April 15, 2017

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Today: The NBA playoffs begin today at 3 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Indiana vs. Cleveland, Milwaukee vs. Toronto, Memphis vs. San Antonio, Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta vs Washington, Portland vs. Golden State, Chicago vs Boston and Oklahoma City vs. Houston. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top scorer in each series (total points scored). The winner receives NBA 2K17.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:54 AM - 6 comments
Cleveland in 5. Top Scorer in series: LeBron James
Toronto in 5. Top Scorer: DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio in 6. Top Scorer: Kawhi Leonard
L.A.Clippers in 6. Top Scorer: Gordon Hayward
Washington in 6. Top Scorer: John Wall
Golden State in 4: Top Scorer: Stephen Curry
Boston in 7. Top Scorer: Isaiah Thomas
Oklahoma City in 7. Top Scorer: Russell Westbrook
posted by ic23b at 11:47 AM on April 15
CLE in 5 - LeBron
TOR in 6 - Derozan
SAS in 5 - Kawhi
LAC in 5 - Hayward
WAS in 4 - Wall
GSW in 4 - Curry
BOS in 4 - Thomas
HOU in 6 - Westbrook
posted by grum@work at 12:16 PM on April 15
Cleveland in 4, LeBron James
Toronto in 6, DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio in 5, Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers in 5, Gordon Hayward
Washington in 7, John Wall
Golden State in 4, Stephen Curry
Boston in 5, Isaiah Thomas
Oklahoma City in 6, Russel Westbrook
posted by bender at 12:19 PM on April 15
Not your average 1 vs 8 series. This one could be an upset. Nah! Boston in 6 (concensus). Thomas.
Have the Cavs emerged from hibernation? They have, and they are hungry. Cleveland in 5. Kyrie Irving.
Do I hear "Oh Canada"? Wait! There's no ice. That means Toronto has a chance. Toronto in 5. DeRozan.
TNT's home team vs Wizards. Atlanta might steal a couple of games, but that's all. Washington in 6 Paul Millsap.
Westward ho the picker.
Warriors and those from the Rose City hook up. Much as I like Portland, they have no chance. Golden State in 4 Curry.
This one could be the wrestling championship series. San Antonio in 6. Leonard.
One guard must be stopped, but neither will be. Which of the 2 will lack support? Houston in 7. Westbrook.
This could be Doc's last shot at another ring. It won't be easy. Los Angeles in 7 . Hayward.
posted by Howard_T at 01:56 PM on April 15
Cleveland in 5, LeBron James
Toronto in 5, DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio in 5, Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers in 5, J.J. Redick
Washington in 5, John Wall
Golden State in 5, Stephen Curry
Boston in 5, Isaiah Thomas
Houston in 5, James Harden
posted by rcade at 02:44 PM on April 15
Not sure I have anything that can run NBA 2K17, tbh (unless it's available for PS3), but I do love me some NBA Playoffs, so.
CLE in 5 - LeBron
TOR in 6 - Greek Freak
SAS in 5 - Kawhi
UTA with the upset in 7 - Gordon Hayward
WAS in 5 - Beal
GSW in 4 - Lillard
BOS in 6 - Isaiah Thomas
HOU in 7 - Russ Westbrook
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:34 AM on April 15