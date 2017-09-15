September 13, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Thirteen: Our little pick 'em has become nearly as volatile as the East Division, although hopefully not quite as embarrassing. Reever extends his lead but six players are within five points of him. Take your socks off and make your picks inside.

The Lions score 41 points in Montreal, which is a bit more what we expected. Winnipeg stabilizes things against Saskatchewan, tucking away a decisive win. Hamilton shocks the Ottawa faithful with their second win of the season, while Calgary shocks nobody to sweep the home-and-home.

MTL @ BCSSK @ WPGHAM @ OTTCGY @ EDM
ResultB.C. by 23Winnipeg by 20Hamilton by 4Calgary by 3
Margin of Error16 to 3014 to 263 to 52 to 4

Reever's hanging on, but jags scores a healthy six points to jump into second place. Beyond that, we have a nice healthy four-way tie for third.

SpoFiteMTL @ BCSSSK @ WPGSHAM @ OTTSCGY @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
ReeverB.C. Winnipeg Calgary 247
jagsnumberoneB.C. Winnipeg17 Calgary3 544
ic23bB.C. Calgary 143
JPRB.C. Winnipeg 4Calgary4443
jjzucalB.C.18 3143
Howard_TB.C.16Winnipeg Calgary 243
argoal 042
DrJohnEvansB.C. Winnipeg Calgary3 439
cixelsydB.C. Winnipeg Calgary 239
tahoemojB.C. Winnipeg Calgary 237
tommytrumpB.C.2Winnipeg19 Calgary 337
rcadeB.C. Calgary 135
bender 130

It's another week, right after the last one!

WEEK 13

Saskatchewan @ Hamilton (Friday, September 15)
Says here that Hamilton's won two games in a row. Huh! That's all well and good against the East, but I'm not quite ready to make them a favourite against the Riders.

Edmonton @ Toronto (Saturday, September 16)
In a similar vein, Edmonton's lost four in a row, but all against tough West Division opponents - including two losses to Calgary. Toronto has been surprisingly okay this year, but probably still decent pickings.

B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, September 16)
The Lions have been stumbling, and it's a bad time to visit Calgary.

Ottawa @ Montreal (Sunday, September 17)
I had a big long screed written about this being a meanignful game for playoff ranking tiebreakers, but then I remembered that Ottawa has a tie and thus an odd number of points, which makes a head-to-head tiebreaker extremely unlikely. So basically Montreal needs to start winning more if they want to make the playoffs. Which seems unlikely.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:32 AM on September 13

Saskatchewan by 18

Edmonton by 11

Calgary by 15

Ottawa by 18

posted by tommytrump at 11:05 AM on September 13

Dr. J, it looks like the weekly score column is a bit wonky. The folks (like me) who picked the BC/Winni/Calgary trifecta got 2 points, rather than 3. By my math, Howard gained 4 points with his 3 winners+1 spread, yet his score reflects 2. Not sure if there's a gremlin in there somewhere.

posted by tahoemoj at 12:42 PM on September 13

Sask by 9

Edmonton by 7

BC by 7

Montreal by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 01:16 PM on September 13

Dr. J, it looks like the weekly score column is a bit wonky....

I am also showing 1 point in the weekly points column, though I didn't score any. I had a previous total of 30, though, so the only change would be to change 1 to 0.

posted by bender at 02:17 PM on September 13

Saskatchewan by 7

Edmonton by 10

Calgary by 28

Ottawa by 3

posted by ic23b at 03:15 PM on September 13

Hate to be that guy, but Dr J, I should have one more point (I scored 6, but it shows 5--three for correct teams, one for spread, two for exact spread). Thanks

posted by jagsnumberone at 06:07 PM on September 13

It would appear that mathematics has become a challenge for some in administrative positions. I am certain that a brief course in differential equations or perhaps spherical trigonometry will bring all back into regular order. In the meantime I will soldier on, counting with my fingers to figure the spreads, trying to advance in the standings.

Roughriders visit the litter box, where the kitties are feeling their catnip. Too bad the big horsemen are all set to put the kitties up a tree. Saskatchewan by 6

The candidates for a change of team name come to the lakeside to play the Argos. 4 Ls don't make a very nice word, but maybe adding a W will help. Edmonton by 8

The Lions will face the Stampeders, and it won't be just a bunch of wildebeests coming at them. This will be some heavyweight critters, and the Lions will not be able to duck. Calgary by 14

After falling against the previously hapless kitties, Ottawa had red faces and black thoughts. Alouettes meanwhile were swallowed whole by some hungry Lions. This is not a good time for a little birdie to face an angry Redblack. Ottawa by 11

posted by Howard_T at 11:10 PM on September 13

Saskatchewan by 6

Edmonton by 13

Calgary by 10

Montreal by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:50 AM on September 14

Hamilton by 8
Toronto by 9
B.C. by 6
Montreal by 1

posted by bender at 01:25 PM on September 14

Saskatchewan by 10

Edmonton by 6

Calgary by 18

Ottawa by 12

posted by tahoemoj at 02:07 PM on September 14

Saskatchewan by 10 <-- Yukon cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock

Edmonton by 9 <-- Nunavut cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock

Calgary by 17 <-- Kamloops cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock

Montreal by 8 <-- Biscotasing cold Iced Capp Dudley combination lock

I know locks aren't allowed. This is an act of self-affirmation inspired by Brampton's own Nathaniel Branden.

posted by rcade at 06:25 PM on September 14

I'm presuming the points column wasn't changed?

Anyhoo, still within striking distance as the days grow shorter and the snow gets nearer.

Saskatchewan by 19

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 10

Montreal by 7

posted by jjzucal at 06:51 PM on September 14

Hmm. Didn't I get three points last week too? I picked three winners but only 2 points are shown.

For this week:

Hamilton by 4

Edmonton by 5

Calgary by 9

Montreal by 4

posted by Reever at 01:26 PM on September 15

Argoal is still in recovery and missed last week, but he has sent me his picks for this week:

Ham by 2; Edm by 6; Cal by 4; Mtl by 2.

posted by Reever at 01:26 PM on September 15

Edm by 3; Cal by 5; Ott by 3; ssk by 3.

posted by JPR at 01:27 PM on September 15

Yeah, I finished the whole standings before I realized that I accidentally had Montreal winning by 23, so I had to redo a bunch of stuff. I probably missed some fixes. I'll double-check and post updated standings.

My picks:

Saskatchewan by 19
Edmonton by 9
Calgary by 3
Ottawa by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:27 PM on September 15

