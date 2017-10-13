October 11, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seventeen: Another week, another tie up top. That's five weeks in a row we've had a different player—or combinations of players—in first place. When is it my turn? Get in line and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:26 PM - 10 comments
In an event which proves beyond a doubt that we exist in a computer simulation gone horribly wrong, Hamilton wins, convincingly. In a return to normalcy, Toronto loses. Ottawa keeps the hope alive with a gritty comeback in Vancouver, while Edmonton cruises to a big win in Montreal.
|HAM @ WPG
|SSK @ TOR
|OTT @ BC
|EDM @ MTL
|Result
|Hamilton by 17
|Saskatchewan by 3
|Ottawa by 5
|Edmonton by 18
|Margin of Error
|12 to 22
|2 to 4
|4 to 7
|13 to 23
Reever fends off last week's challengers, but ic23b nails the Saskatchewan game to slide into their still-warm seat.
|SpoFite
|HAM @ WPG
|S
|SSK @ TOR
|S
|OTT @ BC
|S
|EDM @ MTL
|S
|Points
|Total Points
|Reever
|3
|Ottawa
|6
|Edmonton
|4
|60
|ic23b
|Saskatchewan
|3
|Ottawa
|6
|Edmonton
|6
|60
|Howard_T
|Edmonton
|13
|2
|58
|jagsnumberone
|Edmonton
|1
|57
|jjzucal
|Hamilton
|Edmonton
|18
|2
|57
|tahoemoj
|Ottawa
|7
|Edmonton
|17
|4
|56
|JPR
|3
|Ottawa
|Edmonton
|3
|52
|tommytrump
|0
|48
|argoal
|5
|Edmonton
|2
|48
|DrJohnEvans
|Saskatchewan
|Edmonton
|2
|48
|rcade
|Saskatchewan
|Ottawa
|7
|Edmonton
|20
|5
|48
|cixelsyd
|Edmonton
|1
|45
|bender
|Saskatchewan
|1
|40
This week we have three gimmes and a WTF, which is also the name of my '90s sitcom.
WEEK 17
Calgary @ Hamilton (Friday, October 13)
Hamilton is lovely in the fall: the misty mornings, the colours of the leaves on the escarpment, the way the wind shifts so you're no longer downwind from the smelting plant. Also, it's a great place to get your thirteenth win.
Ottawa @ Saskatchewan (Friday, October 13)
Don't look now, but Saskatchewan is within four points of a home playoff spot. But the Redblacks will continue to be a wild card until the last week of the season.
B.C. @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 14)
Here's a tough trend: B.C. hasn't beat anybody besides Montreal in 10 weeks. That probably explains why they're in last place.
Toronto @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 14)
This is a tougher pick than it looks. The Argos have been gritting their way to more than a few wins as of late, including one against these Edmontons in Week 13. But playing Edmonton at home is a tougher challenge.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:27 PM on October 11
DrJ: These were my picks for last week (posted Tuesday), if you want to adjust the scoring....
Winnipeg by 21
Toronto by 6
Ottawa by 19
Edmonton by 21
This week....
Calgary by 30
Ottawa by 10
Winnipeg by 10
Toronto by 10
posted by tommytrump at 09:59 PM on October 11
My picks for this week are in yesterday's Huddle. If you could move them or enter them, it will be appreciated. Thanks, Dr. J.
posted by Howard_T at 08:21 AM on October 12
(Takes a bow for Hamilton pick)
Should I have 2 more points for hitting Edmonton spread?
Calgary by 15
Saskatchewan by 10
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 12
posted by jjzucal at 08:49 AM on October 12
Calgary by 19
Saskatchewan by 8
B.C. by 4
Edmonton by 19
posted by bender at 09:06 AM on October 12
Calgary by 24
Saskatchewan by 6
Winnipeg by 4
Edmonton by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 12:59 PM on October 12
Calgary 9
Sask 13
Wpg 9
Edmonton 10
posted by cixelsyd at 05:19 PM on October 12
Calgary by 6
Saskatchewan by 3
Winnipeg by 13
Edmonton by 12
posted by ic23b at 09:15 PM on October 12
Calgary by 7
Saskatchewan by 3
Winnipeg by 10
Edmonton by 14
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:57 AM on October 13
For the same reasons as above, please place these into the CFL pick 'em post. Bien merci.
Suddenly resurgent Tigercats host those wild horses. Cats shouldn't hang around the Calgary stables; they will get stepped on. Calgary by 17
Redblacks did well against the Lions last week. Looks like the road won't be such a rough ride. Ottawa by 3
Bombers host another variety of cat this week. This larger breed does well. BC by 6
Argonauts travel to face the team with the unpopular name. No Golden Fleece to be had here. Edmonton by 12
posted by Howard_T at 04:24 PM on October 11