the days grow shorter and the snow gets nearer.
Saskatchewan by 19
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 10
Montreal by 7
posted by jjzucal at 06:51 PM on September 14
Hmm. Didn't I get three points last week too? I picked three winners but only 2 points are shown.
For this week:
Hamilton by 4
Edmonton by 5
Calgary by 9
Montreal by 4
posted by Reever at 01:26 PM on September 15
Argoal is still in recovery and missed last week, but he has sent me his picks for this week:
Ham by 2; Edm by 6; Cal by 4; Mtl by 2.
posted by Reever at 01:26 PM on September 15
Edm by 3; Cal by 5; Ott by 3; ssk by 3.
posted by JPR at 01:27 PM on September 15
Yeah, I finished the whole standings before I realized that I accidentally had Montreal winning by 23, so I had to redo a bunch of stuff. I probably missed some fixes. I'll double-check and post updated standings.
My picks:
Saskatchewan by 19
Edmonton by 9
Calgary by 3
Ottawa by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:27 PM on September 15
The Lions score 41 points in Montreal, which is a bit more what we expected. Winnipeg stabilizes things against Saskatchewan, tucking away a decisive win. Hamilton shocks the Ottawa faithful with their second win of the season, while Calgary shocks nobody to sweep the home-and-home.
Reever's hanging on, but jags scores a healthy six points to jump into second place. Beyond that, we have a nice healthy four-way tie for third.
It's another week, right after the last one!
WEEK 13
Saskatchewan @ Hamilton (Friday, September 15)
Says here that Hamilton's won two games in a row. Huh! That's all well and good against the East, but I'm not quite ready to make them a favourite against the Riders.
Edmonton @ Toronto (Saturday, September 16)
In a similar vein, Edmonton's lost four in a row, but all against tough West Division opponents - including two losses to Calgary. Toronto has been surprisingly okay this year, but probably still decent pickings.
B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, September 16)
The Lions have been stumbling, and it's a bad time to visit Calgary.
Ottawa @ Montreal (Sunday, September 17)
I had a big long screed written about this being a meanignful game for playoff ranking tiebreakers, but then I remembered that Ottawa has a tie and thus an odd number of points, which makes a head-to-head tiebreaker extremely unlikely. So basically Montreal needs to start winning more if they want to make the playoffs. Which seems unlikely.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:32 AM on September 13