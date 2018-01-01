January 01, 2018

Buffalo Bills Make Playoffs: This is a headline that has never appeared on SportsFilter before. The Bills made the playoffs after an improbable last-minute comeback by the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday night. Here's how Bills fans and players reacted to the Bengals touchdown pass on fourth and 12 with 53 seconds remaining.
If the Bills could have wrangled even one home game, they'd be formidable. With our current deep cold spell of Edmontonian proportions, they'd have a significant home field edge. We're in Day 6 and the spell won't break for another week. In central MA, it's currently 2 F in the sun at midmorning.
When you say it's 2 outside the morning after New Year's Eve, no one bothers to ask if it's 2 above or 2 below. There just isn't enough of a difference to care about.
A home game in Buffalo would be like the Freezer Bowl 81-82 AFC Championship game in Cincinnati, which was ridiculous. If the Bills had a healthy McCoy running hard on frozen ground, they'd be tough to beat.
Instead, Buffalo gets to go to balmy Jacksonville. It's easier there.
I would not be surprised if the Bills go farther in the playoffs than McCoy's hated Eagles do.
posted by beaverboard at 10:50 AM on January 01
You guys are missing the big story.... Browns complete imperfect season
posted by tommytrump at 11:04 AM on January 01
This reminds me of the video compilation of Crosby's Golden Goal.
posted by grum@work at 11:50 AM on January 01
The Buffalo Bills make it to the NFL playoffs because the Cleveland Browns really, REALLY, suck. The final tie-breaker for the Bills/Ravens was strength of schedule. The Ravens beat ZERO playoff teams (but did get two wins against the hapless Browns), while the Bills beat the Chiefs.
So now the Seattle Mariners have the longest active playoff drought among teams in the 4 major North American leagues.
One person pointed out on Reddit that it's been so long since the Mariners have played a playoff game (last one was October 22, 2001) that the Apple iPod didn't exist back then, and NASA confirmed the proposal for a space craft, built it, launched it, watched it get to Pluto, and it will reach an object in the Kuiper belt before the Mariners play in the playoffs again.
posted by grum@work at 11:59 PM on December 31