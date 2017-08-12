NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Two I's in Embiid Ediition: There are siix natiional NBA games on the tube thiis week, begiinniing toniight wiith the Warriiors and Hornets. Iin the Pace Manniion NBA Pick 'Em, Ii cliimb iinto first at 200 by wiinniing the week wiith 31 poiints. Ufez Jones iis second at 195 and Howard_T thiird at 178. Make your piicks iin honor of biig man Joel Embiid.
This Week's Games
Golden State at Charlotte on ESPN (Wednesday)
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Utah on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Boston 108, Philadelphia 97 (8 < 11 < 14)
Milwaukee 103, Portland 91 (8 < 12 < 16)
Oklahoma City 111, Minnesota 107 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 17, 5 points
Portland by 9, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Boston by 5, 5 points
Milwaukee by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 6, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 4, 5 points
Milwaukee by 10, 8 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 13 [lock], 16 points
Milwaukee by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 9, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 5, 5 points
Portland by 3, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 8 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 7, 5 points
Portland by 8 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 12, 5 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 11, 10 points
Milwaukee by 7, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|200
|31
|Ufez Jones
|195
|15
|Howard_T
|178
|18
|NoMich
|146
|-4
|bender
|142
|0
|tron7
|114
|-10
|Goyoucolts
|100
|0
|scooby10672
|77
|18
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Golden State by 5
SLAM L.A. Clippers by 9 SLAM
Philadelphia by 5
SLAM Houston by 11 SLAM
Detroit by 3
SLAM San Antonio by 8 SLAM
posted by bender at 02:10 PM on December 06
Golden State by 6
Minnesota by 8
Philadelphia by 14 - SLAM
Houston by 7 - SLAM
Detroit by 7
San Antonio by 4
posted by tron7 at 02:39 PM on December 06
Warriors by 7
Minnesota by 14 (SLAM)
Philly by 17 (SLAM)
Houston by 14 (SLAM)
Detroit by 6
Boston by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:11 PM on December 06
Waiting for rcade to hit the egg nog at the SpoFi World HQ holiday party and start making references to Liinsanity.
posted by beaverboard at 05:58 PM on December 06
Golden State by 8
Minnesota by 10 <-- slam
Philadelphia by 16 <-- slam
Houston by 6
posted by rcade at 06:44 PM on December 06
GS by 8
Minn by 2 SLAM
Phil by 8 SLAM
Hous by 3 SLAM
GS by 7 SLAM
Bos by 2 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 06:59 PM on December 06
Greetings from Disney and Universal! The kid is having a blast. Got her autograph book filled up. She has turned into a roller coaster freak
Philly by 12 dunk
Houston by 12 dunk
Golden State by 14 dunk
Boston by 8
posted by NoMich at 06:40 PM on December 07
Making my picks in honor of Joel Embiid would certainly result in their being hurt and missing games. I'll stick with making them in memory of Fat Freddy Scolari. (Look him up. He had a killer 2-handed set shot that he could hit with great regularity.)
Warriors without Curry for a couple of weeks, and Durant has some anger management issues. Nonetheless it's Charlotte, and they just don't match up well. Golden State by 9
Bledsoe gives the T'wolves another dimension; my favorite ex-Celtics coach has problems. Say no more. Minnesota by 4
It should be Ball vs Fultz in Philly, but Fultz has yet to make it into a game, at least of late. Philadelphia by 12
By the numbers, Houston has the best backcourt in the NBA. Utah has great scenery, excellent skiing, and the Mormon Temple. Houston by 18 SLAM
Pistons have a lot going for them this season, not the least of which is Drummond's sudden proficiency at the free throw line. Warriors have the aforementioned physical problems. Detroit by 9
As of today, Boston has the best record in the league, but the last few games have exposed some cracks in the defense. Coach Pop has always been good at finding an edge. This one will be close, but along with Celtics' defensive difficulties has come increased offensive ability. Boston by 3
posted by Howard_T at 01:15 PM on December 06