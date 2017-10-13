October 11, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seventeen: Another week, another tie up top. That's five weeks in a row we've had a different player—or combinations of players—in first place. When is it my turn? Get in line and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:26 PM - 10 comments

For the same reasons as above, please place these into the CFL pick 'em post. Bien merci.

Suddenly resurgent Tigercats host those wild horses. Cats shouldn't hang around the Calgary stables; they will get stepped on. Calgary by 17

Redblacks did well against the Lions last week. Looks like the road won't be such a rough ride. Ottawa by 3

Bombers host another variety of cat this week. This larger breed does well. BC by 6

Argonauts travel to face the team with the unpopular name. No Golden Fleece to be had here. Edmonton by 12

posted by Howard_T at 04:24 PM on October 11

In an event which proves beyond a doubt that we exist in a computer simulation gone horribly wrong, Hamilton wins, convincingly. In a return to normalcy, Toronto loses. Ottawa keeps the hope alive with a gritty comeback in Vancouver, while Edmonton cruises to a big win in Montreal.

HAM @ WPGSSK @ TOROTT @ BCEDM @ MTL
ResultHamilton by 17Saskatchewan by 3Ottawa by 5Edmonton by 18
Margin of Error12 to 222 to 44 to 713 to 23

Reever fends off last week's challengers, but ic23b nails the Saskatchewan game to slide into their still-warm seat.

SpoFiteHAM @ WPGSSSK @ TORSOTT @ BCSEDM @ MTLSPointsTotal Points
Reever 3Ottawa6Edmonton 460
ic23b Saskatchewan 3Ottawa6Edmonton 660
Howard_T Edmonton13258
jagsnumberone Edmonton 157
jjzucalHamilton Edmonton18257
tahoemoj Ottawa7Edmonton17456
JPR 3Ottawa Edmonton 352
tommytrump 048
argoal 5Edmonton 248
DrJohnEvans Saskatchewan Edmonton 248
rcade Saskatchewan Ottawa7Edmonton20548
cixelsyd Edmonton 145
bender Saskatchewan 140

This week we have three gimmes and a WTF, which is also the name of my '90s sitcom.

WEEK 17

Calgary @ Hamilton (Friday, October 13)
Hamilton is lovely in the fall: the misty mornings, the colours of the leaves on the escarpment, the way the wind shifts so you're no longer downwind from the smelting plant. Also, it's a great place to get your thirteenth win.

Ottawa @ Saskatchewan (Friday, October 13)
Don't look now, but Saskatchewan is within four points of a home playoff spot. But the Redblacks will continue to be a wild card until the last week of the season.

B.C. @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 14)
Here's a tough trend: B.C. hasn't beat anybody besides Montreal in 10 weeks. That probably explains why they're in last place.

Toronto @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 14)
This is a tougher pick than it looks. The Argos have been gritting their way to more than a few wins as of late, including one against these Edmontons in Week 13. But playing Edmonton at home is a tougher challenge.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:27 PM on October 11

DrJ: These were my picks for last week (posted Tuesday), if you want to adjust the scoring....

Winnipeg by 21

Toronto by 6

Ottawa by 19

Edmonton by 21

This week....

Calgary by 30

Ottawa by 10

Winnipeg by 10

Toronto by 10

posted by tommytrump at 09:59 PM on October 11

My picks for this week are in yesterday's Huddle. If you could move them or enter them, it will be appreciated. Thanks, Dr. J.

posted by Howard_T at 08:21 AM on October 12

(Takes a bow for Hamilton pick)

Should I have 2 more points for hitting Edmonton spread?

Calgary by 15

Saskatchewan by 10

Winnipeg by 6

Edmonton by 12

posted by jjzucal at 08:49 AM on October 12

Calgary by 19
Saskatchewan by 8
B.C. by 4
Edmonton by 19

posted by bender at 09:06 AM on October 12

Calgary by 24

Saskatchewan by 6

Winnipeg by 4

Edmonton by 13

posted by tahoemoj at 12:59 PM on October 12

Calgary 9

Sask 13

Wpg 9

Edmonton 10

posted by cixelsyd at 05:19 PM on October 12

Calgary by 6

Saskatchewan by 3

Winnipeg by 13

Edmonton by 12

posted by ic23b at 09:15 PM on October 12

Calgary by 7

Saskatchewan by 3

Winnipeg by 10

Edmonton by 14

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:57 AM on October 13

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.