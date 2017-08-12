NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Two I's in Embiid Ediition: There are siix natiional NBA games on the tube thiis week, begiinniing toniight wiith the Warriiors and Hornets. Iin the Pace Manniion NBA Pick 'Em, Ii cliimb iinto first at 200 by wiinniing the week wiith 31 poiints. Ufez Jones iis second at 195 and Howard_T thiird at 178. Make your piicks iin honor of biig man Joel Embiid.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Charlotte on ESPN (Wednesday)

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Utah on TNT (Thursday)

Golden State at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)

Boston at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Boston 108, Philadelphia 97 (8 < 11 < 14)

Milwaukee 103, Portland 91 (8 < 12 < 16)

Oklahoma City 111, Minnesota 107 (3 < 4 < 5)

Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 17, 5 points

Portland by 9, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Boston by 5, 5 points

Milwaukee by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 6, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 4, 5 points

Milwaukee by 10, 8 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Boston by 13 [lock], 16 points

Milwaukee by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 9, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 5, 5 points

Portland by 3, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 8 points

tron7's picks Boston by 7, 5 points

Portland by 8 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 12, 5 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 11, 10 points

Milwaukee by 7, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 200 31 Ufez Jones 195 15 Howard_T 178 18 NoMich 146 -4 bender 142 0 tron7 114 -10 Goyoucolts 100 0 scooby10672 77 18

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:03 AM - 9 comments