April 15, 2017

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Starts Today: The NBA playoffs begin today at 3 p.m. Eastern. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require: Indiana vs. Cleveland, Milwaukee vs. Toronto, Memphis vs. San Antonio, Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta vs Washington, Portland vs. Golden State, Chicago vs Boston and Oklahoma City vs. Houston. One extra point on winning picks for getting the number of games right. Another extra point for picking the top scorer in each series (total points scored). The winner receives NBA 2K17.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:54 AM - 6 comments