April 29, 2017

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Second Round: The second round of the NBA playoffs begin Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern, even though the Jazz/Clippers first round series isn't finished. Four players share the lead at 15 points. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the round and the number of games each series will require: San Antonio vs. Houston, Boston vs. Washington, Cleveland vs. Toronto and Golden State vs. the Utah/Los Angeles Clippers winner. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top points scorer in each series. The winner receives NBA 2K17.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:56 PM - 8 comments
Boston in 6 - Isaiah Thomas
posted by rcade at 12:38 AM on April 30
Let's start in the East:
I will miss my first Celtics home playoff game in 3 years tomorrow. Church stuff has me tied up. My son will use the tickets. Nonetheless, I remain faithful to the Green. Boston in 7, John Wall There will be blood.
Cavaliers proved themselves against a game Indiana team. The games were close, but there really was no doubt. Cleveland in 5, LeBron James
To the West:
The class will really be evident in this series. Spurs have it. San Antonio in 6, Kawhi Leonard
Golden State vs TBD pick is TBD.
posted by Howard_T at 12:56 AM on April 30
Boston in 7 - I.Thomas
Cleveland in 7 - L.James
San Antonio in 5 - K.Leonard
Golden State in 4 - S.Curry
posted by grum@work at 01:18 AM on April 30
Boston in 7. John Wall
San Antonio in 6. Kawhi Leonard
Cleveland in 5. LeBron James
Golden State in 5. Stephen Curry
posted by ic23b at 02:19 AM on April 30
Washington in 6 - Wall
Cleveland in 5 - LBJ
San Antonio in 7 - Harden
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:26 AM on April 30
Washington in 6, John Wall
Cleveland in 4, LeBron James
San Antonio in 6, James Harden
Golden State in 4, Stephen Curry
posted by bender at 11:55 AM on April 30
Ufez scores two more points by picking Utah's upset in 7 games, climbing into the lead at 17. No one had Chris Paul as the highest series scorer.
posted by rcade at 06:29 PM on April 30
The scores are in the previous discussion. How did I not pick Westbrook to lead his series in scoring?
Standings
posted by rcade at 12:08 AM on April 30