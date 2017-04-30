April 29, 2017

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NBA playoffs begin Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern, even though the Jazz/Clippers first round series isn't finished. Four players share the lead at 15 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: San Antonio vs. Houston, Boston vs. Washington, Cleveland vs. Toronto and Golden State vs. the Utah/Los Angeles Clippers winner. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. The winner receives NBA 2K17.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:56 PM - 8 comments